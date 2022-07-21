You are here

  • Home
  • Farnborough Airshow Updates: Saudi plans air-cargo roadshows; Airbus mulls fighter options; Boeing working on new airplane

Farnborough Airshow Updates: Saudi plans air-cargo roadshows; Airbus mulls fighter options; Boeing working on new airplane

Farnborough Airshow Updates: Saudi plans air-cargo roadshows; Airbus mulls fighter options; Boeing working on new airplane
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9kzaz

Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Farnborough Airshow Updates: Saudi plans air-cargo roadshows; Airbus mulls fighter options; Boeing working on new airplane

Farnborough Airshow Updates: Saudi plans air-cargo roadshows; Airbus mulls fighter options; Boeing working on new airplane
Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The Farnborough International Airshow draws to a close on July 22, bringing to an end four days of exhibitions and deals at the UK event.

Here are some of the key developments.

Saudi Arabia planning air cargo roadshows to lure Amazon, Alibaba

In an attempt to scale up air cargo and distribution operations, Saudi Arabia is planning to organize roadshows to lure firms like Amazon, Alibaba, and DHL.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Mohammed Fahad Alkhuraisi, vice president for strategy at the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said the Kingdom will invite private firms to establish partnerships and set up freight-forwarding and warehousing activities in the country. 

Alkhuraisi also added that the Kingdom aims to handle 4.5 million tons of freight globally by the end of 2030, as the country moves to becoming a logistics hub in the region. 

Saudi Arabia to launch national air carrier

Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser revealed the Kingdom’s new national air carrier will be based at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and it will play a crucial role in the plan to kick-start Saudi Arabia’s “golden era of travel”. 

“I know it’s going to fly very soon,” he said in an interview with The National News, 

Airbus mulls fighter options but focuses on FCAS, says CEO

Europe’s Airbus, locked in a dispute with Dassault Aviation over the next stage of a Franco-German-Spanish fighter project, is focused on making the project work as planned, its CEO said on Wednesday.

Airbus is a key partner for Germany in the plan to build a manned and unmanned Future Combat Air System to replace Rafale and Eurofighter jets in cooperation with Dassault Aviation, which is working on behalf of France.

The companies have completed 18-months of initial work known as phase 1A, but are split over workshare for the next stage, a flying demonstrator known as phase 1B.

Dassault, the maker of France’s Rafale, has threatened to walk away from FCAS and implement an unspecified plan B if there is no agreement with Airbus, which is part of Eurofighter.

Asked at the Farnborough Airshow whether Airbus had its own plan B in case of a breakdown, CEO Guillaume Faury stressed the importance of sticking to current proposals.

“There’s a plan A and plan A is FCAS...There are other options, we think of other options but we are working for plan A,” he told Reuters in an interview.

“We want to make it happen. I don’t want to be discussing plan B. That will undermine the likelihood to get to plan A, because plan A is plan A and remains plan A,” he said.

Qatar Airways could revive order for 25 737 MAX planes

Qatar Airways could revive an order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX planes at the Farnborough Airshow, sources told Reuters.

On Monday, Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker confirmed that a provisional deal to buy at least 25 of the Boeing planes had lapsed.

Boeing and Qatar Airways declined to comment Wednesday but two sources said the order could be confirmed.

Al Baker told reporters that the memorandum of understanding for 25 planes, and options for 25 more, had expired, confirming a move that emerged in a court dispute with Airbus earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways also finalized an order for 25 Boeing MAX 10 single-aisle passenger jets worth $3.3 billion at the airshow.

“We are honored that Qatar Airways has decided to add Boeing’s single-aisle family to its fleet with improved economics, fuel efficiency and sustainable operations,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

He added: “The 737-10 is ideally suited for Qatar Airways’ regional network and will provide the carrier with the most capable, most fuel-efficient planes in its class.”

Azerbaijan Airlines signs MoU for four more Boeing 787 jets

Azerbaijan Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire four more Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jets, its president Jahangir Askerov said on Wednesday.

Askerov said the airline is due to sign a contract for the planes in December and plans to own 10 of the planes by 2030, allowing it to open new routes across Central Asia. It currently operates two 787-8 jets.

The airline previously had a contract with Boeing to purchase 10 737 MAX jets that it postponed in 2019.

“We’re not thinking about purchasing MAX for now. This would be the topic for negotiations,” Askerov said.

