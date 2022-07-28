No deal ‘yet’ on Russia-US prisoner swap: Moscow official

You are here

MOSCOW: Russia said on Thursday that talks were underway about a possible prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington but there was no agreement “yet.”
“A concrete result has not yet been achieved,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
Moscow hoped “the interests of both parties” would be taken into account, Zakharova said.
The United States announced on Wednesday it had made a “substantial proposal” to Moscow to free two Americans held in Russia — US basketball star Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declined to confirm reports that Washington was offering to trade the Americans for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms trafficker serving a 25-year sentence in the US.
Blinken said he would speak to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov “in the coming days” — their first phone conversation since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.
Bout, 55, is the highest-profile Russian prisoner serving time in the US. He inspired the 2005 arms smuggling movie “Lord of War” starring Nicholas Cage.
Bout’s wife Alla said on Wednesday the gun runner knew nothing about the possible exchange.
Washington and Moscow have already engaged in one prisoner swap since Russia launched its Ukraine offensive.
In April, Washington exchanged former US Marine Trevor Reed for convicted Russian drug smuggler Konstantin Yaroshenko.

W. Mediterranean hit by ‘exceptional’ heatwave: experts

W. Mediterranean hit by ‘exceptional’ heatwave: experts
Updated 9 sec ago

W. Mediterranean hit by ‘exceptional’ heatwave: experts

W. Mediterranean hit by ‘exceptional’ heatwave: experts
Updated 9 sec ago
AJACCIO, France: An “exceptional” marine heatwave is gripping the western Mediterranean with surface temperatures up to five degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than average, according to experts contacted by AFP.
Although the record-breaking heatwave that baked northern Europe and Britain this month has subsided, the experts said the persistently hotter-than-normal temperatures in the Mediterranean posed a threat to the entire marine ecosystem.
“This huge marine heatwave began in May in the Ligurian sea” between Corsica and Italy, said Karina von Schuckmann, an oceanographer at the non-profit research group Mercator Ocean International.
It then spread to the Gulf of Taranto in the Ionian Sea, she said.
By July, the heatwave had engulfed the Balearic Islands, Sardinia, and the Tyrrhenian Sea.
“The surface temperature anomaly map shows higher than normal values, in the order of +4 to +5C from the east of the Balearic Islands to the east of Corsica,” Mercator said in a statement.
While humans might find the warmer water temperatures pleasant in the tourist hotspots of the western Mediterranean, the group warned that “ocean warming impacts the entire ecosystem.”
“It is important to be aware of the possible consequences for local fauna and flora, as well as the occurrence of extreme weather events that could result in natural disasters,” it said.
Von Schuckmann said that unusually warm temperatures could cause irreversible migration for some species and “mass die-offs” for others.
She noted knock-on effects for industries such as tourism and fishing which rely on favorable water conditions.
According to the UN’s climate science body, marine heatwaves have already doubled in frequency globally since 1980.
Although the Mediterranean only counts for one percent of Earth’s ocean surface area, it contains nearly 20 percent of all known marine species.
A study published this month in the journal Global Change Biology found that the Mediterranean had experienced five consecutive years of mass mortality events between 2015-2019.
France’s CNRS research center has noted that marine heatwaves in 1999, 2003 and 2006 caused mass die-offs for some species, notably the posidonia, a genus of flowering plants.
“We can predict the main impact will be on fixed organisms such as plants or corals,” said Charles-Francois Boudouresque, a marine ecologist at Aix-Marseille University.
Some species of fish such as the barracuda could become more abundant in warming northern Mediterranean waters, however.
Boudouresque said some species coming through the Suez Canal from the Red Sea could become problematic “within five to 10 years.”
These include the rhopilema, a herbivore jellyfish Boudouresque described as “extremely greedy,” and which could disrupt marine food chains.
Already abundant in the eastern Mediterranean, its appearance in western waters would threaten the algae forests that serve as nurseries for myriad varieties of fish.
Rhopilema can also sting swimmers with enough severity to require hospital treatment.
Another invasive species is the rabbit fish, which is native to the Red Sea but is increasingly found in the Mediterranean.
As there is little governments can do once a marine heatwave takes hold, Von Schuckmann said the best course of action is to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to warming.
“Even if we stopped emitting today, the oceans, which contain 90 percent of Earth’s heat, will continue to warm,” she said.
“Since at least 2003 (marine heatwaves) have become more common and in future they will last longer, cover more sea, and be more intense and severe,” said Von Schuckmann.

