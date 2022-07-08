You are here

Women-only media start-up wants to fight stigma in Somalia

Two female journalists working for Bilan Media, a Somali start-up staffed entirely by women, interview a woman running a restaurant in a market in Mogadishu on May 22, 2022. (AFP)
Two female journalists working for Bilan Media, a Somali start-up staffed entirely by women, interview a woman running a restaurant in a market in Mogadishu on May 22, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 08 July 2022
AFP

Two female journalists working for Bilan Media interview a woman running a restaurant in a market in Mogadishu on May 22, 2022.
  • “As female Somali journalists, we encourage and advocate for the rights of the voiceless women,” she said
MOGADISHU: Armed with mobile phones, tripods and laptops, the crew at Bilan Media, a Somali start-up staffed entirely by women, is on a mission to break the silence around gender violence in the troubled Horn of Africa nation.
A rarity in the conservative predominantly Muslim country, Bilan (meaning “beauty” in Somali) is funded by the United Nations Development Programme and operates out of the offices of Dalsan, a popular television and radio station based in the capital Mogadishu.
Its team of six journalists aims to challenge patriarchal norms by producing shows that focus on women.




Two female journalists working for Bilan Media, a Somali start-up staffed entirely by women, file a report from a market in Mogadishu on May 22, 2022. (AFP)

This includes profiles of prominent Somali women and coverage of issues often considered too sensitive for public broadcast in Somalia, including subjects such as domestic violence and rape.
“About 80 percent of the program will focus on stories which people may find shameful. Society must be informed about these stories,” said Bilan editor-in-chief Nasrin Mohamed Ibrahim.
The young journalists — all aged under 28 — worked in local media outlets before joining Ibrahim’s team.
It’s a wholly hands-on affair.
“Normally you have male involvement in the production of programs in other conventional media but for us, we write the script, do interviews, edit the videos, and present the program,” 21-year-old Ibrahim said in an interview with AFP.
Their shows are aired on Dalsan and on Bilan Media’s social networks, where Ibrahim hopes to gradually build an audience.




Fathi Mohamed Ahmed, deputy chief at Bilan Media, a Somali start-up staffed entirely by women, is photographed at their headquarters in Mogadishu on May 22, 2022. (AFP)

The biggest challenge lies in persuading Somali citizens to share their stories, Ibrahim said, pointing out that having an all-female team has proved to be an unexpected advantage in this regard.
“The information I can manage to get from a mother whose daughter was raped may not be available to male journalists because that mother will trust female journalists more,” she said.
“As a woman, we are the same and feel the same pain.”
Speaking up about gender violence carries huge risks in Somalia, where rape remains a rampant problem.
The country has yet to pass its first sexual offenses bill, which has been in the works since 2014.
Perpetrators have rarely been prosecuted or punished, while victims often face a backlash when they step forward.
But change is coming to this traditional society, according to Ibrahim.
“Many women wish to tell their stories to seek justice,” she said, recalling a case she covered in 2020 involving the alleged gang rape and murder of a young woman in a Mogadishu neighborhood.
“Her parents decided to talk about it — I myself interviewed her father and as of today her case is in court,” she said, rattling off other examples where families refused to let the stigma surrounding sexual violence stifle their voices.
“If these parents had not decided to talk about it publicly, the victims would have been buried with no justice served,” said Ibrahim.

The youngest member of the team, Shukri Mohamed Abdi, 19, told AFP that the audience response was encouraging.
“As female Somali journalists, we encourage and advocate for the rights of the voiceless women,” she said.
“We have recently done a story about a 16-year-old single mother... she returned to school to continue with her education after a gap and we have presented the challenges she has and ambitions for the future.
“People are pleased with stories like this because it discourages child marriage.”
Hafsa Abdulaziz, a mother-of-two who lives in Mogadishu, told AFP she had watched some reports on Bilan’s Facebook page following its launch in April.
“There are so many harrowing stories about the lives of shattered families which you don’t see normally or hear conventional media covering, so this is something special,” she said.
Not everyone is a fan though.
University graduate Abdullahi Adan told AFP: “Frankly speaking, I doubt the motive of this Bilan Media, all the journalists are female, and they only do programs... about women.”
“They may be trying to motivate women to stand against men,” he said.
But Ibrahim is unruffled.
“There is no task that comes without challenges so when you discuss (producing) programs like this you must get ready for the challenges,” she said.
“I believe that we can do whatever men can do or do it even better.”

