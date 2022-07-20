You are here

  • Home
  • Model Mona Tougaard stars in new Alaia campaign

Model Mona Tougaard stars in new Alaia campaign

Mona Tougaard previously walked the runway for Loewe. (Getty Images)
Mona Tougaard previously walked the runway for Loewe. (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rxk5r

Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

Model Mona Tougaard stars in new Alaia campaign

Mona Tougaard previously walked the runway for Loewe. (Getty Images)
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Danish model Mona Tougaard stars in the latest campaign by luxury fashion house Alaia, which was founded by late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia.

The runway star — who is of Turkish, Somali and Ethiopian descent — posed in a black crinoline dress with over-the-knee boots in the images, lensed by the creative director of the brand, Pieter Mulier.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAÏA (@maisonalaia)

Tougaard shared the windblown shots on Instagram with her 177,000 followers and captioned the carousel of images with a simple “Merci.”

The 20-year-old model has walked the runway for the likes of Louis Vuitton, Loewe, Prada and Chanel after being scouted at the tender age of 12.

Earlier this month, the who’s who of the fashion industry, including French model Tina Kunakey and Jordanian Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi, attended a runway presentation by the storied fashion house in Paris.

The label released a statement ahead of the ready-to-wear Spring 2023 show that explained why the latest offering is being marketed with the slogan “Rough and Real.”

“Real – as creation should remain far from the likes, far from the screen. These clothes are meant to be worn, meant to be touched and felt. Raw and imperfect, to effect and affect,” a statement signed by Mulier read.

Shown on the eve of couture week in Paris, Mulier’s third collection for the iconic fashion house took natural fabrics and elevated them into fashion statements. Entire cowhides were shaped into skirts and lengths of boiled cashmere were transformed into cocktail dresses worn with high-heeled fur booties in a line that was equal parts raw and chic.

“It’s about taking all the codes of Azzedine and explaining them to the young generation that don’t really know it,” the designer said backstage, according to WWD. “It’s basically empowering women in a different way than other brands can do,” he added.

The Belgian designer explained that he took many cues from one of Alaia’s 1984 collections, while one design was a replica of a 1992 creation by the Tunisian creative talent that never made it onto the runway.

The glittering front row added to the glamor at the event, with Kunakey joined by her husband, French actor Vincent Cassel, as well as Naomi Campbell, Elle Macpherson, Karlie Kloss and Laura Harrier.

Abu Dhabi Art 2022 to be fair’s largest edition yet

Abu Dhabi Art 2022 to be fair’s largest edition yet
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Art 2022 to be fair’s largest edition yet

Abu Dhabi Art 2022 to be fair’s largest edition yet
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The 14th Abu Dhabi Art fair is slated to be its largest and most diverse edition yet.

Taking place from Nov. 16-20 at Manarat Al-Saadiyat, 78 galleries from 27 countries will participate in the art festival this year. The upcoming edition will see a record 45 galleries returning from last year, while also attracting the participation of 33 new galleries.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abu Dhabi Art (@abudhabiart)


Abu Dhabi Art will also welcome art historian Rachida Triki, gallerist Jade Yeşim Turanlı, and arts journalist Riccarda Mandrini as this year’s sector guest curators and collaborators for galleries at the fair.

Art enthusiasts, collectors and visitors will have the opportunity to experience galleries representing artists from countries such as the US, Italy, Colombia, South Korea, France, Denmark and India, as well as regional and local galleries and artists.

“Since the first fair in 2007, Abu Dhabi Art has played an integral role in the art eco-system in Abu Dhabi and the wider emirates, fueling the appetite for art in the region. Over the years, we have not only succeeded in bolstering the growth of the country’s cultural and creative industries but also in nurturing homegrown talent,” Dyala Nusseibeh, director of Abu Dhabi Art, said in a released statement.

“Through collaborations with guest curators such as Rachida Triki, Jade Yeşim Turanlı and Riccarda Mandrini, we also continue to enable diverse perspectives to be present at the fair, ensuring that Abu Dhabi Art continues to be a place of discovery for our art collectors and wider public,” she added.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Art

Helicopters and underwater dining: UAE’s Proposal Boutique offers extravagant engagements worldwide

The Proposal Boutique has pulled off more than 400 marriage proposals so far. (Supplied)
Updated 20 July 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar

Helicopters and underwater dining: UAE’s Proposal Boutique offers extravagant engagements worldwide

The Proposal Boutique has pulled off more than 400 marriage proposals so far. (Supplied)
  • Proposal Boutique’s founder ‘loves love’ and has pulled off 400 special days for clients from across the world
  • Proposal Boutique is offering experiences in London, Paris, Santorini, Nigeria and New York
Updated 20 July 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: Whether you want to pop the question to your special someone on the top of Burj Khalifa or amidst sea creatures, UAE-based Proposal Boutique has been a haven for those looking to make their special day perfect — including loved-up international celebrities.

