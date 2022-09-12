You are here

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lights up with portrait of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and flag

Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up with portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and flag
A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II is projected upon the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on September 11, 2022. (File/AFP)
  The world's tallest building featured the queen's image days after she died aged 96 on Thursday
DUBAI: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up in the colors of the Union Jack and a portrait of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was projected onto the iconic building in tribute to the monarch on Sunday.

The world’s tallest building featured the queen’s image days after she died aged 96 on Thursday.




The British Union Jack national flag is projected upon the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on September 11, 2022. (AFP)

Other global landmarks including the Eiffel Tower in France, the Empire State Building in New York City, and Australia’s iconic Sydney Opera House paid tribute to the queen.

On Monday afternoon, Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind a hearse carrying her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in Edinburgh to a cathedral.A service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral hailed the late monarch as a “constant” in the lives of all Brits for over 70 years.

Bahrain’s undersecretary for political affairs meets Japan’s state minister

Bahrain's undersecretary for political affairs meets Japan's state minister
TOKYO: Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Undersecretary for Political Affairs met with Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs YAMADA Kenji on Monday and stated that he would like to take advantage of this year’s 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries to continue to work closely with Japan and to further strengthen the bilateral relationship.

According to Japan’s Foreign Ministry, Yamada noted that bilateral cooperation is expanding not only in the fields of energy, politics, economy, commerce and security, but also in new fields such as space.

He also stated that he is pleased that the two countries are making progress and that this year will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them

Both sides confirmed they will go ahead with procedures for the early entry into force of the Japan-Bahrain Investment Agreement, which was signed in June this year. 

Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa will be participating in an Arab News Japan Roundtable during his visit to Tokyo where he plans to attend the 6th Japan-Bahrain Policy Dialogue.

*This article was originally published on Arab News Japan. 

Egyptian defense minister, US commander discuss military ties

Egyptian defense minister, US commander discuss military ties
CAIRO: Egypt’s defense minister has expressed his wish for a closer military partnership with the US during a meeting with the commander of American forces in the Middle East.
Mohamed Zaki met Gen. Michael Kurilla of US Central Command in Cairo to discuss cooperation, weeks after ships from both countries’ navies held training exercises in the Mediterranean.
The pair discussed common interests and strategic partnership, with Zaki stressing Egypt’s keenness to increase cooperation, according to the Defense Ministry.
Kurilla praised the pivotal role played by Cairo in achieving security, stability and balance in the region, and stressed the depth of relations between the two countries, the ministry added.
The US commander also met Lt. Gen. Osama Askar, the chief of staff of Egypt’s armed forces, to discuss ways to boost cooperation in training.
Gharib Abdel Hafez, a spokesman, said the Egyptian military wanted “to raise the level of training and exchange experiences with the armed forces of brotherly and friendly countries.”

Egypt expresses commitment to African stability in meeting with UN envoy

Egypt expresses commitment to African stability in meeting with UN envoy
  Sameh Shoukry met Hanna Tetteh in Cairo
CAIRO: Egypt’s foreign minister has met the UN’s special envoy to the Horn of Africa to discuss regional security issues, including stability in neighboring countries and Ethiopia’s damming of the Nile.

Sameh Shoukry met Hanna Tetteh in Cairo to discuss Egypt’s commitment to helping Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia, security in the Red Sea, and finding an agreement with Addis Ababa over the operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Shoukry said Egypt’s contributions to African peacekeeping operations showed that the Horn of Africa was an integral part of its own national security. 

The foreign minister presented his country’s efforts to support Sudan and South Sudan in political, security and economic challenges, as well as Egypt’s aid to Somalia.

He also used the meeting to reiterate Egypt’s wish to reach a comprehensive agreement on the GERD, which he said was a threat to stability and the interests of the people of the region.

The GERD has raised tensions between Ethiopia on the one hand and Egypt and Sudan on the other. 

The latter two countries are demanding a legally binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam, which they fear will reduce their share of the Nile’s waters.

African Union-sponsored negotiations on the issue were frozen in April 2021. Egypt has since called on the UN Security Council to press Ethiopia for an agreement.

Shoukry and Tetteh also discussed how to express African interests during November’s COP27 climate summit, to be held in Sharm El-Sheikh, the Foreign Ministry said.

Tetteh said that Egypt had extensive experience in supporting peace and stability in Africa, the ministry added.

Jordan’s King Abdullah urges more UN, world aid for refugees

Jordan's King Abdullah urges more UN, world aid for refugees
  Monarch and ministers held talks with UNHCR's Filippo Grandi in Amman
DUBAI: Jordan’s King Abdullah met with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at Al-Husseiniya Palace on Sunday, with talks focusing on providing greater support for displaced people living in the country.

During the meeting, King Abdullah addressed global food security, and the international community’s obligation toward nations hosting millions of refugees.

Grandi thanked Jordan for aiding Syrian refugees. He said the UN agency would continue to support the Kingdom’s efforts, and encourage the international community to assist host countries facing increasing economic challenges.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh also met with Grandi on Sunday in a separate meeting.

Khasawneh cited the economic difficulties and pressure brought on by the refugee crisis in terms of the provision of education, healthcare, water and jobs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi warned of what he described as a “significant decline in international aid to refugees in the region.”

During his meeting with Grandi, Safadi praised the partnership between Jordan and the UNHCR.

He said statistics show that aid supported services for around 1.3 million Syrians in Jordan, of whom 10 percent are living in refugee camps.

Iran to release crew of two seized Greek tankers

Iran to release crew of two seized Greek tankers
  The case has strained relations between Athens and Tehran as tensions grow between Iran and the US
ATHENS: Iran has agreed to release the crews of two Greek tankers it seized in May in the Gulf, in response to the confiscation of oil by the United States from an Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece, the Greek union of commercial ships’ seafarers said.
The case has strained relations between Athens and Tehran as tensions grow between Iran and the United States.
The tankers’ crew will be replaced, allowing their return to their countries of origin soon, the union said in a statement on its website on Sunday.
It was not clear whether the two Greek tankers, the MT Prudent Warrior and Delta Poseidon, would be released, it added.
Iran’s foreign ministry could not confirm the information.
“We have no confirmation at this moment about a release,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser KanaanI said, adding that he hoped “there would be positive developments in the future.”
A Greek shipping ministry source said on Monday that “a very serious effort has been under way for the return of the Greek crews the soonest possible,” without elaborating.
The Iranian-flagged tanker Lana, formerly Pegas, was seized by Greece in April and was held for months. The United States had confiscated part of its oil cargo due to sanctions.
The removal of oil from the Lana prompted Iranian forces in May to seize two Greek tankers in the Middle East Gulf and sail them back to Iran after Tehran warned of “punitive action” against Athens.
Lana, which had engine problems, was officially released in July. Anchored off Piraeus since then, it has retrieved the oil cargo that the United States had confiscated and is expected to sail back to Iran.
Polembros shipping, manager of the MT Prudent Warrior, said in a statement on Monday that the crew communicates with their families almost on a daily basis and “they are in good health and are treated well.”
It added that the company is making every effort for their release.
“We have been innocent victims caught in the midst of political confrontations,” it said in the statement. “We hope that the recent developments are the pathway to the release of our vessel and her crew.”

