You are here

  • Home
  • Virtual reality revives Iraq’s war-ravaged heritage

Virtual reality revives Iraq’s war-ravaged heritage

Virtual reality revives Iraq’s war-ravaged heritage
The Mosul museum is using virtual reality to let visitors explore ravaged heritage sites in northern Iraq as they appeared before Daesh unleashed a wave of destruction. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8tf9n

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Virtual reality revives Iraq’s war-ravaged heritage

Virtual reality revives Iraq’s war-ravaged heritage
  • Using thousands of photographs, a group of local engineers have given a virtual rebirth to five historic sites in Mosul and the broader Nineveh province
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

MOSUL: An Iraqi museum is using computer technology and virtual reality headsets to turn back time, so visitors can explore heritage sites destroyed by terrorists and in battles to defeat them.

Daesh captured a third of Iraq in a lightning offensive in 2014, seizing the northern city of Mosul as their stronghold and vandalizing or destroying a swath of cultural sites across the country.

Now, using thousands of photographs, a group of local engineers have given a virtual rebirth to five historic sites in Mosul and the broader Nineveh province, including a mosque and its leaning minaret.

“It takes you to another world,” said Mahiya Youssef, pulling the VR goggles off her rose-covered hijab at the Mosul Heritage House museum, after exploring the 3D images of damaged buildings.

“I really wish it was the real Mosul, not just a virtual version,” added Youssef, 50, who works in a food factory in the northern city. “The return to reality is painful.”

Daesh’s then chief, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, made his only confirmed public appearance at Mosul’s Al-Nuri Mosque, where he declared the establishment of a “caliphate.”

Mosul’s Old City was reduced to rubble during the battle to retake the city, including the mosque and its adjacent leaning minaret, nicknamed Al-Hadba or the “hunchback.”

Iraqi authorities have accused Daesh of planting explosives at the site before their withdrawal. Only the minaret’s base survived.

VR technology has been used before to recreate the heritage destroyed by Daesh, including a UNESCO-backed exhibit in the US. But this museum brings sites back to life for the people who live in Mosul.

“Many children have never seen the Al-Nuri Mosque and its Al-Hadba minaret,” said 29-year-old Ayoub Younes, the museum’s founder.

“We try, through virtual reality, to let the person experience visiting those sites and retrieve those memories.”

Topics: Iraq virtual reality heritage

Related

Update 12 dead as Iraq’s Sadr quits politics, clashes erupt
Middle-East
12 dead as Iraq’s Sadr quits politics, clashes erupt
NBI becomes first Iraqi bank to start operations in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
NBI becomes first Iraqi bank to start operations in Saudi Arabia

Israeli forces uproot 100 olive trees to make way for new checkpoint

Israeli forces uproot 100 olive trees to make way for new checkpoint
Updated 16 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Israeli forces uproot 100 olive trees to make way for new checkpoint

Israeli forces uproot 100 olive trees to make way for new checkpoint
  • Military plans to expand existing facility close to city of Hebron
  • ‘We condemn this new aggression on Palestinian land,” local mayor says
Updated 16 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israeli occupation forces on Monday uprooted about 100 olive trees in the Wadi Sa’ir area, east of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, in order to claim the land for military use, according to a local dignitary.

“This is a new crime added to the crimes of the Israeli occupation, and we condemn this new aggression on Palestinian land,” Musa Al-Farroukh, the mayor of the town of Sa’ir, said.

Palestinian sources said the army uprooted the trees in order to seize 11 dunums of land to establish a new military checkpoint in eastern Bethlehem. One dunum is equal to 1,000 square meters.

Al-Farroukh said the military did not even allow the Palestinian families that owned the confiscated land to remove the trees and plant them elsewhere.

Younis Arar, one of the directors of the Palestinian Authority’s Resistance to the Wall and Settlement Authority, told Arab News that the aim of the move was to make the Wadi Sa’ir checkpoint in front of an Israeli army camp into a permanent fixture.

