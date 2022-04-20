You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt must ‘immediately’ release Egyptian journalist, says CPJ

Egypt must ‘immediately’ release Egyptian journalist, says CPJ

As of December 2021, Egypt was the world’s third-worst jailer of journalists, with at least 25 journalists imprisoned in the country, according to CPJ’s prison census. (Shutterstock)
As of December 2021, Egypt was the world’s third-worst jailer of journalists, with at least 25 journalists imprisoned in the country, according to CPJ’s prison census. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/byqm2

Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

Egypt must ‘immediately’ release Egyptian journalist, says CPJ

As of December 2021, Egypt was the world’s third-worst jailer of journalists, with at least 25 journalists imprisoned in the country, according to CPJ’s prison census. (Shutterstock)
  • Committee to Protect Journalists calls for release of Ahmed Al-Bahy, a correspondent for local independent news website Masrawy
  • At least 25 journalists imprisoned in Egypt as it gains infamous reputation as a reporter jailer
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

DUBIA: The Egyptian government has been pressured by a press rights NGO to immediately release a journalist who was arrested from his home on Saturday.

Ahmed Al-Bahy, a correspondent for the independent news website Masrawy, was charged with inciting violence the next day.

“Egyptian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Ahmed Al-Bahy and drop any charges filed against him,” the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said yesterday.  

Al-Bahy was based in the Monufia Governorate in Egypt’s Nile Delta region. The prosecutor’s office in Al-Sadat City ordered that he spend four days in pretrial detention pending investigation.

Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s program coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa region, said: “Egyptian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Ahmed al-Bahy, drop all charges against him, and ensure that journalists can cover issues of local interest freely and without fear of imprisonment.”

Al-Bahy’s arrest is related to the killing of a young man in Al-Sadat City on April 15. Police officers asked Al-Bahy to stop filming and to refrain from publishing anything about the case. He was arrested despite complying with the request by leaving the site and not publishing relating to the killing, reported Egyptian news site Darb.

“It has become the norm that Egyptian authorities shut down journalistic investigations into political and human rights issues and imprison journalists covering them,” said Mansour.

“However, shutting down an investigation into a seemingly non-political incident marks a clear attack against the journalism sector in Egypt as a whole.”

As of December 2021, Egypt was the world’s third-worst jailer of journalists, with at least 25 journalists imprisoned in the country, according to CPJ’s prison census.

Topics: Egyptian journalist Ahmed Al-Bahy

Related

Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 24 percent
Media
Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 24 percent
Snap launches augmented reality-powered virtual mall
Media
Snap launches augmented reality-powered virtual mall

Netflix to crack down on password sharing as subscriptions fall for 1st time

With 222 million paying customers, there are half as many people watching Netflix without paying. (AFP/File Photo)
With 222 million paying customers, there are half as many people watching Netflix without paying. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

Netflix to crack down on password sharing as subscriptions fall for 1st time

With 222 million paying customers, there are half as many people watching Netflix without paying. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Streaming service and production company has seen sharp decline in subscriptions
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Netflix has confirmed its intention to crack down on households sharing passwords as it attempts to sign up new members following a slump in subscribers.

The streaming service and production company saw a sharp decline in subscriptions over the first three months of the year, with a record fall of 200,000 users.

In a letter to subscribers, the firm said that an estimated 100 million people were watching Netflix using other people’s accounts, which was holding back its growth.

“Account sharing as a percentage of our paying membership hasn’t changed much over the years, but coupled with the first factor, means it’s harder to grow membership in many markets — an issue that was obscured by our COVID growth,” the platform said in a statement.

Netflix warned shareholders that another 2 million subscribers were likely to leave in the three months to July. “Our revenue growth has slowed considerably,” it added.

With 222 million paying customers, there are half as many people watching Netflix without paying.

Reed Hastings, chief executive officer of Netflix, said. “We’re working on how to monetize sharing. You know, we’ve been thinking about that for a couple of years. But you know, when we were growing fast, it wasn’t the high priority to work on. And now we’re working super hard on it.

