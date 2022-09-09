You are here

UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan
The floods have touched all of Pakistan and affected more than 3.3 million people. (Reuters)
Updated 09 September 2022
ISLAMABAD: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see damage from the record floods that have killed hundreds and left more than half a million people homeless and living in tents under the open sky.
His trip comes less than two weeks after Guterres appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to help those affected by the monsoon rains and floods that have caused at least $10 billion in damages and 1,391 deaths.
“I have arrived in Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating floods here. I appeal for massive support from the international community as Pakistan responds to this climate catastrophe,” he said on Twitter before dawn.
Last week, the UN chief issued a stern warning about the effects of climate change.
“Let’s stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change,” he said in a video message to a ceremony in Islamabad at the time. “Today, it’s Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country.”
So far, UN agencies and several countries have sent dozens of planeloads of aid. The United States said it will provide $30 million in assistance to help flood victims.
The floods have touched all of Pakistan and affected more than 3.3 million people. Heritages sites have also been damaged, including Mohenjo Daro, considered one of the best-preserved ancient urban settlements in South Asia.
The ruins near the Indus River were discovered in 1922 and to this day, mystery surrounds the disappearance of the civilization that dates back 4,500 years, coinciding with those of ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia.
Mohenjo Daro is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the UN heritage agency on Thursday announced an emergency amount of $350,000 to help recover flood-damaged cultural heritage sites.
Guterres was received on his arrival by Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar and will meet with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and other government and military officials on his visit.
Before the UN chief’s arrival, Sharif told a visiting American diplomat that the world should step up its fight against climate change to avoid more deadly flooding. Derek Chollet, a senior State Department official, was visiting Islamabad to assess damages and arrange for aid.
According to the government’s statement, Chollet affirmed that the US would stand by Pakistan in the wake of the floods and extend help to help people rebuild.
On Friday, the first American planeload carrying aid will arrive in Pakistan, according to Pakistan officials, who say Washington is setting up a humanitarian aid air bridge to deliver much-needed for flood victims,
Since June, heavy rains and floods have added new burdens to cash-strapped Pakistan and highlighted the disproportionate effect of climate change on impoverished populations. Experts say Pakistan is responsible for only 0.4 percent of the world’s historic emissions blamed for climate change. The US is responsible for 21.5 percent, China for 16.5 percent and the EU 15 percent.
The floods in Pakistan have also injured 12,722 people, destroyed thousands of kilometers of roads, toppled bridges and damaged schools and hospitals, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.

Afghan child reunites with twin brother in Britain after year-long delay

Updated 09 September 2022
  • Obaidullah Jabarkhyl, 11, was separated from his family during evacuation from Kabul in August 2021
LONDON: An Afghan boy has been reunited with his twin brother in Britain after enduring a year of being stranded in France.

Obaidullah Jabarkhyl, 11, was separated from his parents and siblings during the evacuation from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in August 2021.

The young boy then spent a year living in fear in Strasbourg, a French city on the German border, while the Home Office processed his asylum application.

Obaidullah’s wait finally came to an end on Wednesday after he arrived at London’s St. Pancras train station, the Metro newspaper reported.

His twin brother, Irfanullah, greeted him at the station in Britain’s capital, where he had been living with their UK-based family.

Arriving at the Eurostar train station, Obaidullah said: “I’m tired but happy.

“I’m most looking forward to learning English at school and meeting new friends here.”

His cousin, Qamar, criticized the government delays that kept families separated.

Qamar added that the family’s case being widely reported along with the support of MP Bob Blackman led to action being taken.

The 28-year-old British citizen and engineer told the Metro: “As soon as the news went viral the Home Office managed to make a contact on Monday.

“They promised back in March or February to take swift action and they didn’t.

“We are still thankful for the way they helped but I think they should help others because there are many other Afghans in the same situation, little kids living away from home.”

Qamar said that Obaidullah was ready to “put it all behind him” and live a new life in Britain.

“When he arrived on the train Irfanullah cried for him, it was very emotional,” he said.

“He says he still doesn’t believe he’s arrived in the UK. He’s so excited to be here and he wants to put it all behind him now.

