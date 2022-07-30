Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief diagnoses 300 hearing-impaired Yemeni students

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Friday diagnosed 300 students with hearing impairments in centers for people with disabilities in the Yemeni governorates of Aden and Hadramout, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The students will be provided with hearing aids as part of a project to respond to the needs of local capacity development to teach literacy students and people with disabilities.
Project Manager Osama Bagadi said that the initiative aims to distribute 300 digital hearing aids with templates for hearing-impaired students in the targeted centers, adding that the students have began the diagnosis and audiometry phase, and will go on to distributing and installing the hearing aids after completing the diagnosis and audiometry process.
Director of the Deaf Association in Aden Etidal Salam said that the project “is of great importance to our deaf children and an aid in facilitating the educational process through medical diagnosis, with the aim of giving them the headphones provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to overcome hearing impairments and enable them to achieve educational attainment throughout the course of their studies.”
The project will help to address the main challenges facing educational institutions with people with disabilities and illiteracy eradication by providing school supplies for 20 specialized centers and 10 literacy schools in Aden, Abyan and Hadramout, KSrelief said.
This is within the humanitarian and relief projects implemented by the Kingdom, represented by the center, to support the Yemeni educational sector, improve its outputs and help people with special needs.