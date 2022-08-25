US warns of sanctions against Turkey over Russia ties

You are here

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) shaking hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 5, 2022. (AFP/File)
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s top business association has confirmed receiving a letter from the US Treasury warning of possible sanctions if it continues doing business with Russia.

Washington is growing increasingly alarmed that the Russian government and businesses are using Turkey to evade Western financial and trading restrictions imposed in response to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine six months ago.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to step up economic cooperation at a summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi earlier this month.

Official data show the value of Turkish exports to Russia between May and July growing by nearly 50 percent from last year’s figure.

Turkey’s imports of Russian oil are ballooning and the two sides have agreed to transition to ruble payments for the natural gas exported by the Kremlin-tied giant Gazprom.

US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo paid a rare visit to Ankara and Istanbul in June to express Washington’s worries that Russian oligarchs and big businesses were using Turkish entities to avoid Western sanctions.

NATO member Turkey — on good terms with both Moscow and Kyiv — has tried to stay neutral in the conflict and refused to join the international sanctions regime.

Adeyemo followed that up with a letter to Turkey’s TUSIAD business association and the American Chamber of Commerce in Turkey warning that companies and banks were in danger of being sanctioned themselves.

TUSIAD said in a statement on Tuesday that is has passed on the letter to Turkey’s foreign and finance ministries.

The letter’s contents were first reported by The Wall Street Journal this week.

“Any individuals or entities providing material support to US-designated persons are themselves at risk of US sanctions,” Adeyemo wrote.

“Turkish banks cannot expect to establish corresponding relationships with sanctioned Russian banks and retain their corresponding relationships with major global banks as well as access to the US dollar and other major currencies.”

The economic cooperation agreement sealed by Erdogan and Putin includes a deal for more Turkish banks to start processing Russia’s Mir payments system.

Turkish officials have not formally responded to Adeyemo’s letter.

Broader cooperation with Russia could help support Turkey’s ailing economy in the runup to next-year’s general election.

Erdogan has previously argued that Ankara cannot join Western sanctions on Moscow because of Turkey’s heavy dependence on Russian oil and natural gas imports.

“Our economy is such that imposing sanctions on Russia would harm Turkey the most,” Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin said in June.

“We have taken a clear approach. Right now, the Westerners have accepted this.”

Topics: US Turkey Russia sanctions

Flooding devastates rural areas south of Sudan’s capital

Flooding devastates rural areas south of Sudan’s capital
Reuters

  • Nationwide, more than 150,000 people have been affected by flooding so far this year, double the number at the same stage of last year’s rainy season
AL-MANAGIL, Sudan: After annual rains that have left dozens dead in Sudan, thousands of people in the farming town of Al Managil and surrounding villages have lost homes and property in what they say is the worst flooding in a decade.

“We’ve lost everything,” said 29-year-old Butheyna Alhadi, speaking to Reuters amid the ruins of her family home.

“Five families lived here and now it’s destroyed. We have no shelter and we’ve lost all our property.”

Nationwide, more than 150,000 people have been affected by flooding so far this year, double the number at the same stage of last year’s rainy season, the United Nations says. Authorities say 89 people have died and about 50,000 homes have been damaged.

By the end of the rainy season, which typically continues in September, the United Nations expects at least 460,000 people to have been hit, a higher number than most previous years, due to heavier rain as well as lack of mitigation.

In Al Managil, a farming area about 150 km (90 miles) south of the capital Khartoum and lined with overflowing irrigation ditches, Sudanese Red Crescent official Jamal Mustafa said more than 100 villages had been cut off and 10,000 homes had been damaged or collapsed. At least 3,000 people had sought shelter in makeshift camps.

Residents said they had limited access to drinking water or food, with most assistance cut off by water 2 metres (6.5 feet) deep in some places.

“Any aid, shelter or transportation is happening through the local volunteer effort,” said local leader Altayib Abdallah. “The government hasn’t offered any assistance.”

Sudan’s sovereign council head Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Sunday said the government would provide the necessary assistance to Al Managil, including clearing ditches, fixing the main road to the area and providing compensation.

Trucks carrying aid from Qatar and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces could be seen waiting for roads to clear.

Some members of the army engineering corps were seen trying to clear the main road, but locals said they had been struggling to divert water back into irrigation ditches mostly on their own.

“For the last 10 days we’ve been working day and night to stop the flows,” said Yaseen Abdalla, 35, standing knee-deep in water.

Topics: Sudan floods

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran
AP

WASHINGTON: US military airstrikes in eastern Syria were a message to Iran and Tehran-backed militias that targeted American troops this month and several other times over the past year, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters that the US airstrikes overnight on facilities used by militias backed by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard demonstrated that “the United States will not hesitate to defend itself against Iranian and Iran-backed aggression when it occurs.”

He said the US decision to launch the strikes was based on both the nature of the militia attacks on Aug. 15 at the Al-Tanf Garrison, where US troops are based in the south, and the fact that, based on recovered drone parts, “we believe we have Iran dead to rights on attribution.”

The opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and activist collective Deir Ezzor 24 said the airstrikes targeted the Ayash Camp run by the Fatimiyoun group made up of Shiite fighters from Afghanistan. The war monitor reported that at least six Syrian and foreign militants were killed in the airstrikes, while Deir Ezzor 24 reported 10 deaths.

Deir Ez-Zor is a strategic province that borders Iraq and contains oil fields. Iran-backed militia groups and Syrian forces control the area and have often been the target of Israeli war planes in previous strikes.

In Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani issued a statement condemning the American strike “against the people and infrastructure of Syria.” He denied Iran had any link to those targeted.

Iran routinely denies arming militia groups that target US forces in the region, despite weaponry linking back to them.

Kahl said the US strikes underscore that while the US continues to pursue negotiations with Iran to resume its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, those talks are not connected at all to America’s willingness to take against when attacked.

“The threats that they engage in against our people in the region or elsewhere, are not linked to wherever we end up on the nuclear deal,” said Kahl. “It actually has nothing to do with our willingness and resolve to defend ourselves. And I think the strike last night was a pretty clear communication to the Iranians that these things are are all on different tracks.”

The US military’s Central Command said the strikes “took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties.” It did not identify the targets or offer any casualty figures from the strikes, which the military said came at the orders of President Joe Biden.

“Today’s strikes were necessary to protect and defend US personnel,” Central Command spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement.

Kahl said the coordinated attack on two US facilities at Al-Tanf at the same time this month fueled concerns that “Iran intends to do more of this and we wanted to disabuse them of any sense that that was a good idea.”

He said the US initially identified 11 bunker targets at the site and ended up striking nine because there was evidence there may be people near two of the locations and the goal was not to cause casualties.

The US Treasury said the Fatimiyoun group has fought numerous battles in Syria, and is led by Iran’s elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard.

“The Ayash warehouse is a very important one for Iran’s militias,” Deir Ezzor 24 CEO Omar Abu Layla told The Associated Press. “We expect that Iran will respond, either in Al-Tanf or possibly in Iraq.”

In the Aug. 15 attack, drones allegedly launched by Iranian-backed militias targeted the Al-Tanf Garrison used by American forces. Central Command described the assault as causing “zero casualties and no damage” at the time.

There was no immediate acknowledgment by Syria’s state-run media of the strikes hitting Deir Ez-Zor.

US forces entered Syria in 2015, backing allied forces in their fight against the Daesh group.

Boiling heat and no water: Taps run dry in southern Iraq

Boiling heat and no water: Taps run dry in southern Iraq
AFP

  • UN classifies Iraq as the world’s fifth most vulnerable country to climate change
AL-AGHAWAT, Iraq: Younes Ajil turns on the tap in his home but nothing comes out: Dozens of villages are without running water in drought-hit Iraq, surviving on sporadic tanker-truck deliveries and salty wells.

For everything from drinking to bathing and washing dishes and clothes, Ajil and his eight children wait at their home in Al-Aghawat for trucked-in water from the Diwaniyah provincial authorities once or twice a week.

In burning summer temperatures that at times approach 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), he said he hasn’t bathed for four days.

“Even if there were daily deliveries, there would not be enough” water, the 42-year-old said.

Iraq is known in Arabic as the Land of the Two Rivers, but it has seen water levels on the once mighty Tigris and Euphrates plummet.

The Euphrates, which passes through Diwaniyah province, has visibly contracted in recent months, with some of the river’s weaker branches drying up.

Governor Zouheir Al-Shaalan said “around a third” of his province has problems accessing water, with more than 75 villages affected.

Ajil has dug a well, but the water is salty.

“We mix that with the water from the trucks and make do,” he told AFP.

Local children cry out and run toward an orange water truck as it drives up the dirt road in their village.

One person fills a tall white tank, climbing on top of it to hold the truck’s hose as water gushes out, while others wait to fill smaller tanks or even cooking pots.

Children splash gleefully in a rusting old fridge that has been laid on the ground as a cramped, makeshift tub.

The UN classifies Iraq as the world’s fifth most vulnerable country to climate change.

Authorities blame drought for the current water shortages, but also dams built upstream on some rivers and tributaries in neighboring Turkey and Iran.

Ajil shares his house with his brother, Mohammed.

Like most of their neighbors, they used to make a living from farming.

But over the past two years, the drought has brought local agriculture to its knees, so they have been selling their sheep to survive.

There are around 50 houses in the village, Ajil said, but only 10 families remain.

“The rest have left,” he said. “If there is no water, there is no more life.”

A report published this month by the International Organization for Migration in Iraq said that “climate migration is already a reality” in the country.

More than 3,300 families across 10 provinces in the country’s center and south were displaced due to “climate factors” as of March this year, the report said, blaming water scarcity, high salinity and poor water quality.

Hassan Naim, who manages Diwaniyah’s water resources, said around 20 treatment plants were at a standstill.

Before, “some rivers ran dry, but only for a matter of days,” he said.

The present crisis has been going on for more than two months.

Naim acknowledged that authorities were distributing a “very low” amount of water compared to what was needed, but cautioned against using high-salinity well-water.

Diwaniyah Governor Shaalan said that to end the shortages, the province needed to receive double the current water flows of 85-90 cubic meters (3,000-3,200 cubic feet) per second along the Euphrates.

“Diwaniyah has no border crossings, oilfields, religious sanctuaries or tourism” to generate income, he said, urging authorities in Baghdad to exclude the province from the federal government’s water rationing plan.

“Farming is our lives,” he said.

Hundreds of angry Diwaniyah residents have twice taken to the streets to protest the situation.

Al-Aghawat resident Razzak Issa believes a deal with Turkey, the source of the Euphrates, is needed to increase water supplies.

“Yes, we can ration usage, but it’s hot. How am I supposed to ration? I don’t bathe? I don’t wash my clothes? I don’t bathe my children? It’s impossible,” he said.

He too mixes salty water from his well with the trucked-in water from the authorities.

“Where can we go?” he said. “Everywhere in Iraq is “torture.”

Topics: Iraq water shortage heat wave climate change

Macron may find Algeria’s leaders hard to woo during his three-day state visit

Macron may find Algeria’s leaders hard to woo during his three-day state visit
Reuters

  • Algeria meanwhile wants to take advantage of high energy prices to secure big contracts and investment projects
 ALGIERS/PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron hopes his three-day trip to Algeria from Thursday will end a diplomatic row and allow him to develop his relationship with young Algerians, but the North African country’s leaders may prove hard to win over.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune wants solid investment commitments — which seem unlikely to be announced this week — and for Macron to atone for comments he made last year about Algeria’s history and its ruling elite.

For France, better relations with its former colony are growing more important because an energy shortage due to Russia’s war in Ukraine has raised demand for North African gas, and because of growing migration across the Mediterranean.

Algeria meanwhile wants to take advantage of high energy prices to secure big contracts and investment projects, as it has already done with Italy and Turkey, locking in revenues that will help it ride out any lean years in future.

“Algeria wants strong economic relations and a serious partnership,” said an Algerian official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Macron’s delegation will include the heads of hydrocarbons company Engie and tech company Free, but there will be no big business contracts, the Elysee said.

When Macron last visited Algeria in 2017 he was warmly greeted by young Algerians eager to contrast his youth with the old age of their own leaders and pleased he had described French colonial rule there as a “crime against humanity.”

“We will not forget what he said when he was asked about the war in Algeria,” said Nourreddine Ayoub on an Algiers street on Wednesday.

Macron seems keen to build on that goodwill this week, with a planned visit to commemorate Algerian “martyrs” of independence from France, and to a breakdance show and a shop famed for its role in North African “Rai” pop music.

“The president has chosen to focus on the future during this visit,” said an adviser to Macron.

But Macron’s long-stated desire to move on from the ugly legacy of French colonial rule in Algeria, and his frustration at what he sees as the Algerian authorities’ obsession with it, caused a big breach last year that may overshadow his trip.

In comments on the election trail, he suggested Algeria’s national identity was forged under French rule and that the country’s leadership had rewritten the history of the independence struggle based on a hatred of France.

That led Algeria’s leaders to withdraw their ambassador for consultations and to close their airspace to French aircraft — complicating transport routes for France’s military mission in the Sahel.

Mood music in Algiers suggests Tebboune and his military allies may still be annoyed. State media — whose tone often reflects official thinking — has published stories critical of France in the run-up to Macron’s visit.

A state news agency report this week quoted Algerian organizations demanding that Macron stop hosting groups in France that they see as being hostile to Algeria and backed by its main regional rival Morocco.

Meanwhile, conservative politicians have voiced annoyance at Macron’s decision to bring the bishop of Algiers and France’s chief rabbi to visit a colonial-era cemetery for non-Muslims.

Topics: Algeria France French President Emmanuel Macron

Lebanon yet to form govt as countdown to presidential election begins

Lebanon yet to form govt as countdown to presidential election begins
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Creating a new administration now ‘an urgent need,’ lawmaker Michel Moussa says
BEIRUT: A meeting between Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati on Wednesday ended without any indication that a new government might soon be formed.

Aoun’s term ends on Oct. 1 and the constitutional deadline for electing his replacement begins on Sept. 1. But with a successor yet to be determined concerns are rising about the possibility of a presidential vacuum.

Talks on forming a government have been suspended for several weeks because of tensions between Mikati and the head of the Free Patriotic Movement party Gibran Bassil over the selection of ministers and their political affiliations, and the FPM’s demand for a “blocking third” in government.

“Forming the government is an urgent need to keep pace with all the pending issues, such as the maritime border demarcation and the agreement with the International Monetary Fund,” Lebanese lawmaker Michel Moussa said.

“All parties are required to make concessions and form the government no matter how close we are to the presidential elections, so we can avoid any problems or conflicting constitutional jurisprudence.”

A political observer, who asked not to be named, said the forces involved were not taking the issue of forming a government seriously.

“They act as if they have the luxury of time, which is not the case here. The dispute between Mikati and the FPM is worsening. They failed to reach an agreement over the past weeks, so there is no way they can reach a last-minute agreement and have enough time to form a government and obtain Parliament’s vote of confidence before the latter turns into an electoral body,” he said.

Speculation has been increasing as to the fate of the president’s powers and whether a caretaker government can take over or if the incumbent leader might remain in office.

The Lebanese constitution stipulates: “Should there be a vacancy in the presidency for any reason whatsoever, the government shall exercise the authorities of the president by delegation.”

Lebanon experienced a similar power vacuum in 1988 at the end of both President Amin Gemayel’s term and the government of Prime Minister Salim Al-Hoss. The situation of a resigned government taking over the powers of the president thus emerged and the country found itself with two power groups, one led by Aoun and the other by Al-Hoss.

Legal expert Edmond Rabat said at the time that the resigned government remained in caretaker mode and under exceptional circumstances could resume power.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati Lebanese President Michel Aoun