“When he left Afghanistan he told me he didn’t feel any happiness for escaping the Taliban regime because he’d left his family behind.

“Coming here was the first time he realized. He was upset that his parents are left behind and he may never see them again.”

The family’s lawyer, Nick O’Loughlan, welcomed the Home Office’s intervention to recover the Afghan boy, but warned that family reunion delays are increasing.

“Home Office guidance states that decisions in family reunion applications should be made within 12 weeks,” O’Loughlan said.

“However, we are routinely seeing these applications take up to a year, often with no reason at all being offered as justification.

“The long delays we are seeing can be extremely damaging to the mental health of applicants, particularly to those who are vulnerable and are left stranded without their family members.

“I hope that the Home Office will acknowledge this and take steps to ensure that their service standards are upheld.”

A Home Office spokesperson did not respond to this criticism, but told the Metro: “Obaidullah Jabar Khil has arrived safely in the UK and reunited with his family.

“We have worked closely with the local authority and social services throughout, who will continue to support Obaidullah and his family.

“During Operation Pitting, we evacuated 15,000 people from Kabul and we continue to do all we can to secure safe passage and enable British nationals and eligible Afghans to leave the country.”

Biden is 13th and final US president to meet Queen Elizabeth II

Updated 09 September 2022
  • Biden first met the queen in 1982 as a US senator traveling in the UK with a delegation from Congress
WASHINGTON: With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Joe Biden gained the distinction of being the 13th and final US president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades.
The queen, who died Thursday at her summer residence in Scotland at age 96, had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, who did not visit Britain during his presidency.
She was still a princess when she met President Harry Truman in Washington.
Every living former US president — Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump — joined Biden in mourning her passing and sending condolences to her family.
Biden and first lady Jill Biden said the queen’s “legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”
Obama and his wife, Michelle, recalled the queen welcoming them, America’s first Black president and first lady, to the world stage “with open arms and extraordinary generosity.”
Biden first met the queen in 1982 as a US senator traveling in the UK with a delegation from Congress. He last saw her in 2021, several months after he became president, when he attended a world leaders’ summit in southwestern England.
She mingled with Group of Seven leaders at a reception that she and other royals hosted at an indoor rainforest. After the summit, the Bidens traveled to Windsor Castle, near London, at the queen’s invitation for a private audience.
The queen was a 25-year-old princess when she came to Washington in 1951 and stayed with Truman and his family. She met Herbert Hoover in 1957, more than 20 years after he left office.
Here are highlights of some of her meetings, on both sides of the pond, with past American presidents:
JOE BIDEN
Biden and his trademark aviator sunglasses met the queen at Windsor Castle on a sweltering afternoon in June 2021.
Biden emerged from a black car wearing his shades, stepped onto a covered dais where the queen waited, and, with his wife, posed with the queen as the two countries’ national anthems played.
After walking around the courtyard to inspect the honor guard, he entered the castle for tea.
Back at the airport, Biden told journalists that the queen was “very gracious” and had asked him about the leaders of China and Russia.
While it’s generally frowned upon to discuss one’s private talks with the queen, Biden continued.
“I don’t think she’ll be insulted, but she reminded me of my mother,” he said.
Biden said he also had invited the queen to visit the White House.
DONALD TRUMP
Trump and the queen met in July 2018 at the castle during a visit to Britain that drew large anti-Trump protests to downtown London, including the hoisting of a balloon depicting Trump in a diaper.
He was criticized for breaking protocol by briefly walking in front of the queen — instead of alongside her — and turning his back on her as they reviewed an honor guard.
Trump later said he thought of his late mother, Mary Anne, who was born in Scotland and who loved the royal family, when he and his wife, Melania, sipped tea with the queen.
Trump’s subsequent comment that the queen told him that Brexit — Britain’s break from the European Union — was complex also created a stir. Most heads of state don’t reveal their private conversations with the queen. She also doesn’t discuss political matters.
The Trumps and the royals met again during the D-Day commemoration in 2019.
BARACK OBAMA
