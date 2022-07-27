Saudi crown prince thanks Greek officials for ‘warm reception’ after concluding official visit

You are here

  • The crown prince departed Athens earlier on Wednesday, where he held two days of talks with Greek officials
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a cable of gratitude to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, following his official visit to Greece, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
“It gives me great pleasure, as I leave your friendly country, to express to Your Excellency my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality my accompanying delegation and myself received,” he said.
Prince Mohammed said: “This visit allowed us to emphasize the strength of relations between our two countries, and the common desire to strengthen them in all fields.”
The crown prince departed Athens earlier on Wednesday, where he held two days of talks with Greek officials on areas of expanding cooperation and relations between their two countries.
Prince Mohammed also sent a similar cable to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who he also held extensive talks with during his visit.

RIYADH: The Saudi Council of Health Insurance recently won two awards at the MENA region’s International Transform Awards.
The CHI was granted the golden award for the ‘Best Brand Evolution Strategy’, and won the bronze award for the ‘Best Visual Identity’.
The CHI has uniquely presented its development of its brand while preserving its ties to the past, and has shown its expertise in visual branding.
The Transform Award is the only global award that celebrates the accomplishments of both small and large brands. Brands are rated for their skills within the MENA region.
The Executive Director at the CHI, Rakan Al-Thunayan, stressed that the awards are an
extension of the CHI’s achievements, showing its commitment toward being a global pioneer in creativity and sustainability.
“We were pleased to launch the new identity of the CHI to empower stakeholders and raise the quality and efficiency of health care services provided to beneficiaries,” said Al-Thunayan.
Last month, the CHI participated in the fourth conference of family medicine, Deep Dive 2022, as a diamond sponsor.
The four-day event was developed by highly qualified family medicine physicians and organized by primary care providers, doctors, residents, and interns.
The event was viewed as the most important hub for continuing medical education in the field of primary care and family medicine.
The CHI aims to be a global leader in disease prevention for health insurance beneficiaries through transparency, justice, quality, and efficiency in its services.

RIYADH: The Saudi 100 Brands exhibition opened its doors yesterday in New York, displaying the works of 100 Saudi designers that reflect the culture and heritage of the Kingdom through demi-couture, bridal wear, bags, jewelry and much more.
Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, the Saudi ambassador to the US, inaugurated the opening ceremony of the exhibition with a speech.
“I will tell you that the collections that you see here are inspired by Arabia, but they are made for the world. That is the magic that the Saudi Fashion Commission has brought by bringing the collections to New York, the heart of the fashion world,” she said.
“Creativity is not born in one country. Culture is not defined by a border. And what you’re about to see is a symbol that has nothing to do with politics, that has nothing to do with governments, but has everything to do with the human spirit.”

One of the designs displayed at the Saudi 100 Brands exhibition in New York. (Supplied)


The Saudi Fashion Commission, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, hosted the exhibition and chose the designers based on the uniqueness and cultural relevance of their pieces.
The fashion exhibition will take place from July 26 to Aug. 7, 2022, at the Iron23 venue in New York.
Among the attendees at the opening ceremony were Venezuelan-American fashion designer Carolina Herrera and Lebanese fashion designer Reem Acra.
The Saudi 100 brand is a global traveling exhibition featuring a curated selection of clothing and accessories from 100 Saudi designers.
The designers were chosen from a pool of 1,500 and finalized into the top 100 based on their pieces.
The exhibition is split into eight categories: ready-to-wear, modest, concept, premiere, demi-couture, bridal, bags and jewelry.
One of the 100 Saudi brands chosen is Loodyana, which was established in Jeddah in 2001 and has been creating pieces for the past 21 years.
The brand is known for its luxurious kaftans and ready-to-wear evening dresses. The designers behind the brand are the Al-Haqbani sisters, born and raised in the Kingdom.


