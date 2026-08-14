Hafedhk Allah heads JCSA Almaseef Cup lineup

DUBAI: Prince Faisal bin Khaled bin Abdulaziz is set to hold a strong hand in the feature $40,000 JCSA Almaseef Cup at King Khalid Racecourse in Taif on Saturday with three runners, including last month’s trial winner Hafedhk Allah (KSA).

The Fahad Saad-trained 8-year-old had performed with credit under Hollie Doyle in a round of the International Jockeys’ Challenge on The Saudi Cup weekend. And won on his only start since with a two-and-a-half-length strike in the Almaseef Cup Prep on July 24.

The mount of Ahmed Alazhari will be joined in the 2,000-meter event by stablemate and hat-trick seeking Tawee Alsahil (KSA) under Carlos Henrique, with the Red Stable also represented by top-rated Yemken (KSA) for his first start since November last year.

A full field of 18 have been declared for what is the final race on the card.

And they include four runners for the White Stable of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz with Rayan Altoairsh’s mount Wakeed (KSA) the top pick on the figures, although he has not raced since landing the domestic Group 3 Ministry of Justice Cup in November 2024.

The preceding event is the $40,000 Shubra Cup over 1,200 meters. The Red Stable has three of the 18 including the recent Taif University Cup Prep winner Jahdoon (KSA), and Makthorh (KSA) for his first outing since his narrow second in a round of February’s International Jockeys’ Challenge.

Another major player is last summer’s Sprint Championship Fillies Open winner Kawafill (KSA) who has been rested since her four-length success in the King Abdulaziz Racetrack Champion in Riyadh at the turn of the year.

Trainer Abdullah Alsidrani, owner Sheikh Abdullah Homoud Almalek Alsabah and jockey Muhammad Aldaham also team up with the trial winner of this race in Falah Zain (KSA), with the 4-year-old having since finished third to Jahdoon on Aug. 1.

One of the most exciting horses to race this weekend is the Abdulrahman Alfehaid-trained Cacofonix (IRE) who will carry the White Stable colors in race five, an Open over 1,400 meters.

The French import has shown a high level of form in two Riyadh runs, finishing second to Zefzaf (US) in December and then fifth to the same rival in the 1351 Turf Sprint Qualifier.

Friday’s feature is the $40,000 Taif Flower Festival Cup over 2,000 meters with the White Stable’s Mustahsan (KSA) looking to continue a winning run after scoring twice in Riyadh in January.

The same connections also field a key player in the $40,000 1,600-meter Um Alqura University Cup with course-and-distance winner Nowafaa (KSA).

Al-Khansaa (US) was the trial winner for this and goes again with the runner-up Dance Desire (GB), representing the Alsidrani and Sheikh Abdullah Homoud Almalek Alsabah combination. The mare was progressive last season with victory in the domestic G3 Japan’s Cup.

The same trainer-owner combination is also responsible for recent runaway winner and Japan’s Cup second Gharamy (IRE) along with last year’s third in this, Pretty Flag (IRE).

Race eight on Friday is the $40,000 over 1,600 meters in which the Red and White Stables field three apiece. The star name is perhaps the former’s Tahzeem (KSA) who has his first Taif outing and was a winner on Saudi Cup night in the Asian Racing Federation Cup Local Handicap.