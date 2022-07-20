Model Mona Tougaard stars in new Alaia campaign

DUBAI: Danish model Mona Tougaard stars in the latest campaign by luxury fashion house Alaia, which was founded by late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia.

The runway star — who is of Turkish, Somali and Ethiopian descent — posed in a black crinoline dress with over-the-knee boots in the images, lensed by the creative director of the brand, Pieter Mulier.

Tougaard shared the windblown shots on Instagram with her 177,000 followers and captioned the carousel of images with a simple “Merci.”

The 20-year-old model has walked the runway for the likes of Louis Vuitton, Loewe, Prada and Chanel after being scouted at the tender age of 12.

Earlier this month, the who’s who of the fashion industry, including French model Tina Kunakey and Jordanian Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi, attended a runway presentation by the storied fashion house in Paris.

The label released a statement ahead of the ready-to-wear Spring 2023 show that explained why the latest offering is being marketed with the slogan “Rough and Real.”

“Real – as creation should remain far from the likes, far from the screen. These clothes are meant to be worn, meant to be touched and felt. Raw and imperfect, to effect and affect,” a statement signed by Mulier read.

Shown on the eve of couture week in Paris, Mulier’s third collection for the iconic fashion house took natural fabrics and elevated them into fashion statements. Entire cowhides were shaped into skirts and lengths of boiled cashmere were transformed into cocktail dresses worn with high-heeled fur booties in a line that was equal parts raw and chic.

“It’s about taking all the codes of Azzedine and explaining them to the young generation that don’t really know it,” the designer said backstage, according to WWD. “It’s basically empowering women in a different way than other brands can do,” he added.

The Belgian designer explained that he took many cues from one of Alaia’s 1984 collections, while one design was a replica of a 1992 creation by the Tunisian creative talent that never made it onto the runway.

The glittering front row added to the glamor at the event, with Kunakey joined by her husband, French actor Vincent Cassel, as well as Naomi Campbell, Elle Macpherson, Karlie Kloss and Laura Harrier.