Russia plans evacuations from chemical plant in battleground Ukraine city

Russia plans evacuations from chemical plant in battleground Ukraine city
Cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, separated by a river, have been targeted for weeks as the last areas under Ukrainian control in eastern Lugansk region. (AFP)
Updated 15 June 2022
AFP

Russia plans evacuations from chemical plant in battleground Ukraine city

Russia plans evacuations from chemical plant in battleground Ukraine city
  • Industrial hub under bombardment as Russia focuses offensive on eastern Donbas region
  • Russia repelled from Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, prompting focus on Donbas
Updated 15 June 2022
AFP

UKRAINE: Russia said it would establish a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from a chemical plant in Severodonetsk starting Wednesday as Ukrainian forces wage a desperate battle for control of the city.
The industrial hub is under intense bombardment as Russia focuses its offensive on the eastern Donbas region in an effort to seize a swathe of Ukraine.
Moscow’s forces have intensified efforts to cut off Ukrainian troops remaining in the city, destroying all three bridges which connect it across a river to the twin city of Lysychansk.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg meanwhile urged allies to send more heavy weapons to Ukraine, and said officials from the alliance would be discussing the subject at talks Wednesday.
About 500 civilians are taking shelter in Severodonetsk’s Azot chemical plant, according to the head of the city’s administration.
The Russian defense ministry announced a humanitarian corridor would be established on Wednesday for evacuations from the plant, saying it was “guided by the principles of humanity.”
Evacuees would be transported to the city of Svatovo in the separatist-held region of Lugansk, Moscow said, urging those holding out at the plant to cease their “senseless resistance.”
There was no response from Kyiv to the announcement, and in a video address Tuesday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lamented “painful losses” in the ongoing fighting.
“But we must stay strong. This is our nation... Hanging in there in Donbas is crucial. Donbas is the key to deciding who will dominate in the coming weeks.”
Following its February invasion, Russia was repelled from Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, prompting it to focus its offensive on Donbas, a mainly Russian-speaking region partly held by pro-Kremlin separatists since 2014.
Capturing Severodonetsk has become a key goal, as it would open the road to Sloviansk and another major city, Kramatorsk.
Speaking in The Hague, NATO chief Stoltenberg urged Western countries to send the Ukrainians more heavy armaments, as they “absolutely depend on that to be able to stand up against the brutal Russian invasion.”
Addressing a press conference after meeting the leaders of seven European NATO allies, he added that NATO officials would discuss coordinating further support including heavy weaponry at a meeting in Brussels Wednesday.
Zelensky meanwhile told reporters that he regretted what he called “the restrained behavior of some leaders” which, he said, had “slowed down arms supplies very much.”
Ukraine has only received 10 percent of the arms it had requested from the West, Kyiv’s deputy defense minister said.
Kyiv’s forces face an increasingly desperate situation in Severodonetsk, with Ukrainian authorities estimating the Russians now control up to 80 percent of the city as they seek to encircle it.
From an elevated position in Lysychansk, an AFP team saw black smoke rising from the Azot factory in Severodonetsk and another area in the city.
The Ukrainian military is using the high ground to exchange fire with Russian forces fighting for control of Severodonetsk, just across the water.
Lysychansk pensioner Valentina sat on the porch of her ground floor apartment, where she lives alone, her two walking sticks to hand.
“It’s scary, very scary,” said the 83-year-old former farm worker.
“Why can’t they agree at last, for God’s sake, just shake hands?“
Along the road from Lysychansk to Kramatorsk, Ukrainian forces were transporting more weapons systems to the front, while specialist vehicles carried tanks for repair.
In the town of Novodruzhesk, close to Lysychansk, there was still a smell of burning and smoke from houses that had been destroyed by fire from shelling at the weekend.
“It’s not safe anywhere, it just depends on the time of day, that’s all,” said a soldier standing at a fire station with a skull logo on his sleeve.
As tensions soar with the West, Russia announced it was blacklisting 49 British citizens, including defense officials and prominent reporters and editors from the BBC, The Financial Times and The Guardian.
The Russian foreign ministry said that the journalists targeted were “involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information.”
In New York, a senior UN official warned Tuesday that Ukrainian children should not be adopted in Russia, where several thousand young people are believed to have been moved since Moscow’s February invasion.
“We’re reiterating, including to the Russian Federation, that adoption should never occur during or immediately after emergencies,” Asfhan Khan, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) regional director for Europe and Central Asia, told reporters.
Such children cannot be assumed to be orphans and their movement must be voluntary, Khan added.
The Kremlin, meanwhile, said it had not received a request from London to intervene in the case of two Britons sentenced to death by pro-Moscow separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine.
Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, along with Moroccan Brahim Saadun, were convicted of acting as mercenaries for Ukraine by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Macron toughens tone on Russia before possible Ukraine visit

Macron toughens tone on Russia before possible Ukraine visit
Updated 15 June 2022
Reuters

Macron toughens tone on Russia before possible Ukraine visit

Macron toughens tone on Russia before possible Ukraine visit
  • Macron arrived in Romania for a three-day trip to NATO’s southern flank before heading to Kyiv on Thursday
  • French leader criticized by Ukraine and eastern European allies for ambiguous backing for Ukraine in the war against Russia
Updated 15 June 2022
Reuters

