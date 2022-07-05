Egypt FM attending freedom of religion conference in London

EU envoys urge Houthis to accept UN-brokered truce deal

AL-MUKALLA; The EU ambassadors in Yemen have asked the Iran-backed Houthis to de-escalate and implement the elements of the UN-brokered truce, mainly lifting their siege on the city of Taiz.

Ambassadors of France, Germany and the Swedish special envoy to Yemen called Hussein Al-Azi, a Houthi leader, to ask him to accept the UN proposal on opening roads in Taiz and work on achieving peace after he threatened to resume military operations in the central province of Marib.

The ambassadors asked the Houthi leader to constructively engage with the UN Yemen envoy’s proposal and create “positive public rhetoric.”

“Time to continue delivering on the expectations of #Yemenis, who want and need peace,” the EU mission in Yemen said on Twitter.

Al-Azi has threatened to launch more relentless military operations in the province of Marib to recapture the province’s oil and gas fields and power stations from their opponents.

Discussions on opening roads in Taiz have reached a deadlock after the Houthis rejected the UN envoy’s suggestion for opening a main road leading into and out of the city.

The Yemeni government has again accused the Houthis of violating the truce by attacking its forces in many contested areas.

A drone rigged with explosives on Monday targeted a location controlled by Security Belt forces in an area north of Dhale, killing a soldier and wounding many others, local media reported.

Elsewhere, at least six people were killed and 30 more wounded on Tuesday when large blasts hit an arms warehouse in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan, two local officials told Arab News.

The first explosion occurred in the morning inside a busy popular market in Lawder, a large town in the province, attracting dozens of people to gather around the depot.

The second explosion blew up a two-story house that contains the depot, killing and wounding dozens of onlookers.

By the late afternoon, officials said they still could not give a precise number of casualties as deceased persons and the wounded were still arriving at Al-Shaheed Mahnef hospital in Lawder.

Residents rushed to the hospital, searching for their missing relatives and friends as the town’s main hospital called for blood donations.

The poorly equipped and understaffed hospital was forced to refer critical cases to larger hospitals in Abyan and Aden.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown, with residents calling for arms depots and oil storage facilities to be moved from the densely populated areas in Abyan.

Abyan is a contested province between the internationally recognized government and separatists loyal to the Southern Transitional Council. It was the site of fierce battles in 2019 and 2020 that claimed the lives of many soldiers and Houthi terrorist militia fighters.

The Yemeni branch of Al-Qaeda exploited the anarchy in the province to make a comeback.

Suspected Al-Qaeda militants in the province are still holding five UN workers who were abducted in February while returning to neighboring Aden after finishing a field mission.

Local officials and tribal mediators have failed to convince the abductors to release the workers. The kidnappers insist on swapping them with allied prisoners in Aden and demand a ransom of thousands of dollars.