KSRelief, Vaccine Alliance discuss efforts to fight epidemics

BERLIN: The supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, met with GAVI CEO Dr. Seth Berkley in Berlin on Wednesday.
Discussions during the meeting went over issues related to humanitarian and relief affairs, ways to address the spread of epidemics and viruses, and coordination between the two sides to provide the necessary vaccines.
Al-Rabeeah briefed Berkley on the health efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia, through KSRelief, to combat the spread of epidemics and chronic diseases in countries in need.
For his part, Berkley expressed his thanks to Saudi Arabia, represented by KSRelief, for supporting the efforts of GAVI in addressing various epidemics around the world, especially the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graffiti: Shift22 celebrates once suppressed art form in Riyadh
The festival is held at the abandoned hospital, holding true to the vintage graffiti fashion
Updated 20 October 2022
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: The walls of Irqah Hospital’s compound, thought among young Riyadh locals to be haunted, has been transformed into a canvas for local and international graffiti artists.
Once suppressed, the art is now celebrated as the Kingdom'd Visual Arts Commission presents its inaugural annual street art festival, Shift22.
The festival showcases commissioned and existing works from over 30 Saudi and international graffiti artists, focusing on murals, sound and video installations, and unconventional sculptures built by repurposing the abandoned hospital’s discarded materials.
Visual Arts Commission's CEO Dina Amin said: “Shift22 is part of the commission’s efforts to celebrate and encourage local and international visual artists by providing platforms for creative exchange and dialogue. This festival is an example of the many exciting visual arts opportunities that are a result of the growing local art scene.”
Saudi artist Deyaa Rambo’s piece is inspired by the transformation of the country and its modern reality. “Harwala,” an Arabic word for jogging, reflects a culture that is only moving forward with intention.
“As a culture, we carry the past and present with us, to walk towards the future … The idea talks about how culture is moving forward towards development, but not at an incomprehensible speed: It’s a calculated speed,” Rambo told Arab News.
Coming from an artistic family, he credits his passion to the environment he was raised in. In the early 2000s, when graffiti first began surfacing within the region as a legitimate art form, he discovered the underground scene.
“Meeting other graffiti artists, I got inspired and realized I need to develop as an artist myself,” Rambo said
After creating a small community of like-minded individuals, importing spray cans, taking part in small projects, and the occasional bit of street vandalism, they opened up the first graffiti store in the Kingdom: DHAD.
Locally, the DHAD family has collaborated with schools, institutes, exhibitions, galleries, and companies such as Mercedes and HP to design inspiring, unique interiors and exteriors.
Globally, the community’s work was recognized and showcased in exhibitions and events across the Gulf and beyond, including Tunisia, Morocco, Malaysia, Germany, and France.
“DHAD is basically all about the lifestyle of graffiti, (providing) tools, spray cans for artists, This is when the community was first created in Saudi Arabia,” Rambo said.
Deriving his inspiration from fantastical elements, his piece reimagines a modern Saudi as an anonymous figure trotting forward in a traditional thobe and shemagh.
According to Rambo, the responsibility of spreading awareness about the art form lies ultimately with local artists, not just in dedicated spaces, but true to traditional graffiti style: Publicly.
“That’s our mission, because graffiti globally was fought against, that it sends a negative message. Graffiti art isn’t restricted to exhibitions or museums to see the art. It’s in the streets — it’s for everyone.”
Contributing Saudi artist Zeinab Al-Mahoozi began her journey in 2011, credited to her curiosity, using stencil techniques to create dynamic and captivating artworks. She made a promise to herself that if she succeeded in her first attempt at the method, she would dedicate a whole exhibition to her street artworks.
Her mural is a whimsical self-portrait, showing herself setting a bird free into a corner of the universe.
“Graffiti art is known as an illegal art form, but to be supported as graffiti artists from government sectors — either the Ministry of Culture, or media, or others — that’s something we really needed. We’re very happy about it, and we’re very lucky,” she said.
