UK man accused of funding Daesh through govt COVID-19 loans

Tarek Namouz appeared in the Old Bailey facing eight charges of entering into a terror funding arrangement. (Getty Images)
  • Tarek Namouz allegedly used small-business aid scheme to help terror group
  • Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay: He (Tarek Namouz) allegedly sent “the proceeds of COVID-19 bounce back funding loans to Daesh”
LONDON: A former pub landlord in the UK has been accused of using government COVID-19 support loans to donate to Daesh, The Times has reported.

To fund the terror group, 42-year-old Tarek Namouz allegedly funneled thousands of pounds in cash from the scheme, which was designed to aid small businesses over successive lockdowns in the country.

In total, the government loaned about £47 billion ($59 billion) under the program. It is now estimated that £17 billion will never be repaid, and that £4.9 billion were claimed fraudulently.

Namouz appeared in court through a video call on Monday. He also stands accused of possessing terrorist information.

He allegedly sent “the proceeds of COVID-19 bounce back funding loans to Daesh,” prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said.

A plea and case management hearing was set for July 22, while a provisional two-week trial will begin on Nov. 21. Following the session, Namouz was remanded into custody.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Tarek Namouz Daesh COVID-19 loans

  • ‘Mutual respect’ a ‘moral obligation especially toward youngest generations’
  • ‘We must build together a resilient society able to reject any form of intolerance, discrimination’
ROME: President Sergio Mattarella expressed his “warmest wishes to all the people who profess the Islamic faith in Italy for a happy and peaceful Eid Al-Fitr.”

He urged all political and religious institutions in the country, including schools and families, to “commit to educate people on mutual respect and against incitement to hatred and violence, as the principles of the Italian constitution prescribe.”

This, he said, “is a moral obligation that we all have especially toward the youngest generations. With them and for them, we must build together a strong and resilient society that is able to reject and condemn any form of intolerance and discrimination.”

Mattarella added that the celebrations marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan “invite us to reflect on the decisive role that religions can play as vehicles of peace, of encounter and sharing between individuals and peoples.”

This is important for the international community, “especially as we witness every day scenes of inhumanity and desolation coming to us from war fronts and humanitarian crises.”

Topics: Italy Sergio Mattarella Eid Al-Fitr

  • An Irish nationalist party coming out on top for the first time in the British-run province would represent a historic moment
  • Sinn Fein is led by a younger generation of politicians with fewer links to the IRA and Northern Ireland’s ‘Troubles’
BELFAST: Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the IRA, is on course to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland’s government after Thursday’s election, a milestone in its quest for a united Ireland.
The one-time political pariah has an 8-point advantage ahead of the May 5 election for the Northern Ireland Assembly, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday.
An Irish nationalist party coming out on top for the first time in the British-run province would represent a historic shift 24 years after the Good Friday peace accord ended three decades of sectarian bloodshed. It also moves Sinn Fein closer to becoming the lead party in government on both sides of the Irish border.
Though a referendum that could result in unity with the neighboring Republic of Ireland is likely to be years away, Sinn Fein senses growing momentum.
“We are in a decade of opportunity, a decade of opportunity to bring about that change,” Sinn Fein’s leader in Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill told Reuters at its ‘Time For Real Change’ election manifesto launch.
“I’m less fixated about dates (for a referendum) and more concerned about the planning, the work needs to happen and the constitutional change conversation must be had.”
Sinn Fein is led by a younger generation of politicians with fewer links to the IRA and Northern Ireland’s “Troubles” when 3,600 people were killed. They want the government in Dublin to start planning for the possibility of a border poll.
A pre-election canvass in the patchwork constituency of north Belfast suggests breaking away from Britain is not at the top of voters’ minds.
While Sinn Fein campaigners are greeted by some houses flying Irish tricolors and another with a sign reading ‘céad míle fáilte’ — the Irish for welcome — the rocketing cost of living and a struggling health service are the chief concerns.
“Sinn Fein has run quite a nuanced campaign which is a pitch to the persuadables and middle ground,” Chris Donnelly, a political commentator and former Sinn Fein candidate said of the party’s restrained push on the doorstep for a united Ireland.
Irish unity takes up just one page in the 17-page manifesto.
It is a similar case in the Republic of Ireland where an even wider Sinn Fein lead in opinion polls ahead of national elections in three years time is not a signal that Irish unity is top of the agenda.
Sinn Fein shocked the political establishment there in 2020 by securing more votes than any other party, forcing Ireland’s two dominant center-right parties to join forces for the first time to keep their left wing rivals out of power.
An exit poll showed a years-long housing crisis and problems in the health service were the most important issues for 60 percent of those who cast their vote. Pollsters did not consider it worthwhile including Irish unity as one of the 10 options in the exit poll.
Pro-British parties are nevertheless using Sinn Fein’s push to withdraw Northern Ireland from the United Kingdom of England, Scotland and Wales to galvanize support.
“I think unionists are very concerned about what a Sinn Fein victory would mean in terms of their divisive border poll plans,” Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the biggest pro-British party, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), told Reuters.
A collapse in support over the last 18 months for the DUP is the main reason why it is poised to lose the office of Northern Ireland first minister to Sinn Fein under a structure where the main nationalist and unionist rivals are obliged to share power.
Unionists captured less than half of the seats for the first time at the last election in 2017 and polls suggest that anger over post-Brexit checks introduced between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK is set to spilt that share more widely among unionist parties this time around.
Monday’s poll showed that the cross-community Alliance Party could catch the DUP, an unthinkable prospect five years ago.
While Brexit also gave the debate about a United Ireland a boost after a majority in Northern Ireland voted to remain in the European Union, the requirement to share power with unionist rivals will limit what Sinn Fein can actually do about it.
It is also solely up to the British government under the terms of the 1998 peace deal to call a referendum if they believe a “yes” majority looks likely. Opinion polls have consistently shown most voters in Northern Ireland favor the status quo.
Still, analysts believe a Sinn Fein victory on Thursday could be a watershed moment.
“It would be significant where a party committed to the change of sovereignty from the United Kingdom to a United Ireland became the largest representative party,” said Donnelly, the political commentator.

