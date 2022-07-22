You are here

Germany beat Austria to reach women's Euro 2022 semifinals
Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates scoring their second goal during the women's Euro 2022 quarterfinal against Austria on Thursday at Brentford Community Stadium, London. (Reuters)
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

  • Germany had cruised through what appeared to be the toughest group with convincing victories over Denmark, Spain and Finland to reach the last eight in style
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

LONDON: Germany remain on course for a ninth women’s European Championship title but were made to work hard for a 2-0 win over Austria to reach the semifinals of Euro 2022 on Thursday.

Austria hit the woodwork three times in London, but goals from Lina Magull and Alexandra Popp sent the Germans through to meet France or the Netherlands in the semifinals.

“The game could have ended 6-3,” said Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

“We played against a very good side. Huge compliments to Austria.

“I still believe that we leave the pitch as deserved winners.”

Germany had cruised through what appeared to be the toughest group with convincing victories over Denmark, Spain and Finland to reach the last eight in style.

But they were made to sweat until Popp’s bizarre 90th minute goal, when she charged down Manuela Zinsberger’s clearance, gave them side breathing space.

Austria had proven they are awkward opponents by pushing England all the way in a 1-0 defeat on the opening night of the tournament and eliminating Norway in the group stages.

Irene Fuhrmann’s side started strongly as Julia Hickelsberger-Fuller fired too close to Merle Frohms before Marina Georgieva headed off the post from a corner.

Germany were struggling to find the attacking verve that saw them score nine goals without reply in the group stage.

But they pounced on one error from the Austrian defense as Klara Buhl sped down the left wing and her cross was calmly slotted into the far corner by Magull for her second goal of the tournament.

“It was just as well that we took the lead in the first half,” said Magull.

“We were also a bit lucky because we gave them too many chances. We are incredibly happy and proud to have reached a semifinal again.”

Five years ago, Austria upset the odds to reach the semifinals in their only previous major tournament at Euro 2017.

And they could have matched that achievement with more luck in the second half.

Barbara Dunst was inches away from catching Frohms off her line with an audacious effort from long range that came back off the crossbar.

Sarah Puntigam then smashed off the inside of the post as Germany struggled to clear a corner.

But Germany quickly regained their composure and should have extended their lead long before Popp’s fourth goal of the tournament.

Giulia Gwinn curled an effort of the post before Buhl’s piledriver crashed back off the crossbar.

Buhl was then guilty of one of the misses of the tournament when she skewed wide from Popp’s unselfish pass.

The Bayern Munich winger was mocked by her own teammates when a replay of that miss was shown on the big screens.

But Buhl was soon able to breathe easy when Popp’s press caught Arsenal goalkeeper Zinsberger out as her clearance rebounded off the Wolfsburg striker into the net.

Topics: European Championship Euro 2022 Alexandra Popp

Lyles defends world 200m title, Jackson trumps Fraser-Pryce

Lyles defends world 200m title, Jackson trumps Fraser-Pryce
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

Lyles defends world 200m title, Jackson trumps Fraser-Pryce

Lyles defends world 200m title, Jackson trumps Fraser-Pryce
  • It was the fourth fastest 200m ever run: Only Jamaicans Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake have run faster
  • Jackson set a championship record of 21.45sec, the second fastest time ever run over the distance, for the first individual world title of her career
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

EUGENE, OREGON: Noah Lyles defended his world 200m title in electric fashion in a second US sprint clean sweep on Thursday, while Shericka Jackson thwarted Jamaican teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s bid for a sprint double in the women’s race.

Close on the heels of Fred Kerley leading a 1-2-3 for Team USA in the men’s 100m, Lyles made no mistake over the longer sprint, racing home in 19.31 seconds in Eugene.

It was the fourth fastest 200m ever run: Only Jamaicans Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake have run faster.

Lyles’s teammates Kenny Bednarek and teenager Erriyon Knighton took silver and bronze in 19.77 and 19.80sec respectively, to repeated chants of “U-S-A” from home fans at Hayward Field.

“It’s like being a rock star!” Lyles said of performing in front of a packed crowd in Eugene, as opposed to the empty stands in the Tokyo Olympics where he finished third and admitted to having mental health issues.

“I was true in form for a world record, but I am okay with the American record,” Lyles said after bettering Michael Johnson’s previous best by one-hundredth of a second.

“To be honest, every step was purposeful, going out with intent to win.”

There were similar fireworks in the women’s 200m on a balmy, clear night with perfect conditions for sprinting.

