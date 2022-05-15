You are here

Army commander survives car bomb in Aden

Army commander survives car bomb in Aden
Security personnel inspect the wreckage of a vehicle at the scene of a blast in Aden. (AFP)
Saeed Al-Batati

Army commander survives car bomb in Aden

Army commander survives car bomb in Aden
  • Maj. Gen. Saleh Ali Hasan, commander of joint operations at the Aden-based 4th Military Regime, was inside his armed SUV in Mualla, Aden, when a nearby car exploded
  • Local authorities have blamed the Iran-backed Houthis or Al-Qaeda and Daesh for a string of similar attacks targeting security and military officials in the city
AL-MUKALLA: A car bomb targeted a Yemeni army commander in the southern port city of Aden, the country’s interim capital, triggering a large explosion that rocked the city, according to a local security official.

Maj. Gen. Saleh Ali Hasan, commander of the joint operations at the Aden-based 4th Military Regime, was inside his armed SUV in Mualla, a district of Aden, when a nearby car exploded.

The army commander survived the blast, which damaged his car, the official said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The local authorities have blamed the Iran-backed Houthis or Al-Qaeda and Daesh for a string of similar attacks targeting security and military officials in the city.

Gen. Shalal Ali Shaea, commander of a counterterrorism unit in Aden, accused terrorist organizations of carrying out the attack to undermine peace and security in the city.

“Terrorist bombings will not deter us from establishing security and stability,” Shaea told local reporters while visiting the scene of the blast.

The blast came as the country’s new Presidential Leadership Council is seeking to unify fragmented forces under its control and restore peace to the liberated provinces in Aden.

In a separate announcement, Yemeni national carrier Yemenia said early on Sunday that it would operate the first commercial flight from the Houthi-held Sanaa to Amman on Monday after the Yemeni government allowed passengers to travel with passports issued by the Houthis.

The flight had been scheduled to take place on April 24 but was cancelled after the Houthis insisted on adding dozens of passengers with passports issued in their territories.

On Saturday, Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak said that the resumption of flights from Sanaa airport came after big efforts by his government, the Arab coalition, the UN Yemen envoy and the Jordanian authorities.

“Alleviating the suffering of our people in all Yemen would remain our top concern,” the Yemeni minister said on Twitter.

Resuming flights from Sanaa is one of the terms of the two-month UN-brokered truce that came into effect on April 2. 

The other terms included stopping fighting across the country, allowing fuel ships to enter Hodeidah seaport and opening roads in Taiz and the other provinces.

The Yemeni government accused the Houthis of refusing to lift their siege on Taiz and continuing to attack government troops and civilian targets, mainly in Taiz and Marib.

On Sunday, local media said that three civilians, including a child, were wounded when an explosive-laden drone fired by the Houthis hit a tribal leader’s house in Raghwan, in Marib.

Also in Marib, a soldier was killed and another one wounded when the Houthis opened fire at them in a contested area in northwest Marib province, Yemen’s army said on Saturday.

Last week, the Houthis killed two soldiers from the government’s Joint Forces in Hays district in the western province of Hodeidah.

Topics: Yemen Aden Maj. Gen. Saleh Ali Hasan

Palestinians commemorate 74th anniversary of Nakba amid outcry over funeral attack

Palestinians take part in a rally in Gaza City on Sunday, marking the 74h anniversary of what the Palestinians call the Nakba.
Palestinians take part in a rally in Gaza City on Sunday, marking the 74h anniversary of what the Palestinians call the Nakba.
HAZEM BALOUSHA
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Palestinians commemorate 74th anniversary of Nakba amid outcry over funeral attack

Palestinians take part in a rally in Gaza City on Sunday, marking the 74h anniversary of what the Palestinians call the Nakba.
  • Israel reopens its only crossing with Gaza Strip nearly two weeks after closing it over unrest
  • President Abbas: ‘The great Palestinian people cannot be defeated, nor can their will be broken’
Updated 43 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Palestinians rallied on Sunday to mark the Nakba 74 years after Israel's creation, with condemnation widespread over a police raid at the funeral of slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Social media sites were flooded with stories from the time of the displacement in 1948 and posts commemorating the Nakba and calling for the right to return.

The annual demonstrations across all Palestinian cities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip came amid high tensions over the killing of Akleh, 51, and a series of military confrontations last month during Ramadan, which saw subsequent Israeli military incursions into Palestinian cities.