The designers shared that their brand values and design inspirations are rooted in their love for family and the balance women bring to life.
The brand uses intricate embroidery and modern silhouettes to combine traditional and contemporary features together in distinct pieces that reflect the culture of the Kingdom.
“We were so excited to go through a new experience,” Abeer Al-Haqbani, cofounder of Loodyana, told Arab News.
The designer said she was grateful to be one of the Saudi fashion designers chosen to present their work in New York. “We are making history today,” she said.
The Loodyana design highlighted at the exhibition is a black off-the-shoulder dress with a set of embroidered gloves.
“Women are the backbone of the family. Our gown design is the beautiful armor that protects the delicate spirit of the woman inside the dress,” Al-Haqbani said.
The design team shared that they drew inspiration from memories of the family gatherings they had growing up in the Saudi mountains.
“The hard outline of the distant mountains is the inspiration behind the A-line shape of the gown design. The mystery created by the darkness of the thick fog enveloping the mountains is reflected in the gray shine of the beaded hand embroidery applied to the fabric,” Al-Haqbani explained.
The cofounder highlighted that the intricate design took over four months to create.
“Just as there is a fragile and delicate allure hidden in the rough-edged mountains and rocky landscape, there is exquisite femininity hidden in the strong silhouette of our dress,” she said.
The designers initially discovered that their brand had been selected for the exhibition when they received an email from Princess Reema and Manuel Arnaut, the editor in chief of Vogue Arabia.
The exhibition will continue throughout the upcoming week and is open to the public. Admission is free, but attendees must request a ticket through the link https://www.saudi100brands.nyc.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the International Trade Fair for Organic Products (BIOFACH) in November at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

BIOFACH is one of the largest and most influential organic food exhibitions in the world.

The exhibition has been hosted in the US, Brazil, Thailand, India, China, Japan and Germany, with the Kingdom being the first country in the Middle East to host the fair.

The announcement of the Saudi hosting came during the organic exhibition’s edition in Nuremberg, Germany, on Tuesday.

Dr. Sulaiman Al-Khateeb, deputy minister for agriculture affairs, represented the Kingdom at the fair in Germany.

BIOFACH’s move to Saudi Arabia comes as the Kingdom strives to become a regional center for organic agriculture. The event will promote local organic products, empower entrepreneurs and attract international investment.

Al-Khateeb said that organic input companies, farms, commercial centers, stores, service companies, agencies, associations, organizations as well as import and export companies will all be present at the exhibition.

He added that the event in the Kingdom will feature 50 speakers as well as more than 2,000 local and international representatives, including company officials, entrepreneurs, investors and academics.

RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Naval Forces has launched the newest addition to its fleet at a ceremony in San Fernando, Spain, with several top officials from both countries in attendance, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday.

The HMS Al-Diriyah Avanti 2200 Corvette is the second ship, after the HMS Jubail, to be launched in four months. The Kingdom’s joint Sarawat manufacturing project will produce a further three vessels to add to the fleet.

During the commissioning ceremony, RSNF Commander Lt. Gen. Fahd Al-Ghufaili hoisted the Saudi flag on the HMS Al-Diriyah, marking its official entry into the navy’s service.

He said the Sarawat project would ensure the navy was combat-ready, and able to strengthen the country’s maritime security, and protect its vital strategic interests in the region.

Al-Ghufaili said the project was an important part of the Kingdom’s plan to develop the country’s local military industry with the latest technology. He praised the government for supporting these initiatives.

Walid Abukhaled, the CEO of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries, said the launch of the HMS Al-Diriyah was a further boost for the country’s national defense system.

He said the five RSNF ships that form part of the Sarawat project will be equipped with the first-ever Saudi naval combat management system called HAZEM. This was indicative of the progress made in developing such advanced systems locally, and nurturing local talent to achieve this feat.

Abukhaled said the Kingdom’s agreement with the Spanish company Navantia would ensure the transfer of much-needed technology to boost the country’s defense manufacturing sector.

The Sarawat project is a joint venture between SAMI and Navantia to build five Avanti 2200 Corvettes for the RSNF. It forms part of the Kingdom’s vision to localize 50 percent of the military industry by 2030.

The ships feature the latest combat systems to deal with air, surface and underwater threats. The project includes training for crew, and long-term technical and logistics support.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center said on Tuesday that it will perform a surgery to separate Yemeni conjoined twins from Aden governorate.
The operation, which comes after directives from King Salman, will be held on Thursday at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City at the Ministry of National Guard in Riyadh.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of KSrelief and head of the medical and surgical team, said the operation to separate Mawaddah and Rahmah is expected to take about 11 hours, and will be carried out in 6 stages, with 28 doctors and specialists, in addition to technicians and nurses.
He added that the twins are female, were born conjoined to the lower chest and abdomen, and according to examinations, share the liver and intestines, and are suspected to be attached by a heart membrane.
Dr. Al-Rabeeah thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the great support that the medical team and the health sector in the Kingdom receive from the leadership and the humanitarian gestures they provide to needy people everywhere.

