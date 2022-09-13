You are here

2 dead after residential building collapses in Jordan, 11 injured

2 dead after residential building collapses in Jordan, 11 injured
Rescuers work at the site of a four-storey residential building collapse in Amman, Jordan September 13, 2022. (Reuters)
Raed Omari

2 dead after residential building collapses in Jordan, 11 injured

2 dead after residential building collapses in Jordan, 11 injured
  A major rescue operation was under way to evacuate people caught under the debris
Raed Omari

AMMAN: A four-story residential building collapsed in the Jordanian capital on Tuesday, killing at least one person and wounding seven others, officials said.
It was not immediately clear what brought down the building in Amman, which state media said was an older structure. The Public Security Directorate confirmed the toll and said rescuers were still searching for survivors.
Prime Minister Bishr Al-Khasawneh directed authorities to investigate the cause of the collapse.

The building was located in Jabal Al-Weibdeh, an older, bohemian district of the capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

UAE President, Japanese Prime Minister agree on need to stabilize oil market

UAE President, Japanese Prime Minister agree on need to stabilize oil market
Arab News Japan

UAE President, Japanese Prime Minister agree on need to stabilize oil market

UAE President, Japanese Prime Minister agree on need to stabilize oil market
  Prime Minister Kishida stated that Japan appreciates UAE's leadership in realizing net zero by 2050
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had a telephone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio on Tuesday and emphasized the importance of cooperation to stabilize the international oil market.

A statement from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Kishida congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his appointment as President and stated that UAE is a strategic partner for Japan. Kishida added that he hopes to foster closer ties with the President.

Kishida expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s stable supply of crude oil to Japan. The two leaders confirmed that cooperation between Japan and the UAE towards the stabilization of the international oil market is crucial for realizing a decarbonized society, as well as further promotion of realistic energy transition and climate change countermeasures.

Prime Minister Kishida stated that Japan appreciates UAE’s leadership in realizing net zero by 2050. In response, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation for Japan’s support and stated that UAE is committed to closely cooperating with Japan.

The two leaders confirmed they would continue to strengthen the strategic partnership between Japan and UAE in various fields, especially as 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the UAE.

Japan and UAE expressed their intention to cooperate on other matters, especially as the two countries will have an overlapping term on the United Nations Security Council in 2023.

Prime Minister Kishida expressed his appreciation for a condolence message from Sheikh Mohamed on the passing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Sheikh Mohamed stated that the demise of former Prime Minister Abe was heart-breaking.

Egyptian Ambassador seeks more cooperation with Japan

Egyptian Ambassador seeks more cooperation with Japan
Arab News Japan

Egyptian Ambassador seeks more cooperation with Japan

Egyptian Ambassador seeks more cooperation with Japan
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Egyptian Ambassador Mohamed Abu Bakr paid a courtesy call on Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs TAKAGI Kei on Tuesday and said he would like to continue promoting bilateral relations in various fields such as education, economy and culture.

Ambassador Abu Bakr congratulated Takagi on his appointment as Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Takagi welcomed Ambassador Abu Bakr’s visit and expressed his expectations for cooperation between the two countries at COP27, which will be held in Egypt in November.

He also had high hopes for the Japanese-style education introduced in Egypt. Under the Egypt-Japan Education Partnership administered by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Egypt is the first country in the world to adopt tokkatsu, an integral part of Japanese education, throughout its school system.

Egypt’s education authorities saw tokkatsu – activities outside of school subjects intended to foster children’s all-round development – in Japanese elementary schools as a way of nurturing well-rounded individuals in Egypt.

Takagi also looked forward to the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which was partly financed by Japan, the ministry said.

* This article originally appeared on the Arab News Japan edition, click here to read it.

More Tunisian migrants head to Italy amid political and economic crisis

More Tunisian migrants head to Italy amid political and economic crisis
Reuters

More Tunisian migrants head to Italy amid political and economic crisis

More Tunisian migrants head to Italy amid political and economic crisis
  Videos posted on social media showed entire families embarking on boats this summer
  The bad economic situation is no longer a sole reason for rise of illegal journey toward Italy
Reuters

