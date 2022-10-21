Steven Gerrard out as manager of Aston Villa

You are here

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard looks dejected after the Premier League match against Fulham on Oct. 20, 2022. (Reuters)
LONDON: Steven Gerrard is out as manager of Premier League club Aston Villa after less than a year in charge.

The Birmingham club said Thursday that Gerrard “has left the club with immediate effect” after a 3-0 loss at Fulham.

Villa have just two wins after 11 league games and are one spot above the relegation zone.

“We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future,” the club said in a brief statement.

The Liverpool great was hired last November in a Premier League return that many expected would eventually lead to the manager’s role back at Liverpool, where he played 710 matches — many as captain — and is widely regarded as one of its best players.

The 42-year-old Gerrard joined Villa after a 3½-year stint in Scottish soccer where as a first-time head coach he transformed the fortunes of Rangers and ended the long-time dominance of Glasgow rival Celtic.

Villa finished in 14th place last season.

The former England midfielder played 17 seasons for Liverpool and retired as a player in 2016 after 1½ seasons with the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer.

Topics: Steven Gerrard Aston Villa English Premier League (EPL) Fulham

LONDON: Steven Gerrard’s tenure as Aston Villa manager ended after a 3-0 loss to Fulham on Thursday.
Villa said Gerrard “left the club with immediate effect” following the defeat at Craven Cottage.
The announcement came shortly after the former Liverpool and England midfielder vowed to fight on, despite the club’s fans calling for him to be fired.
“It’s tough,” he told Amazon Prime. “I’m a man, I accept it, I feel their frustrations, I’m frustrated. It was a tough night for me personally.
“We will see what happens. I’m a fighter, I will never, ever quit anything whether it’s football or in life.”
Villa managed just four wins in its last 22 Premier League games under Gerrard dating back to March.
The loss at Fulham left it one spot above the relegation zone, level on points with 18th-place Wolves.
“We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future,” Villa added in a brief statement.
The Liverpool great was hired last November in a Premier League return that many expected would eventually lead to the manager’s role back at Liverpool, where he played 710 matches — many as captain — and is widely regarded as one of its best players.
The 42-year-old Gerrard joined Villa after a 3½-year stint in Scottish soccer where as a first-time head coach he transformed the fortunes of Rangers and ended the long-time dominance of Glasgow rival Celtic.
Villa finished in 14th place last season.
The former England midfielder played 17 seasons for Liverpool and retired as a player in 2016 after 1½ seasons with the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer.
Gerrard’s former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers offered his sympathy.
Rodgers managed Gerrard at Liverpool, of course.
“I’m bitterly disappointed for Steven, he did a fantastic job at Rangers and the ambitions at Villa, I assume, are to be challenging for Europe,” he said. “I believe with time and patience he could have got to where that football club wants to go.”

Only weeks separate us from the start of the 2022 World Cup, and the first event to be held in the Middle East promises to be different in many ways.

And not only because of the nature of the host country and the audience, but with a number of highly anticipated clashes having intriguing historical backgrounds.

The host’s national team, having been slated to kick off their campaign in the tournament’s third match on Nov. 21, will now face Ecuador a day earlier in Group A.

It is the first time such a change has been made at relatively short notice, but Qatar now will have the opening-day spotlight exclusively on them.

The following day in the same group, and 20 years on from sensationally beating then reigning champions France in the opening fixture of the 2002 World Cup, Senegal will have another opportunity to shock one of Europe’s leading teams when they take on the Netherlands.

Group B will see the resurrection of one of football’s rare but highly charged — politically at least — fixtures, when the US and Iran face off for the second time in the World Cup. In 1998, Iran pulled off a memorable 2-1 win in France.

England, expected to win the group, will not have an easy ride against fired-up neighbors Wales, or indeed against their American and Asian opponents.

Group C kicks off with a monumental fixture for football fans in the Middle East as Saudi Arabia take on Argentina at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Nov. 20. With Lionel Messi seeking glory in what is surely his last World Cup appearance, the Green Falcons could not have had a more difficult start. It doesn’t get much easier with matches against Poland and Mexico.

