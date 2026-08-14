Japan FM to visit Saudi Arabia and Oman

TOKYO: Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia and Oman from Aug. 17 to 22.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Motegi, in consideration of the prevailing circumstances in the Middle East, will convene meetings with prominent government officials including his Saudi Arabia counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Motegi will also meet with Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, who is currently in Saudi Arabia.

The objective of these meetings is to reaffirm a commitment to the urgent deescalation of regional tensions, and ensure free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab Al-Mandab Strait.

Motegi is also expected to discuss bilateral relations in several sectors during his visit. He is expected to arrive in Riyadh on Aug. 18 and in Muscat on Aug. 20.

* This article also appears on Arab News Japan