You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi leaders send condolences to Thai king over mass shootings

Saudi leaders send condolences to Thai king over mass shootings

Relatives of victims of a mass killing attack attend a memorial in Uthai Sawan, northeastern Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP)
Relatives of victims of a mass killing attack attend a memorial in Uthai Sawan, northeastern Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g2n9c

Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi leaders send condolences to Thai king over mass shootings

Saudi leaders send condolences to Thai king over mass shootings
  • An ex-police officer burst into a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Sunday sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn over the victims of a nursery massacre in northeastern Thailand on Thursday.
“We have learned of the news of the shooting incident that took place in Nong Bua Lam Phu province, and the resulting deaths and injuries, and while we strongly condemn this heinous criminal act, we express to Your Majesty, the families of the deceased and the friendly people of the Kingdom of Thailand our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said in a statement issued by Saudi Press Agency.
An ex-policeman murdered 24 children and 12 adults on a three-hour gun and knife rampage in a rural day care center at naptime.
King Salman also offered his sympathy for those afflicted, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a similar cable of condolences to King Vajiralongkorn, and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Thailand King Salman King Maha Vajiralongkorn Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Saudi foreign minister discusses relations with counterparts from Malta, El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister discusses relations with counterparts from Malta, El Salvador
Saudi Arabia spends $503m on water projects in Northern Borders region
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia spends $503m on water projects in Northern Borders region

Saudi universities top OXAGON’s Industrial Innovation Hackathon

Saudi universities top OXAGON’s Industrial Innovation Hackathon
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi universities top OXAGON’s Industrial Innovation Hackathon

Saudi universities top OXAGON’s Industrial Innovation Hackathon
  • The three winning teams will be supported by the OXAGON Accelerator, giving them an opportunity to turn their ideas into real projects
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A futuristic mobility solutions project, a program for organizing construction projects, and a smart device to support learning the Braille language were named winners of Saudi Arabia's Industrial Innovation Hackathon in Riyadh on Sunday.

The three-day event was organized by the Ministry of Education, in partnership with the NEOM industrial city OXAGON, with the participation of more than 30 Saudi universities as well as the public and private sectors, to work on more than 65 projects.

Leading universities in the Kingdom topped the list of winning projects, as the participating teams competed in the fields of technology in the service of the people, water sustainability, electric fuels, and green hydrogen.

Three promising innovative projects won the hackathon.

The “SAvetro” project, which provides mobility solutions for the future, was presented by a team from the Industrialization Club at King Abdulaziz University.

The “3D & IOT ICS” project, a program for organizing construction projects with the Internet of Things and 3D modeling using drones, was presented by a team from Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

The “BlindLine” project, a smart device to support learning the Braille language, was presented by a team from Prince Mohammed bin Fahd University.

The three winning teams will be supported by the OXAGON Accelerator, giving them an opportunity to turn their ideas into real projects.

 

Topics: OXAGON NEOM King Abdulaziz University Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (PNU) Prince Mohammed bin Fahd University Industrial Innovation Hackathon

Related

NEOM’s industrial city OXAGON launches first edition of hackathon
Saudi Arabia
NEOM’s industrial city OXAGON launches first edition of hackathon
(Twitter @KSGAFAL)
Saudi Arabia
Arabic Hackathon competition awards SR1 million to winners in Riyadh

Saudi ministry monitors price levels of consumer goods

Saudi ministry monitors price levels of consumer goods
Updated 10 October 2022
SPA

Saudi ministry monitors price levels of consumer goods

Saudi ministry monitors price levels of consumer goods
Updated 10 October 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce has announced that its inspection teams have implemented more than 18,000 tours to monitor markets and prices in all regions of the Kingdom during the first week of October.

During the tours, the ministry’s teams carried out 29,000 operations for checking on the prices of goods and products at all points of sale.

The Ministry of Commerce follows up on the cost of 278 basic commodities by monitoring the prices in all regions and uploading them onto an electronic system to follow up on the charges accurately.

The ministry conducts these tours to follow up on the compliance of commercial establishments with its regulations, and also to ensure the availability of the main products and its alternatives in sales outlets, and to monitor the levels of prices in order to maintain the consumers’ rights.

The ministry called on consumers to report commercial violations through the unified number 1900 or “Balagh Tijari” (commercial report) application.

Topics: saudi commerce ministry CONSUMER GOODS

Related

Saudi Ministry of Commerce seeks public feedback on cover-up regulations
Business & Economy
Saudi Ministry of Commerce seeks public feedback on cover-up regulations
Amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, people have been turning to social media not just to stay connected but also to discover new brands and shop online. (Shutterstock/Illustrative)
Media
Saudi consumers open to new forms of online shopping

Saudi foreign minister discusses relations with counterparts from Malta, El Salvador

Saudi foreign minister discusses relations with counterparts from Malta, El Salvador
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister discusses relations with counterparts from Malta, El Salvador

Saudi foreign minister discusses relations with counterparts from Malta, El Salvador
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday received his Maltese counterpart Ian Borg in the capital, Riyadh, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them in all areas of cooperation, in addition to discussing aspects of joint work and coordination in many regional and international issues.
Meanwhile, Prince Faisal also met with his El Salvadorian counterpart, Alexandra Hill Tinoco, where they also reviewed relations between the Kingdom and El Salvador, and opportunities to develop cooperation between the two countries in all fields, and discussing a number of issues of common interest, and discussed the most prominent regional and international developments.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia El Salvador Malta Ian Borg Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Related

Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille
Business & Economy
Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille

Darah signs publishing house deals to globalize Saudi literature

Darah signs publishing house deals to globalize Saudi literature
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Darah signs publishing house deals to globalize Saudi literature

Darah signs publishing house deals to globalize Saudi literature
  • Darah signed three agreements with prestigious Netherlands-based Koninklijke Brill
  • Agreement with Dar Tashkeel Publishing and Distribution Company to print, publish, distribute and translate the works of the “Our History is a Story” program also signed
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has signed a number of deals with international publishing houses to nurture literary culture in the Kingdom and promote Saudi works worldwide.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the 2022 Riyadh International Book Fair.