From across the globe, couples have picked the UAE to memorialize their big day, with the Proposal Boutique having pulled off more than 400 marriage proposals, including for international footballers like British player Lewis O’Brien, YouTube stars such as US personality Shaquan Roberts, CEOs and global influencers. Now, Proposal Boutique is looking to help couples in the region go international by offering experiences in London, Paris, Santorini, Nigeria and New York.

Founded in 2014, Proposal Boutique was born when the UK’s Caroline Ralston received her own dream engagement. “His proposal was very, very romantic. It was over five days and I came back to Dubai and I was telling everyone about how amazing it was. And the responses that I got were very similar. They were like, ‘Oh, I wish that my husband proposed like that.’ Or, ‘If my boyfriend proposes, will you help them?’ So I started doing some research on how to help friends with their proposals in Dubai. And there was no one offering any help. So, I needed to be that person,” she said.

“I’m so romantic. I love love. It was a no-brainer,” she added with a laugh.

In one of the company’s most extravagant proposals, a Taiwanese would-be groom proposed to his partner with no less than three engagement rings over three different proposals, all in the course of a day.

“We wanted to incorporate lots of amazing Dubai elements. We arranged for a helicopter ride in the morning. He proposed mid-flight, and gave her the first ring of the day. And then we had a Rolls Royce waiting for them which brought them to the Montgomery golf course. We’d privatized the whole golf course so there was no one around.

“We’d arranged a flashmob and we’d actually involved him in the dance rehearsals for a couple of weeks ahead of the proposal. And so he jumped off the golf course buggy for the last bit and danced with them. And then he proposed again. Then the car picked them up and took them to Burj Al-Arab. And we’d hired the private underwater dining room and filled it completely with all her favorite flowers, and we had a musician there that was serenading them. And, finally, two divers came down with the ‘Marry Me’ banner and that’s where he got down on one knee and proposed with the third and final ring.”

From proposals set at a zoo in Dubai to the Rugby Sevens stadium in Los Angeles, Ralston and her team have worked hard to ensure that no two proposals are alike. “We just want to help our Dubai residents and international clients have the biggest and best proposals around the world. And no country is off-limits. We can travel anywhere.”

REVIEW: Netflix’s ‘The Sea Beast’ is an exhilarating sea-faring adventure

REVIEW: Netflix’s ‘The Sea Beast’ is an exhilarating sea-faring adventure
Updated 19 July 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

REVIEW: Netflix’s ‘The Sea Beast’ is an exhilarating sea-faring adventure

REVIEW: Netflix’s ‘The Sea Beast’ is an exhilarating sea-faring adventure
Updated 19 July 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Disney director Chris Williams’ first outing with Netflix, “The Sea Beast,” tells the age-old tale of man versus beast. And while the lesson sometimes may seem murky, the animated movie largely works for its heart and engaging script.

In Williams’ high seas spectacle, Kraken-adjacent sea monsters are stalked by hunters in a decades-long war, put on the job by the ruling king and queen of an idyllic island.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix Film (@netflixfilm)

 

The movie begins when a little orphan girl called Maisie Brumble (voiced by Zaris-Angel Hator) successfully stows away on a famed hunting ship named Inevitable. Maisie’s hunter parents died a heroic death fighting sea monsters, and she’d like to follow in their footsteps. Led by the one-eyed Captain Crow (Jared Harris), who is bent on finishing the last of the marine monsters, the Inevitable is on a revenge-seeking path against the most dangerous of the monsters — the Red Bluster.

Crow’s able second-in-command is Jacob Holland (“The Boys” star Karl Urban). Like Maisie, he is also an orphan, who was rescued and adopted by Crow after finding Jacob on a raft mid-ocean, his parents and their ship having been victims of sea monsters. When Maisie and Jacob get marooned on an island after a high-stakes chase after the Red Bluster, Maisie has a change of heart about the creatures they’ve been hunting and becomes the voice of the savior.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix Film (@netflixfilm)

 

In the end, “The Sea Beast” lends itself to a debate, almost philosophical, between the hunters and the child, who adores the sea creatures and even gets the monsters to obey her.