The new checkpoint would hinder the movement of thousands of Palestinian citizens and vehicles passing through the area, he added.

According to Arar, there are 800 Israeli military checkpoints in the West Bank, of which 102 are contained within an area of less than 1.5 square kilometers inside the old city of Hebron.

He said the Israeli military was using the pretext of setting up checkpoints to seize Palestinian land and uproot trees, and that Israeli courts were biased in favor of the army.

“You cannot win any case to remove a military checkpoint or an Israeli army camp as long as the issue is related to the security of the Israelis, and no one will respond to your request, neither the judiciary nor anyone else,” Arar said.

Israeli military checkpoints in the West Bank affect the movement of 3 million Palestinians living in the area.

“What is happening is an implementation of the deal of the century that former US President Donald Trump announced, and today it is implemented by Israel by turning the West Bank into isolated cantons and islands,” Arar said.

Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti told Arab News that Israel was using the “land, rights and blood” of Palestinians to help extremist Zionist parties win the country’s elections.

Topics: israeli forces olive trees Israeli occupation

Related

Palestinian toll mounts as Israel steps up West Bank raids
Middle-East
Palestinian toll mounts as Israel steps up West Bank raids
Special Probe challenges Israeli story after Palestinian killed at checkpoint
Middle-East
Probe challenges Israeli story after Palestinian killed at checkpoint

Israel criticized over plight of Palestinian hunger striker

Israel criticized over plight of Palestinian hunger striker
Updated 6 min 36 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Israel criticized over plight of Palestinian hunger striker

Israel criticized over plight of Palestinian hunger striker
  • Wife of prisoner appeals to international organizations, Abbas to intervene
Updated 6 min 36 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Pictures and a video message posted by Palestinian hunger striker Khalil Al-Awawdeh have shocked Palestinian public opinion and the EU, which criticized Israel’s continued detention of him without trial.

Al-Awawdeh’s message came three days before 4,600 Palestinian inmates in Israeli prisons began an open hunger strike to protest their poor conditions in detention.

West Bank cities are showing support for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons this week, with Palestinians holding a sit-in in front of the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross there.

Dalal Al-Awawdeh, the wife of the prisoner, appealed to international organizations and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to intervene and urgently release her husband.

Al-Awawdeh, held for more than 170 days, said in his video message: “No to administrative detention, no to administrative detention.”

“We are a people whose cause is just, and it will remain just, and we will remain against administrative detention, even if the flesh and skin melt and the bones vanish, even if the lives are gone,” he said.

“Be confident that we are the rightful owners and that our cause is just, no matter how high the price paid.”

Dalal Al-Awawdeh spoke to Arab News from inside the Israeli Assaf Harofeh Hospital where her husband is in intensive care.

She said that Al-Awawdeh “screams with his thin body to expose this criminal occupation and to tell the world that this prisoner was arrested without charge or trial and only wants freedom.”

Al-Awawdeh was arrested on Dec. 27, 2021 on charges of incitement via Facebook.

The Israeli military court released him on Jan. 5, 2022 because the charges against him had not been proven. However, the Israeli military prosecutor intervened, demanding that Al-Awawdeh be transferred to administrative detention.

It is expected that the Israeli military authorities will release Al-Awawdeh on Oct. 2. However, there is no guarantee that his administrative detention will not be extended so he has decided to continue the hunger strike until his release is confirmed.

The recent Israeli military operation against the Gaza Strip was halted with Egyptian efforts in exchange for the urgent release of Al-Awawdeh.

But the Israeli authorities stalled in implementing the agreement and only temporarily suspended Al-Awawdeh’s detention to allow him to receive medical care.

Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti told Arab News that anyone who saw photographs of Al-Awawda would be stunned by his poor condition.

He said that the detainee’s health was in danger and warned of a risky situation in the Palestinian territories if Al-Awawda died in an Israeli prison.

“Israel wants to break the will of the prisoners by breaking the will of return. But I say that this is the battle of the Palestinian people and not the battle of Al-Awawdeh alone,” Barghouti said.

