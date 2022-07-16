You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Why Didn't You Tell Me?

Updated 16 July 2022
Arab News

Author: Carmen Rita Wong

Carmen Rita Wong’s ‘Why Didn’t You Tell Me?’ is a sharp, turbulent memoir.
It is an exploration of identity and intergenerational trauma that unfolds as she endures adversity and tragedy, and wades through decades’ thick family secrets that leave her questioning who she really is.
Why Didn’t You Tell Me? “is a riveting and poignant story of Wong’s experience of race and culture in America and how they shape who we think we are,” said a review in goodreads.com.
A former national television host, advice columnist, and professor, Wong searches to understand who she really is as she discovers her mother’s hidden history, facing the revelations that seep out.
This is the story of the author’s life as a young girl growing up in both New York and New Hampshire as a multi-racial woman of color.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

What We Are Reading Today: 'The Forty Rules of Love'

Updated 15 July 2022
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Forty Rules of Love’

Photo/Supplied
  The fictional story, "Sweet Blasphemy," about 13th-century Persian poet Jalal Al-Din Rumi and Shams, his spiritual guide, explores Sufism, Islam, the nature of love and spiritual transcendence
Updated 15 July 2022
Ghadi Joudah

Author: Elif Shafak

Literary fiction novel “The Forty Rules of Love,” written by award-winning Turkish-British author Elif Shafak and published in 2009, tells the story of Ella Rubinstein, a woman who undergoes a transformation when she delves into Sufi teachings.

A couple of months before her 40th birthday, Rubinstein realizes that she has lived a life devoid of depth or passion.

When she falls in love with Aziz Zahara, the author of the book that lit the spark of her transformative journey, her confidence increases and her outlook on life begins to change.

The fictional story, “Sweet Blasphemy,” about 13th-century Persian poet Jalal Al-Din Rumi and Shams, his spiritual guide, explores Sufism, Islam, the nature of love and spiritual transcendence.

“The Forty Rules of Love” was listed as one of the 100 most influential novels by BBC and was awarded the Prix ALEF Mention Spéciale Littérature Etrangère.

Shafak writes in both English and Turkish, with 19 literary publications to date translated into 55 languages.

She was awarded the Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres and was shortlisted for the Independent Foreign Fiction Prize and the Royal Society of Literature Ondaatje Prize.

Aside from being a novelist, Shafak is a political activist and public speaker born in 1971 in Strasbourg, France.

She holds a master’s degree in gender and women studies and a PhD in political science. She has also taught at numerous universities in different countries.

Shafak founded the European Council on Foreign Relations and is a member of the World Economic Forum and the Global Agenda Council on Creative Economy. She is also vice president of the Royal Society of Literature.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Howard Bryant’s Rickey is the definitive biography of Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, baseball’s epic leadoff hitter and base-stealer who also stole America’s heart over nearly five electric decades in the game.

Few names in the history of baseball evoke the excellence and dynamism that Rickey Henderson’s does. He holds the record for the most stolen bases in a single game, and he’s scored more runs than any player ever.

But perhaps even more than his prowess on the field, Rickey Henderson’s is a story of Oakland, California, the town that gave rise to so many legendary athletes like him.

Now, in the hands of critically acclaimed sportswriter and culture critic Howard Bryant, one of baseball’s greatest and most original stars finally gets his due.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

In The Colony, investigative journalist Sally Denton delves into the complex story of the LeBaron clan who are fundamentalist Mormons whose forebears broke from the Latter-day Saints Church and settled in Mexico when their religion outlawed polygamy.

Denton explores what drove so many women, who found themselves in an isolated desert, navigating the often mysterious complications of plural marriage and supported only by one another, over generations to join or remain in a community based on male supremacy and female servitude.

The Colony doubles as an unforgettable account of sisterhood that can flourish in polygamist communities, against the odds.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

  Zeihan brings readers along for an illuminating ride packed with foresight, wit, and his trademark irreverence
Author: Peter Zeihan

In The End of the World is Just the Beginning, Peter Zeihan maps out the next world: A world where countries or regions will have no choice but to make their own goods, grow their own food, secure their own energy, fight their own battles, and do it all with populations that are both shrinking and aging.
The list of countries that make it all work is smaller than you think. Which means everything about our interconnected world — from how we manufacture products, to how we grow food, to how we keep the lights on, to how we shuttle stuff about, to how we pay for it all — is about to change.
Zeihan brings readers along for an illuminating ride packed with foresight, wit, and his trademark irreverence.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Drawing from in‑depth research and first-person interviews Tilar J. Mazzeo’s Sisters in Resistance, gives readers a riveting look into this little‑known moment in history and shows how, without Edda, Hilde, and Frances’ involvement, certain convictions at Nuremberg would never have been possible.

In 1944, news of secret diaries kept by Italy’s Foreign Minister, Galeazzo Ciano, had permeated public consciousness.

What wasn’t reported, however, was how three women — a Fascist’s daughter, a German spy, and an American banker’s wife — risked their lives to ensure the diaries would reach the Allies, who would later use them as evidence against the Nazis at Nuremberg.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