While Shift22 is dedicated to platforming local talent, it also creates cultural exchange opportunities as it hosts various artists from around the world to contribute to the festival.
Europe-based Australian artist James Reka, like many graffiti artists, was first introduced to the underground scene through skateboarding and hiphop culture. His 20 years of experience started off with traditional letterform graffiti, which later developed into characters and figures.
“I’m honored to be invited to come to Saudi Arabia to be able to leave my own message behind … It’s nice to be acknowledged that it is something special, it is an art form,” he told Arab News.
Adhering to his signature style, Reka’s work is abstract, but carries a message of unity. A closer look at the mural would show colorful hands all reaching for each other, embedding the idea that love and community are at the heart of graffiti culture.
“(I’m honored) to also be able to paint and meet with a lot of local artists and share common knowledge about art, creativity, life in general — we’re all children of this earth. It’s a small world sometimes, even though I came from the other side of the world, we have a lot of things in common,” Reka said.
The festival is held at the abandoned hospital, holding true to the vintage graffiti fashion of marking underground and deserted spaces.
The open-air exhibition was curated by the New York-based artistic agency Creative Philosophy, dedicating the theme to geometric patterns to parallel the hospital’s architecture.
In addition to featured works by renowned and upcoming artists, such as Saudi REXCHOUK and Turkish-American Refik Anadol, the festival will hold a series of workshops, seminars, and activities highlighting the various elements of street art.
The festival will run until Oct. 30 alongside live music, streetwear shops, street food, breakdancing, and skateboarding.
Art forms combine in Madinah to showcase Saudi talent
Talaqi art exhibition aims to bridge the gap between artistic movements while showcasing local Saudi talents
Updated 20 October 2022
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: Realism, cubism, and abstraction are among the many different labels assigned to painters to describe their artistic form of expression.
But in Madinah, the Talaqi art exhibition aims to bridge the gap between artistic movements while showcasing local Saudi talents.
The second edition of the event, recently launched at Madinah Art Center, features the works of 16 Saudi artists, eight of whom are publicly exhibiting for the first time.
Each edition of the exhibition features a non-repetitive concept from a new set of artists.
Co-founder of Talaqi and the Thalothya arts project, Manar Ghazzawi, told Arab News: “We are excited to announce that after the success we’ve seen with the previous two editions, from the third onwards each exhibit will feature a single concept expressed uniquely by each participating painter.”
Ghazzawi was among those displaying at Talaqi’s second edition. She described her artwork as a tale of a long-term state of isolation evident in herself in the past and present as two separate people — both comforting the other.
She said: “An embodiment of my being one of the people who tend to isolate, in addition to the fact that all the details in the painting have psychological connotations.”
To prevent the meaning of artwork being lost in translation, Talaqi has affiliated with Thalothya, which hosts intellectual discussions and trends in modern and contemporary art discourse.
Co-founder Meshal Al-Hujaili, said: “Thalothya is an art community based in Madinah that promotes a culture of interpretive dialogue that transcends our own preconceived notions and limitations.”
Al-Hujaili said Thalothya was the result of a seven-year journey that he and Ghazzawi had partaken in.
“We did exhibitions … went to experienced artists and hosted them to ask them for their opinions and constructive criticism of what we produced,” Ghazzawi added.
“Throughout our experimentation phase, we learned to filter the good and bad in order to elevate the engagement level of artists from the community within the city itself,” Al-Hujaili added.
The co-founders identified a lack of dialogue-centric local art communities in Madinah.
Al-Hujaili said: “Most art communities available that we noticed have people come into a space and paint or create artwork each on their own canvas.
“So, we’ve created Thalothya to normalize intellectual, dialogue-setting gatherings in the Kingdom and endorse it in the Saudi art culture.
“I would love to see throughout the Kingdom Thalothya as a blueprint community in every city.”