  • Musk has argued that Twitter has significantly underestimated the number of these “spam bots”
  • Twitter said on the call that the spam accounts represent well below 5% of its active user base each quarter
DUBAI: Twitter said it removes 1 million spam accounts each day in a call with executives Thursday during a briefing that aimed to shed more light on the company’s fake and bot accounts as it tussles with Elon Musk over “spam bots.”
The Tesla CEO, who has offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion, has threatened to walk away from the deal if the company can’t show that less than 5 percent of its daily active users are automated spam accounts.
Musk has argued, without presenting evidence, that Twitter has significantly underestimated the number of these “spam bots” — automated accounts that typically promote scams and misinformation — on its service.
Twitter said on the call that the spam accounts represent well below 5 percent of its active user base each quarter. To calculate how many accounts are malicious spam, Twitter said it reviews “thousands of accounts” sampled at random, using both public and private data such as IP addresses, phone numbers, geolocation and how the account behaves when it is active, to determine whether an account is real.
Private data, which isn’t available publicly and thus not in the data “firehose” that was given to Musk, includes IP addresses, phone numbers and location.
Twitter said such private data helps avoid misidentifying real accounts as spam.
Fake social media accounts have been problematic for years. Advertisers rely on the number of users provided by social media platforms to determine where they will spend money. Spam bots are also used to amplify messages and spread disinformation. But Twitter noted in the call that not all automated accounts are malicious bots.
Last year, it came out with a label for automated accounts to identify what the company calls “good bots” — such as accounts that send news, health or weather updates, for instance.
The problem of fake accounts is well-known to Twitter and its investors. The company has disclosed its bot estimates to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for years, while also cautioning that its estimate might be too low.
Last month, Twitter offered Musk access to its “firehose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets, according to multiple reports at the time, though neither the company nor Musk confirmed this.

First-ever Arabic Communications Awards honors top PR teams

First-ever Arabic Communications Awards honors top PR teams
  • The event, hosted by the Middle East Public Relations Association, is the first of its kind dedicated to celebrating the efforts of professionals working in the Arabic language
  • It included a special focus on reactions by brands to the pandemic, including Best COVID-19 Response Campaign, and Best Creative Approach in Response to COVID-19
DUBAI: More than 20 public relations agencies and in-house communications teams competed for the honors across 22 categories at the first edition of the Arabic Communications Awards, hosted recently by the Middle East Public Relations Association.

The event is considered a significant development for the industry in the region as it is the first awards program dedicated to celebrating the efforts of professionals working in the Arabic language. To qualify for consideration the campaigns must have been published and delivered in Arabic.

“It’s indeed a historic moment not just for MEPRA but for the entire Middle East communications industry and, most importantly, Arabic-speaking PR practitioners,” said Taryam Al-Subaihi, the association’s chairperson, who added that such an awards program was “long overdue.”

The inaugural awards included a special focus on the reaction of brands to the pandemic, which was reflected in categories such as Best COVID-19 Response Campaign, the prize for which went to Action Global Communications for its Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge Back to School 2021-22 campaign; and Best Creative Approach in Response to COVID-19, which went to W7Worldwide.

The Team of the Year award went to the Mubadala Ambassador Program in recognition of its outstanding achievements, performance and demonstration of excellence in the field of communications over the past 12 months.

The recipient of the Outstanding Young Communicator of the Year award was May Obeid of Four Communications, for her exemplary achievements and overall performance as a promising young communicator who is making a valuable contribution to her organization and shows potential as a future leader.