LONDON: Russia on Thursday said there was no deal yet with the United States on swapping detained US basketball star Brittney Griner and a former marine for a jailed Russian cast by prosecutors as one of the world’s most prolific arms dealers.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States had made a “substantial offer” to Russia to release US citizens held in Russia, and a source said that Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed surprise at the public remarks from Blinken. Russia has repeatedly cautioned Washington that such discussions are best conducted in private.
“So far there are no agreements in this area,” Peskov told reporters in Moscow. “When discussing such topics, you don’t conduct information attacks.”
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova indicated that talks on prisoner exchanges had been going on for some time but without a result.
Families of hostages and detainees have been increasing pressure on US President Joe Biden, most recently in the case of two-time Olympic medalist Griner, who has been held since February. This may explain Washington’s eagerness to make public statements about the negotiations.

For the two former Cold War foes, now grappling with the worst relations in a generation due to the war in Ukraine, the exchange would mark one of the more extraordinary prisoner swaps in their history.
Griner, a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.
Griner has pleaded guilty to the charges against her but has denied that she intended to break Russian law.
“I do plead guilty because of the actions that have happened but again, I did not intend to smuggle or bring any substance into Russia,” she told a Russian court on Wednesday.
Griner said she still did not understand how the vape cartridges containing hashish oil could have ended up in her luggage. The next hearing is set for Aug. 2.
But she is unlikely to be swapped until there is a verdict — that could happen by mid August, her lawyers said.
“From a legal point of view, an exchange is only possible after a court verdict,” Griner’s lawyer in Russia, Maria Blagovolina, said in a statement.
The other American, former Marine Paul Whelan, who holds US, British, Canadian and Irish passports, was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in jail for spying.
Russia said Whelan was caught with classified information in a Moscow hotel room where agents from the Federal Security Service detained him on Dec. 28, 2018. He denies that he committed espionage.

Bout, a former Soviet military translator who the United States said became one of the world’s preeminent arms dealers, is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States. He has always proclaimed his innocence.
The subject of the book “Merchant of Death” and the inspiration for Nicolas Cage’s character in the 2005 movie “Lord of War,” Bout supplied military-grade weaponry to conflict zones around the world, according to US prosecutors.
He was arrested in Bangkok in 2008 in a sting operation in which US Drug Enforcement Administration informants posed as representatives of the Colombian rebel group Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.
Russia has said that the case against him was fabricated by US special services.
A federal jury in 2011 found Bout guilty on charges including conspiracy to kill US nationals and officers and conspiring to acquire and use anti-aircraft missiles. He was sentenced in 2012 to 25 years in prison.
In 2011, then US Attorney General Eric Holder said: “One of the world’s most prolific arms dealers is being held accountable for his sordid past.
“Viktor Bout’s arms trafficking activity and support of armed conflicts have been a source of concern around the globe for decades. Today, he faces the prospect of life in prison for his efforts to sell millions of dollars worth of weapons to terrorists for use in killing Americans.”

