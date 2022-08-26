You are here

E-Vision acquires exclusive MENA rights for the DP World Asia Cup 2022
After four years, which included the Covid-19 pandemic, the Asian Cricket Council’s 2022 edition of the Men’s Asia Cup returns with UAE as the host. (Supplied)
Updated 26 August 2022
WAM

DUBAI: E-Vision, the entertainment streaming division of e& life (part of e&), Thursday said it had acquired exclusive broadcast and media rights for the upcoming DP World Asia Cup to be shown only on the CricLife MAX channel in the MENA region.

After four years, which included the Covid-19 pandemic, the Asian Cricket Council’s 2022 edition of the Men’s Asia Cup returns with UAE as the host.
The six-team tournament will be held between Aug. 27 and Sept. 11.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the confirmed teams, while Hong Kong qualified for the sixth spot after winning all their three matches in the qualifiers, beating UAE, Kuwait and Singapore.

Cricket fans in the UAE will be able to see the action on CricLife MAX channel on eLife TV, Switch TV and in MENA via the new Sports bundle available on the STARZPLAY app.

Olivier Bramly, CEO, E-Vision, said: “We are excited to bring the DP World Asia Cup 2022 to all viewers on CricLife MAX after a four-year, pandemic hiatus.”

CricLife channels are currently available on Asiana and Sports packages on eLife and the OTT packages of Switch TV and STARZPLAY.

Subscribers can watch cricket content available from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies, South Africa, New Zealand and Ireland, in addition to major events like the Asia Cup, ICC Cricket World Cups as well as the popular T20 leagues like Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on CricLife, CricLife2, CricLife3 and CricLife MAX channels.

Topics: Cricket sport  STARZPLAY

Updated 26 August 2022
Reuters

Updated 26 August 2022
Reuters

WILMINGTON: Elon Musk’s demands for Twitter Inc. user details were rejected as “absurdly broad” by a judge on Thursday, although the billionaire will get some data as he pursues his bid to end his $44 billion acquisition of the company.

 

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware’s Court of Chancery said many of Musk’s data demands were “absurdly broad,” amounting to trillions of data points that “no one in their right mind has ever tried to undertake such an effort.”

The judge said Musk, chief executive of Tesla Inc, has had data and documents needed to pursue his case, much of which was provided before he said on July 8 he was terminating the deal in part because Twitter was withholding information.

“My overall impression is that plaintiff has agreed to produce a tremendous amount of information to defendants, and that the information plaintiff has agreed to produce is sufficiently broad to satisfy most of plaintiff’s obligations,” wrote Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware’s Court of Chancery.

Twitter was ordered to turn over data from 9,000 accounts sampled in a fourth-quarter audit to estimate the number of spam or bot users on the social media platform.

Twitter had said that data no longer existed and it would be burdensome to recreate it, although McCormick gave the company two weeks to produce it.

“We look forward to reviewing the data Twitter has been hiding for many months,” said Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro, in an emailed statement.

Twitter declined to comment.

Musk, the world’s richest person, has said he wants to test that audit’s accuracy because he believes the company fraudulently misrepresented that only 5 percent of its accounts were spam. He wants McCormick to rule he can walk away from the deal.

Twitter wants McCormick to order Musk to close the deal at the agreed price of $54.20 per share. The shares briefly rose about 1 percent after the ruling and ended up 0.6 percent at $41.05.

A five-day trial has been scheduled for Oct. 17.

Twitter said at a Wednesday court hearing that Musk’s focus on spam was “legally irrelevant” because the company has described the spam count in regulatory filings as an estimate, not a representation. It also said the real level of spam could be higher.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Updated 26 August 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 26 August 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Lebanon’s caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Thursday welcomed a joint delegation representing the League of Arab States and the Union of Arab Producers, state news agency NNA reported. 

The assistant Secretary-General and head of the media and communications sector of the League of Arab States, Ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khattabi, said that during the meeting Makary was briefed on the joint delegation’s project to strengthen the drama industry in the Arab world, especially in Lebanon.

“We’ve held an in-depth discussion with his excellency about the means to develop media production in its various components, including the scientific industrial structure and ideas related to developing work in this field,” Khattabi said. 

The vice president of the Union of Arab Producers, Sadiq al-Sabah, said the meeting discussed the major role the private sector played in Lebanon’s economy.

“We believe that there are positive signs in terms of cinematic and dramatic production in Lebanon, and we hope that the union will play a positive role in the country’s economic cycle - against all odds,” Sabah said. 

“The human and geographical elements in Lebanon remain a motivating factor to complement our cinematic and dramatic activities - with stronger cooperation with our Arab brothers,” he added.  

During the meeting, Makary touched on the hope this could bring to youth employment within the sector in the country. 

“We always have to inspire optimism among young men and women working in this sector, which employs thousands of people in the country,” he said, adding that one of the biggest dangers that face Lebanon is “the daily bleeding of youth migration.”

Makary said there would be an announcement on Friday on the steps the state and the Ministry of Information would take in light of the new cooperation between the Arab League and Union of Arab Producers.

Topics: Lebanon

Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

  • The film, directed by Pierre Morel, was released in the UAE in November 2021 and became the country’s highest-grossing Arabic-language movie
  • Based on a real incident, it tells the story of three Emirati soldiers trapped by enemies whose only hope for survival is a daring rescue plotted by their commander
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US-based Saban Films has secured the American and Canadian rights to “The Ambush,” an Emirati action movie produced by Image Nation Abu Dhabi and AGC International.

