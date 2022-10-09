Saudi leaders send condolences to Thai king over mass shootings

Saudi universities top OXAGON’s Industrial Innovation Hackathon

RIYADH: A futuristic mobility solutions project, a program for organizing construction projects, and a smart device to support learning the Braille language were named winners of Saudi Arabia's Industrial Innovation Hackathon in Riyadh on Sunday.

The three-day event was organized by the Ministry of Education, in partnership with the NEOM industrial city OXAGON, with the participation of more than 30 Saudi universities as well as the public and private sectors, to work on more than 65 projects.

Leading universities in the Kingdom topped the list of winning projects, as the participating teams competed in the fields of technology in the service of the people, water sustainability, electric fuels, and green hydrogen.

Judges of the first OXAGON Hackathon, held in partnership with @mohe_sa, shortlisted the three winning teams from @kauweb, @pmuofficial, @_PNU_KSA, which will be fast-tracked to the OXAGON Accelerator program. pic.twitter.com/1mgvZG90pI — OXAGON (@NEOMOXAGON) October 9, 2022

Three promising innovative projects won the hackathon.

The “SAvetro” project, which provides mobility solutions for the future, was presented by a team from the Industrialization Club at King Abdulaziz University.

The “3D & IOT ICS” project, a program for organizing construction projects with the Internet of Things and 3D modeling using drones, was presented by a team from Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

The “BlindLine” project, a smart device to support learning the Braille language, was presented by a team from Prince Mohammed bin Fahd University.

The three winning teams will be supported by the OXAGON Accelerator, giving them an opportunity to turn their ideas into real projects.