Meanwhile, Argentina and Mexico will meet in a fixture that has produced some world classics over the years.

Argentina won 6-3 at the first World Cup in 1930, but it was this century that produced two unforgettable encounters. In 2006, Albicelestes beat El Tri 2-1 in the round of 16 thanks to a stunning Maxi Rodriquez volley, and they repeated the trick four years later with 3-1 win in South Africa.

Tunisia supporters will already be looking forward to their final Group D match against the reigning champions in what will be one of the Arab nation’s biggest-ever World Cup matches.

Meanwhile, neutral fans will hope that the meeting between Australia and Denmark in the same group produces an infinitely better spectacle than the drab 0-0 draw that the teams played out last time out in Russia.

Arguably the standout match of the group stages will be between Spain and Germany in Group E, where the teams meet for the fifth time in the history of the World Cup. (West) Germany claimed victories in 1966, and 1982, before the teams drew in 1994.

Spain, however, won the biggest encounter of all, 1-0 in the 2010 World Cup final.

The fourth Arab nation at the World Cup have been placed in Group F with Belgium, Croatia and Canada, and could just be the underdog to cause an upset and reach the round of 16.

Brazil go to Qatar top of the FIFA rankings and are many people’s favorites to win the trophy for a record-extending sixth time.

In Group G, they will renew acquaintances with three teams they have faced in the past two World Cup group stages. The Selecao drew 1-1 with Switzerland and defeated Serbia 1-0 in the group stages of the last World Cup; and they also beat Cameroon 3-0 in 1994 and 4-1 in 2014.

It is in Group H, however, where most of the “revenge” matches will take place.

In one of the most anticipated matches of the group stages, Ghana will be hoping to avenge their infamous loss to Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup, a match remembered for Luis Suarez’s late handball and sending off, and subsequent penalty miss by Asamoah Gyan.

Uruguay won the penalty shootout.

Ghana also hope for revenge against Portugal, who beat them 2-1 with a late Cristiano Ronaldo goal in 2014.

Portugal, meanwhile, will not have forgotten how a 1-0 loss to South Korea, playing at home, condemned them to an early exit from the 2002 World Cup.

In a strange twist of fate, Paulo Bento, who played for Portugal in that defeat, is now the coach of the South Korean team.

Football fans are known to have long memories. And revenge, as they say, is a dish best served cold.

Topics: football 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

AUSTIN, Texas: Valtteri Bottas led the way on Thursday as some of Formula One’s leading drivers called for Red Bull to be punished severely for breaching the sport’s budget cap last year.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, and a likely Red Bull news conference on Friday, the former Mercedes driver, now with Alfa Romeo, said he hoped for a harsh penalty that hurt.

“I personally hope it’s going to be a strict and harsh penalty because it shouldn’t happen — the rules are the rules,” Bottas told a scheduled official news conference.

“It shouldn’t be any different with the penalty. Let’s hope it’s a penalty that hurts them.”

Bottas was teammate to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton when he was beaten on the last lap of the controversial season-ending 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

“I was in the fight with them for the constructors’ title,” said the Finn. “Yes, we got that, but not the drivers’ — we lost by a few points. A few millions can make a big difference.”

F1’s ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA) found Red Bull committed a “minor” breach of the $145 million spending cap after an exhaustive investigation, it announced earlier this month. The breach, it was explained, was less than five percent of the limit, estimated to be $7.25 million.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz backed Bottas.

He said: “I think every team and every driver wants clarity and fairness. We all know how much one, two, three or four million can make to car development and speed.

“That’s why, years ago, the top three were spending $350 million and now we spend $145 million.”

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez defended his team as they seek, this weekend, to clinch their first constructors’ title since 2013, two weeks after Verstappen completed his runaway second drivers’ championship triumph in Japan.

“We believe we are in line and we believe that everything will come up in the right situation,” he said. “I will leave it down to my team to solve that with the FIA.