“Remember, these are over 100 million households that already are choosing to view Netflix. They love the service. We’ve just got to get paid to some degree for them.”

Such a crackdown is already happening in some countries, including Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, where users are encouraged to pay for extra accounts offered at reduced prices.

Some social media users were unhappy with Netflix’s announcement, claiming that the reason for the decline in subscribers was not due to password sharing but down to the low quality of content and increased prices.

Topics: media Streaming Netflix

Related

Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 24 percent
Media
Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 24 percent
US investor Bill Ackman sells Netflix stake after losing $430m 
Business & Economy
US investor Bill Ackman sells Netflix stake after losing $430m 

Google denies it unblurred satellite imagery of Russian military bases

Satellite imagery has been crucial in assisting Ukrainian forces fighting back against the Russian invasion. (MAXAR Technologies)
Satellite imagery has been crucial in assisting Ukrainian forces fighting back against the Russian invasion. (MAXAR Technologies)
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

Google denies it unblurred satellite imagery of Russian military bases

Satellite imagery has been crucial in assisting Ukrainian forces fighting back against the Russian invasion. (MAXAR Technologies)
  • Twitter blocks account for claiming tech giant ‘open sourcing all secret’ Moscow installations
  • Ukrainian Ministry of Defense retweeted popular message several times
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Google said on Tuesday it has not made changes to how it censors satellite imagery of Russia, contrary to widely circulated claims on Twitter that it “opened access to Russia’s military and strategic facilities.”

Numerous reports, many of which came from Ukraine, claimed that Google had removed the blurring from sensitive military sites in Russia.

“Please note that we haven’t made any blurring changes to our satellite imagery in Russia,” Google tweeted in response to a popular post that claimed to show the changes.

“Google Maps has stopped hiding Russia’s secret military & strategic facilities. Allowing anyone in the public to view. Open sourcing all secret Russian installations: including ICBMs, command posts and more with a resolution of 0.5m per pixel,” tweeted an unverified user with the handle @ArmedForcesUk.

The tweet in question has been cited and boosted several times by the official Ukrainian Ministry of Defense account.

Shortly afterward, some social media users reported that Twitter had blocked the account @ArmedForcesUk, and criticized the platform for its policies.

 

Some users even asked people to help reinstate the account by sharing the post on Twitter and contacting the company’s information technology support.


The claims suggested that Google had opened up the images in an attempt to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Many posts said that people would now be able to help find Russian installations from home.

Those posts have become hugely popular, as some celebrated what they thought was Google helping in the fight against Russia’s invasion of the country.

Google has now said that it has not changed the blurring of its satellite imagery — and that those sites were visible before the latest outbreak of fighting.

For other countries, Google does blur military sites. For example, some French Air Force bases are hidden on the site. But some important military bases and other sensitive areas remain visible. For instance, Area 51 can be seen on the company’s satellite images.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine media Google

Related

Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim
World
Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim
Russia fines Google over YouTube ‘fakes’
Media
Russia fines Google over YouTube ‘fakes’

Egyptian ministry partners with CNN to highlight global partnerships for sustainable development

Egyptian ministry partners with CNN to highlight global partnerships for sustainable development
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

Egyptian ministry partners with CNN to highlight global partnerships for sustainable development

Egyptian ministry partners with CNN to highlight global partnerships for sustainable development
  • ‘Building Forward: Stories from Egypt’ campaign will cover topics such as energy, transportation, entrepreneurship
  • CNNIC’s global brand studio Create has produced the campaign, based on data and insights, and takes a storytelling approach
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt’s Ministry of International Cooperation and CNN International Commercial are collaborating on a new global advertising campaign, “Building Forward: Stories from Egypt.”

It aims to highlight Egypt’s international partnerships for sustainable development by illustrating the country’s collaboration with development partners and international financial institutions promoting an inclusive, digital and green economy.

