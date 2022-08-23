You are here

Saudi relief arrives to aid Sudan flood victims
The first airlift carrying urgent flood relief leaves Riyadh for Khartoum. (KSrelief)
The first airlift carrying urgent flood relief leaves Riyadh for Khartoum. (KSrelief)
The first airlift carrying urgent flood relief leaves Riyadh for Khartoum. (KSrelief)
Rashid Hassan

Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Two flights carrying urgent food and shelter aid as part of a humanitarian air bridge from Saudi Arabia to those affected by floods in Sudan have arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency said.

“In (the) implementation of directives of King Salman, two relief airplanes, representing the first batch of the Saudi airlift dispatched by KSrelief left Riyadh loaded with food and shelter assistance for Sudan prior to transferring them to areas affected by floods,” the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s media department told Arab News.

It said a specialist team from the center accompanied the two planes to follow up and supervise the relief distribution process.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSrelief, said in a statement that the aid includes food and shelter materials weighing more than 100 tons.

Al-Rabeeah said the Saudi leadership had directed the relief aid to be sent to the Sudanese after the country was hit by a wave of torrential rains that led to several deaths and injuries, and caused massive property losses.
A Sudanese official said Tuesday the death toll from flash floods in the country since the start of the rainy season had climbed to 83.

Brig. Gen. Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim, spokesman for Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defense, said that at least 36 people have been injured since May. More than 18,200 houses had been “completely destroyed” across the country while around at least 25,600 were partly damaged.

The United Nations said more than 146,200 people had been affected by floods. Footage aired by local media shows rising waters submerging villages. Authorities have declared a state of emergency in six of the country’s 18 provinces. 

The western Darfur region and the provinces of Nile River, White Nile, West Kordofan and South Kordofan are among the hardest hit, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA.
UN agencies suffer from significant funding shortages. OCHA said donors provided around $608 million for Sudan’s humanitarian response so far this year — less than a third of what is required for this year.

(With the Associated Press)

Topics: Sudan Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

UN warns over Libya threats

UN warns over Libya threats
Updated 18 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

  • Libya has been enmeshed in a stalemate for months
  • Several shootouts have already taken place this summer between rival forces in the capital
Reuters

TUNIS: The United Nations Libya mission said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned by what it called an ongoing mobilization of forces and threats to use force to resolve the country’s political crisis.
Libya has been enmeshed in a stalemate for months after the eastern-based parliament swore in a new prime minister despite the incumbent in Tripoli refusing to cede power, leading to a standoff with armed factions backing each side.
Several shootouts have already taken place this summer between rival forces in the capital, raising the prospect of wider clashes and a return to sustained warfare after two years of comparative peace.
In Tripoli, Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah was installed last year through a UN-backed process to head the new Government of National Unity and oversee an election that was scheduled to be held last December.
After the election process collapsed with rival factions refusing to agree on the rules, the eastern-based parliament said Dbeibah’s term had expired and it appointed Fathi Bashagha to lead a new government.
However, Dbeibah and some major factions in northwest Libya have rejected the parliament’s right to replace him and he has said he will only quit after national elections.

Topics: UN Libya

Arab leaders hold talks in Egypt

Arab leaders hold talks in Egypt
Updated 38 min 24 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The presidents of Egypt and the UAE, the kings of Jordan and Bahrain, and Iraq’s prime minister visited the city of New El-Alamein, northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed Egypt’s appreciation for its close historical ties with these countries.

His spokesman Bassam Radi said the “fraternal meeting” in New El-Alamein — which was inaugurated by El-Sisi on March 1, 2018 — witnessed discussions on enhancing various aspects of bilateral relations.

Topics: Egypt

Coptic church fires in Egypt: Accidental or not?

Coptic church fires in Egypt: Accidental or not?
Updated 23 August 2022
MOHAMMED SHAMAA

  • A series of blazes in recent days has prompted speculation despite authorities citing electrical faults
MOHAMMED SHAMAA

CAIRO: A series of church fires in Egypt over the past 10 days has prompted speculation as to whether they were intentional or due to negligence, despite authorities saying they were caused by electrical short circuits.

A blaze in Abu Sefein Church in the village of Imbaba killed 41 people. Fires in four other churches did not cause any casualties.

“The fires were the result of a short circuit, or a malfunction in the electricity in those areas, especially with the high temperature during the summer,” Maj. Gen. Ayman Sayed Al-Ahl, a former civil protection official, told Arab News.

“This indicates that occupational safety in churches is neglected, which requires Egyptian officials to observe it from now on to avoid these fires,” he said.

“I’m fully aware from my work in the Civil Protection Forces that electrical short circuits cause most fires in Egypt during this time. I witnessed major errors in random or weak electrical connections, which don’t tolerate increases in load as a result of the use of air conditioners in the summer,” he added.

There have been three church fires in August, pressing some to question if this is more tha coicidence. (FILE/AFP)

“During increased loads, the plastic wire insulation material melts, which causes an electrical short and a fire breaks out within minutes.”

But despite the officials explanation, many believe enough is still not being done.

Dina Helali, a member of the Egyptian Senate, told Arab News: “The frequent fires in Egypt reveal the need to work on reviewing the civil protection system and the necessary preventive measures not only in churches but in all vital facilities, as well as the presence of specialists in fighting fire in those facilities, or training guards in how to deal with and monitor these disasters in real time.”