The film, the Arabic title of which is “Al-Kameen,” was directed by Pierre Morel. It was released in the UAE on November 2021 across 185 screens and is officially the country’s highest-grossing Arabic-language film, according to a company statement.

Saban said the film, its first non-English-language acquisition, is slated for a theatrical release on Oct. 28 followed by its on-demand and digital debut on Nov. 1.

“As more and more (people) embrace international content, we’re thrilled to bring Pierre Morel’s incredible film to a wider audience,” said Bill Bromiley, the president of Saban Films.

“As Saban’s first foreign-language film, ‘The Ambush,’ a story about unwavering resilience, will continue to inspire audiences around the world.”

The film features an all-Emirati main cast, including Omar bin Haider, Marwan Abdullah Saleh, Mohammed Ahmed, Mansoor Alfeeli and Khalifa Albahri. It tells the story of three Emirati soldiers who become trapped in a remote canyon when their armored vehicle is attacked by heavily armed enemies. Their only hope for survival is a daring rescue mission plotted by their commander.

“The Ambush” was written by Brandon Birtell and Kurtis Birtell in collaboration with the soldiers involved a real-life 2018 incident that inspired the story.

The film is produced by Derek Dauchy and Jennifer Roth, with Stuart Ford and Jerome Lateur serving as executive producers.

Topics: Saban Films The Ambush

Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

  • SEO Souq has created its own BurjMeta platform to show ‘you can have your own metaverse and meta-salesperson working for your brand’
  • SEO Souq CEO Kishore Dharmarajan: ‘Imagine having a salesman who works 24/7 for your company; that is Musky for you’
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: SEO Souq, a company in the UAE that specializes in search engine optimization, has created an innovative virtual salesperson, specially designed for the metaverse, called Mr. Musky.

According to Kishore Dharmarajan, the company’s CEO, Musky is the first virtual salesperson of its kind in the metaverse.

While many brands use platforms such as Roblox and Decentraland to showcase their metaverse initiatives, SEO Souq has created its own platform called BurjMeta to show “that you can have your own metaverse and meta-salesperson working for your brand,” he told Gulf News.

According to experts, the metaverse has seven different layers that range in complexity, from the experience layer, which includes activities such as gaming and entertainment, to an infrastructure layer comprising technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and cloud architecture that actually make things work in the metaverse.

BurjMeta is currently a level one metaverse that is designed to show how sales can be generated using the virtual landscape, and allow businesses to recreate their real-life sales and marketing activities.

Musky is an avatar created specifically for SEO Souq, but “for other clients, other avatars will be created as per their requirements,” said Dharmarajan.

“80 percent of startups do not make it beyond 12 months and the prime reason is a lack of sales,” he added. “Imagine having a salesman who works 24/7 for your company, and that is Musky for you.”

The BurjMeta app is available for download from Google Play and will soon be available inn Apple’s app store.

Topics: SEO Souq Kishore Dharmarajan Metaverse BurjMeta

Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

  • In a first, researchers identified dozens of social media accounts seeking to shape opinion in Central Asia and the Middle East
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Internet research revealed on Wednesday that Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms have blocked campaigns aimed at influencing opinion in Central Asia and the Middle East.

According to research carried out by Stanford Internet Observatory and the research company Graphika, it is the first time accounts promoting pro-US narratives have been discovered and shut down. The operation, which ran for five years, focused on discrediting Russia, China, Iran and other countries while promoting US views and values.

“It’s the first time we’ve seen something like this,” said Renée DiResta, research manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory. “It’s the first time we’ve seen a pro-US foreign influence operation taken down by Twitter and Meta.”

Researchers could not verify who was behind the pro-US accounts, though Facebook said that the account activity originated in the US, and Twitter said that it was from the US and the UK.

“Consistently across the campaigns we saw them advancing narratives in support of the US and allies, and particularly criticizing Russia, China and Iran,” said Jack Stubbs, Graphika’s vice president of intelligence.

Researchers identified dozens of fake campaigns, including 299,566 tweets sent by 146 accounts, between March 2012 and February 2022, which posted content in several languages including Russian, Arabic and Urdu.

DiResta compared the pro-US influence campaign’s techniques to those used by China, which seeks to promote a positive image of the country by highlighting “how amazing (it) was in comparison to the other countries”. This tactic is in contrast with the “Firehose of Falsehood” tactic frequently adopted by Russia-linked propaganda accounts, concerned with continuously broadcasting over multiple channels in order to sow divisions and discord in a given country.

In some cases, the accounts published news pieces from Washington-funded media groups such as Voice of America and Radio Free Europe, as well as links to US military websites.

Some of the campaigns, spreading predominantly from accounts aimed at Central Asian countries, also focused on sharing information about the Russia-Ukraine war. According to the report, several of them alleged that Moscow is carrying out “imperialistic wars” in Syria and Africa, accusing the Kremlin of pressuring Central Asian nations to fight for Russia while promoting local pro-Ukraine rallies.

As is the case with many of these accounts, the report found no evidence that the pro-US efforts were successful. The majority of these campaigns received little attention and had a very limited reach.

“Importantly, the data also shows the limitations of using inauthentic tactics to generate engagement and build influence online,” the report said.

“The vast majority of posts and tweets we reviewed received no more than a handful of likes and retweets, and only 19 percent of covert assets we identified had more than 1,000 followers.”

Topics: Meta Facebook Twitter US China Russia Middle East propaganda