Obama and the queen had their first of three meetings in April 2009 at a reception for world leaders attending the Group of 20 nations summit in London.
It was there that first lady Michelle Obama broke protocol by briefly putting an arm around the queen’s back as they commiserated about their achy feet. It’s generally a no-no to touch the queen, but she returned Mrs. Obama’s gesture.
The queen invited the Obamas for a state visit in 2011 that included a two-night stay at Buckingham Palace and a lavish banquet in the president’s honor.
As Obama delivered a toast to the queen, he didn’t miss a beat when the band assumed that a pause in his remarks meant he had concluded and launched into a rendition of “God Save the Queen.” Obama kept talking over the music until the band quieted down.
The couples saw each other again in 2016 when Obama visited the queen at Windsor Castle a day after her 90th birthday during another swing through Europe.
GEORGE W. BUSH
Bush detested stuffy, formal affairs, but he donned a white tie-and-tails tuxedo after the queen pulled out all the stops for a state dinner in his honor at Buckingham Palace in November 2003.
A few years later, Bush’s slip of the tongue generated ripples of laughter at a White House welcoming ceremony for the queen, who was touring the US in May 2007.
Stumbling on a line in his speech, Bush said the queen had dined with several of his predecessors and had helped the United States “celebrate its bicentennial in 17- ...” Bush caught himself and corrected the date to 1976, and paused to see if she had taken offense.
“She gave me a look that only a mother could give a child,” Bush said with a smile.
The queen later turned the tables on Bush with her toast at a dinner she hosted for the president at the British Embassy in Washington.
“I wondered whether I should start this toast by saying, ‘When I was here in 1776,’” she said to laughter.
BILL CLINTON
The queen hosted Clinton and his wife, Hillary, aboard her royal yacht, Britannia, in June 1994.
The ship, 412 feet (125 meters) long and 55 feet (17 meters) wide, was docked at the Portsmouth Naval Base and was home base for the Clintons as they attended the queen’s dinner at Guildhall for leaders of Allied nations whose troops participated in the D-Day invasion of Normandy 50 years earlier.
The Clintons spent one night aboard the boat. The next day, the Britannia ferried Clinton to the USS George Washington aircraft carrier as it prepared to sail across the English Channel, from Portsmouth to Normandy, for D-Day anniversary celebrations.
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
One of the more memorable images from the monarch’s third state visit to the US came in 1991 when only her white-striped purple hat could be seen above the microphones when she spoke at an arrival ceremony on the White House grounds.
Someone forgot to adjust the lectern after the much taller Bush spoke.
The queen stayed strong and carried on, later making light of the incident as she opened an address to a joint meeting of Congress.
“I do hope you can see me today from where you are,” she deadpanned. Bush later apologized and said he felt badly for not pulling out a step for her to stand on.
RONALD REAGAN
Reagan and the queen bonded over a mutual love of horseback riding.
They rode side by side on an 8-mile (13-kilometers), hourlong tour on the grounds of Windsor Castle when Reagan visited her there in June 1982. Reagan was the first president to sleep over at the British royal family’s historic home, an 11th-century estate overlook the River Thames.
While in the US in 1983, the monarch and Philip stayed with the president and first lady Nancy Reagan at their ranch in Santa Barbara, California. She wanted to ride horses again, but a rainstorm wouldn’t allow it. The Reagans served a lunch of regional staples, including enchiladas, chiles rellenos, refried beans, tacos, rice and guacamole.
They also hosted a state dinner for the queen in San Francisco at the M.H. de Young Memorial Museum.
JIMMY CARTER
The queen hosted Carter in May 1977 on his first overseas trip at a dinner for NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace. At one point, as Carter stood with the queen and other guests, he noticed the arrival of the queen mother.
Ever the Southern gentleman, Carter broke away, took her by the hand and escorted her to the assembled line of guests.
The no-frills Georgia peanut farmer-turned-president ate chicken mousse off a gold plate and seemed excited by his dinner seating between the queen and her sister, Princess Margaret, and across from her son, Prince Charles, Prince Philip and the queen mother.
GERALD FORD
Ford threw a gala state dinner for the Brits in 1976 to mark the bicentennial of the American Revolution. The queen was resplendent in a diamond-studded tiara that sparkled for a crowd that included diplomats, star athletes and celebrities such as Cary Grant and Julie Harris.
The mood evaporated when Ford led the queen to the dance floor while the song “The Lady Is a Tramp” echoed throughout the State Dining Room.