There are 4,600 Palestinian security prisoners in Israeli prisons, detained in 23 Israeli prisons and detention centers.

The figure includes 730 administrative detainees held without trial, based on a secret file submitted by the Shin Bet to the Public Prosecution and the Israeli military judge. It also includes 175 children, 32 women, 600 patients and elderly detainees, the oldest of whom is Fuad Al-Shobaki, aged 82.

There are 250 prisoners who have spent more than 20 years in Israeli detention.

There are 25 prisoners who were detained before the signing of the Oslo agreement between the Palestine Liberation Organization and Israel. The most important of them are Karim and Maher Younis, who have spent 42 years in detention.

While 1,385,000 Palestinian students went to their classrooms on Monday, 175 children did not because they were held in Israeli prisons.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestinian prisoners hunger strike

Related

Palestinian toll mounts as Israel steps up West Bank raids
Middle-East
Palestinian toll mounts as Israel steps up West Bank raids
Israel accused of waging war on Palestinian education in East Jerusalem
Middle-East
Israel accused of waging war on Palestinian education in East Jerusalem

Lebanese sub ends mission after finding sunken migrant boat

Lebanese sub ends mission after finding sunken migrant boat
Updated 30 min 39 sec ago
AP

Lebanese sub ends mission after finding sunken migrant boat

Lebanese sub ends mission after finding sunken migrant boat
  • The circumstances of the vessel’s sinking are disputed
  • Lebanon has become a launching pad for dangerous migration by sea to Europe
Updated 30 min 39 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: A Lebanese submarine ended its mission after locating a boat carrying migrants that sank earlier this year in the Mediterranean Sea, but bigger equipment is needed to pull it out, a legislator said Monday.
The comments by legislator Ashraf Rifi came days after the submarine found the remains of at least 10 migrants who drowned when their boat sank in April off the coast of northern Lebanon with about 30 people on board.
The boat, carrying dozens of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians trying to migrate by sea to Italy, went down more than 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the port of Tripoli, following a confrontation with the Lebanese navy.
Ten bodies were recovered that night, including one of a child, while 48 survivors were pulled from the Mediterranean. According to navy estimates, 30 people were believed to have gone down with the boat.
“The first part of the mission has been completed when the boat was located,” Rifi said in comments carried by the state-run National News Agency. He added that to pull out the boat, bigger and more powerful equipment is needed and the government should continue the mission.
Last Monday, the small, three-person underwater craft — a Pisces VI submarine — began searching for the remains. The wreck was located on Wednesday, at a depth of some 450 meters (about 1,470 feet).
The circumstances of the vessel’s sinking are disputed. Survivors say their boat was rammed by the Lebanese navy, while the military claims the migrants’ boat collided with a navy vessel while trying to get away.
The April sinking was the greatest migrant tragedy for Lebanon in recent years and put the government further on the defensive at a time when the country is in economic free fall and public trust in the state and its institutions is rapidly crumbling.
Lebanon has a population of 6 million, including 1 million Syrian refugees, and has been in the grip of a severe economic meltdown since late 2019.
Once a country that received refugees, Lebanon has become a launching pad for dangerous migration by sea to Europe.

Topics: migrants

Related

Crew of Lebanese Army boat rescued after vessel catches fire during security operation video
Middle-East
Crew of Lebanese Army boat rescued after vessel catches fire during security operation
25,000 migrants reach Greece in August as govt extends border wall
World
25,000 migrants reach Greece in August as govt extends border wall

Iran starts enriching uranium with advanced IR-6 machines underground at Natanz

Iran starts enriching uranium with advanced IR-6 machines underground at Natanz
Updated 29 August 2022
Reuters

Iran starts enriching uranium with advanced IR-6 machines underground at Natanz

Iran starts enriching uranium with advanced IR-6 machines underground at Natanz
Updated 29 August 2022
Reuters

VIENNA: Iran has started enriching uranium with one of three cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-6 centrifuges recently installed at its underground enrichment plant at Natanz, a report by the UN atomic watchdog to member states seen by Reuters said on Monday.
Iran is using the cascade of up to 174 machines to enrich uranium to up to 5% purity, the confidential report said. Of the other two IR-6 cascades at the underground plant, one was undergoing passivation, a process that precedes enrichment, and the other had not yet been fed with nuclear material, it added.