The campaign is part of Egypt’s Global Partnerships Narrative, which was created by the country’s Ministry of International Cooperation’s communications framework to highlight Egypt’s work with its development partners.

The “Building Forward: Stories from Egypt” campaign will cover stories on topics such as the transition to renewable energy, advancement of sustainable transportation networks, optimization of the use of water resources, and entrepreneurship and women’s economic empowerment.

Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, said: “Egypt’s leadership is keen on fostering transparent and interactive engagement with all stakeholders to exchange experiences, build consensus and ensure effective coordination.” 

She added: “The ministry’s partnership with CNN is an important opportunity to showcase Egypt’s successful collaboration with development partners and international stakeholders through real-life examples and projects that have been fundamental in transforming peoples’ lives and stimulating social, economic and environmental advancement.”

CNNIC’s global brand studio Create has produced the campaign, based on data and insights, and takes a storytelling approach to reach audiences across CNN International and CNN Arabic’s various platforms.

The advertising assets include factual films, which will run on CNN’s TV and digital platforms, focusing on topics such as energy, STEM schools, transportation, and wastewater management. The films show how these initiatives led to international recognition that further advanced international partnerships and mobilized investment.

Along with advertising, CNNIC will also feature editorial content, such as “Agents of Change” featuring women who are changing the world, and “Innovate,” which will cover startups in the health industry.

“Sustainability and creating a positive impact are key priorities for CNN, and are important to our audience and our partners,” Cathy Ibal, senior vice president of CNNIC, said.

The international campaign will highlight the ministry’s involvement in Egypt’s economic progress, and will reach audiences in English and Arabic, she added.

Topics: Rania Al-Mashat Egypt’s Ministry of International Cooperation (MOIC) CNN International Commercial (CNNIC)

Related

Special ‘We trust our hero’: El-Sisi basks in adulation of Egypt’s women
Middle-East
‘We trust our hero’: El-Sisi basks in adulation of Egypt’s women
Greece vows to link Egypt’s energy grid to European Union
Business & Economy
Greece vows to link Egypt’s energy grid to European Union

Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter

Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
Updated 21 April 2022
AP

Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter

Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
  • Last week, Musk announced an offer to buy the social media company for $54.20 per share
  • Under a tender offer, Musk, who owns about 9% of Twitter shares, would take his offer directly to other shareholders, bypassing the board
Updated 21 April 2022
AP

DUBAI: Elon Musk says he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, and he’s trying to negotiate an agreement with the company.
Last week, Musk announced an offer to buy the social media company for $54.20 per share, or about $43 billion. At the time, he did not say how he would finance the acquisition.
The Tesla CEO said Thursday in documents filed with US securities regulators that he’s exploring what’s known as a tender offer to buy all of the social media platform’s common stock for $54.20 per share in cash. Under a tender offer, Musk, who owns about 9 percent of Twitter shares, would take his offer directly to other shareholders, bypassing the board.
But Musk hasn’t decided yet whether to do that.
The documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission say San Francisco-based Twitter Inc. has not responded to Musk’s proposal.
Twitter said in a statement Thursday that it has received Musk’s updated proposal and its “new information on potential financing.”
The company said its board is “committed to conducting a careful, comprehensive and deliberate review to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and all Twitter stockholders.”
Last week Twitter’s board adopted a “poison pill” defense that could make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive.
The filing states that “entities related to (Musk) have received commitment letters committing to provide an aggregate of approximately $46.5 billion.”
The financing would come from Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions. Other banks involved include Barclays, Bank of America, Societie Generale, Mizuho Bank, BNP Paribas and MUFG. Morgan Stanley is one of Twitter’s biggest shareholders, behind Vanguard Group and Musk.
Musk said that $13 billion in financing came from Morgan Stanley and the other banks, as much as $12.5 billion would be loans secured by his Tesla stock, and committed $21 billion in equity, “directly or indirectly” from him, although he didn’t say what the source of those funds would be. The filing says that the equity commitment could be reduced by contributions from others or additional debt taken on.
A Delaware corporation named X Holdings 1 was formed at the direction of Musk and some affiliates who intend to “acquire, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity interests of, or directly or indirectly merge with Twitter Inc.,” according to a financing commitment letter the company submitted.
Shares of Twitter rose slightly to $46.86 in Thursday morning trading after the financing became public. The share price is $7.34 below Musk’s offer.
Musk “is seeking to negotiate a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Twitter ... and is prepared to begin such negotiations immediately,” the documents say.
With a tender offer, Musk would try to get other shareholders to pledge their stock to him at a certain price on a certain date. If enough shareholders agree, Musk could use that as leverage to get the board to drop the poison pill defense.
Musk signaled the possibility of a tender offer several times this week in tweets using the word “tender.”

