You are here

  • Home
  • British navy seizes million-dollar drug haul in the Arabian Sea

British navy seizes million-dollar drug haul in the Arabian Sea

British navy seizes million-dollar drug haul in the Arabian Sea
Reconnaissance helicopter from HMS Montrose was sent to inspect the suspected vessel before specialist troops boarded and took control of the boat. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wehqs

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

British navy seizes million-dollar drug haul in the Arabian Sea

British navy seizes million-dollar drug haul in the Arabian Sea
  • Royal Navy vessel is part of Saudi-led maritime task force preventing drug money from funding terror activities
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British Royal Navy vessel from a Saudi-led coalition has seized hundreds of kilos of drugs in its latest counter-narcotics operation. 

The frigate, which is part of the Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150, a partnership of 38 nations involved in maritime security deployments throughout the region, intercepted smugglers transporting crystal methamphetamine in its fifth operational success of the year.

The Royal Navy said the six-hour operation was a huge blow to criminal gangs and terror groups that use narcotics to fund their organizations and violent plans.

“Disrupting terrorist organizations, criminals and their funding lines is key to keeping the UK, and rest of the world, safe,” said Commander Claire Thompson, the ship’s commanding officer.

A reconnaissance helicopter from HMS Montrose was sent to inspect the suspected vessel before specialist troops from the Royal Marines, Britain’s amphibious infantry, boarded and took control of the boat in what the navy described as “choppy conditions.”

Once on board, the marines found a hidden compartment where 870 kg of crystal methamphetamines had been stashed.

Britain’s National Crime Agency said the drugs were valued at £15.5 million ($17.1 million).

Topics: UK Arabian Sea Saudi Arabia drugs British Navy Combined Task Force 150

Related

Special War turned Syria’s regime into a ‘narco-state’ smuggling drugs to Gulf, says expert
Middle-East
War turned Syria’s regime into a ‘narco-state’ smuggling drugs to Gulf, says expert
Drugs seized in special needs center are medical treatments
Offbeat
Drugs seized in special needs center are medical treatments

Greek Foreign Minister in Egypt for talks after Turkey’s deals with Libya

Greek Foreign Minister in Egypt for talks after Turkey’s deals with Libya
Updated 09 October 2022
AP

Greek Foreign Minister in Egypt for talks after Turkey’s deals with Libya

Greek Foreign Minister in Egypt for talks after Turkey’s deals with Libya
  • Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias landed in Cairo’s airport before heading for talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shukry
  • Egypt and Greece have strengthened ties in fields ranging from energy to combating terrorism
Updated 09 October 2022
AP

CAIRO: Greece’s chief diplomat arrived Sunday in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials on issues including controversial maritime and gas deals that Turkey signed with one of Libya’s rival administrations, officials said.
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias landed in Cairo’s airport before heading for talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shukry, according to Egypt’s Foreign Ministry. The ministry said the two ministers would hold a news conference afterwards.
Egypt and Greece have strengthened ties in recent years, including cooperation in fields ranging from energy to combating terrorism. The two nations, along with Cyprus, have signed maritime border agreements. Ahmed Abu Zeid, the ministry’s spokesman, described Egyptian-Greek ties as “a long standing strategic partnership and historic friendship.”
Dendias wrote on Twitter ahead of his trip that besides Greece-Egypt ties, the talks would focus on developments in the Aegean Sea, Libya and the Middle East.
He was likely referring to tensions with Turkey over the alleged deployment of dozens of US-made armored vehicles by Greece to the Aegean islands of Samos and Lesbos. He also pointed to memorandums of understanding between Turkey and the government of Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, one of Libya’s two competing governments.
The deals, signed last week in the Libyan capital of Tripoli, include the joint exploration of hydrocarbon reserves in Libya’s offshore waters and national territory. Dendias slammed the deals as illegal, saying they infringed on Greek waters. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry also argued that Dbeibah’s government has “no authority to conclude any international agreements nor memorandums of understanding,” given that its mandate expired.
Libya has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The country has since been ruled by rival governments for most of the past decade. There are now two administrations claiming legitimacy: Dbeibah’s in Tripoli and another parliament-appointed government chaired by Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha.
Jalel Harchaoui, a Libya expert with the Royal United Services Institute, a defense and security think tank, said Turkey’s deals with Dbeibah’s government, which have “little legal value,” were meant to provoke Greece.
They were “part of the politics of hyper-nationalistic assertiveness that a weak, unpopular (President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan seeks to cultivate as he goes into the June 2023 elections,” he said.
Erdogan’s government exploited Dbeibah’s weakened position after Turkey helped him defend his position in Tripoli when Bashagha attempted in August to install his government in the capital, Harchaoui said. Turkey has troops and allied Syrian mercenaries on the ground in the Libyan capital.
“Dbeibah was in no position to say ‘No’ to the (memorandums of understanding). Turkey has played a decisive role in maintaining him in Tripoli thus far, so he has no choice but to say ‘Yes’,” he said in written comments.
The Libyan prime minister defended the deals, saying they would help Libya pursue oil and gas exploration “in our territorial waters with the help of neighboring countries.”
Turkey’s agreements with Dbeibah’s government came three years after another controversial agreement between Ankara and a former Tripoli government. That 2019 deal granted Turkey access to a contested economic zone in the gas-rich eastern Mediterranean Sea region, fueling Turkey’s pre-existing tensions with Greece, Cyprus and Egypt over oil and gas drilling rights in the region.

