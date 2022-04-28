You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines pulls Hollywood film ‘Uncharted’ over South China Sea map

Philippines pulls Hollywood film ‘Uncharted’ over South China Sea map

Philippines pulls Hollywood film ‘Uncharted’ over South China Sea map
The South China Sea, a strategic and resource-rich waterway is claimed by China almost in its entirety. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2cqqn

Updated 28 April 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippines pulls Hollywood film ‘Uncharted’ over South China Sea map

Philippines pulls Hollywood film ‘Uncharted’ over South China Sea map
  • Movie contains image of China’s maritime claims in disputed maritime region
  • China and Philippines have overlapping claims in South China Sea
Updated 28 April 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines has pulled from cinemas the Hollywood film “Uncharted” over a scene showing a Beijing-endorsed map of the disputed South China Sea, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The South China Sea, a strategic and resource-rich waterway is claimed by China almost in its entirety while it is also contested by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The action film, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg and released in the Philippines on Feb. 23, contains a two-second frame showing an image of the so-called nine-dash line, which China uses to illustrate its claims to the maritime region, through which an estimated $3.4 trillion in global trade travels each year.

“The nine-dash claim is contrary to national interest, which has been settled in the 2016 Arbitral Award,” the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“China also never had historic rights in the waters within the nine-dash line.”

The Philippines’ move comes after Vietnam banned the Sony flick last month over the same scene.

An international tribunal in The Hague dismissed China’s expansive claim to the South China Sea in 2016. Beijing did not recognize the ruling.

China argues that it enjoys historic rights over the waters and has asserted its claims by constructing and fortifying artificial islands in the region.

The Philippine foreign ministry said Sony’s Columbia Pictures Industries Inc. was ordered to stop screening the film unless and until it removed the objected scene.

It is not the first time popular culture has entered the South China Sea dispute.

The Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam banned the screening of DreamWorks’ animated feature “Abominable” in 2019 for showing China’s nine-dash line.

In 2021, the Philippines and Vietnam requested that Netflix take down episodes of the political drama “Pine Gap” for the same reason.

Topics: Hollywood Philippines

Related

Philippines’ Duterte, China’s Xi call for to restraint in South China Sea
World
Philippines’ Duterte, China’s Xi call for to restraint in South China Sea
US combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt
World
US combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt

Adam Levine says upcoming Egypt concert seems ‘out of this world’

Adam Levine says upcoming Egypt concert seems ‘out of this world’
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

Adam Levine says upcoming Egypt concert seems ‘out of this world’

Adam Levine says upcoming Egypt concert seems ‘out of this world’
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Adam Levine, the lead vocalist of pop-rock band Maroon 5, spoke about the group’s upcoming performance in Egypt, saying that it feels “crazy” and “wild.”

The Grammy award-winning band will meet their fans at the Giza Pyramids on May 3.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maroon 5 (@maroon5)

During an interview with US host Ellen DeGeneres, the music sensation said: “It’s not one of the things, I think, as a musician you think is feasible or possible. It just seems so, kind of, out of this world to be able to do it. It’s rare there. They don’t let everybody do it. So, it’s pretty cool.”

“It’s just like one of those crazy bucket lists, like I can’t even believe we are doing. It won’t even feel real until we are actually there,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maroon 5 (@maroon5)

This will be Levine’s first time visiting Egypt, he said. 

The concert is part of the group’s world tour, which they announced on Instagram to their 8.3 million followers in February. 

The band will perform in the UAE on May 6 and in Israel on May 9. 

Topics: Adam Levine Egypt Maroon 5

REVIEW: ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ is engaging fluff

REVIEW: ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ is engaging fluff
Updated 28 April 2022
Matt Ross

REVIEW: ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ is engaging fluff

REVIEW: ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ is engaging fluff
  • Political thriller is heavy-handed but entertaining
Updated 28 April 2022
Matt Ross

LONDON: Within the first few minutes of “Anatomy of a Scandal,” the show outlines its very simple premise – and then immediately sets about overcomplicating it. Sophie Whitehouse (Sienna Miller) lives an idyllic life in central London, doting on her children and supporting her charming, successful husband, parliamentary minister James (Rupert Friend). But when James reveals he has been having an extramarital affair with an aide, the photogenic family suddenly finds itself at the heart of the titular scandal with ramifications that go far beyond their shattered home life. As no-nonsense barrister Kate Woodcroft squares off against the disgraced politician, Sophie must accept that much of what she knows — or has come to accept, at least — about her husband may not be the full story.