Despite the exchange of threats with Hamas, Israel reopened on Sunday its only crossing with the Gaza Strip to Palestinian workers nearly two weeks after closing it over the unrest.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas made a speech on the commemoration of the Nakba Saturday evening from the city of Ramallah.

“Staying on [the land], regardless of the difficulties, complications and brutal crimes of the occupation, is the best response to the Nakba, and to the mentality of ethnic cleansing, settlement and Judaization,” he said.

Abbas added: “The great Palestinian people cannot be defeated, nor can their will be broken, simply because they have a right and a just cause that cannot be obliterated by false narratives.”

The anniversary of the Nakba comes amid Palestinian condemnation of the Israeli announcement to build new units in Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Palestinian factions and the Popular Committee for Refugees in the cities of Gaza and Ramallah organized two central marches to commemorate the Nakba.

Palestinian flags were raised at the events under the slogan “Enough of 74 years of injustice and double standards.”

The march in Ramallah, in which thousands of people participated, started from the tomb of former Palestinian President Yasser Arafat and proceeded toward the city center.

The march in Gaza started from Al-Katiba Square and proceeded toward the UN headquarters in Gaza City.

Hamas issued a statement to mark the anniversary.

“There is no legitimacy for the occupation over an inch of our land, our sanctuaries, and we are on the path of comprehensive resistance until liberation and return.”

The statement added: “Seventy-four years after the occupation of our land and the displacement of our people, and despite all the massacres and crimes committed by the enemy throughout its dark history, in the longest continuous occupation in the world, the Palestinian people are still steadfast on their land, adhering to their rights and… [serving as] the finest examples of heroism, sacrifice, patience and jihad.”

The Palestinian News Agency WAFA issued statistics showing that the number of Palestinians has reached more than 5 million in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and Jerusalem following the displacement of about 800,000 Palestinians in 1948, while the Israeli army has killed about 100,000 Palestinians since then.

Topics: Palestine 74th anniversary of Nakba Israel

Palestinians step up pressure on Israel over Abu Akleh killing probe

A man walks past a mural of Shireen Abu Akleh in the southern Gaza Strip. (Reuters)
A man walks past a mural of Shireen Abu Akleh in the southern Gaza Strip. (Reuters)
Mohammed Najib
Mohammed Najib

Palestinians step up pressure on Israel over Abu Akleh killing probe

A man walks past a mural of Shireen Abu Akleh in the southern Gaza Strip. (Reuters)
  • More details emerge into death that shocked the region, world media
  • Bullet “created a complete laceration of brain, bones and skull,” forensic report suggests
Updated 10 min 52 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinian Justice Minister Mohammed Al-Shalaldeh said Israel bears full responsibility for the assassination of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, and that it was a premeditated crime that amounts to a war crime.

Abu Akleh was shot in the head on Wednesday morning during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin.

Six days after Israel denied its soldiers were responsible, an Israel Defence Force officer told Haaretz that an Israeli soldier seemed to have had fired at Abu Akleh and killed her.

The officer added that an Israeli soldier sitting in an army vehicle with a rifle equipped with a telescopic lens fired at Abu Akleh from 190 meters and killed her.

During his subsequent interrogation, the soldier said he did not know he shot at Abu Akleh when he fired, had not seen her, and did not know her identity.

Al-Shalaldeh said: “Let the one who fired know that this projectile is in our possession, and the evidence for that is that we cannot participate with the Israelis in this investigation because we also have sovereignty under the Israeli occupation, and therefore we do not allow that it is a joint investigation, and have many similar bad experiences with the occupying power.”

He added that examining the bullet would take time due to the nature of forensic investigations.

“All specialists and experts in this regard take all legal measures, but in principle, we say in terms of evidence, and the criminal evidence says that the projectile came from … the Israeli occupation soldiers,” said the minister.

Israeli TV Channel 12 reported that the US asked Israel for clarification regarding the investigation into the death of Abu Akleh, who was a Palestinian-American citizen.

The Palestinian public prosecutor requested an autopsy of Abu Akleh’s body to find out the cause of death and to locate any evidence to link it to the party responsible for it.

On May 12, the Institute of Forensic Medicine at An-Najah National University in Nablus revealed that the shot that killed Abu Akleh left her with no chance of survival even with medical intervention.

Dr Rayan Al-Ali, director of the institute, said that the bullet created a complete laceration of the brain and skull on impact.

Al-Ali indicated that the distance of the shot could not be accurately determined. “All we can conclude now is that the distance is more than a meter, and this means that the shooting came from a (distant) source,” he said

He pointed out that the doctors found a mutilated projectile, and added: “The size of the injury makes us know the nature of the weapon used, and what we can say now is that it is a long, belted, high-speed weapon,”

Al-Ali stressed that it was not possible to disclose any further information at this time.