TUNIS: The number of Tunisian migrants landing on Italian shores jumped 23 percent to 13,500 in the first eight months of 2022 from the same period last year, a rights group said on Tuesday, adding Tunisia’s political and economic crisis lay behind the exodus.
Videos posted on social media showed entire families embarking on boats this summer amid a sharp rise in the number of sailings from Tunisian coasts as the country’s economic crisis deepened.
Ramadan Ben Omar, an official in the Tunisian Forum of Economic and Social Rights, said that 2,600 minors, 640 women and 500 Tunisian families arrived on the Italian coasts in boats this year.
He added that the number of people drowned off the Tunisian coast this year was about 570.
Tunisia is in the throes of an economic and social crisis which threatens to bankrupt public finances, while inflation has reached 8.6 percent, its highest in three decades.
“The bad economic situation is no longer a sole reason for rise of illegal journey toward Italy... There is also a stifling political crisis and a decline in freedoms, in addition to social tension and loss of hope among Tunisians,” Ben Omar told Reuters.
Efforts to rescue the economy have been complicated by Tunisia’s political upheavals since President Kais Saied seized most powers a year ago, shutting down parliament and moving to rule by decree, a move described by the opposition as a coup.
Saied has said the moves were needed to end political paralysis, and he enshrined his expanded role in a new constitution that was passed in a referendum in July on a low turnout of 30.5 percent.
The Tunisian authorities prevented more than 23,500 Tunisians from reaching the Italian coasts by thwarting about 1,800 crossings, Ben Omar said.
The interior ministry was not immediately available to comment on the assertion that the increase in migration was fueled by the country’s political and economic situation.
Human traffickers increasingly use the Tunisian Mediterranean towns of Sfax, Zarzis and Mahdia as launch pads for migrants heading by boat to Europe.

Al-Azhar's grand imam in Kazakhstan for interfaith conference

Al-Azhar’s grand imam in Kazakhstan for interfaith conference
Gobran Mohamed

Al-Azhar’s grand imam in Kazakhstan for interfaith conference

Al-Azhar’s grand imam in Kazakhstan for interfaith conference
  Al-Tayyeb stated Al-Azhar's readiness to support Kazakhstan with scholarships and training for imams
  Al-Tayyeb will deliver a speech at the main session of the congress
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The grand imam at Egypt’s top religious authority has traveled to Kazakhstan to lead a delegation at an interfaith conference of the world’s religious leaders.
Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, who is the most senior cleric at Al-Azhar and chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, met President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the capital Nur-Sultan as part of preparations for the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
The pair discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Kazakhstan and Al-Azhar. Tokayev expressed his appreciation for the grand imam’s efforts to promote peace and tolerance, and said his country’s need for Al-Azhar grew every day.
Al-Tayyeb stated Al-Azhar’s readiness to support Kazakhstan with scholarships and training for imams.
As grand imam of Al-Azhar, Sunni Islam’s oldest and foremost seat of learning, Al-Tayyeb will deliver a speech at the main session of the congress, which starts on Wednesday in Nur-Sultan. He will also meet Pope Francis, who is also in attendance.
Participants will discuss the role of religions in promoting spiritual and moral values in the modern world and coexistence between religions and cultures.
They will also discuss the contributions of religious and political leaders to the fight against extremism, radicalism and terrorism.
The grand imam will also visit the Hazrat Sultan Mosque, the largest in Kazakhstan and among the largest in Asia.

Iran makes arrests in Guards commander killing

Iran makes arrests in Guards commander killing
Reuters

Iran makes arrests in Guards commander killing

Iran makes arrests in Guards commander killing
  Hassan Sayad Khodai was shot in Tehran by two people on a motorcycle
Reuters

DUBAI: Iranian authorities have arrested several people over the assassination of a Revolutionary Guards colonel in May that Tehran has blamed on Israel and its Western allies, judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said on Tuesday.
The Guards, Iran’ elite security force, said the shooting of Hassan Sayad Khodai in the capital Tehran by two people on a motorcycle was the work of “terrorist groups affiliated with global oppression (West) and Zionism (Israel).”
“Several people have been arrested in the case of the assassination of martyr Khodai. The necessary legal orders have been issued for them and the case is under investigation,” Setayeshi told a news conference, according to state media.
The Israeli Prime Minister’s office, which oversees intelligence agency Mossad, declined to comment on the events in the Iranian capital.
Israeli media said Khodai headed a unit of the Quds Force — the Revolutionary Guards’ overseas arm — that planned attacks on Israelis abroad.
Iranian forces have played a key role in support of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Tehran’s ally, against Daesh and other militant and rebel groups in Syria’s civil war.
Khodai’s killing came at a time of uncertainty over the revival of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers after months of stalled talks.
At least six Iranian scientists and academics have been killed or attacked since 2010, several of them by assailants riding motorcycles, in strikes believed to have targeted Iran’s uranium enrichment program, which the West says is meant to develop a nuclear weapons capability.
Iran says its nuclear energy program has solely peaceful purposes, and has denounced the killings as acts of terrorism carried out by Western intelligence agencies and Mossad. Israel has declined comment on such accusations.