This six-part Netflix drama takes viewers (via a series of flashbacks and slightly surreal asides) through the full gamut of emotions, from rooting for the charismatic James and sympathizing with Sophie, to the realization that all is not quite as it seems. No spoilers here, but there’s a big twist. Because of course there is.

“Anatomy of a Scandal” stars Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend. (Supplied)

It’s often very silly. And very American (no surprise, given its executive producers’ work on shows such as “Big Little Lies” and “House of Cards”), which can jar with the very British setting and characters. But that doesn’t stop “Anatomy of a Scandal” from being very watchable. Sure, there are stretches of dialogue that you could never imagine actual humans uttering — albeit delivered with such quintessential Britishness by Friend and Miller as to be quite entertaining — but it’s never so overblown as to be unwatchable, although it certainly flirts with that fine line.

There are also some eyebrow-raising parallels (not particularly subtle ones, either) offered up with regards to the current state of UK politics and the privilege of a select few in elected office. It’s a shame that some of these avenues aren’t further explored — particularly with regards to those who benefit due to their proximity to privilege, rather than outright elitism — but perhaps that might have stretched the series out for too long. As it stands, “Anatomy of a Scandal” remains (just) on the right side of being properly ‘bingeable.’

Topics: Anatomy of a Scandal

Julia Roberts plays whistleblower who brought down a president in ‘Gaslit’

Julia Roberts plays whistleblower who brought down a president in ‘Gaslit’
Updated 26 April 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Julia Roberts plays whistleblower who brought down a president in ‘Gaslit’

Julia Roberts plays whistleblower who brought down a president in ‘Gaslit’
Updated 26 April 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: The Watergate scandal was one of the murkiest in American history that brought down President Richard Nixon, and is now the focus of another dramatization with “Gaslit.”

Some members of Nixon’s administration broke into the Democratic Party headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington in 1972. After The Washington Post broke the story, it was found that Nixon’s Republicans had attempted to sabotage the democratic process at the upcoming elections.

Many of us would have heard about two of the newspaper’s reporters, Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, who helped expose the crime. But there were other players, hardly known, who also played a crucial role in forcing the president to resign, and “Gaslit” explores these characters in an eight-episode series on Starz/Lionsgate Play.

At the center of this is Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), wife of Attorney-General John Mitchell (Sean Penn), the second most powerful man in the country after the president.

“Gaslit” was adapted by Robbie Pickering from a podcast, “Slow Burn,” and helmed by Matt Ross. Supplied

What is very interesting about “Gaslit” — adapted by Robbie Pickering from a podcast, “Slow Burn,” and helmed by Matt Ross — is that telephone tapping, planting bugging devices in the offices of opponents and harassing activists are common even today, 50 years on.

As we watch the early episodes, it becomes clear that Martha is not content to stay in the shadow of her husband, and begins to assert herself as she sees through Nixon’s game. In fact, when John first gets the report of the Watergate break-in, she finds herself a prisoner in a California hotel where she had gone on holiday with her husband.

John was terrified that his wife, given to chatting with her journalist friends, would leak the scandalous story. But Martha was made of sterner stuff, and proceeded to blow the whistle, forcing the president to step down.

Sadly, Martha, despite her pluck, has been relegated to a footnote in history. But she sparkles in “Gaslit,” incredibly transforming from a shallow socialite flitting from one party to another, spreading the gossip she hears, to an epitome of strength convinced that the president’s yes-men were willing to go to any extent to serve him.

