Saudi crown prince thanks Greek officials for ‘warm reception’ after concluding official visit

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a cable of gratitude to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, following his official visit to Greece, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
“It gives me great pleasure, as I leave your friendly country, to express to Your Excellency my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality my accompanying delegation and myself received,” he said.
Prince Mohammed said: “This visit allowed us to emphasize the strength of relations between our two countries, and the common desire to strengthen them in all fields.”
The crown prince departed Athens earlier on Wednesday, where he held two days of talks with Greek officials on areas of expanding cooperation and relations between their two countries.
Prince Mohammed also sent a similar cable to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who he also held extensive talks with during his visit.
https://arab.news/bj5r5