Jackson set a championship record of 21.45sec, the second fastest time ever run over the distance, for the first individual world title of her career. Only the late Florence Griffith-Joyner, whose 1988 world record of 21.34sec still stands, has run faster.

“I am feeling great once I came out and put on the show,” said 28-year-old Jackson.

“The fastest woman alive, the national and championships record, I cannot complain!“

Newly-crowned 100m gold medalist Fraser-Pryce took silver in 21.81sec.

But there was no Jamaican clean sweep, as there had been in the blue riband event, as defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain claimed bronze in 22.02sec.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, the third part of Jamaica’s 100m sweep, eventually came in seventh in 22.39sec.

Fraser-Pryce hinted that any retirement plans, initially mulled over in 2020/21, were definitely on hold.

“I really think I owe it to myself to see how far I can go as a sprinter and just continue to transcend what I thought was possible,” she said.

“For women, especially after having a baby and after turning 30, you hear ... it’s time to pack it up.

“But you know I’m 35, going on 36, and to be here still competing at that level it’s just a blessing.

“I’m really looking forward to 2023 and the worlds in Budapest. And then after that we take it to 2024 for Paris!“

The lineup for Saturday’s 800m final was decided after three tight semifinals.

The Kenyan trio of Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir, Wyclife Kinyamal Kisasy and Emmanuel Wanyonyi will take on the dangerous Algerian pair of Slimane Moula and Djamel Sedjati, with Canada’s Marco Arop, France’s Gabriel Tual and Australian Peter Bol completing the eight-man field.

Indian hopes for a world javelin medal remained on course as Neeraj Chopra sailed through qualification.

Chopra became the first Olympic track and field gold medalist from India when he won at last year’s Tokyo Games, and went straight through in Eugene with an effort of 88.39m.

Joining him in Saturday’s final are a host of heavyweights including Czech Jakub Vadlejch, Grenada’s world leader Anderson Peters and Germany’s Julian Weber.

Other Olympic champions coasting through rounds were American women’s 800m gold medalist Athing Mu, along with the 2019 world podium: Uganda’s Halimah Nakaayi and Americans Raevyn Rogers and Ajee Wilson.

Portugal’s Pedro Pichardo likewise had no problems in the men’s triple jump.

But there was no place for four-time champion Christian Taylor of the US, who won the triple jump in Rio in 2016 but had to sit out Tokyo with injury.

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, after the shock disappointment of losing the 1500m to Briton Jake Wightman, gave himself the chance of a second medal by advancing to Sunday’s 5000m final.

Also progressing were Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda, and reigning world gold medallist Muktar Edris and Ethiopian teammate Selemon Barega.

Topics: athletics world athletics championships

Vingegaard on verge of Tour de France triumph as Pogacar wilts

Vingegaard on verge of Tour de France triumph as Pogacar wilts
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

Vingegaard on verge of Tour de France triumph as Pogacar wilts

Vingegaard on verge of Tour de France triumph as Pogacar wilts
  • The stage win leaves Denmark’s Vingegaard with an advantage that, barring disaster or a bad fall, should see him ride up the Champs Elysees on Sunday to win the 2022 title
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

HAUTACAM, France: After 18 stages of intense struggle, Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard put one hand on the 2022 Tour de France title on Thursday as defending champion and closest rival Tadej Pogacar wilted in the Pyrenees.

Vingegaard’s solo win on the Hautacam mountain extended his lead to a daunting 3 minutes and 26 seconds while his sportsmanship, when he waited for Pogacar to catch up after a high-speed downhill fall, served to burnish his reputation.

The stage win leaves Denmark’s Vingegaard with an advantage that, barring disaster or a bad fall, should see him ride up the Champs Elysees on Sunday to win the 2022 title.

“I don’t want to talk about winning the Tour yet, let’s talk about it in Paris, there are three days to go,” Vingegaard said at the line.

The pair have been shadowing each other the entire race, with Pogacar winning three stages and taking the overall leader’s yellow jersey by stage seven, before Vingegaard took it off him in baking heat in the Alps.

“Jumbo-Visma have worked perfectly on this Tour de France. I take my hat off to them,” said Pogacar.

“And today, the best man won; Jonas was stronger than me.”

The race leader said this 18th stage and the 11th had been where he hammered home his superiority on the Tour.

“Those two displays on the Col du Granon and here showed what a great team we have,” Vingegaard said of Jumbo’s collective approach to this Tour.

Pogacar has relentlessly attacked the Dane since the Col du Granon in a stubborn effort to close the gap.

