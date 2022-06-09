You are here

Twitter to comply with Musk's request for fake account and daily tweets data: Report
Musk said that the deal can’t proceed unless Twitter provides more information about fake accounts on its platform. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Twitter plans to offer Elon Musk access to its “firehose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets in an effort to push forward the Tesla billionaire’s agreed-to $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, according to multiple news reports.
Lawyers involved in the deal would not confirm the data sharing agreement. Musk made no comment on Twitter, although he has previously been vocal about various aspects of the deal. Twitter declined to confirm the reports and pointed to a Monday statement in which the company said it is continuing to “cooperatively” share information with Musk.
Musk, who struck a legally binding agreement to buy Twitter in April, contends that the deal can’t proceed unless the company provides more information about the prevalence of fake accounts on its platform. He has argued, without presenting evidence, that Twitter has significantly underestimated the number of these “spam bots” -- automated accounts that typically promote scams and misinformation — on its service.
On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also announced an investigation into Twitter for allegedly failing to disclose the extent of its spam bot and fake accounts, saying his office would look into “potential false reporting” of bots on Twitter.
The Washington Post first reported Twitter’s plan to provide Musk with full access to the firehose, citing a person familiar with the matter. Other reports suggested the billionaire might only receive partial access.
Twitter's reported offer could blunt Musk's attempts to use the spam bot issue to cast doubt on the deal's future. This week, lawyers for Musk accused the company of refusing to surrender information about the true number of bot accounts on Twitter. Mike Ringler, the Palo Alto, California, attorney who signed that Monday letter, told the AP he was not at liberty to speak about the matter when reached Wednesday afternoon.
Fake social media accounts have been problematic for years. Advertisers rely on the number of users provided by social media platforms to determine where they will spend money. Spam bots are also used to amplify messages and spread disinformation.
The problem of fake accounts is well-known to Twitter and its investors. The company has disclosed its bot estimates to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for years, while also cautioning that its estimate might be too low.
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has said that Twitter has consistently estimated that fewer than 5% of its accounts are spam. But Musk has disputed that figure, contending in a May tweet — without evidence — that 20% or more of Twitter's accounts are bogus.

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter

Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

  • The unit is tasked with developing the media sector, legislation, regulations, and decisions on media development
ABU DHABI: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the UAE’s deputy prime minister and minister of presidential affairs, on Wednesday launched the National Media Office.

The unit is tasked with developing the media sector, legislation, regulations, and decisions on media development while also monitoring the implementation of legislation in coordination with the relevant authorities.

It will be affiliated with the minister of presidential affairs and have financial and administrative independence.

Initially headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the media office may set up branches or offices in and outside of the country upon a decision by the minister.

According to the new resolution, the Emirates News Agency will operate as a unit reporting to the head of the National Media Office while working within the frameworks of its financial and administrative regulations.

The specific responsibilities of the unit include suggesting and drawing up strategic media plans and media-related legislation, regulations, and decisions concerning developing the media and monitoring and implementing them.

It is also responsible for training and qualifying national media personnel and developing the work of official spokespersons.

The office will also represent the country at media conferences and events domestically and overseas and prepare media research and studies of interest to the country.

It will play a major role in developing strategic relations with Arab, regional, and international media.

Topics: UAE media Sheikh Mansour

Saudi movie ‘The Journey’ wins best experimental film award at Dutch Septimius flick fest

Saudi movie ‘The Journey’ wins best experimental film award at Dutch Septimius flick fest
Updated 08 June 2022
Rashid Hassan

  • “The Journey,” becomes the first Saudi and Arab film to win an experimental-category gong at an international festival
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s movie entry in the Dutch Septimius film festival has won the award for best experimental flick.

“The Journey,” produced by Manga Productions, a subsidiary of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s MiSK foundation, becomes the first Saudi and Arab film to win an experimental-category gong at an international festival.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at the Septimius Awards ceremony held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands’ capital city.

Dr. Essam Bukhary, chief executive officer of Manga Productions and executive producer of “The Journey,” said: “We are proud of ‘The Journey’ winning the Septimius award for the best experimental film for the first time in the history of Saudi and Arab cinematic films.

“It showcases that the creative content of Saudi culture can compete globally and drives us at Manga Productions to continue our journey in further developing Saudi talents, as we learned from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the importance of empowering the youth and that our ambitions are limitless.”

