Fire in southwestern Spain active as 470 moved to safety

BARCELONA: A wildfire that broke out in the Andalusian province of Huelva, in southwestern Spain, remained active Sunday, prompting the evacuation of 470 locals as a precaution.

Authorities expressed optimism that they are managing to control a blaze which has so far affected some 8,000 hectares, not all of which have been burnt.

“The fire remains complex. We still have work to do and a tough day ahead, involving a great deal of intervention, but today we are somewhat more optimistic,” said the Andalucia region’s minister for emergencies, Antonio Sanz.

Around 500 firefighters aided by waterbombing planes have been deployed to keep the blaze at Niebla, some 70 kilometers (45 miles) from the border with Portugal, at bay.

Spain is enduring a tough summer for wildfires, with around three dozen blazes having forced the evacuation of thousands of people, especially in the center of the country.

One that raged in July in the Avila region near Madrid was considered the biggest Spain had seen in recent history, laying waste to some 50,000 hectares.

Early in July, another sweeping blaze caused 14 deaths in Almeria province in Andalusia.

Europe has suffered a succession of heatwaves and drought this year, which scientists say have been aggravated by human-generated climate change.