KYIV, Ukraine: Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Kyiv area for the first time in weeks Thursday and pounded the northern Chernihiv region as well, in what Ukraine said was revenge for standing up to the Kremlin.
Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, announced a counteroffensive to take back the occupied Kherson region in the country’s south, territory seized by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces early in the war.
The Vyshgorod district on the outskirts of Kyiv was targeted early in the morning, and an “infrastructure object” was hit, regional Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram. There was no immediate word on any casualties. Vyshgorod is 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the capital’s center.
Kuleba linked the strikes to the Day of Statehood, a commemoration that President Volodymyr Zelensky instituted last year and Ukraine marked for the time on Thursday.
“Russia, with the help of missiles, is mounting revenge for the widespread popular resistance, which the Ukrainians were able to organize precisely because of their statehood,” Kuleba told Ukrainian television. “Ukraine has already broken Russia’s plans and will continue to defend itself.”
Chernihiv regional Gov. Vyacheslav Chaus reported that the Russians also fired missiles from the territory of Belarus at the village of Honcharivska. The Chernihiv region had not been targeted in weeks.
Russian troops withdrew from the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions months ago after failing to capture either. The renewed strikes come a day after the leader of pro-Kremlin separatists in the east, Denis Pushilin, urged Russian forces to “liberate Russian cities founded by the Russian people — Kyiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk.”
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, also came under a barrage of shelling overnight, according to the mayor. The southern city of Mykolaiv was fired on as well, with one person reported injured.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military kept up a counterattack in the Kherson region, knocking out of commission a key bridge over the Dnieper River on Wednesday.
Ukrainian media quoted Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich as saying the operation to liberate Kherson is underway, with Kyiv’s forces planning to isolate Russian troops and leave them with three options — “retreat, if possible, surrender or be destroyed.”
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said the Russians are concentrating maximum forces in the direction of Kherson, warning: “A very large-scale movement of their troops has begun.”
The British military said Ukraine has used its new, Western-supplied long-range artillery to damage at least three of the bridges across the Dnieper that Russia relies on to supply its forces.
Ukraine’s presidential office said Thursday morning that Russian shelling of cities and villages over the past 24 hours killed at least five civilians, all of them in the eastern Donetsk province, and wounded nine.
Fighting in recent weeks has focused on Donetsk province. It has intensified in recent days as Russian forces appeared to emerge from a reported “operational pause” after capturing neighboring Luhansk province.
A missile struck a residential building in Toretsk early Thursday morning, destroying two floors.
“Missile terror again. We will not give up. ... We will not be intimidated,” Donetsk regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.
Military analysts believe Russian forces are focusing their efforts on capturing the cities of Bakhmut and Siversk in Donetsk province.
Zelensky instituted the Day of Statehood to remind Ukrainians about the country’s history as an independent state. The commemoration honors Prince Vladimir, who made Christianity the official religion of the medieval state of Kyivan Rus more than 1,000 years ago.
The Kremlin also lays claim to the heritage of Kyivan Rus. In 2016, Putin erected a monument to Prince Vladimir near the Kremlin.

DHAKA: Bangladesh, one of the fastest growing economies, has joined others in the South Asian region to seek a loan from the International Monetary Fund, a move experts say is aimed at creating a buffer in its reserves to prevent a crisis situation faced by other regional countries.

Bangladesh’s $416 billion economy has been one of the fastest growing in the world for years, but globally rising food and fuel prices have put a strain on its balance of payments and the current account deficit.

Bangladeshi Finance Minister A. H. M. Mustafa Kamal told the media on Wednesday that the country had applied to the IMF to start a formal negotiation to obtain loans for balance of payments and budget assistance, even though it was “no way in trouble” in its macroeconomic situation.

Kamal has not specified the amount Bangladesh was seeking and said that “how much loan will be available will depend on them.” The IMF, which on the same day announced it was ready to engage with Bangladeshi authorities on loan program design, also did not comment on the potential amount, saying it “will be part of the program design discussions.”

Bangladesh’s request to the IMF comes as nearby Sri Lanka and Pakistan have sought IMF help.

Sri Lanka is in its worst economic crisis in memory and in May officially defaulted on its debt, while Pakistan’s reserves have fallen to as low at $8.2 billion — enough only to cover about six weeks of imports. Both have also been hit by political turmoil.