She added: “Churches in general contain many materials that help ignition, especially materials used to draw paintings of historical and religious Christian figures, as well as the wood of the seats and fabrics that adorn altars.”

There have been three church fires in August, pressing some to question if this is more tha coicidence. (FILE/AFP)

Some Coptic activists in Egypt have noted that the church fires coincided with the anniversary of the dispersal of Muslim Brotherhood sit-ins in Cairo and Giza on Aug. 14, 2013. Hanan Fikri, a Copt, described it as “a strange coincidence” on Facebook.

Coptic activist Magdi Khalil told Arab News: “For 50 years, hundreds of churches have been burned in Egypt, and there hasn’t been a single serious investigation … Rather, the pre-prepared answer is that it was a short circuit or air conditioning.”

He added: “In Egypt, there are hundreds of mosques where the air conditioning works seven days a week, but we’ve never heard of a fire in a mosque as a result of a short circuit or an air conditioning device.”

The recent fires were not limited to churches, but also hit a Carrefour supermarket in Alexandria and Badrashin Central Hospital in Giza. These fires resulted in injuries, mostly from suffocation.

Topics: Coptic church fires Coptic Christians Egypt

Josep Borrell: Iran asked for ‘adjustments’ to proposed EU nuclear deal

Josep Borrell: Iran asked for ‘adjustments’ to proposed EU nuclear deal
Updated 23 August 2022
AFP

  • Iran has accused the United States of stalling a potential agreement, a charge rejected by Washington
AFP

MADRID: Iran requested “some adjustments” to a draft agreement on reviving a 2015 nuclear accord with major powers proposed by the European Union, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday.
During an interview with Spanish public television TVE, Borrell said “most” countries involved in nuclear talks with Iran agreed with the proposal, but that the United States had not yet responded.
The 2015 agreement between Iran and six world powers — Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States — gave the Islamic republic sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
The deal was designed to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon — something it has always denied wanting to do.
But in 2018, then US president Donald Trump, a strong critic of the deal, unilaterally pulled out and slapped heavier sanctions on Iran.
Earlier this month, after more than a year of talks coordinated by Borrell and his team, the EU submitted what it called a “final” proposed text — which has not been made public — to revive the accord.
“Iran responded by saying ‘yes but’, that is to say they want some adjustments,” Borrell told TVE, without providing further details.
During a press conference Monday in Santander in northern Spain, he said Iran’s response had seemed “reasonable” to him and it was therefore submitted to the six world powers involved in the nuclear talks.
“We are waiting for their response, most of them agree, but there is still no answer from the United States... we expect to receive a reply during this week,” he added.
Iran has accused the United States of stalling a potential agreement, a charge rejected by Washington.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday that outstanding questions remained about Iran’s requested changes to the EU proposal.
“This is why it has taken us some additional time to review those comments and to determine our response of our own,” he said.

Topics: EU Iran

Uproar in Iran after woman’s ‘forced’ TV confession for hijab law violation

Uproar in Iran after woman’s ‘forced’ TV confession for hijab law violation
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

  • Sepideh Rashno, 28, was arrested after breaking country’s strict limits on women’s clothing
Arab News

LONDON: Protests have rocked Iran after a woman who was arrested for breaking recently strengthened hijab laws gave a confession on state TV that observers say followed torture, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Sepideh Rashno, 28, was arrested in July after she was filmed on a bus violating the clothing requirements.

On July 12, the government introduced a strict Hijab and Chastity Day, which several women — including Rashno — violated.

The Hrana human rights group reported that the writer and artist was taken to hospital after her arrest with internal bleeding, which occurred before she gave a confession on state TV.

Rashno’s brutal treatment comes after President Ebrahim Raisi hardened the country’s dress code with new restrictions on Aug. 15.

Hrana said five women were arrested for violating the rules, with four being forced to confess amid a rise in televised forced confessions.

The rights group also found that 1,700 people were summoned to law enforcement centers due to violations regarding the hijab and the dress code changes.

Rashno’s ordeal led to the state TV appearance on July 30, where she was seen wearing a headscarf in the new required style before giving an apology.

The Guardian reported that she appeared “pale and subdued,” with “dark circles around her eyes.”

Hrana’s senior advocacy coordinator Skylar Thompson said: “There were clear signs of physical beatings on her face. It is clear that in addition to the psychological torture of being coerced into confessing, she has been physically beaten.”

Thompson added that observers had seen “a surge in crackdowns against women like we have not seen for some time. It is something the international community needs to keep an eye on. These injustices are yet another consequence of the lack of accountability in Iran.”

Rashno is still in custody, with women’s rights activists protesting in Tehran, carrying placards asking: “Where is Sepideh Rashno?”

A video has been released by activists reciting a poem titled “The Confession,” which refers to her ordeal.

Prof. Ali Ansari, an academic in Middle Eastern politics at St. Andrews University, Scotland, told The Guardian that the hardening of the hijab rules is a part of a “systematic wider pattern of repression” in Iran, and that this trend has worsened under Raisi.

“State security has become pretty severe across the board,” Ansari said. “The women’s movement is presented as a threat to national security, because it represents a breakdown in social norms and western influence penetrating society.”

Tara Sepehri Far, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, told The Guardian that Rashno’s forced confession is unlikely to achieve its desired effect because “she was visibly pale. She was visibly tired. There was no effort put into trying to portray that this was a voluntary narrative.”

Topics: Iran