Topics: Egypt Greece Nikos Dendias Libya Turkey

Related

Egypt sees increase in number of foreign tourists
Middle-East
Egypt sees increase in number of foreign tourists
Egypt’s education bosses on safety alert after school incidents
Middle-East
Egypt’s education bosses on safety alert after school incidents

Protests grip Iran as rights group says 19 children killed

Protests grip Iran as rights group says 19 children killed
Updated 8 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Protests grip Iran as rights group says 19 children killed

Protests grip Iran as rights group says 19 children killed
  • Protests continue across Iran as rights group reports 19 minors killed
  • At least 14 the number of security forces killed during more than three weeks of protests
Updated 8 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Protests ignited by the death of a young woman in police custody continued across Iran on Sunday in defiance of a crackdown by the authorities, as a human rights group said at least 185 people, including children, had been killed in demonstrations.
Anti-government protests that began on Sept. 17 at the funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in her Kurdish town of Saqez, have turned into the biggest challenge to Iran’s clerical leaders in years, with protesters calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“At least 185 people, including at least 19 children, have been killed in the nationwide protests across Iran. The highest number of killings occurred in Sistan and Baluchistan province with half the recorded number,” the Norway-based Iran Human Rights said on Saturday.
Authorities have described the protests as a plot by Iran’s foes, including the United States. They have accused armed dissidents among others of violence that has reportedly left at least 20 members of the security forces dead.
Videos shared on social media showed protests in dozens of cities across Iran early on Sunday with hundreds of high school girls and university students participating despite the use of tear gas, clubs, and in many cases live ammunition by the security forces, rights groups said.
The Iranian authorities have denied that live bullets have been used.
’DON’T HIT MY WIFE, SHE IS PREGNANT’
A video posted on Twitter by the widely-followed activist 1500tasvir showed security forces armed with clubs attacking students at a high school in Tehran.
In another video, a man shouted “don’t hit my wife, she is pregnant,” while trying to protect her from riot police in the city of Rafsanjan on Saturday.
A video shared by Twitter account Mamlekate, which has more than 150,000 followers, showed security forces chasing dozens of school girls in the city of Bandar Abbas. Social media posts said shops were closed in several cities after activists called for a mass strike.
Reuters could not verify the videos and posts. Details of casualties have trickled out slowly, partly because of Internet restrictions imposed by the authorities.
Meanwhile, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted deputy interior minister warning of harsh sentences for those it referred to as rioters.
Amini was arrested in Tehran on Sept. 13 for wearing “inappropriate attire.” She died three days later at a Tehran hospital.
A state coroner’s report on Saturday said Amini had died from pre-existing medical conditions. Her father has held the police responsible for her death with the family lawyer saying “respectable doctors” believe she was beaten while in custody.
While the United States and Canada have already placed sanctions on Iranian authorities, the European Union was considering imposing asset freezes and travel bans on Iranian officials.
“Those who beat up (Iranian) women and girls on the street, who abduct, arbitrarily imprison and condemn to death people who want nothing other than to live free — they stand on the wrong side of history,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told Bild am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Related

Iran state TV hacked with image of supreme leader in crosshairs video
Media
Iran state TV hacked with image of supreme leader in crosshairs

Iraq directs investigation into Erbil bombing 

Iraq directs investigation into Erbil bombing 
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Iraq directs investigation into Erbil bombing 

Iraq directs investigation into Erbil bombing 
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Iraq’s Speaker of Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, directed on Saturday, an investigation into the bombing incidents on Iraqi territory.