The director of Al Jazeera’s office in Ramallah, Walid Al-Omari, confirmed the occupation forces’ role in Abu Akleh’s death a speech in front of An-Najah University Hospital in Nablus.

The testimonies of eyewitnesses, from fellow journalists to civilians present at the moment of Abu Akleh’s death, also imply that the gunfire came from the IDF.

Al-Omari said: “We have a premeditated crime, and a clear field assassination, where journalists, including Abu Akleh, wore what distinguishes them and protects them. The shooting of them came deliberately.”

An internal investigation conducted by the IDF revealed that an Israeli sniper from the Dovdovan special unit had fired through a hole in his armoured military vehicle, and likely hit Abu Akleh by mistake.

“The army’s investigation is a partial investigation, so they requested the bullet from the Palestinian side because of its great scientific importance, and examining the bullet enables it to confirm whether it was fired from an Israeli or non-Israeli rifle,” a senior Israeli defense expert told Arab News.

Topics: Palestine Shireen Abu Akleh Israel

Ethiopian ex-peacekeepers from Tigray arrive in Sudan for asylum

Ethiopian former peacekeepers disembark off a UN's aircraft as they arrive in Sudan’s Kassala airport on May 15, 2022. (AFP)
Ethiopian former peacekeepers disembark off a UN's aircraft as they arrive in Sudan’s Kassala airport on May 15, 2022. (AFP)
AFP
AFP

Ethiopian ex-peacekeepers from Tigray arrive in Sudan for asylum

Ethiopian former peacekeepers disembark off a UN's aircraft as they arrive in Sudan’s Kassala airport on May 15, 2022. (AFP)
  • The Abyei region has been contested since South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

KASSALA, Sudan: Some 40 former peacekeepers hailing from Ethiopia’s war-wracked Tigray region arrived Sunday in eastern Sudan after seeking asylum, according to an AFP correspondent.
Last month, more than 500 UN peacekeepers who were deployed in the disputed Abyei region between Sudan and South Sudan asked Khartoum for asylum, citing fears for their safety if they were to return home.
On Sunday, an official with Sudan’s refugee commission confirmed that hundreds of Ethiopian peacekeepers requested asylum after the end of their mission in Abyei.
“Arrivals of the asylum seekers will continue daily until they are all moved,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
An AFP correspondent said the ex-peacekeepers who arrived on Sunday were taken to the Um Gargour refugee camp in eastern Sudan.
The Abyei region has been contested since South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011.
The United Nations established a peacekeeping mission that year and has since deployed some 4,000 mainly Ethiopian peacekeepers to the region.
Last month, Ethiopia’s defense ministry said the peacekeepers from Tigray refusing to return were victims of rebel “propaganda.”
But Tigrayan peacekeepers interviewed by AFP all said they were worried about their safety, with one senior officer saying that other returnees had been arrested or killed in Ethiopia.
The war in northern Ethiopia broke out in November 2020, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray in response to what he said were rebel attacks on army camps.
Last year, around 120 Tigrayan ex-peacekeepers who were posted in the Darfur region sought asylum in Sudan, according to the UN.
Sudan has received tens of thousands of Ethiopian refugees since the outbreak of the Tigray conflict.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray Sudan

Briton, German deny smuggling antiquities in Iraq court

Briton, German deny smuggling antiquities in Iraq court
AP
AP

Briton, German deny smuggling antiquities in Iraq court

Briton, German deny smuggling antiquities in Iraq court
  • Waldmann said the two items found in his possession were not his and instead had been given to him by Fitton to carry
  • Based on the law both men could face the death penalty, an outcome that legal experts said was unlikely
Updated 15 May 2022
AP

