Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lights up with portrait of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and flag

CAIRO: Egypt’s foreign minister has met the UN’s special envoy to the Horn of Africa to discuss regional security issues, including stability in neighboring countries and Ethiopia’s damming of the Nile.
Sameh Shoukry met Hanna Tetteh in Cairo to discuss Egypt’s commitment to helping Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia, security in the Red Sea, and finding an agreement with Addis Ababa over the operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Shoukry said Egypt’s contributions to African peacekeeping operations showed that the Horn of Africa was an integral part of its own national security.
The foreign minister presented his country’s efforts to support Sudan and South Sudan in political, security and economic challenges, as well as Egypt’s aid to Somalia.
He also used the meeting to reiterate Egypt’s wish to reach a comprehensive agreement on the GERD, which he said was a threat to stability and the interests of the people of the region.
The GERD has raised tensions between Ethiopia on the one hand and Egypt and Sudan on the other.
The latter two countries are demanding a legally binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam, which they fear will reduce their share of the Nile’s waters.
African Union-sponsored negotiations on the issue were frozen in April 2021. Egypt has since called on the UN Security Council to press Ethiopia for an agreement.
Shoukry and Tetteh also discussed how to express African interests during November’s COP27 climate summit, to be held in Sharm El-Sheikh, the Foreign Ministry said.
Tetteh said that Egypt had extensive experience in supporting peace and stability in Africa, the ministry added.