Britain's King Charles to address a nation in mourning

Updated 09 September 2022
  • He is expected to meet Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday before later addressing the country
BALMORAL, Scotland: Britain’s King Charles will address a nation in mourning on Friday following the death of his mother and the country’s figurehead, Queen Elizabeth, at the age of 96.
Charles, who raced to be by the side of the queen before she passed away at her Scottish home on Thursday, was due to travel back to London with his wife Camilla, now Queen Consort, before meeting the prime minister and making a televised statement.
The death of the queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, has drawn condolences from around the world.
At first light in London, members of the public continued laying flower outside Buckingham Palace and billboards across the city displayed messages of condolence. Newspapers ran front-page photo tributes to the queen.
On Thursday, thousands had gathered outside the queen’s palace, where the news was met with a stunned silence as the flag was lowered to half-mast.
Many described a sense of shock at the death of the only monarch most Britons have ever known.
“She’s the person we’ve always looked up to,” a tearful retiree Christine West said outside the queen’s Windsor Castle home to the west of London. “It’s a sad day for us all.”
Charles, who automatically became monarch of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand, said the death was a moment of great sadness for himself and his family.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” the 73-year-old said in a statement.
Britain’s royal family will observe a period of mourning that ends on the seventh day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with flags at royal residences to remain at half mast.
“Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King’s wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral,” a statement said.
A gun salute will be fired in London at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT) in Hyde Park, with one round fired for each year of the 96-year-old queen’s life, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
The palace did not say when the funeral would be held, but it is likely to take place around 11 days after the queen’s death on Thursday.
Buckingham Palace said flags at royal residences would remain at half mast until the morning after the mourning period and that royal residences would remain closed, although floral tributes could be left outside.
The queen had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace had called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements. Her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, died in 2021.
Her last public duty came only on Tuesday, when she appointed Truss prime minister — the 15th of her reign.
“The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world,” Truss said outside her Downing Street office where the flag, like those at royal palaces and government buildings across Britain, were lowered.
“Through thick and thin, Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and the strength that we needed. She was the very spirit of Great Britain – and that spirit will endure.”
The news stunned not only people in Britain, with condolences pouring in from leaders around the world.
“Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement.
Queen Elizabeth II, who was also the world’s oldest and longest-serving head of state, came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25.
She was crowned in June the following year. The first televised coronation was a foretaste of a new world in which the lives of the royals were to become increasingly scrutinized by the media.
“I have in sincerity pledged myself to your service, as so many of you are pledged to mine. Throughout all my life and with all my heart I shall strive to be worthy of your trust,” she said in a speech to her subjects on her coronation day.
Elizabeth became monarch at a time when Britain still retained much of its old empire with Winston Churchill her Britain’s prime minister, while Josef Stalin led the Soviet Union and the Korean War was raging.
Bereft of its symbol of continuity and resilience, Britain begins its new era in grave economic crisis, marked by ructions with Europe and a populace disaffected by years of political strife and scandal.