CONSTANTA, Romania: President Emmanuel Macron voiced a tougher line on Russia on Wednesday after visiting French and allied troops at a NATO base in Romania, seeking to assuage concerns in Ukraine and among some European allies over his previous stance toward Moscow.
Macron arrived in Romania on Tuesday for a three-day trip to NATO’s southern flank including Moldova before possibly heading to Kyiv on Thursday on a visit with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, two diplomatic sources said.
The French leader has been criticized by Ukraine and eastern European allies for what they perceived as his ambiguous backing for Ukraine in the war against Russia.
French officials have in recent days sought to strengthen the public messaging, while Macron appeared to take a tougher line on Tuesday evening when he was with his troops.
“We will do everything to stop Russia’s war forces, to help the Ukrainians and their army and continue to negotiate,” he told French and NATO troops at a military base in Romania.
“But for the foreseeable future, we will need to protect, dissuade and be present,” he said.
Macron has in recent weeks repeatedly said it was vital not to “humiliate” Russia so a diplomatic solution could be found when fighting ended and he has continued to keep communication channels open with the Kremlin open, riling more hawkish allies.
France leads a NATO battle group in Romania of about 800 troops, including 500 French troops alongside others from the Netherlands and Belgium. Paris has also deployed a surface-to air missile system.
Macron heads to Moldova later on Wednesday to support a country many fear could be drawn into the conflict in neighboring Ukraine.
The focus may turn to Kyiv on Thursday, with diplomatic sources saying the three European leaders may head to Ukraine’s capital. The French presidency declined to confirm the visit.
The symbolic visit would come a day before the European Commission makes a recommendation on Ukraine’s status as an EU candidate, something the biggest European nations have been lukewarm about.

Topics: #france Russia-Ukraine Conflict Romania

France captures senior Daesh figure in Mali: military

France captures senior Daesh figure in Mali: military
French troops deployed in Mali have captured a senior figure in the branch of the Daesh group. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 June 2022
AFP

France captures senior Daesh figure in Mali: military

France captures senior Daesh figure in Mali: military
  • French troops deployed in Mali have captured a senior figure in the branch of the Daesh group in the Sahel region of Africa
Updated 15 June 2022
AFP

PARIS: French troops deployed in Mali have captured a senior figure in the branch of the Daesh group in the Sahel region of Africa, the military said Wednesday.
“In the night of 11-12 June, an operation of the (French) Barkhane force allowed the capture of Oumeya Ould Albakaye, a senior figure in [Daesh] in the Greater Sahara (IS-GS),” a spokesman for the chief of staff told AFP.

Topics: Daesh France mali

Switzerland reopens airspace after 'technical malfunction'

Switzerland reopens airspace after ‘technical malfunction’
Updated 15 June 2022
Reuters

Switzerland reopens airspace after ‘technical malfunction’

Switzerland reopens airspace after ‘technical malfunction’
  • Switzerland airspace was earlier closed for safety reasons
Updated 15 June 2022
Reuters

GENEVA: Switzerland reopened its airspace Wednesday after a brief closure for safety reasons because of an unspecified “technical malfunction,” authorities said.

Skyguide, the air navigation service, initially said the closure would be in effect “until further notice” after the malfunction early in the morning.

A few hours later, it said the airspace closure was lifted at 8:30 a.m. (0630 GMT; 2:30 a.m. EDT) and air traffic over Switzerland was resuming along with operations at the country’s two national airports in Geneva and Zurich.

“Skyguide regrets this incident and its consequences for its customers and partners, as well as for the passengers at the two national airports,” it said in a statement.

A spokesman for Skyguide couldn’t be immediately reached for comment by phone or text message.

Topics: Geneva Switzerland Airport

Indian forces in Kashmir kill militant suspected of targetted killing

Indian forces in Kashmir kill militant suspected of targetted killing
Updated 15 June 2022
Reuters

Indian forces in Kashmir kill militant suspected of targetted killing

Indian forces in Kashmir kill militant suspected of targetted killing
  • India has been fighting an Islamist separatist insurgency in Kashmir since the late 1980s
  • India accuses Pakistan of backing the militants fighting but Pakistan denies
Updated 15 June 2022
Reuters

SRINAGAR, India: Indian forces in Kashmir killed two militants on Wednesday, one them suspected of gunning down a bank manager this month, police said, part of a stepped-up counter-insurgency effort that has triggered an exodus from the Muslim-majority region.
India has been fighting an Islamist separatist insurgency in Kashmir since the late 1980s. Muslim Pakistan also claims the region over which the nuclear-armed neighbors have fought two of their three wars.
“Indian troops killed two militants this morning in a gunbattle, one of them, Jan Mohammad Lone, was involved in the killing of a bank manager,” said Vijay Kumar, the police chief of Kashmir.
Militants entered a branch of the Ellaquai Dehati Bank in Kulgam town this month and killed the manager, who came from the desert state of Rajasthan, and had only been posted to the branch four days earlier.
A little-known militant group called the Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for the attack, warning outsiders not to settle in the Kashmir Valley.
At least 16 people — both Hindu and Muslims — have been killed in targeted attacks in Kashmir this year.
Kumar said troops were tracking militants and had killed eight involved in killings in recent weeks.
At least 104 militants have been killed in Kashmir this year, double the toll in the same period last year, he said.
India and Pakistan rule different parts of the divided Himalayan region.
India accuses Pakistan of backing the militants fighting but Pakistan denies, that saying it only offers political support to fellow Muslims who Pakistan says are being suppressed by Indian security forces.
India rejects Pakistani accusations of rights abuses in Kashmir.
Rattled by the killings, scores of Hindu families, including some from the minority Kashmiri Pandit community, have been fleeing Kashmir in recent days.
The region’s top government official, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, has tried to assure Kashmiri Pandits of measures for their security.
As part of the crackdown, the government ordered 300 schools affiliated with the banned Jamat-e-Islami group to shut on Tuesday, telling pupils to report to government schools.

Topics: India Kashmir

US rebuffs China by calling Taiwan Strait an international waterway

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd and US Coast Guard cutter Munro conduct Taiwan Strait transits.
Updated 15 June 2022
Reuters

Topics: United States Taiwan