“Azerbaijan Airlines was the first airline in the Caspian and Central Asia region to operate the 787-8 Dreamliner and we currently have two 787-8s in service,” he added.

Boeing working on the next plane

Boeing is currently working on the engineering works of its new jet, despite most of the details regarding the upcoming plane having been kept under the wraps.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Stan Deal, the company’s commercial airplane chief, said that 1,000 engineers have been assigned to its product development group, who are currently spearheading design work on the plane concept and running computer simulations of the manufacturing system that would build it. 

“We don’t advertise this a lot, but all through the downturn we continued to invest — we didn’t shut the hot water off,” said Deal. 

(With input from agencies) 

Topics: Farnborough Airshow Saudi Arabia Airbus #boeing #qatarairways General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA)

Related

SAMI signs deals with ST Engineering and Airbus Helicopters during Farnborough Airshow 
Business & Economy
SAMI signs deals with ST Engineering and Airbus Helicopters during Farnborough Airshow 
Saudi Arabia working on first special economic zone for cargo & logistics sector in Riyadh: GACA 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia working on first special economic zone for cargo & logistics sector in Riyadh: GACA 

NRG Matters — China solar installations rise 137% during H1; DEWA to invest $10.8bn in electricity and water projects as demand for energy rises 

NRG Matters — China solar installations rise 137% during H1; DEWA to invest $10.8bn in electricity and water projects as demand for energy rises 
Updated 18 min 2 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz 

NRG Matters — China solar installations rise 137% during H1; DEWA to invest $10.8bn in electricity and water projects as demand for energy rises 

NRG Matters — China solar installations rise 137% during H1; DEWA to invest $10.8bn in electricity and water projects as demand for energy rises 
Updated 18 min 2 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: On a macro level, China solar installations have jumped by 137 percent during the first half of 2022, compared to a year earlier. 

Zooming in, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority is planning to invest 40 billion dirhams ($10.8 billion) in electricity and water projects over the next five years, as the emirate’s demand for energy rises.  

Looking at the bigger picture:

China's solar installations have more than doubled during the first half of 2022, Reuters reported, citing the China Photovoltaic Industry Association.

Up 137 percent from a year earlier, China has built nearly 31 gigawatts of new solar power capacity from January to June, with full-year installations on course to hit a record high. 

Japan has lowered its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 36.6 yen ($0.26) a litre, down from 36.9 yen a week earlier, Reuters reported, citing the industry ministry.

The temporary subsidy plan was adopted in January to cushion the blow from high crude prices because of tight global supplies, later exacerbated by the Ukraine conflict.

Through a micro lens:

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp. has completed the pre-operational testing of the last unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, edging closer towards fully operating the four-unit complex.

The Abu Dhabi-owned firm said it finished the Hot Functional Testing of Barakah’s Unit 4, where components were checked for thermal expansion and vibration, Emirates News Agency reported. 

Once UAE’s powerhouse Barakah Plant is fully operational, all four units will produce up to 25 percent of the country’s electricity needs and will prevent 22.4 million tons of carbon emissions every year.

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority is planning to invest 40 billion dirhams ($10.8 billion) in electricity and water projects in the emirate over the next five years.

The new investment will cover the Hassyan Power Complex and water projects at Hassyan, as well as completing other continuing projects in infrastructure and smart systems, Dubai Media Office reported.

This comes as energy demand in Dubai continues to grow, increasing 6.3 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2022. 

Topics: energy DEWA Power Oil

MENA Project Tracker — NMDC achieves $110m in profits; Alpago auctions off Framed Allure Villa; Al Hamra begins Falcon Island’s second phase

MENA Project Tracker — NMDC achieves $110m in profits; Alpago auctions off Framed Allure Villa; Al Hamra begins Falcon Island’s second phase
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

MENA Project Tracker — NMDC achieves $110m in profits; Alpago auctions off Framed Allure Villa; Al Hamra begins Falcon Island’s second phase

MENA Project Tracker — NMDC achieves $110m in profits; Alpago auctions off Framed Allure Villa; Al Hamra begins Falcon Island’s second phase
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi- based National Marine Dredging Co. has outperformed its first-half net profits in 2021 by 74 percent, hitting $110 million in the first half of 2022.  

NMDC’s revenues also reached $965.5 million, and its assets stand at $3.63 billion, an 8.5 percent and 3 percent increase respectively from the same period last year, reported MEED.

This came after decisions to allow non-UAE investors to own more shares—up to 49 percent—of the company’s capital.

