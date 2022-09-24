Saudi foreign minister discusses cooperation, security with UN’s Guterres in New York

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of cooperation between the Kingdom and the UN, in addition to discussing the latest international developments and efforts to enhance international peace and security.
Guterres expressed his gratitude for the Kingdom’s efforts to achieve a truce between the parties to the crisis in Yemen, and the Kingdom’s continuous efforts to reach a political solution to the Yemeni crisis.
The meeting was attended by the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, and the Director-General of the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al-Daoud.
Saudi Arabia brings new experiences to Tourism Expo in Japan
The Saudi booth is providing visitors with a glimpse of the Kingdom's unique cultural and landscape heritage
Updated 24 September 2022
Arab News Japan
TOKYO: Saudi Arabia has an exciting array of experiences on offer on the first day of the opening of Japan Tourism expo.
At, Tokyo Big Sight, the Saudi booth is providing visitors with a glimpse of its own unique cultural and landscape heritage through hands on experiences.
The expo is held as Japan hopes to revive the tourism industry which has been sluggish since the pandemic and the strict policy of closed doors to all foreigners, and only recently allowing a very limited number to enter.
At the Saudi Arabia booth, visitors are warmly invited to discover the mysterious charms of the country such as the city of Jeddah, which is classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Exhibitors in national costume invite visitors to stay for a moment of relaxation with tea served in the traditional way.
Visitors can also take selfies in front of a virtual landscape that they will have previously selected using a QR code available on the stand, and imagine that they are standing in the desert.
Nouf Alhasoun, Assistant Manager of Asia Pacific at the Saudi Tourism Authority told Arab News Japan that it was now possible to organize special trips to the Medina city for Japanese tourists.
The organizers of the show hope to welcome more than 150,000 visitors over three days.
Saudi FM: Yemen truce ‘must be extended’ but signs not positive
‘The indications we are seeing from the Houthis are that they do not intend to cooperate’: Prince Faisal bin Farhan
‘We are of course committed to a resolution of this conflict, but if we have to defend ourselves we will’
Updated 24 September 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The truce in Yemen must be extended, but the actions of the Houthi militia seem to indicate they do not want to lengthen the ceasefire beyond its expiry, the Saudi foreign minister said on Friday.
“We think it must be extended. However, the signs are not positive at this point,” said Prince Faisal bin Farhan. “Unfortunately, the indications we are seeing from the Houthis are that they do not intend to cooperate in an extension.”
He said the Iran-backed militia had failed to fulfil the commitments of the current agreement, and have now put forward demands that are unreasonable.
“I am very concerned by these developments because we will lose the momentum,” he added. “We are fully engaged with the UN representative and with others who are trying to convince the Houthis to extend the truce. Right now, the indications are worrying.”
A truce between the Houthis and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen was brokered by the UN in April and is set to end on Oct. 2.
The truce has brought a semblance of normality for Yemenis, and has enabled the government to begin providing more services to the public.
Addressing the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, said diplomacy has been wasted on the Houthis, who have repeatedly disregarded their treaty commitments.
Prince Faisal said the truce had created the possibility for wider peace in Yemen. “We have an opportunity here to build on a truce to work towards a permanent ceasefire, towards political dialogue. It is hard for me to understand why the Houthis would turn this down,” he said, adding that the militia’s proposals indicate “that they are looking for an excuse.”
The build-up of armaments as well as probing attacks on the frontlines by Houthi fighters indicate that they are seriously considering not renewing the truce, he told France 24 in New York.
When asked if war was back on the horizon in Yemen, he said: “Unfortunately, this seems to be what the Houthis want.”
The foreign minister reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to finding a political solution to the conflict in Yemen, but said his country will do what is needed to defend its people if the Houthis return to hostilities.
“We are of course committed to a resolution of this conflict. We are committed primarily to a truce but, of course, if we have to defend ourselves we will,” he said.
Saudi crown prince, US officials discuss energy security
US officials thanked the crown prince for his mediation efforts that resulted in the release of two Americans captured by Russia
Updated 24 September 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US officials discussed energy security on Friday.