New North Korea law outlines nuclear weapons use, including preemptive strikes

Updated 09 September 2022
  • Move comes as observers say North Korea appears to be preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017
  • US President Joe Biden’s administration has offered to talk to Kim any time, at any place
SEOUL: North Korea has officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself in a new law that leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status “irreversible” and bars denuclearization talks, state media reported on Friday.
The move comes as observers say North Korea appears to be preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017, after historic summits with then-US President Donald Trump and other world leaders in 2018 failed to persuade Kim to abandon his weapons development.
The North’s rubber-stamp parliament, the Supreme People’s Assembly, passed the legislation on Thursday as a replacement to a 2013 law that first outlined the country’s nuclear status, according to state news agency KCNA.
“The utmost significance of legislating nuclear weapons policy is to draw an irretrievable line so that there can be no bargaining over our nuclear weapons,” Kim said in a speech to the assembly, adding that he would never surrender the weapons even if the country faced 100 years of sanctions.
Among the scenarios that could trigger a nuclear attack would be the threat of an imminent nuclear strike; if the country’s leadership, people or existence were under threat; or to gain the upper hand during a war, among other reasons.
A deputy at the assembly said the law would serve as a powerful legal guarantee for consolidating North Korea’s position as a nuclear weapons state and ensuring the “transparent, consistent and standard character” of its nuclear policy, KCNA reported.
“Actually spelling out the conditions for use are especially rare, and it may simply be a product of North Korea’s position, how much it values nuclear weapons, and how essential it sees them for its survival,” said Rob York, director for regional affairs at the Hawaii-based Pacific Forum.
The original 2013 law stipulated that North Korea could use nuclear weapons to repel invasion or attack from a hostile nuclear state and make retaliatory strikes.
The new law goes beyond that to allow for preemptive nuclear strikes if an imminent attack by weapons of mass destruction or against the country’s “strategic targets,” including its leadership, is detected.
“In a nutshell, there are some really vague and ambiguous circumstances in which North Korea is now saying it might use its nuclear weapons,” Chad O’Carroll, founder of the North Korea-tracking website NK News, said on Twitter.
“I imagine the purpose is to give US and South Korean military planners pause for thought over a much wider range of actions than before,” he added.
Like the earlier law, the new version vows not to threaten non-nuclear states with nuclear weapons unless they join with a nuclear-armed country to attack the North.
The new law adds, however, that it can launch a preemptive nuclear strike if it detects an imminent attack of any kind aimed at North Korea’s leadership and the command organization of its nuclear forces.
That is an apparent reference to South Korea’s “Kill Chain” strategy, which calls for preemptively striking North Korea’s nuclear infrastructure and command system if an imminent attack is suspected.
Kim cited Kill Chain, which is part of a three-pronged military strategy being boosted under new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, as a sign that the situation is deteriorating and that Pyongyang must prepare for long-term tensions.
Under the law, Kim has “all decisive powers” over nuclear weapons, but if the command and control system is threatened, then nuclear weapons may be launched “automatically.”
If Kim delegates launch authority to lower commanders during a crisis, that could increase the chances of a catastrophic miscalculation, analysts said.
The law bans any sharing of nuclear arms or technology with other countries, and is aimed at reducing the danger of a nuclear war by preventing miscalculations among nuclear weapons states and misuse of nuclear weapons, KCNA reported.
Analysts say Kim’s goal is to win international acceptance of North Korea’s status as a “responsible nuclear state.”
US President Joe Biden’s administration has offered to talk to Kim any time, at any place, and Yoon has said his country would provide massive amounts of economic aid if Pyongyang began to give up its arsenal.
South Korea on Thursday offered to hold talks with North Korea on reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, in its first direct overture under Yoon, despite strained cross-border ties.
North Korea has rebuffed those overtures, however, saying that the United States and its allies maintain “hostile policies” such as sanctions and military drills that undermine their messages of peace.
“As long as nuclear weapons remain on earth and imperialism remains and maneuvers of the United States and its followers against our republic are not terminated, our work to strengthen nuclear force will not cease,” Kim said.

Indian and Chinese troops disengaging from western Himalayan area, says India

Updated 09 September 2022
  • India said disengagement was taking place in a coordinated and planned way and is meant to keep border peace
NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese troops have begun disengaging from the Gogra-Hotsprings border area in the western Himalayas, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday, two years after clashes at the frontier strained diplomatic ties.

The statement comes ahead of a meeting in Uzbekistan next week which Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend.

India said disengagement was taking place in a coordinated and planned way and is meant to keep border peace.

There have been 16 rounds of meetings between senior military commanders from both countries since June 2020 when Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan area of Ladakh.

At least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting, leading to a sharp escalation in tensions between the Asian giants.

India then moved some 50,000 troops along contested areas in Ladakh to match Chinese deployments, some of them at altitudes of over 15,000 feet, where scarce oxygen and freezing winter temperatures can be life-threatening.

Chinese troops dismantled dozens of structures and moved vehicles to empty out entire camps from the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh in February 2021, as part of an agreement by both countries to pull back their soldiers, some of whom were deployed in close proximity to each other.

India and China share an un-demarcated 3,800-km border, where their troops previously adhered to long-standing protocols to avoid the use of any firearms on the frontier.