“NMDC’s ambitious expansion plans and strong global position have also increased the percentage of revenues generated from projects outside the country to 42 percent of total revenues in the first half of 2022,” NMDC said in a statement.

Alpago sells Framed Allure villa for $35m

Alpago Properties, a real estate developer headquartered in Dubai, has placed its $35 million Framed Allure villa on the market for sale.

Located in Palm Jumeirah, the five-bedroom villa spreads over 16,000 square feet and is encircled by the Arabian Gulf, reported Trade Arabia. 

Uniquely designed by Emre Arolat Architecture firm, the estate offers many luxurious services such as a home cinema, a private gym, and an infinity pool.

"Partnering with Emre Arolat has allowed us to create another masterpiece perfectly suited to complement the needs of both the market and end-users," remarked Alpago Group founders Murat Ayyildiz and Ridvan Ayyildiz.

Al Hamra begins second phase of Falcon Island

Ras Al Khaima-based lifestyle and hospitality developer Al Hamra has announced the commencement of the second phase of Falcon Island.  

The residential community project will give investors the opportunity for a post-handover payment plan, for units valued at 6.2 million dirhams — this allows buyers to pay once the property has reached completion.

This decision follows the booming sales of phase one units which included different types of villas and townhouses valued at 1.2 million dirhams and higher, reported Trade Arabia. 

"The strong international investor response to phase one reflects on the quality of the offering, long-term returns assured by Falcon Island and the popularity of Ras Al Khaimah as a preferred destination for living and holidaying." disclosed Benoy Kurien, group CEO of Al Hamra.

"We are confident of a similar response to phase two,” he added.

Topics: MENA project UAE Investment al hamara

Related

MENA Project Tracker — UAE invests in space sector; Chinese consortium begins work on Arzew Project
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — UAE invests in space sector; Chinese consortium begins work on Arzew Project
MENA Project Tracker — Iraq gas project receives 7 bids; TRSDC, AREIC form JV for $400m Red Sea resort
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — Iraq gas project receives 7 bids; TRSDC, AREIC form JV for $400m Red Sea resort

Saudi Arabia’s private education sector growth shows “unique” investment opportunity: Report

Saudi Arabia’s private education sector growth shows “unique” investment opportunity: Report
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s private education sector growth shows “unique” investment opportunity: Report

Saudi Arabia’s private education sector growth shows “unique” investment opportunity: Report
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: International investors have a “unique opportunity” to tap into Saudi Arabia’s growing private education sector, according to a partner at L.E.K. Consulting’s Global Education Practice.

The comments came following a report by the firm that revealed the Kingdom’s private K-12 education sector — the time from kindergarten to 12th grade — showed resilience to the impact of COVID-19 by growing at a compound annual rate of one percent over the past six years. 

The international segment of the private education sector was particularly strong, seeing a growth of 8 percent from assessment years 2015-20.

Reflecting on the report’s findings, L.E.K.’s Chinmay Jhaveri said: “The private K-12 education market in Saudi Arabia is highly fragmented, with top global K-12 school chains accounting for less than 20 percent of the overall private education sector enrolment. 

“A number of prominent global K-12 school chains are yet to establish a presence in Saudi Arabia. 

“The Kingdom’s largely local demand for K-12 education presents an opportunity for international operators as it ensures a steady student base.  

“This also presents a unique opportunity for investors looking to gain long-term value in Saudi Arabia’s K-12 education sector.”

L.E.K. Consulting’s report noted that the population enrolled in private K-12 schools constitute 15 percent of the overall 5.9 million market in Saudi Arabia.  

Topics: private education Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi minister stresses importance of cooperation with US in education
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister stresses importance of cooperation with US in education

Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline resumes flows, easing supply concerns

Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline resumes flows, easing supply concerns
(Shutterstock)
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline resumes flows, easing supply concerns

Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline resumes flows, easing supply concerns
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Russia resumed pumping gas through its biggest pipeline to Germany on Thursday after a 10-day outage, the operator said, easing Europe’s supply concerns amid an economic tit-for-tat with the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine. 

On the Nord Stream AG website, physical flows were at 21,388,236 kilowatt-hour per hour for 0400 to 0500 GMT, from zero previously.

Europe has been on edge about the restart after the annual maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which accounts for more than a third of Russian gas exports to the EU.

“We are in the process of resuming gas transportation. It can take a few hours to reach the nominated transport volumes,” a spokesperson for the operator told Reuters.