Brett McGurk, US National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, and Amos Hochstein, senior advisor for energy security, met the crown prince in Jeddah.
They also discussed “investment in the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.
They and US Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking also discussed the latest developments in Yemen.
The US officials thanked the crown prince for his mediation efforts that resulted in the release of two Americans captured by Russia during the war in Ukraine.
On Wednesday, mediation sponsored by the crown prince led to the release of 10 prisoners from various countries as part of an exchange of captives.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the mediation was part of the crown prince’s efforts to adopt humanitarian initiatives toward the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan confirmed on Friday that the crown prince had engaged directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin to secure the prisoners’ release.
AlUla’s mystical landscape echoes with music on National Day
Beats of top artists lit up the stage at the Azimuth festival
Updated 24 September 2022
Nada Alturki
ALULA: Local and international artists took to the stage at one of the Kingdom’s most distinctive venues in celebration of Saudi Arabia’s 92nd National Day during the second AlUla Azimuth festival on Friday.
Engulfed in the mountainous terrain of the historic AlUla, Saudi nationals and international visitors welcomed a lineup composed of DJ and performances that lit up the stage in vivid light and fire shows.
While the event was to celebrate the establishment of the Kingdom, it was important for both the Royal Commission for AlUla and MDLBEAST to feature international artists to create greater opportunities for cultural exchange and audience attraction.
“It’s a chance for us to communicate with other artists and other talents and bring in what the local audience wants. It’s a matter of understanding what kind of flavors can we bring in every time to change it up.
“Being a part of it as the Saudi talent is great for us, for our national pride. We get to play on the same stage together with wonderful artists around the world,” said Ahmed Alammary, chief creative of MDLBEAST, and known for his music as DJ Baloo.
HIGHLIGHT
The Azimuth concept was first created by the AlUla commission, but this year’s programming happened in collaboration with the leading entertainment company and record label MDLBEAST. The two entities created a production and design experience unlike any other, featuring projections on the valley mountains and laser shows that captivated the audience.
“The spaces here and the landscape are so beautiful, you look at it and you want to enhance it with something and music is the perfect complement for beautiful scenery. AlUla presents a really great space for music venues — beyond one, there’s hundreds of them,” Alammary told Arab News.
The night ascended with Saudi DJs Durar and Solskin playing back-to-back, warming up the audience for the night ahead. Next was Canadian RnB duo artist and frequent Drake collaborator Majid Jordan, who subbed their usual mellow vocals with a distinctive DJ set.
Acclaimed American singer Kelis, known for her popular song “Milkshake” was up next, setting the stage up for crowd-favorite DJ Snake, bringing back pop classics such as “Middle and “All I Need Is Your Love Tonight.”
The crisp autumn air filled the desert scene. At this point the crowd was enjoying the eccentric tunes of the French-Algerian DJ.
To follow up, Saudi duo Dish Dash, composed of brothers Hassan and Abbas Ghazzawi, performed at what they describe as a “magical” place.
“It’s a dream come true for us to actually have the power to influence and show the world what Saudi is and how we actually come together and enjoy our time in such locations, in places like these. It’s a blessing for us to be part of the leading people showing this to the world,” Hassan told Arab News.
The duo have traveled the world performing at festivals and cities, most notably Tomorrowland and MDLBEAST, but said that the AlUla experience is distinctive because of its cultural narrative. For them, it is the perfect location to share their music with the world on Saudi National Day.
“To see how much history is in this place (makes) it even more unique and to have this setup happening here, with this magnitude and all of these ideas are like a natural background of our everyday lives,” Abbas said.
Vinyl Mode took to the stage next to bring a patriotic set to the crowd, which erupted in unison singing, as Nomad ended the night.
Azimuth’s National Day lineup also includes performances by DJs Kayan, Biirdperson, Cosmicat, Disco Misr, Parov Stelar, Jason Derulo, Anmarz, Baloo, and BKR.