BAGHDAD: A British and a German tourist accused of smuggling ancient shards out of Iraq appeared in a Baghdad court in yellow detainees’ uniforms Sunday, telling judges they had not acted with criminal intent and had no idea they might have broken local laws.
The trial of Jim Fitton, 66, is grabbing international attention at a time when Iraq seeks to open up its nascent tourism sector. The session also revealed first details about a second defendant, identified as Volker Waldmann of Germany.
The three-judge panel in Baghdad’s felony court scheduled the next hearing for May 22. The court must determine whether the defendants had sought to profit by taking the 12 items, which were found in their possession as they attempted to fly out of Baghdad airport on March 20.
Fitton and Waldmann appeared in court in detainees’ yellow and were asked to explain their actions.
Waldmann said the two items found in his possession were not his and instead had been given to him by Fitton to carry. “But did you put them in your bag?” asked head judge Jaber Abdel Jabir. “Didn’t you know these were Iraqi antiquities?”
Waldmann said he didn’t pick up the items from the site, only agreed to carry them for Fitton.
Fitton said he “suspected” the items he collected were ancient fragments, but that “at the time I didn’t know about Iraqi laws,” or that taking the shards was not permitted. Fitton said as geologist he was in the habit of collecting such fragments as a hobby and had no intention to sell them.
He said it was not clear to him at the time that picking them up from the site was a criminal offense. “There were fences, no guards or signage,” at the sites he told the court.
“These places, in name and by definition, are ancient sites,” Jabir responded. “One doesn’t have to say it is forbidden.”
When Fitton said some of the shards were “no larger than my fingernail” , Jabir said this was not relevant. “Size doesn’t matter,” he told him.
Based on the law both men could face the death penalty, an outcome that legal experts said was unlikely. British and German embassy officials were present at the court but have not issued detailed public statements about the case in order not to jeopardize the proceedings, they said.
The defense plans to submit more evidence to clear the men, Fitton’s defense lawyer Thair Soud told The Associated Press. This includes testimony from government officials present at the site where the fragments were collected, he said.
“(Their testimony) is pending approval from their official directorates,” he said.

Topics: Iraq Antiquities smuggling briton German

Price protests turn political in Iran as rallies spread

Price protests turn political in Iran as rallies spread
Reuters
Reuters

Price protests turn political in Iran as rallies spread

Price protests turn political in Iran as rallies spread
  • Protests began in some cities last week sparked by the government’s subsidy cut decision that caused price hikes by as much as 300% for a variety of flour-based staples
  • Protesters have expanded their demands, calling for more political freedom, an end to the Islamic Republic and the downfall of its leaders, according to social media posts
Updated 15 May 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Spreading protests across Iran over a cut in state subsidies on food have turned political with slogans calling for top leaders to step down, according to posts on social media, and unconfirmed reports said at least four protesters were killed.
Protests began in some cities last week sparked by the government’s subsidy cut decision that caused price hikes in Iran by as much as 300 percent for a variety of flour-based staples.
The government also raised prices of some basic goods such as cooking oil and dairy products in Iran, where almost half of its 85 million population is under the poverty line, according to official figures.
Now protesters have expanded their demands, calling for more political freedom, an end to the Islamic Republic and the downfall of its leaders, according to witnesses and social media posts.
Videos posted online showed demonstrators burned images of Iran’s top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and called for the return of Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the toppled Shah of Iran.
Footage on Twitter showed protests in dozens of provinces such as Ardabil, Khuzestan, Lorestan and Razavi Khorasan. Some state-affiliated media, meanwhile, said calm had been restored in the country.
However, Protests continued on early Sunday in at least 40 cities and towns across Iran, including in the town of Quchan near the Turkmen border, the northern city of Rasht and the western city of Hamedan, according to videos posted on social media.
Reuters could not independently confirm authenticity of social media posts and videos. Iran’s state news agency IRNA said on Friday that some shops were “set on fire in some cities,” prompting police to arrest scores of “provocateurs.”
The semi-official ILNA news agency on Saturday, citing a lawmaker, said one protester was killed in Dezful, a city in the oil producing southwestern province of Khuzestan. But videos on Twitter showed at least four demonstrators were killed by security forces.
Residents of the capital, contacted by Reuters on Sunday, reported a heavy presence of security forces across Tehran.
Global Internet monitor NetBlocks on Saturday reported a disruption lasting hours in Iran amid protests, a potential move by the authorities to prevent protesters from communicating with each other and sharing video on social media.
The latest unrest adds to mounting pressure on Iran’s rulers, who are struggling to keep the crippled economy afloat under US sanctions, reimposed since 2018 when Washington ditched Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers. Talks to revive the pact have stalled since March.
Fearing a revival of protests in recent years that seemed to shed light on the establishment’s vulnerability to popular anger over the economy, the government has described its decision as “fair redistribution” of subsidies to lower-income people.
In 2019, what began as scattered protests over a surprise increase in fuel prices, quickly spread into one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s rulers, sparking the bloodiest crackdown in the 40-year history of the Islamic Republic.
The reported death toll in 2019 has varied between a Reuters account of 1,500 dead and an Amnesty International figure of more than 300. Both have been dismissed by Iranian authorities.

Topics: Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Reza Pahlavi