Topics: Iran uranium IR-6 centrifuges

Related

Update Iran admits sabotage caused fire at Natanz nuclear site
Middle-East
Iran admits sabotage caused fire at Natanz nuclear site
Israeli spy chief to meet US officials on Iran deal
Middle-East
Israeli spy chief to meet US officials on Iran deal

US, UK concerned over escalating violence in Iraq after Sadr resignation

US, UK concerned over escalating violence in Iraq after Sadr resignation
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

US, UK concerned over escalating violence in Iraq after Sadr resignation

US, UK concerned over escalating violence in Iraq after Sadr resignation
  • Bahrain called on citizens in Iraq to exercise caution and follow official security procedures
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The US on Monday said it was concerned about the escalation of tensions in Iraq and urged all parties to “remain peaceful and refrain from actions that could lead to a cycle of violence.”

12 protesters were killed and 270 others wounded as Iraq declared a nationwide curfew after supporters of Moqtada Sadr stormed the government palace in Baghdad’s Green Zone Monday following the powerful Shiite leader’s declaration that he was quitting politics.

“Reports of unrest across Iraq today are alarming as they do not allow Iraqi institutions to operate,” the US embassy in Baghdad said, adding that the country’s security, stability and sovereignty should not be endangered and dialogue was needed to resolve differences. 

“The right to peaceful public protest is a fundamental component of all democracies, but protesters must also respect the institutions and property of the Iraqi government, which belong to and serve the Iraqi people and must be allowed to operate,” the embassy added.

James Downer, the charge d’affairs at the British embassy in the Iraqi capital, said his country was “deeply concerned” by Monday’s events and the reports of casualties in Baghdad. 

 

 

“We urge those on the streets to refrain from violence,” he said in a statement. “Any protests must remain peaceful. Iraqis do not deserve to have their country dragged into violence. Iraqis need functioning institutions in order to act to address the challenges they face and to deliver the services upon which they depend.” 

He called on all protesters to refrain from storming government buildings, and said “the legitimate security forces of the state are the only ones who can ensure the safety of protesters and the integrity of government buildings.”

Downer urged Iraqi security forces to respond proportionately, and called on all sides to “prioritize dialogue in pursuit of a peaceful, legal and inclusive solution for the sake of the Iraqi people.”

Meanwhile, Bahrain called on its citizens in Iraq to exercise caution and follow official security procedures.

The embassy in Baghdad urged its citizens to stay away from places where people gather and follow the instructions of the local authorities. 

(With AFP)

Topics: Iraq United States United Kingdom Bahrain Moqtada Sadr

Related

Update 12 dead as Iraq’s Sadr quits politics, clashes erupt
Middle-East
12 dead as Iraq’s Sadr quits politics, clashes erupt
Salih meets Australian envoy, says Iraq committed to protect diplomatic missions
Middle-East
Salih meets Australian envoy, says Iraq committed to protect diplomatic missions

Latest updates

Saudi calligraphers develop unique styles after learning rules of the art
Mohammed Bajubair fuses calligraphy into portrait drawing as he draws the Saudi Royalties. (Supplied)
Sky or die: Experts discuss conservation of birds of prey in Riyadh
Dr. Mohammed Shubraq. (Supplied)
Virtual reality revives Iraq’s war-ravaged heritage
Virtual reality revives Iraq’s war-ravaged heritage
Saudi star Rabeh Saqer to perform at Gamers8 closing concert
Photo: (Twitter @RabehMedia)
Israeli forces uproot 100 olive trees to make way for new checkpoint
Israeli forces uproot 100 olive trees to make way for new checkpoint

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.