Over 100 historical Islamic sites in Madinah to be restored by 2025
The projects include restorations of the site of the Battle of the (Trench), Al-Faqir well, and Al-Qiblatayn Mosque
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: More than 100 sites in Madinah with connections to the life of the Prophet Muhammad and other important events in Islamic history will be restored and developed as part of a three-year package of projects that was announced by Saudi authorities on Wednesday and will run until 2025.
Unveiled during a ceremony inaugurated by Governor of Madinah Prince Faisal bin Salman, the projects include restorations of the site of the Battle of the (Trench), Al-Faqir well, and Al-Qiblatayn Mosque.
An agreement has also been signed for renovations at Uthman bin Affan well and Sayed Al-Shuhada Square, and work is underway on studies for restoration work at more than 100 other historical Islamic sites in Madinah.
During the ceremony, which was organized by Al-Madinah Region Development Authority, the Saudi Heritage Authority, and the Pilgrims Experience Program, heritage chiefs also announced that eight Islamic historical sites in Madinah have already been restored to their former glory: Al-Ghamama Mosque, Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Mosque, Umar ibn Al-Khattab Mosque, Al-Saqiya Mosque, Banu Anif Mosque, Al-Rayah Mosque, Ghars Well, and the fort at Arwa bin Al-Zubair Castle.
Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the minister of Hajj and Umrah and chairman of the Islamic Historical Sites Committee, thanked the governor of Madinah and said the committee is working to turn the desire of the Saudi leadership to preserve Islamic heritage into a reality that can be enjoyed by pilgrims and other visitors.
He added that the “Kingdom seeks, through projects, to rehabilitate and activate historical sites, to open its doors to pilgrims and visitors from all over the world, enabling them to enjoy a rich cultural experience” through which they can explore Islamic historical treasures and learn about authentic Saudi culture.
Find out more about the eight sites that have been renovated:
Al-Ghamama Mosque:
Located near the Prophet’s Mosque, it was built by Umar bin Abdul Aziz at a place where the Prophet Muhammad worshipped during Eid and prayed for rain. The site was also used by Uthman bin Affan for the same purpose.
Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Mosque:
Built using a wonderful architectural style, this is the second of two sites where the Prophet Muhammad performed Eid prayers during his lifetime. First caliph of the Rashidun Caliphate Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq also prayed here during Eid, hence its name. It was built by Umar bin Abdul Aziz.
Umar ibn Al-Khattab Mosque:
Located in Al-Musallah, this mosque was named after Umar ibn Al-Khattab, the second caliph of the Rashidun Caliphate.
Al-Saqiya Mosque:
The name of this mosque came from its proximity to the Saqia well.
Banu Anif Mosque:
Originally built from basalt and located southwest of Quba Mosque, only about two meters of its walls remained before it was renovated.
Ghars Well:
A well from which the Prophet Muhammad drew water. He asked that when he died, his body be washed in water from the well before burial.
Al-Rayah Mosque:
Built by Caliph Umar bin Abdul Aziz on the site where the Prophet Muhammad prayed while supervising the digging of the trench ahead of the Battle of the (Trench).
The fort at Arwa bin Al-Zubair castle:
A defensive fortress built of volcanic rock, used for military protection.
Saudi aid chief urges world unity to tackle global health crises
In partnership with the WHO and UNICEF, Al-Rabeeah said the Kingdom had signed two agreements to carry out projects to prevent and respond to the outbreak of measles and polio epidemics in high-risk countries, at a cost of $10 million
Updated 19 October 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The head of Saudi Arabia’s international aid charity has warned that great strides made toward eradicating diseases such as polio could be undone unless the world united to tackle new health challenges.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, told a polio program donors’ conference in Berlin that a world free of the viral infection was edging ever closer.
But he said that exceptional efforts were needed to share the burden with UN organizations to help them deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the current global food crisis.
Representing the Kingdom at the conference, he pointed out failures in providing affected areas with the necessary vaccines, a situation, he said, that could overturn decades of achievements.