CEO of the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) Turki Al-Showair signed the deals with several printing, publishing and distribution agencies to expand the reach of the foundation’s publications. 

Darah signed three agreements with prestigious Netherlands-based Koninklijke Brill (KB), an international academic publishing house established in 1683. 

They were signed by KB senior publishing director Dr. Moritz H. Van den Bogert and Al-Showair, in the presence of Darah Secretary-General Dr. Fahad Al-Samari. 

Darah granted the Dutch publisher an exclusive license to digitally display and sell the foundation’s publications – including a dictionary of literature and writers in the Kingdom – in Arabic and English around the world. 

A third agreement included a limited and non-exclusive license from Darah to KB, to publish, market and distribute Darah’s magazine globally on digital platforms. 

KB headquarters is in the Netherlands, but the publishing house has offices in Germany, Austria, the US, China and Singapore. Its publications focus on the humanities, social sciences, law and selected fields of science. 

KB’s offerings include a reference platform for researchers and academics in Arab as well as Islamic history.

Al-Showair also signed an agreement with Dar Tashkeel Publishing and Distribution Company CEO Khalid Al-Otaibi to print, publish, distribute and translate the works of the “Our History is a Story” program, which was launched as an initiative by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

The initiative witnessed several incubating training activities to artistically enhance the Kingdom’s history, enrich the literary field with historical works, nurture and refine creative talents, and support writers interested in narration. 

Another non-exclusive contract was signed by Al-Showair and Khalid Bamohammed, representative for Print Saudi Arabia, providing printing and publishing services through its platform specialized in marketing and selling books.

Serving the Kingdom since 1972, Darah was established by royal decree to preserve Saudi Arabia’s historical wealth, its geography and its literature within the Arab and Muslim world. 

It is a cultural institution that operates by collecting and classifying historical documents and other important works.

Topics: Saudi Arabia literature Darah

Related

International publishers exhibit works for first time at Riyadh book fair
Saudi Arabia
International publishers exhibit works for first time at Riyadh book fair
International literary experts discuss heritage preservation at Saudi book fair
Saudi Arabia
International literary experts discuss heritage preservation at Saudi book fair

Diriyah Season to return with top sports, culture events

Diriyah Season to return with top sports, culture events
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Diriyah Season to return with top sports, culture events

Diriyah Season to return with top sports, culture events
  • Boost for Kingdom’s tourism industry from Oct. 20 to Feb. 22
  • Massive global audience, thousands of Saudi jobs expected
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The second edition of Diriyah Season is set to kick off on Oct. 20 with a host of top sports, culture and entertainment events, say the organizers.

This year’s season will end on Feb. 22 and is again expected to boost the Kingdom’s burgeoning tourism industry with events that will attract large numbers of local and international visitors, and create thousands of jobs for young Saudis.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the Diriyah Season committee, said: “We are delighted to announce the imminent launch of the Diriyah Season 2022 in the historic city, which features a great ancient historical heritage and deep-rooted geography and is listed on UNESCO’s World Urban Heritage sites.”

He said the success of 2019, which included the Formula E races and the world heavyweight boxing championship, had convinced the government to again hold events in Diriyah.

“Here I invite all fans, from inside and outside the Kingdom, to participate and enjoy this season, and what it offers,” he added.

The CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority, Jerry Inzerillo, said Diriyah was an ideal location to host regional and international events.

“We are excited to see large numbers of visitors from all over the world in the new season, and we look forward to satisfying visitors’ passion for sports and entertainment experiences.”

The previous Diriyah season was held over one month with 196 national and international athletes, four global sports events and 16 top live music performers.

There were visitors from 63 countries, with an audience of over 300,000 people, and with 15,000 jobs created for young Saudis.

Topics: DIRIYAH SEASON Saudi Arabia sports culture

Related

The program will look to attract the brightest minds across the country aiming to train and develop their skills.
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Diriyah’s engineers development program opens new opportunities for Saudi youth
The initiative ultimately aims to support local agricultural activities. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Date Farmers Market supports Diriyah community

Latest updates

North Korea confirms nuke missiles tests to ‘wipe out’ enemies
North Korea confirms nuke missiles tests to ‘wipe out’ enemies
Egyptian minister of interior and Saudi Hajj minister discuss procedures for organizing Hajj season
Egyptian minister of interior and Saudi Hajj minister discuss procedures for organizing Hajj season
UN to take up Russian annexations in Ukraine
UN to take up Russian annexations in Ukraine
Al-Hilal Sports Women sign 5-year partnership with Alwaleed Philanthropies
Al-Hilal Sports Women sign 5-year partnership with Alwaleed Philanthropies
Where We Are Going Today: Lily
Where We Are Going Today: Lily

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.