Other notable winners included Place Communications, which won the award for Best Community Outreach Campaign; Four Communications in the Best Government Communications and Public Affairs Campaign category; Acorn Strategy for the Best Internal Communications Campaign; ASDA’A BCW for Best Integrated Campaign, Best Use of Media Relations and Best Website Content Creation; Hill+Knowlton Strategies for Best Use of Social Media; and Weber Shandwick for Best Use of Video.

The audience at the award ceremony included more than 150 media and communications professionals, along with media personalities. Special guests included Rashid Al-Awadhi, vice-chairperson of MEPRA and CEO of New Media Academy, who delivered the keynote speech at the event, and Maryam Bin Fahad, media advisor to the minister of state and the National Media Council in the UAE.

YouTube Shorts celebrates first anniversary in MENA

YouTube Shorts celebrates first anniversary in MENA
  • It has been exciting seeing the different ways YouTube has helped MENA creators to share their stories with the world
DUBAI: Short-form video has become all the rage, as evidenced by the popularity of social media platform TikTok. Building on this trend, one year ago, YouTube introduced its short-form content format “Shorts” in the MENA region. Since its global launch in 2020, YouTube Shorts has grown a community of more than 1.5 billion monthly logged-in users globally.

The platform is not only designed to engage users but also help creators and artists produce quick and easy content. “For artists, the path to success has never been more demanding, so we’re designing products like Shorts to make YouTube THE place for them to connect with their fans and grow long-term, sustainable music careers,” according to a company statement.

“Shorts have become an essential part of the YouTube experience for our creators and viewers,” said Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer.

“While we’re still at the beginning of our journey with Shorts, we look forward to continuing to innovate the product so our creators can continue to express themselves, connect with their audiences, and increase their reach and revenue opportunities on the platform,” he added.

FAST FACTS

• YouTube Shorts are being watched by over 1.5 billion logged-in users every month.

• In April 2022, Shorts containing content sampled from long-form videos generated over 100 billion views.

• Despite having fewer long-form videos, Shorts allowed Azza Zarour to grow her subscribers by 43 percent.

The platform recently introduced new features to elevate Shorts. For example, video remixing allows creators to use content from YouTube and put their own spin on it using tools such as “cut” and “green screen.” With these tools, creators can use a 1- to 5-second video segment in their new Short, or a video segment of up to 60 seconds as the background for their new Short, from any eligible video-on-demand (VOD) or Short.

The platform has also enhanced its analytics dashboard, enabling creators and artists to see insights and performance data for specific content across YouTube’s different video formats, which include VOD, Live and Shorts.

The introduction of new formats has led to a new trend on the platform, the company said: the rise of the multiformat creator and artist. Rather than specializing in any one type of content format, creators today are moving between different formats to maximize their creativity and revenue.

In fact, channels uploading both Shorts and long-form content are seeing better overall watch time and subscriber growth relative to those only uploading long-form content.

TV personality Azza Zarour and video creator Fatoom Dababneh, who have over 3 million and 800,000 YouTube subscribers respectively, are adept at leveraging the different formats on the platform.

Zarour used Shorts to take her subscribers through her motherhood journey soon after she had a baby. Despite having fewer long-form videos, Shorts allowed Zarour to grow her subscribers by 43 percent.

“YouTube Shorts really gave me a new avenue of content and helped me grow my channel,” she said.

Beyond new features, YouTube is also incentivizing creators on the platform. Last year, it launched a $100 million global fund. Creators from the MENA region were eligible to participate and could earn between $100 and $10,000 each month with bonus amounts adjusted based on the channel’s Shorts total performance and audience location.

“It has been exciting seeing the different ways YouTube has helped MENA creators to share their stories with the world and Shorts is one of the many ways we hope to continue empowering them,” said Tarek Amin, head of YouTube in MENA.

15 Saudi CEOs featured in Forbes' "Top 100 CEOs in the Middle East in 2022"

15 Saudi CEOs featured in Forbes' "Top 100 CEOs in the Middle East in 2022"
  • Aramco chief Amin Nasser emerged as this year’s number one for the second time in a row
  • UAE had the most entries at 19, followed by Egypt and Saudi Arabia with 16 and 15 entries, respectively
LONDON: Forbes revealed on Wednesday its “Top 100 CEOs in the Middle East” ranking, with 15 Saudi CEOs featured on this year’s list. 