Topics: Ireland Northern Ireland United Kingdom (UK) Sinn Fein Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)

The Russian army says it is using artillery and planes to target Azovstal. (File/AFP)
  • The Russian army says it is using artillery and planes to target Azovstal
  • More than 100 civilians were evacuated over the weekend from the Azovstal plant
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces another $376 million in UK military aid for Ukraine
MOSCOW/LONDON: The Russian army said Tuesday its forces and pro-Moscow separatists were using artillery and planes to target Azovstal, the steel plant in the city of Mariupol where Ukrainian fighters are making their last stand.

The Russian defense ministry accused members of the Azov battalion and other Ukrainian troops of using a pause in fighting to once again take up their combat positions at the plant.

“Using artillery and aircraft, units of the Russian army and the Donetsk People’s Republic are beginning to destroy” the “firing positions” of the Ukrainian troops, the defense ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

Mariupol is among the most battered cities in Ukraine.

Kyiv said more than 100 civilians were evacuated over the weekend from the sprawling Azovstal plant, the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, where soldiers and civilians have been sheltering in a maze of underground tunnels.

Military aid from the UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced on Tuesday another £300 million ($376 million, 358 million euros) in UK military aid for Ukraine as he hailed its resistance to Russia as its “finest hour” in a remote address to parliament in Kyiv.

Johnson used the speech delivered via video link, the first by a foreign leader to Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada since Russia invaded on February 24, to commend Kyiv for fighting “with the energy and courage of lions.”

“This is Ukraine’s finest hour, that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come,” said Johnson, using a phrase first used by his hero Winston Churchill in a speech in 1940.

“The so-called irresistible force of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war machine has broken on the immoveable object of Ukrainian patriotism and love of country.

“We will carry on supplying Ukraine... with weapons, funding and humanitarian aid, until we have achieved our long-term goal, which must be so to fortify Ukraine that no-one will ever dare to attack you again,” he told Ukrainian lawmakers.

The new military support, which will include electronic warfare equipment, a counter battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment and thousands of night vision devices, is the latest defensive aid from London.

Last week, it announced plans to send Ukraine armored vehicles able to fire missiles against invading Russian aircraft, on top of previous contributions that have included anti-tank missiles, air defense systems and tons of plastic explosives.

The UK will also dispatch in the coming weeks heavy lift Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) systems “to provide logistical support to isolated forces,” Johnson’s Downing Street office said ahead of the address.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen new specialized Toyota Landcruisers are headed to Ukraine to help protect civilian officials in the country’s east and evacuate people from frontline areas, it added.

The Kremlin has criticized Western countries as they step up donations of military hardware, saying they risk escalating the conflict and warning Russia has the right to respond to any direct interventions.

On the diplomatic front, Britain is also reopening its embassy in Kyiv, with its top envoy there Melinda Simmons telling the UK Sunday newspaper “The Observer” that it “feels like the right place to be.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UK Ukraine

  • According to the decree, Russia will forbid the export of products and raw materials to people and entities that it has sanctioned
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on retaliatory economic sanctions in response to the “unfriendly actions of certain foreign states and international organizations,” the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
The document does not provide any details of which individuals or entities may be affected by the measures.
According to the decree, Russia will forbid the export of products and raw materials to people and entities that it has sanctioned.
The decree also prohibits transactions with foreign individuals and companies hit by Russia’s retaliatory sanctions, and permits Russian counterparties not to fulfill obligations toward them.
Under the decree, the Russian government has 10 days to compile lists of foreign individuals and companies to be sanctioned, as well as to define “additional criteria” for a number of transactions that could be subject to restrictions.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Vladimir Putin

  • The pre-dawn raid targeted a camp housing Burundian troops near Ceel Baraf village
MOGADISHU: Heavily armed Al-Shabab jihadist fighters on Tuesday attacked a military base in Somalia where African Union peacekeepers are stationed, causing casualties, a local military commander and witnesses said.
The pre-dawn raid targeted a camp housing Burundian troops near Ceel Baraf village about 160 kilometers (100 miles) northeast of the capital Mogadishu, the sources said.
“The terrorists attacked the Burundian army base outside Ceel Baraf early this morning, there was heavy fighting and casualties inflicted on both sides, but we don’t have more details about this incident so far,” local military commander Mohamed Ali told told AFP by phone.
“They launched the attack with a car bomb blast before a heavy exchange of gunfire broke out,” he added.
Al-Shabab, which has been waging a deadly insurgency against Somalia’s fragile central government for more than a decade, issued a statement claiming responsibility for the assault.
There was no immediate comment from the African Union’s mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Topics: Somalia Al-Shabab

