Saudi leaders send condolences to Thai king over mass shootings

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Sunday sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn over the victims of a nursery massacre in northeastern Thailand on Thursday.
“We have learned of the news of the shooting incident that took place in Nong Bua Lam Phu province, and the resulting deaths and injuries, and while we strongly condemn this heinous criminal act, we express to Your Majesty, the families of the deceased and the friendly people of the Kingdom of Thailand our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said in a statement issued by Saudi Press Agency.
An ex-policeman murdered 24 children and 12 adults on a three-hour gun and knife rampage in a rural day care center at naptime.
King Salman also offered his sympathy for those afflicted, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a similar cable of condolences to King Vajiralongkorn, and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
- An ex-police officer burst into a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled
