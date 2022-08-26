E-Vision acquires exclusive MENA rights for the DP World Asia Cup 2022

DUBAI: E-Vision, the entertainment streaming division of e& life (part of e&), Thursday said it had acquired exclusive broadcast and media rights for the upcoming DP World Asia Cup to be shown only on the CricLife MAX channel in the MENA region.
After four years, which included the Covid-19 pandemic, the Asian Cricket Council’s 2022 edition of the Men’s Asia Cup returns with UAE as the host.
The six-team tournament will be held between Aug. 27 and Sept. 11.
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the confirmed teams, while Hong Kong qualified for the sixth spot after winning all their three matches in the qualifiers, beating UAE, Kuwait and Singapore.
Cricket fans in the UAE will be able to see the action on CricLife MAX channel on eLife TV, Switch TV and in MENA via the new Sports bundle available on the STARZPLAY app.
Olivier Bramly, CEO, E-Vision, said: “We are excited to bring the DP World Asia Cup 2022 to all viewers on CricLife MAX after a four-year, pandemic hiatus.”
CricLife channels are currently available on Asiana and Sports packages on eLife and the OTT packages of Switch TV and STARZPLAY.
Subscribers can watch cricket content available from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies, South Africa, New Zealand and Ireland, in addition to major events like the Asia Cup, ICC Cricket World Cups as well as the popular T20 leagues like Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on CricLife, CricLife2, CricLife3 and CricLife MAX channels.