One person was killed and four others were injured when a vehicle exploded in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil.

An explosive device attached to the bottom of the car detonated on Friday, killing the driver and injuring two women and two children who were in the vehicle.

Following the incident, Halbousi directed parliamentary security, defense and foreign relations committees to investigate all the bombing incidents in Iraqi territory in coordination with the federal government of the Kurdistan region.

Topics: Iraq

Israeli forces hunt east Jerusalem checkpoint attacker

Israeli forces hunt east Jerusalem checkpoint attacker
Updated 09 October 2022
AFP

Israeli forces hunt east Jerusalem checkpoint attacker

Israeli forces hunt east Jerusalem checkpoint attacker
  • Dozens of officers had been deployed at the entrance and exit of east Jerusalem
  • Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the shooting as a “severe” attack
Updated 09 October 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces were hunting the assailant behind an attack that killed a soldier at an east Jerusalem checkpoint, authorities said Sunday, hours after two Palestinian teenagers were shot dead in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.
The Israeli army said a soldier had been “killed as a result of being critically injured by a shooting attack” that police said had taken place at a checkpoint in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem near Shuafat Palestinian refugee camp.
Another Israeli had been “severely injured,” police said, and a third person, whose nationality was not specified, was hit by “shrapnel” in the incident, according to emergency services group Magen David Adom (MADA), which said all gunshot victims were in their 20s.
Police cordoned off the area near the checkpoint and dozens of officers had been deployed at the entrance and exit of east Jerusalem, while the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics were being prevented from entering the refugee camp.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the shooting as a “severe” attack.
“My heart is with the wounded and their families this evening. Terror will not defeat us, we are strong even on this difficult evening,” he said in a statement.
Earlier Saturday, two Palestinian teenagers were shot dead in an operation by Israeli forces in Jenin, the flashpoint northern city in the occupied West Bank.
The Palestinian health ministry announced the killing of “two citizens by occupation (Israeli) bullets in Jenin,” as Israeli troops carried out an arrest there. Eleven others were also wounded.
Those killed were named by the Palestinian health ministry as Ahmad Daraghmeh, 16, and Mahmoud as-Sous, 18. Islamic Jihad praised the teenagers as “its martyrs.”
Israel’s military said troops entered Jenin on Saturday to detain a 25-year-old Palestinian it said was a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group and suspected of shooting at troops in the area.
“During the activity, dozens of Palestinians hurled explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at IDF soldiers and shots were fired at them,” an army statement said, adding that soldiers fired at “the armed suspects.”
Saturday’s incident is the latest in a series of frequent and often deadly raids by Israel’s army targeting Palestinian militants, which have left dozens of both Palestinian fighters and civilians dead.
Following the latest deaths in Jenin, the Palestinian presidency called on Washington to “exert serious pressure on Israel to stop its all-out war against our Palestinian people.”
Israeli action “will push matters toward an explosion and a point of no return, which will have devastating consequences for all,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for president Mahmud Abbas, in a statement published by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.
The agency also reported Israeli forces fired directly at journalists during the Jenin raid.
Two reporters were wounded Wednesday while covering a military operation witnessed by an AFP journalist near the West Bank city of Nablus, in which one Palestinian was killed.
In March, Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead while covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.
Saturday’s violence in Jenin comes a day after two other Palestinian teenagers were shot dead by Israeli forces, according to the health ministry — Adel Dawoud, 14, killed in the northern West Bank, and Mahdi Ladadweh, 17, killed near the city of Ramallah.
“I am alarmed by the deteriorating security situation, including the rise in armed clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem,” Tor Wennesland, the UN’s Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said in a statement.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War and around 475,000 Israelis now live in settlements across the territory, which are considered illegal by most of the international community.
They live alongside some 2.8 million Palestinians, who in different areas of the West Bank are subject to Israeli military rule or limited Palestinian governance.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict Jerusalem