The UAE dominates the list with 19 entries, followed by Egypt with 16 and Saudi Arabia with 15. 

Amin H. Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco, topped the list for the second time in a row, followed by ADNOC’s Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber in second place and Emirates Group CEO Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum in third place.

SONATRACH’s Toufik Hakkar, QatarEnergy’s Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi and Qatar Airways Group’s CEO Akbar Al-Baker dominate ranks four, five and six, respectively. 

This year’s list consists of CEOs from 26 different nationalities who manage companies that have a total combined revenue of over $5 trillion. 

Banking and financial services are the most represented sector on the list with 27 CEOs, followed by eight telecom CEOs and seven that each head energy and logistics companies. 

According to Forbes, the CEOs were ranked based on five criteria, including impact on the region, experience, size of company, achievements and innovations. 

Apple to add 'lockdown' safeguard on iPhones, iPads, Macs

Apple to add 'lockdown' safeguard on iPhones, iPads, Macs
  • Apple adds 'lockdown' features for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers intended to protect against spyware
CUPERTINO, California: Apple said it will roll out a “lockdown” option for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers intended to protect against spyware unleashed by state-sponsored hackers — although enabling that protection will also make these devices less useful.
The safeguard announced Wednesday is a tacit acknowledgement that not even Apple — the world’s most valuable company — has been able to adequately shield the iPhone and its other products against intrusions from state-backed hackers and commercial spyware. Governments have used these tools to violate the privacy of journalists, political dissidents and human rights activists.
The new feature, called “lockdown mode,” will initially be offered as a test version so that security researchers can help Apple identify any bugs or weaknesses. Apple usually releases its major updates to its device operating systems in late September.
While only a handful of countries appear to have the resources to develop in-house mobile phone hacking tools, private companies like Israel’s NSO Group have been selling phone hacking software to government agencies around the world for years.
The growing hacker-for-hire problem prompted Apple to file a federal lawsuit late last year against NSO Group for breaking into iPhones and other Apple products. In its complaint, Apple accused NSO Group employees of being “amoral 21st century mercenaries who have created highly sophisticated cyber-surveillance machinery that invites routine and flagrant abuse.”
NSO, which has been blacklisted by the US Commerce Department, has denied any wrongdoing and said its products have been used to thwart child abusers and terrorists.
Unlike the security features that Apple builds into most of its software, the company’s lockdown feature is meant to serve as an emergency button that Apple expects will only be needed by a small number of its users.
The lockdown measure is considered a last resort for people targeted by spyware, since activating lockdown will disable many popular features. That includes sending attachments and links in texts, as well as the ability to receive FaceTime calls from new numbers. Web browsing will also be limited.
But Apple believes the extra layer of protection will be valuable to activists, journalists and other targets of hacking attacks launched by well-funded groups. Users will be able to activate and deactivate lockdown mode at will.
The growing use of encrypted communications through phone apps like WhatsApp and Signal have prompted governments to turn to commercial spyware vendors to gather information on targets.
Such mobile phone spyware vacuums up text messages, emails and photos while secretly controlling a smartphone’s microphones and cameras. Some of the more advanced tools can infect a phone using so-called “zero click” exploits that don’t depend on the user inadvertently activating them, such as by clicking on a malicious link.
Google, whose Android mobile phone platform is used by iPhone competitors, has also been targeted by commercial spyware vendors. The company’s Threat Analysis Group says it’s tracking more than 30 such companies and routinely publishes reports on exploits used to hack into phones, making them far less effective.
Google also offers an “Advanced Protection Program” that uses a special security key hardware to make user accounts harder to hack. The company said it strongly recommends the program for “journalists, activists, business executives, and people involved in elections.”
Separately, Apple also provided more details about a $10 million grant it pledged last November to help counter large-scale hacking attacks. The money will go to the Dignity and Justice Fund, a philanthropic arm of the Ford Foundation.