Al-Rabeeah noted that the Kingdom was keen to deliver on its humanitarian responsibilities in combating measles and polio, adding that through the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund, the World Health Organization, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Saudi Arabia had made contributions totaling $57,666,667.
He said the country had also implemented $15 million worth of projects around the world to combat measles and polio, including KSrelief schemes totaling $11,140,090.
In partnership with the WHO and UNICEF, Al-Rabeeah said the Kingdom had signed two agreements to carry out projects to prevent and respond to the outbreak of measles and polio epidemics in high-risk countries, at a cost of $10 million.
And he highlighted the country’s and KSrelief’s ongoing support for international efforts to eradicate polio.
Dr. Ghada Al-Ghunaim, a member of the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue’s board of trustees, told conference delegates that Saudi Arabia continued to play a leading international role in various political, economic, and scientific fields.
She said: “This comes within the responsibility and commitments that the Kingdom has undertaken regionally and globally and the pivotal role it plays.
“Today, through the international aid platform, Saudi Arabia announces the disbursement of more than $83 billion in various development and humanitarian projects.”
She pointed out that the Kingdom’s participation in the fight against polio was a natural result of its work domestically to eliminate the disease.
Al-Ghunaim noted that this had been achieved, “through intensive awareness programs over the years, activating vaccine programs, and taking into account all precautionary measures with those coming for Hajj and Umrah, with the participation of several bodies inside the Kingdom.”
She added that the Kingdom was able to share its experiences and provide financial support toward efforts to fight polio in other countries.
Dr. Lamia Al-Ibrahim, a family medicine consultant specializing in public health and health systems management, said Saudi help would be ongoing.
“The evidence for this is the huge financial budgets the Kingdom offers in the health sector, serving visitors and residents. Internationally, the Kingdom’s efforts are clear in helping with nutrition, subsistence, vaccinations, and the eradication of epidemics,” she added.
Consultant medical physicist and former director of Makkah’s maternity and children’s hospital, Dr. Anas Abdel Hamid Sedayo, said the world owed a debt of gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its humanitarian role in helping combat epidemics, infectious diseases, polio, and measles.
He added that children’s hospitals in Saudi Arabia played an important part in providing vaccinations against the disease.
Ministry issues requirements to ensure security guards’ safety
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development approves requirements for security sector
The law prohibits security guards on duty from working for five continuous hours without a period of rest, prayer and food
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The minister of human resources and social development, Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, issued a decision on Wednesday to approve work environment requirements for the security guard sector.
They are to be applied to security services institutions and their respective private sector companies that directly or indirectly employ security guards or agencies obligated to establish private security.
The requirements classify three categories: Internal environment in commercial complexes, such as banks; external environment outside buildings and exposed to fluctuating climate conditions; and remote areas, including facilities under construction and those away from urban areas.
The law prohibits security guards on duty from working for five continuous hours without a period of rest, prayer and food, provided that the break is not less than half an hour at a time.
A uniform must be provided for security guards in the facility, and adherence to what was stated in the procedural guide for occupational health and safety to prevent the effects of exposure to ultraviolet radiation and sun stroke.
Guidelines also stipulate equipment that the facility owner must provide, which differs from one facility to another according to the work environment in which the security guard works.
This decision contributes to raising the quality of work in the security sector and the productivity of its employees, enhancing the sector’s attractiveness and improving health and safety.
The minister calls on private sector companies and establishments — to which this decision applies — to comply with its requirements within a period not exceeding 180 days from the date of publishing this decision via the ministry’s website. It confirms that it will take all necessary measures to ensure compliance with its implementation, and impose penalties on violating facilities.
Earlier this month, the Council of Ministers headed by King Salman approved regulations that endorse the installation of surveillance cameras in public places. They are enforced in residential buildings, hotels, gyms, government, private and health institutions, and mosques — including the Prophet’s Mosque and the Grand Mosque.