The loss of four of his UAE teammates to positive COVID tests and falls did however hurt those chances but whatever happens, the champion 2020 and 2021 will leave with his reputation entirely intact.

On Thursday, Vingegaard’s Jumbo teammate Wout van Aert acted as a sherpa for his team leader on the final climb, and it was at that moment that Pogacar finally cracked.

“Having the world’s best all-round rider (van Aert) on the team has helped,” said Vingegaard who added he felt Pogacar’s UAE outfit had less depth.

Some 28km from home, Pogacar misjudged a corner and Vingegaard cut inside him, spooking the Slovenian who then wobbled and slipped off into a gutter.

The champion swiftly picked himself up, ignoring the gash on his left hand as he hammered the pedal down in pursuit.

Vingegaard, after at first attacking the opportunity, had a change of heart, waiting for his rival, before the two grasped each other’s hand as Pogacar drew up alongside.

“We like each other, we get on and we respect each other,” said the Dane.

The gesture will likely serve Vingegaard’s reputation well, within the cycling code of honor, and with the wider public.

“He got a corner wrong, and fell in the gutter, of course I waited for him. I didn’t need to attack. It was in fact better for me to just go at a steady pace, even if I felt strong,” Vingegaard explained.

Ineos veteran Geraint Thomas is still third, eight minutes behind the leader but more than three minutes ahead of fourth-placed David Gaudu.

Vingegaard also climbed to the top of the King of the Mountains standings, while van Aert is assured of the sprint points green jersey if he makes it to the line in Paris.

Friday’s stage 19 runs through the isolated Tarn region and will likely end in a bunch sprint.

Saturday’s stage is the final battleground, a 41km individual time trial, leaving a glimmer of hope for Pogacar, who won the 2020 Tour with a last-gasp turnaround.

Topics: Tour de France 2022 Jonas Vingegaard Tadej Pogacar

Sadio Mane wins second African Player of the Year award

Sadio Mane wins second African Player of the Year award
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

Sadio Mane wins second African Player of the Year award

Sadio Mane wins second African Player of the Year award
  • Mane was in the Moroccan capital to receive the award after a dash across the Atlantic having converted a penalty for his new club in a 6-2 pre-season friendly win over D.C. United in Washington on Wednesday
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

RABAT: Sadio Mane was crowned African Player of the Year in Rabat on Thursday for the second time.

The Senegal forward first won the honor in 2019 while he was at Liverpool.

The 30-year-old left the Premier League club last month after signing a three-year deal with Bayern Munich.

“I am really honored and highly delighted to receive this award again,” Mane said.

“Thanks to my coaches, my club and national team colleagues and those friends who stood by me during difficult times.”

Mane was in the Moroccan capital to receive the award after a dash across the Atlantic having converted a penalty for his new club in a 6-2 pre-season friendly win over D.C. United in Washington on Wednesday.

It was the second successive continental player of the year award for Mane after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of the last two editions.

He won ahead of former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah from Egypt and fellow Senegal international and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Mane and Salah played pivotal roles last season with Liverpool, who lifted the FA Cup and English League Cup and finished runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League.

Salah has since signed a new contract at Anfield while Mane opted for a move, with Bayern reportedly paying an initial &euro;32 million euros ($32.5 million) that could rise to &euro;41 million.

The transfer fee was a far cry from the &euro;4 million Red Bull Salzburg paid Metz in 2012 when Mane made his first move in Europe.

In February, Mane converted the decisive fifth penalty to give Senegal a 4-2 shootout victory over Egypt and a first Africa Cup of Nations title after the final ended 0-0 in Yaounde.

A month later, Mane was once again the shootout match-winner against Egypt, this time in a World Cup playoff near Dakar after a 1-1 aggregate stalemate.

Salah did not get a chance to take a penalty in the Cup of Nations decider while he blazed the first Egyptian kick wide in the playoff that secured a World Cup place in Qatar this November for Senegal.

Born in a village nearly 400 kilometers (250 miles) from Dakar, Mane attracted the attention of Metz having played for local second-tier club Generation Foot.

After enhancing his reputation at Salzburg, Mane joined Southampton, where his feats included scoring a record-breaking 176-second Premier League hat trick against Aston Villa.

In mid-2016 the Senegalese signed for Liverpool and went on to form a fearsome front three with Salah and Brazilian Roberto Firmino.

As Mane moved to Bayern, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: “My only criticism of Sadio is that maybe at times he is the only one not to realize just how good he is.”

Nigerian Asizat Oshoala won the Women’s Player of the Year a record fifth time, overtaking compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha.