Abdulaziz Al-Naghmoosh, director of marketing, distribution, and business development at Manga Productions, said: “‘The Journey’ winning the Septimius award for best experimental film is another triumph and the fruit of hard work in developing Saudi talents that we constantly seek to discover, support, and enhance their skill set in the content industry, who also worked directly in the movie.

“Also, this triumph is a tribute to the efforts made in the release of ‘The Journey,’ and distributed in more than 25 European countries and 15 Asian countries. We have also signed with major broadcasting platforms to air the film.”

He pointed out that “The Journey” was available on Crunchyroll — the world’s largest collection of anime — in the US and was also broadcasting on more than 20 Japanese platforms as well as Shahid, an Arabic content streaming platform in the Middle East.

Sarah Mohammed, manager of animation at Manga Productions, said: “The success of the movie is a global tribute to the creativity of Saudi youth and the cooperation between Manga Productions and Toei Animation Co. Through this, we displayed part of our heritage and culture.

“Furthermore, this award is the result of the great efforts made in the co-production between Saudi and Japanese talents on all stages, starting with writing, designs, and artistic direction and ending with the release of the film, which, thankfully, had a wide positive resonance on local and global audiences.”

The cooperation between Manga Productions and Toei Animation added a blend of the experiences and methods of both countries. The film uses different artistic styles such as watercolor, traditional Japanese, and Van Gogh, shown for the first time in an animated movie.

“The Journey” beat off seven finalists nominated in the experimental film category that awards excellence in creating a one-of-a-kind expressive power using a unique art style.

The film festival included many international movies nominated for the final stage, which competed in multiple classes.

In addition, a group of filmmakers and several celebrities who won international awards, such as Oscars and Grammys, including US film director Kevin Willmott, and American actor Thomas Jane, attended the ceremony.

The Septimius festival aims to support creative, inspiring, and high-quality productions.

The core of Arabian history inspired the making of “The Journey.” Directed by Japanese filmmaker Shizuno Kobun, it is an epic tale set in the Arabian Peninsula, telling the story of Aws, a potter in Makkah who takes up arms to protect his city against ruthless invaders who threaten to destroy the Kaaba.

Manga Productions was established to inspire the heroes of tomorrow through animation, video games, and comics, and aims to be a pioneer on a regional and global level in the production of creative content, while contributing to the delivery of purposeful content that helps build creative and ambitious talents through development programs and internships to further develop the entertainment content industry in the region.

Topics: saudi movies Dutch Septimius film festival Manga Productions MISK Foundation the journey

Rights group fears for safety of British journalist, Indigenous expert missing in Brazilian Amazon

Rights group fears for safety of British journalist, Indigenous expert missing in Brazilian Amazon
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

  • The two men were last seen in the Javari region of the sprawling state of Amazonas
LONDON: A press freedoms organization on Wednesday urged the Brazilian government to step up efforts to find British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Araujo Pereira who went missing in a remote corner of the Amazon rainforest on Sunday.

The two men were last seen in the Javari region of the sprawling state of Amazonas where they were carrying out research for a book.

Emmanuel Colombie, director of Reporters Without Borders’ (RSF) Latin America bureau, said: “The Brazilian government must urgently coordinate the efforts of the federal police and armed forces to find Dom Phillips and Bruno Araujo Pereira. Every second that passes is a second wasted.”

Phillips is a freelance journalist who works for various international media outlets including The Guardian, Financial Times, The Washington Post, and The New York Times, while Pereira is a former government official, responsible for protecting Brazil’s uncontacted tribes.

The pair had been traveling by boat when all contact with them was lost.

According to reports, both had received threats days before vanishing on Sunday morning.

Phillips’ family has appealed to authorities in Brazil to speed up the search. In a written plea, his Brazilian wife, Alessandra Sampaio, said: “Our families are in despair, please answer the urgency of the moment with urgent actions.

“In the forest every second counts, every second could be the difference between life and death,” she added.

Rights groups have said that the Brazilian navy’s response in sending a team of sailors to search for the men was totally inadequate for such a dense, hostile, and remote region.

Meanwhile, Pereira’s partner, Beatriz de Almeida Matos, said: “I have a three-year-old son and one who is two. All I can think about right now is that he comes up safe, for the sake of the boys.”

Topics: UK Brazil Journalists

Algerian media director given 6-month prison sentence, fine over editorial

Algerian media director given 6-month prison sentence, fine over editorial
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The head of an Algerian radio station and news website was on Tuesday given a six-month prison sentence on charges related to the contents of an editorial piece.