Related

Update Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank clash
Middle-East
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank clash
Special Israel under fire for ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy as Palestinian family mourns lost son
Middle-East
Israel under fire for ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy as Palestinian family mourns lost son

Female students tell Raisi to ‘get lost’ as Iranian protests enter fourth week

Female students tell Raisi to ‘get lost’ as Iranian protests enter fourth week
Updated 09 October 2022
Reuters
AFP

Female students tell Raisi to ‘get lost’ as Iranian protests enter fourth week

Female students tell Raisi to ‘get lost’ as Iranian protests enter fourth week
  • Security forces shoot at demonstrators and use tear gas in Kurdish cities of Sanandaj and Saqez
Updated 09 October 2022
Reuters AFP

DUBAI/ PARIS: Female students in Tehran chanted “get lost” as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited their university campus on Saturday and condemned protesters enraged by the death of a young woman in custody, activists said.

Raisi addressed professors and students at Alzahra University in Tehran, reciting a poem that equated “rioters” with flies, as nationwide demonstrations entered a fourth week.

A video posted on Twitter by the activist 1500tasvir website showed what it said were women students chanting “Raisi get lost” and “Mullahs get lost” as the president visited their campus.

An Iranian state coroner’s report denied that 22-year-old Mahsa Amini had died due to blows to the head and limbs while in morality police custody and linked her death to pre-existing medical conditions.

Amini, an Iranian Kurd, was arrested in Tehran on Sept. 13 for wearing “inappropriate attire,” and died three days later. Her death has ignited demonstrations, marking the biggest challenge to Iran’s clerical leaders in years.

Rights groups say more than 185 people have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands arrested by security forces confronting protests.

After a call for mass demonstrations on Saturday, security forces shot at protesters and used tear gas in the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj and Saqez, according to the Iranian human rights group Hengaw.

In Sanandaj, capital of the northwestern Kurdistan province, one man lay dead in his car while a woman screamed “shameless,” according to Hengaw, which said he had been shot by security forces after he honked his horn as a sign of protest.

A video shared on social media showed a young woman lying unconscious on the ground after she was apparently shot in the northeastern city of Mashhad. Protesters gathered around her to help.

Hengaw also carried a video of emergency personnel trying to resuscitate a person and said one protester had died after being shot in the abdomen by security forces in Sanandaj.

The widely followed 1500tas-vir Twitter account also reported shootings at protesters in the two northwestern Kurdish cities.

A university student who was on his way to join protests in Tehran said he was not afraid of being arrested or even killed.

“They can kill us, arrest us but we will not remain silent anymore. Our classmates are in jail. How can we remain silent?” the student, said.

Despite Internet restrictions designed to impede gatherings and stop images of the crackdown getting out, protesters have adopted new tactics to get their message across.

“We are not afraid anymore. We will fight,” said a large banner placed on an overpass of Tehran’s Modares highway.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Ebrahim Raisi Alzahra University

Related

‘Not afraid anymore’: Clashes as Iran protests enter fourth week
Middle-East
‘Not afraid anymore’: Clashes as Iran protests enter fourth week
Special Emboldened by Iran protests, Afghan women take to streets after deadly school attack
World
Emboldened by Iran protests, Afghan women take to streets after deadly school attack

Latest updates

British navy seizes million-dollar drug haul in the Arabian Sea
British navy seizes million-dollar drug haul in the Arabian Sea
Saudi Ports Authority signs $170m contracts to establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port
Saudi Ports Authority signs $170m contracts to establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port
French PM leads delegation to Algeria as ties ease
French PM leads delegation to Algeria as ties ease
Over 40 real estate, housing developers expected at Restatex Jeddah Expo
Over 40 real estate, housing developers expected at Restatex Jeddah Expo
Saudi Arabia’s increased spending could reduce saving but drive economic diversification: Moody’s
Saudi Arabia’s increased spending could reduce saving but drive economic diversification: Moody’s

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.