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter

Related

Elon Musk’s The Boring Co. secures $675m in funding round; valuation hits $5.6bn
Business & Economy
Elon Musk’s The Boring Co. secures $675m in funding round; valuation hits $5.6bn
Musk is planning to launch a tender offer in about 10 days and has tapped Morgan Stanley to raise another $10 billion in debt. (AFP)
Media
Musk tweets cryptic phrase days after Twitter takeover offer

Belarus launches new crackdown on activists, journalists

Belarus launches new crackdown on activists, journalists
Updated 21 April 2022

Belarus launches new crackdown on activists, journalists

Belarus launches new crackdown on activists, journalists
  • Belarus cracks down on journalists and activists, authorities arrest at least 16 people in Minsk and other Belarusian cities
Updated 21 April 2022
LVIV: The authorities in Belarus have conducted a new wave of searches and arrests of union activists and independent journalists, a leading human rights group said Wednesday.
At least 16 people have been arrested in Minsk, Grodno, Borisov and other Belarusian cities, according to the Viasna human rights center.
Alexander Yaroshuk, the president of the Belarusian Congress of Democratic Trade Unions and another top union leader, Alexander Bukhvostov, were among those arrested. The accusations against them haven’t been made public.
Belarusian authorities have declared several unions as “extremist” organizations shortly before the arrests.
Siarhei Cherachen, a former presidential candidate, said that security officers dressed in black uniforms broke doors into the union office and kept those who were inside standing against the wall for several hours during the search.
“It’s a new mopping-up operation against civil society,” he said.
The Belarusian Association of Journalists said that Aksana Kolb, the editor of the independent Novy Chas newspaper, was also detained on Wednesday.
The Belarusian authorities have conducted a relentless, multi-pronged crackdown on dissent following the massive anti-government protests that erupted after President Alexander Lukashenko was handed a sixth term, after an August 2020 presidential vote that was denounced as rigged by the opposition and the West.
Belarusian authorities responded with a wave of repression that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police. At least 1,127 people currently behind bars have been designated as political prisoners by human rights groups.
Lukashenko has held on to power amid bruising Western sanctions, relying on support from his main ally and sponsor Russia, which used Belarusian territory to launch an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
“Lukashenko is using repression to try to keep the situation under control as he faces growing discontent over the involvement in the war in Ukraine and a quick drop in living standards due to the sanctions,” Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate in the 2020 vote, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “But the Belarusians are continuing to protest even in these conditions.”

Latest updates

Ramadan Recipes: Courgette, chickpea fritters
Ramadan Recipes: Courgette, chickpea fritters
Sign language to benefit 20 million deaf visitors of the Two Holy Mosques
Sign language to benefit 20 million deaf visitors of the Two Holy Mosques
Saudi cyclists raise money to support prisoners’ families
Saudi cyclists raise money to support prisoners’ families
Unlikely change in Delhi-Moscow ties as UK PM visits India
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) disembarks the plane having arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on April 21. (AFP)
King Abdulaziz Public Library launches Qur’an collection in ‘message of peace’
King Abdulaziz Public Library launches Qur’an collection in ‘message of peace’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.