Martha’s role is gloriously patriotic; and Penn, though unrecognizable in layers of prosthetics, is brilliant as ever. Supplied

And they included White House attorney John Dean (Dan Stevens), chief of staff H.R. Haldeman (Nat Faxon), aide Jeb Magruder (Hamish Linklater) and political adviser Charles Colson (Patton Oswalt). It is quite possible that these men would have had a free run had it not been for an alert security guard on his first night shift at Watergate who noticed a tampered lock. It was discovered that five of Nixon’s men had just got in to plant the bugs and photograph sensitive material.

Although the series looks overcrowded and the episodes are somewhat unfocussed, we cannot take away the fact that it offers an insightful picture of all the unsung heroes who helped push the Watergate narrative to a point where Nixon found himself cornered. Martha’s role is gloriously patriotic; and Penn, though unrecognizable in layers of prosthetics, is brilliant as ever.

Unfortunately, “Gaslit” falls short of the goalpost, failing to do full justice to the game Martha played.

Topics: Gaslit Julia Roberts

The Groves in Riyadh open doors for visitors during Ramadan

The Groves, which fuses entertainment with hospitality, is set in the Diplomatic Quarter’s Al-Khuzama Park, a famous green space in Riyadh at Wadi Hanifah. (Supplied)
The Groves, which fuses entertainment with hospitality, is set in the Diplomatic Quarter’s Al-Khuzama Park, a famous green space in Riyadh at Wadi Hanifah. (Supplied)
Updated 26 April 2022
Rahaf Jambi

The Groves in Riyadh open doors for visitors during Ramadan

The Groves, which fuses entertainment with hospitality, is set in the Diplomatic Quarter’s Al-Khuzama Park, a famous green space in Riyadh at Wadi Hanifah. (Supplied)
  • Visitors to The Groves during Riyadh Season would have seen an emphasis on outdoor spaces with fireplaces to keep people warm in the winter, with many artists playing live music
Updated 26 April 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: With a vibrant mix of modern and traditional decor and music from around the region, The Groves in Riyadh is welcoming visitors to experience Ramadan vibes.

The Groves is set in the Diplomatic Quarter’s Al-Khuzama Park, a famous green space in Riyadh at Wadi Hanifah, and is one of the 14 zones of Riyadh Season.

It fuses entertainment with hospitality, together with an indoor and outdoor experience, to put a smile on people’s faces.

Owner Siham Hassanain said people were visiting The Groves to enjoy the special Ramadan experience they had missed out on for the past two years.

FASTFACT

The Groves in Ramadan is not restricted to dining, entertainment, and hospitality. There is a “fashion passion” zone where people can shop for exclusive collections from sought-after local and international designers.

“We have been deprived of gathering and living (our) Ramadan moments with our loved ones for two years because of the pandemic. Today, people want to go out and see other people and gather, whether with friends, family or for a business breakfast,” she told Arab News.

Visitors to The Groves during Riyadh Season would have seen an emphasis on outdoor spaces with fireplaces to keep people warm in the winter, with many artists playing live music.

However, in Ramadan, the place has been covered up to become more of an indoor experience because of the heat of spring.

Upon entering, visitors can see Saudi coffee being poured. The heady aroma of bukhoor wafts through the space and the sound of a stream can be heard.

Siham Hassanain, The Groves owner, said that people come here to enjoy the special Ramadan experience that they have missed for the past two years. (Supplied)

Hassanain made sure that everyone walking into The Groves could indulge all of their senses.

“It’s a whole experience here. When you come to have iftar, there are two tents. The first one is the first iftar zone where the visitor can sit and break their fast with Saudi coffee, dates, and yogurt. It’s in our Saudi culture to break the fast with coffee and dates.

“Then they can go to pray and come to the second iftar tent, which is for the buffet and the performances.”

AN photo by Saad Aldossari

Hassanain said The Groves was a zone from Riyadh Season. But the General Entertainment Authority contacted her about extending it to cover Ramadan, making it the only zone with this privilege.

“You can't imagine the pride I had when the GEA contacted me and said that my zone is in demand, which was a joyful moment for me, and I always like to challenge myself.”

The challenge was how to transform the theme from Riyadh Season to Ramadan. Hassanain said it was a daunting moment as the team only had 12 hours to change the vibe.