And director Williams is convincing in what he has to say — “you can be a hero and still be wrong,” Maisie muses in one of the best lines of the movie. Refreshingly, the movie does not over-infantilize the subject matter or “talk down” to its intended audience.

Williams has had the distinct advantage as an animator and accomplished cartoon helmer, who cut his teeth on films like “Bolt” and “Big Hero 6.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix Film (@netflixfilm)

 

In fact, he seems to have used his open water adventure, “Moana,” on which he served as co-director and writer, as a dry run for “The Sea Beast.”

Mark Mancina’s peppy score, excellent production design (the castle and the ships, for instance, look fantastically alluring) and smart writing by Williams and Nell Benjamin push the high-seas hunting game to exhilarating heights.

Topics: The Sea Beast Netflix Karl Urban

UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed tours Paris landmarks as ambassador shows off look by Emirati designer

UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed tours Paris landmarks as ambassador shows off look by Emirati designer
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed tours Paris landmarks as ambassador shows off look by Emirati designer

UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed tours Paris landmarks as ambassador shows off look by Emirati designer
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan visited the Arc de Triomphe and the residence of France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on the final day of his Paris trip, while Ambassador Hend Al-Otaiba showed off Emirati creativity by wearing an ensemble by designer Ahmed AlKhyeli during the visit.

The UAE president was in the country to witness the signing of two major energy agreements, alongside French leader Emmanuel Macron.

The Arc de Triomphe is one of the most famous monuments in Paris, standing at the western end of the Champs-Élysées at the centre of Place Charles de Gaulle. The monument honors those who fought and died for France in the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars.

Sheikh Mohamed (L) is greeted by the French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, on the steps of the l’Hotel de Matignon, the official residence of the Prime Minister, in Paris on July 19. (AFP)

Sheikh Mohamed laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, within the Arc de Triomphe. “A salute to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of their countries,” he wrote in the visitors' book.

Sheikh Mohamed then travelled to Hotel Matignon, Ms Borne's official residence, where a military band played and cavalry saluted before he attended a meeting between French and Emirati delegations.

 

Additionally, Hend Al-Otaiba, the first ever woman ambassador to France for the United Arab Emirates, made waves in Paris as she wore a bespoke creatiob by Emirati designer Ahmed AlKhyeli for the state dinner at Versailles Palace. AlKhyeli’s couture house is based in London.

Officials from the two countries also signed a broader strategic agreement to cooperate in the energy sector. The partnership aimed to identify joint investment projects in France, the UAE or elsewhere in the sectors of hydrogen, renewable and nuclear energy, the French government said.

Topics: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Paris Arc de Triomphe

Justin Bieber to resume world tour after health scare ahead of Dubai show this year

Justin Bieber to resume world tour after health scare ahead of Dubai show this year
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

Justin Bieber to resume world tour after health scare ahead of Dubai show this year

Justin Bieber to resume world tour after health scare ahead of Dubai show this year
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

 

DUBAI: Canadian superstar Justin Bieber is all set to resume his "Justice World Tour" at the end of this month, after postponing it when he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome last month.

The world tour, which will bring the star to Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on Oct. 8 and 9, will resume at Lucca Summer Festival, Italy on July 31.

 

 

Bieber will then set off across a run of European festivals, and continue on his international world tour with performances in South America, South Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, then back to Europe in 2023.

The multi-Grammy winner revealed on social media in mid-June that a rare disorder paralyzed half his face and affected nerves through a shingles outbreak.

Thomas Ovesen, owner of T.O.P Entertainment and the outfit responsible for bringing the show to Dubai, previous said in a statement, “Having Justin back for what will be his third visit and fourth performance in the city is so exciting, both for his fans and for me personally. The UAE hasn’t seen shows of this size and scale since pre-pandemic and I can guarantee everyone is in for a real treat – the production is world class and there is no doubt Justin is at the very top of his game right now.”

Topics: Justin Bieber Justice World Tour

Latest updates

King Fahd National Library gifted 2,000 books by China’s Sinopec
King Fahd National Library gifted 2,000 books by China’s Sinopec
WHO issues its first report on refugee and migrant health
WHO issues its first report on refugee and migrant health
Germany’s railway operator plans Ukraine “grain bridge“
Germany’s railway operator plans Ukraine “grain bridge“
Mo Salah, Vivienne Miedema star alongside Rick and Morty in Adidas ad
Mo Salah, Vivienne Miedema star alongside Rick and Morty in Adidas ad
Dubai rated world’s most popular travel destination on TikTok
Dubai rated world’s most popular travel destination on TikTok

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.