The 27-year-old Barcelona forward was forced to miss the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco due to an injury.

Topics: Sadio Mane African Player of the Year soccer Confederation of African Football Awards

Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals in Hamburg, Cerundulo ousts Rublev

Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals in Hamburg, Cerundulo ousts Rublev
Updated 22 July 2022
AP

Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals in Hamburg, Cerundulo ousts Rublev

Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals in Hamburg, Cerundulo ousts Rublev
  • The 19-year-old Spanish player meets Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semifinals after the Russian beat Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-5
  • Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo is on a seven-match winning streak after winning his first career tour title in Bastad, Sweden, last week
Updated 22 July 2022
AP

HAMBURG: Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz recovered from a slow start to beat Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (4), 6-3 and reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open on Thursday as Francisco Cerundolo stunned Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-2.

Alcaraz saved four set points down 4-5 in the first set before surging back to beat Krajinovic and improve to 21-2 on clay this season. The 19-year-old Spanish player meets Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semifinals after the Russian beat Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-5.

Cerundolo, ranked 22 places below No. 8 Rublev, is on a seven-match winning streak after taking his first career tour title in Bastad, Sweden, last week. Cerundolo’s next opponent is another Russian — Aslan Karatsev, who won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 against qualifier Daniel Elahi Galán.

In the women’s draw, top-seeded Anett Kontaveit reached the semifinals after Andrea Petkovic retired injured while Kontaveit was leading 6-0, 2-0. Petkovic suspected it was an adductor strain, she said in comments reported by German agency dpa.

Kontaveit will next play Anastasia Potapova, who upset 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-1, 6-3. The other semifinal match pits Maryna Zanevska against American Bernarda Pera.

Zanevska beat fourth-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 7-5, while Pera swept aside Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-1.

Topics: Hamburg Open Francisco Cerundulo Carlos Alcara

Verstappen admits Red Bull made ‘wrong calls’

Verstappen admits Red Bull made ‘wrong calls’
Updated 21 July 2022
AFP

Verstappen admits Red Bull made ‘wrong calls’

Verstappen admits Red Bull made ‘wrong calls’
  • Red Bull and Ferrari have won all 11 races this year
  • Mercedes hope their revival will continue on the smooth circuit with high-speed corners
Updated 21 July 2022
AFP

LE CASTELLET, France: World champion Max Verstappen admitted on Thursday that his Red Bull team had learned from “a few wrong calls” at the recent Austrian Grand Prix and would face another fierce scrap for victory in Sunday’s French race.
Speaking ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix, the 24-year-old Dutchman added that he hoped Mercedes, revived by another package of upgrades, would not join the expected fight with Ferrari for victory.
“Maybe they are (a threat),” he responded, when asked about a challenge from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. “I hope not!“
Red Bull and Ferrari have won all 11 races this year, but Mercedes hope their revival will continue on the smooth circuit with high-speed corners.
Verstappen leads the drivers’ title race with 208 points ahead of nearest rival Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on 170, the Monegasque driver having revived his challenge with victory in Austria a week after team-mate Carlos Sainz had won the British contest.
“I do think that we made a few wrong calls in Austria, in hindsight,” he told reporters.
“But, of course, with a sprint weekend format it’s very hard to change that (car set-up) after first free practice and I think we learnt a lot from it.
“I think our top speed was still alright, but when you are losing in the corners a bit more than you would like, then it’s always going to be a tough day and that’s what happened.
“I hope that with the things we learned we are back to our normal form — but even when we are in normal form, I think it’s still going to be very tight for a race win. So, I expect the same here.”
Verstappen said he anticipated Ferrari to be strong again as they seek to complete a first hat-trick since 2019 and acknowledged that Hamilton could also compete at the front after reeling off three consecutive podium finishes.
Hamilton confirmed on Thursday that he remains optimistic of claiming a win this year to enable him to maintain his unique record as the only driver to have won a race in every season of his career.
After a disappointing opening to the season, Mercedes have regained speed and consistency with their upgrades and arrive at the Paul Ricard circuit in buoyant mood, hoping the smooth, fast and flowing layout will suit their car.
“I’m working toward getting that win and I do believe at some stage we will be able to compete with these guys, whether that’s this weekend or in five races time,” said Hamilton.
“The journey is the important part. We started off not where we wanted to be, we’ve made progress and we’ve started to hit a patch of consistency.
“When we do get back to where we deserve to be, I think we’ll appreciate it that much more.”
Hamilton is set to start his 300th Formula One race on Sunday, making him only the sixth driver to reach that total.

Topics: F1 Max Verstappen French Grand Prix