AN photo by Saad Aldossari

“On a regular day, The Groves opens at 4:00 p.m. But we came from 6:00 a.m. to shift the theme and the construction to build Ramadan indoor tents, changing the menus to oriental and Arabic mixed with international cuisine that fits with the vibes of Ramadan, and installing AC. It was a lot of work because at 3:00 p.m. we had to stop the construction before people came. But we did it.”

The makeover also led to changes in the app because, unlike the other zones in Riyadh Season, The Groves has a standalone app that lets people make a booking and pay for the ticket online.

The Groves in Ramadan is not restricted to dining, entertainment, and hospitality. There is a “fashion passion” zone where people can shop for exclusive collections from sought-after local and international designers.

It also has a spa where people can unwind and get pampered after iftar.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter Al-Khuzama Park The Groves Riyadh season

Related

Saudi hands turn Al-Khuzama Park into the paradise of the Groves video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi hands turn Al-Khuzama Park into the paradise of the Groves
Treasures of Saudi Arabia’s National Museum visit Riyadh Park Mall
Saudi Arabia
Treasures of Saudi Arabia’s National Museum visit Riyadh Park Mall

Sofia Boutella shares hotly anticipated first look at ‘Rebel Moon’

Sofia Boutella shares hotly anticipated first look at ‘Rebel Moon’
Franco-Algerian Sofia Boutella is one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood. File/AFP
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

Sofia Boutella shares hotly anticipated first look at ‘Rebel Moon’

Sofia Boutella shares hotly anticipated first look at ‘Rebel Moon’
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: “Rebel Moon,” Netflix’s highly anticipated sci-fi flick starring Sofia Boutella, has officially entered production.

The French-Algerian actress teased a first look at the film, including a peak of the set as well as the reveal of her co-star Djimon Hounsou in full costume.

“Day 1 on Zack Snyder’s #RebelMoon,” Boutella captioned the images.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sofia Boutella (@sofisia7)

The first photo in the series was a black-and-white snap of Hounsou dressed as his character, Gen. Titus, in armor and with his face covered in grime and dirt. The costumes for the upcoming movie are the brainchild of Stephanie Portnoy Porter, known for his work on films including “Planet of the Apes” and “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

Other photos showed the interior and exterior of what looked to be a spacecraft. According to the images, the ship was built outdoors in a desert setting.

The Zack Snyder-directed film will center on Boutella, who is set to play the character Kora from a planet facing invasion by the armies of tyrant Belisarius. To save her home, Boutella sets off on a journey to neighboring planets in the hope of seeking out warriors to help protect her colony.

The Algiers-born actress was given the film’s leading role after she impressed Snyder during their meeting.

It will not be the first time Boutella has taken on the role of a sword-wielding extraterrestrial. The actress, who at the age of 10 fled to Paris with her family in 1992 during the Algerian civil war, is known for her breakout performance in the Oscar-nominated film “Star Trek Beyond” where she portrayed fierce alien warrior Jaylah.

In January, Snyder shared the first “Rebel Moon” concept art on social media platform Vero, offering fans a look at his next project.

The image depicted an army of multiple faceless characters holding weapons and walking together toward the camera. Fans predicted these were the force of belligerents threatening Kora’s home.

Although “Rebel Moon” has officially entered its production phase a release date has not yet been given. The film is expected to premiere exclusively on Netflix.

Topics: Sofia Boutella Rebel Moon Lifestyle Reads of the Week

Latest updates

Russian returned home in prisoner swap with US says he was tortured in Liberia
Russian returned home in prisoner swap with US says he was tortured in Liberia
Saudi Energy Ministry plans pre-qualification for Yanbu project by Q3: MEED
Saudi Energy Ministry plans pre-qualification for Yanbu project by Q3: MEED
VP of Franco-Saudi group hails Saudi reforms as ‘impressive’
VP of Franco-Saudi group hails Saudi reforms as ‘impressive’
UN requests international support for Palestinian rights groups falsely labeled ‘terrorists’ by Israel
UN requests international support for Palestinian rights groups falsely labeled ‘terrorists’ by Israel
Iran executions see ‘alarming rise’ in 2021: report
Iran executions see ‘alarming rise’ in 2021: report

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.