While Sri Lanka and Pakistan have applied for a bailout, Bangladesh said its situation is different.

“Why bailout? Is the country in so deep a crisis that we have to take the bailout?” Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Ahmad Kaikaus told reporters. “We have import expenditure for more than five months in our reserve.”

But the world’s second-largest garment exporter is witnessing the destabilizing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which are taking a toll on financial markets and foreign reserves in the South Asian region, where inflation is sharply increasing.

Experts see the government’s move to approach to the IMF as an attempt to act proactively to prevent the situation faced by other regional countries.

“The combined effects have been devastating for the whole global economy, and Bangladesh is no exception,” Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute in Dhaka, told Arab News.

“The government is working in consultation with the IMF to get a program. If the measures are taken in the context of IMF program, that should help and stabilize the market.”

While Bangladesh’s inflation in June stood at 7.56 percent, Zahid Husain, former lead economist at the World Bank in Dhaka, said it is rising at a nine-year high.

“The economy is under a bit of stress,” he told Arab News. “There is pressure on the reserves because of increasing external imbalances. And as a result, we are seeing some instability in foreign exchange markets, and the official foreign currency reserves have been declining.”

Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves are nearly $40 billion, compared with $45.5 billion a year earlier, according to central bank data from last week.

“The main reason (to seek a loan from the IMF) is to create some buffer in the foreign exchange reserves because the IMF support comes in the form of balance of payments support and maybe some budget support as well,” he said.

“Bangladesh will need to do some reforms in order to get this support, but I think the initiative to seek IMF assistance is very timely. It takes a while to get the process completed, so before we run into some severe reserve problem, if we have an IMF program, that will give a lot of confidence to the participants in the financial markets and the foreign exchange market.”

DHAKA: Bangladesh has launched a corruption probe into Nobel peace laureate and microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus over accusations of embezzlement at a telecoms firm he chairs, the country’s graft watchdog said Thursday.
Yunus, 82, has been feted internationally for his efforts to eradicate poverty but his reputation at home has been tarnished by a labor dispute and a long-running feud with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The Anti-Corruption Commission said it was investigating the economist and other members of the Grameen Telecom (GT) board over allegations they had embezzled a share of profits meant to go to the firm’s employees.
“The commission has reviewed the allegation made by the factory inspection department against Grameen Telecom and has decided to investigate,” agency secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain told reporters.
The telco’s board is also accused of laundering and embezzling 29.77 billion taka ($315 million) and stealing another $5 million dollars meant for a labor welfare fund.
There was no immediate comment from Yunus.
Bangladeshi labor law requires all enterprises to give a five percent profit share to employees.
The probe comes just months after GT agreed to pay $50 million to settle a long-running legal dispute by disgruntled employees, who had filed more than 100 lawsuits claiming they had been deprived of the payments.
Yunus is the founding chair of Grameen Telecom, which owns a multi-billion dollar stake in Bangladesh’s largest mobile phone operator.
He has been credited with helping eradicate extreme poverty in Bangladesh by offering microfinance loans to tens of millions of rural women through Grameen Bank, which he founded in the 1980s.
He was awarded the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for his work promoting economic development.
But despite his status as a globe-trotting celebrity speaker, Yunus has faced a series of troubles at home in recent years.
He was forced from his position as Grameen Bank’s managing director in 2011 in a move his supporters blamed on conflict with Prime Minister Hasina.
Yunus lost a subsequent challenge to his removal in the courts and was criticized by Hasina, who accused him of “sucking blood” from the poor with high interest rates.
Hasina has also blamed Yunus for a decision by the World Bank to cancel a planned $1.2 billion loan for a bridge near the capital Dhaka.
Yunus has consistently denied influencing the lender’s decision on the project, which became embroiled in a bribery scandal.
The bridge was finally opened last month after years of construction delays, and Hasina took the occasion to say Yunus should be “dipped in a river” for jeopardizing its completion.