Nord Stream 1 transports 55 billion cubic meters a year of gas under the Baltic Sea and has been offline since July 11.

A spokesperson for Austria’s OMV said Gazprom signaled it would deliver around 50 percent of agreed gas volumes on Thursday, levels seen before the shutdown.

On June 14, Russia reduced gas flows to 40 percent of capacity through the pipeline, citing the delay of a turbine being serviced in Canada.

Euro rebounds

Following the opening of Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, the euro rebounded back toward a two-week high to the dollar.

The euro gained 0.42 percent to $1.02215, clawing back most of its retreat from Wednesday, when it hit an intraday peak of $1.0273, the highest since July 6.

The euro had enjoyed three sessions of strong gains this week on expectations the European Central Bank might deliver a big 50 basis-point rate hike and a Reuters report that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would reopen on time following a 10-day maintenance period, and at the pre-shutdown level of 40 percent.

The link’s operator said gas flows had restarted, but it was not yet clear at what level, with Germany’s network regulator indicating 30 percent of capacity.

Gazprom’s exports to Europe via Ukraine rises

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.2 million cubic meters on Thursday, up from 40.1 mcm a day earlier.

An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Russia gas Europe Gazprom #ukraine

Related

Russia seen restarting gas exports from Nord Stream 1 on schedule
Business & Economy
Russia seen restarting gas exports from Nord Stream 1 on schedule
Russia’s Gazprom declares force majeure on some gas supplies to Europe
Business & Economy
Russia’s Gazprom declares force majeure on some gas supplies to Europe

Commodities Update — Gold slips to near one-year low; Corn drops, wheat firm; Copper retreats

Commodities Update — Gold slips to near one-year low; Corn drops, wheat firm; Copper retreats
Updated 21 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold slips to near one-year low; Corn drops, wheat firm; Copper retreats

Commodities Update — Gold slips to near one-year low; Corn drops, wheat firm; Copper retreats
Updated 21 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices fell on Thursday to their lowest in nearly a year, as prospects of more interest rate hikes by major central banks to combat soaring inflation weighed on bullion’s appeal.

Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,691.84 per ounce by 0313 GMT, after falling to its lowest since early August 2021 at $1,689.40 earlier in the session.

US gold futures fell 0.6 percent to $1,690.40 per ounce.

Silver falls

Spot silver fell 0.6 percent to $18.54 per ounce, while platinum dipped 0.5 percent to $854.03.

Palladium rose 0.3 percent to $1,867.20.

Corn down

Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Thursday as forecasts for rains in dry parts of the US Midwest raised hopes of a bumper crop.

Wheat edged up as the market awaited Egyptian wheat purchase negotiations as well as talks on a possible deal to resume sea grain shipments from war-torn Ukraine.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.7 percent to $5.85-3/4 a bushel, as of 0223 GMT and soybeans lost 0.3 percent to $13.28 a bushel.

Wheat gained marginally to $8.19-3/4 a bushel.

Copper retreats

Copper retreated on Thursday, weighed down by concerns of a further slowdown in demand as US housing data cemented fears about a global recession.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was done 1.19 percent to $7,290 a ton by 0312 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.53 percent to $8,287.62 a ton.

Among other metals, LME zinc fell 1.4 percent to $2,965.5 a ton and lead declined 0.9 percent to $2,015 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities CORN Gold silver

Related

Commodities Update — Gold eases; Corn, soybeans ease; Copper strongly rebounds
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold eases; Corn, soybeans ease; Copper strongly rebounds
Commodities Update — Gold rises; Wheat recovers from 5-month low; Copper climbs  
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold rises; Wheat recovers from 5-month low; Copper climbs  

Latest updates

NRG Matters — China solar installations rise 137% during H1; DEWA to invest $10.8bn in electricity and water projects as demand for energy rises 
NRG Matters — China solar installations rise 137% during H1; DEWA to invest $10.8bn in electricity and water projects as demand for energy rises 
WHO deciding on sounding highest alarm on monkeypox
WHO deciding on sounding highest alarm on monkeypox
Gamers8 fest welcomes Ithra’s Creative Solutions program
Gamers8 fest welcomes Ithra’s Creative Solutions program
In Malaysia, refugee Afghan actors find voice, solace on stage
In Malaysia, refugee Afghan actors find voice, solace on stage
CNBC Arabia launches in Saudi Arabia and Qatar
CNBC Arabia launches in Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.