Ihsane El-Kadi, director of Radio M and Maghreb Emergent, was accused of “disseminating false information liable to endanger national unity,” “disrupting elections,” and “reopening the issue of the national tragedy,” a reference to the country’s devastating 1990s civil war.

He was also handed a fine of 50,000 Algerian dinars ($345).

Khaled Drareni, North Africa representative for the Reporters Without Borders organization, said: “This verdict is evidence of the judicial harassment that Ihsane El-Kadi has endured for years, and contradicts what the Algerian authorities claim about respecting freedom of the press and freedom of opinion in their country.”

The charges were brought by Algeria’s former communication minister, Amar Belhimer, in response to an editorial on a Radio M blog in which El-Kadi suggested the pro-democracy Hirak movement should have a broader base.

Confirming his sentence in a tweet, El-Kadi said: “Sentenced to six months in prison without a warrant for an analytical article on a complaint by the Minister of Communication Amar Belhimer on charges for which he does not have the status of complainant.”

 

 

“Feeling of anger and sadness. Forced to appeal,” he added.

According to the 2021 World Press Freedom Index, Algeria ranked 134 out of 180 countries in terms of freedom of the press. The media landscape in the country has deteriorated over recent years, with independent media under pressure, journalists regularly imprisoned or prosecuted, and many online sites blocked.

Under Algeria’s Charter for Peace and National Reconciliation it is an offence punishable by up to five years in prison to discuss the country’s “black decade,” the conflict between the army and armed Islamist groups that devastated Algeria between 1992 and 2002.

It is not the first time that El-Kadi has been arrested in Algeria. In June last year, prior to the Algerian elections, he, and prominent journalist Drareni, were held over charges of “defamation and insult” and their Hirak connections.

Topics: Algeria journalist prison

Non-Saudis banned from publishing ads on social media without license

Non-Saudis banned from publishing ads on social media without license
Updated 08 June 2022
Lama Al-Hamawi

RIYADH: Non-Saudi residents and visitors to the Kingdom have been prohibited from posting ads on social media without a license, with those who ignore the ruling facing a possible five-year prison sentence and fines of up to SR5 million ($1.3 million).

The Saudi General Authority for Audiovisual Media announced the ban on Wednesday, saying it has monitored “violations by numerous non-Saudi advertisers, both residents and visitors, on social media platforms.”

The commission said that “after checking their data, it was found that they had committed systemic violations, including lack of commercial registrations and legal licenses, and they are not working under any commercial entity or foreign investment license.” 

As part of the ruling, commercial establishments will be directed not to deal with, advertise with, or invite non-Saudi advertisers to events for marketing products, services and goods.

Approval for advertising will be granted only to those who work under a commercial entity, and have a license and legal documents authorizing them to practice commercial advertising on social media platforms.

“This comes within the framework of organizing advertising work in Saudi Arabia in accordance with the audiovisual media laws, the Electronic Commerce Law, and the relevant laws and regulations, including the Labor Law issued by Royal Decree No. M/51 dated Shaban 23, 1426, of which article 33 stipulates that a non-Saudi may not practice work and may not be allowed to engage in it except after obtaining a license,” the commission said. 

Those who breach the regulations face prison terms of up to five years and fines of up to SR5 million.

A similar law was enacted in the UAE in 2021, with social media influencers ordered to obtain licenses from the National Media Council if they accepted paid ads on their accounts. 

A license costs 15,000 dirhams ($4,000) for one year, and can be renewed. 

Moayad Osama Tayeb, the owner of Talagi Advertising Agency, has been representing Saudi and foreign influencers in the Kingdom for more than a year.

“The regulations are clear, and there is nothing difficult about them," he told Arab News. "Also, it is better to control the ads in the Kingdom.”

He said influencers should work under an agency. His company represents 73 influencers, Saudi and foreign, in compliance with national media regulations.

He said influencers working with his agency who frequently did promotions were given the job title of “advertising marketers.”

“(Agencies) should set a monthly salary for the influencer and stop providing ads for the influencer that are not legal.”

He added that following the regulations set by the Kingdom would help creators avoid any illegal ads or campaigns and would, in turn, contribute to and improve the Saudi economy.

Topics: General Authority for AudioVisual Media Saudi Arabia ads