“At the end of the day, there are always teams that want to take performance out of you, especially if you are winning — that’s part of the sport.”

While the drivers made public comments, paddock observers and team sources claimed the team were considering an offer from the FIA to accept a proposed punishment, as part of an “accepted breach agreement,” a scenario likely to be explained by the team at an informal news briefing ahead of practice on Friday.

Red Bull has expressed surprise and disappointment at the charges made against them and is expected to argue that the overspend was not used to improve car development.

The team has to decide between accepting the FIA offer or taking legal action and taking the case before a judiciary panel which could result in heavier sanctions.

The possible penalties include a fine, a reduced budget cap, wind tunnel testing restrictions and points deductions, which if applied retrospectively could strip Verstappen of his 2021 championship.

“I just hope that if there is a penalty, it is important to take away the appetite for overspending two or three million on next year’s car because you think it is worth it,” added Sainz. “It needs to be clear for everyone.”
 

Topics: Motorsport

RIYADH: Saudi national team captain Salman Al-Faraj returned to training on Thursday after he was allowed to leave camp this week for a funeral.

The Green Falcons continue their preparation  in Abu Dhabi ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.

Manager Hervé Renard called up Al Naser goalkeeper Amin Bukhari to join the team as shot-stopper Fawaz Al-Qarni had scans on his knee and did not train.

Midfielder Sami Al-Najei did not take part in the session at the Emirates Palace Stadium as he continues to undergo rehabilitation work.

Saudi Arabia is joined in Group C by Argentina, who they will play first on Nov. 22, Mexico, and Poland.

Topics: Saudi sport football

RIDGELAND, South Carolina: Tom Kim felt as much a spectator as a player Thursday in the CJ Cup, amazed at how Rory McIlroy produces so much power with so little effort.

Kim wasn’t too bad himself.

They were the star attractions on a beautiful morning at Congaree Golf Club, one of them pursuing the No. 1 world ranking, the other a 20-year-old who is quickly becoming one of the more popular players among his peers.

Trey Mullinax and former US Open champion Gary Woodland each had a 6-under 65. McIlroy and Kim, who played together in the same group with Rickie Fowler, were among those another shot back at 66.

“He makes this game look so easy,” said Kim, who won two weeks ago in Las Vegas to become the first player since Tiger Woods with two PGA Tour titles before turning 21. “It was really hard to just kind of play my own game sometimes, seeing the lines he took. It was like 380 (yards) to the runout and he was saying, ‘Sit!’ I was like, ‘Really? Like sit?’ But he almost made it.

“Obviously, what was the most important thing for me today was trying to play my own game and not look at his line. But it was still so much fun.”

McIlroy was equally impressed, mainly at how polished Kim plays at such a young age.

They matched birdies for so much of the day in different manners. One example was the par-5 fourth hole, where McIlroy hit a 360-yard drive that bounded along the firm, wide fairway, and belted a fairway metal just through the green. Kim was 50 yards behind him off the tee, still 64 yards from the hole after a fairway metal, and then clipped a wedge over a bunker to 7 feet for birdie.

McIlroy really showed his driving ability on the 366-yard 15th, with sand and water along the right side of the green. He hit his drive just onto the front of the green, even as Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas in the group ahead were putting.

“The longer I stood over that tee shot, the more likely it was that I was going to lay up, so I just needed to step up and hit it,” McIlroy said. “Whether they were on the green or not, I had to go.”

Some apologies were in order by McIlroy, minus the hard feelings.

“He was never going to fly it on the green,” Thomas said. “It was never going to hit us. We’re just jealous. I wish I had hit on the green.”

McIlroy needs to win to reach No. 1 in the world for the ninth time in his career, and he was off to a good start with a bogey-free round.

Kim was one better, firing at pins with his superb iron play and not getting as much as he would have liked with his putter. He was tied for the lead until pulling his tee shot on the 18th, having to play short of the water and missing an 8-foot par putt.

“He didn’t really miss a shot out there,” McIlroy said. “He’s a very, very solid player, plays to his strengths. Makes the same swing at it pretty much every time. He was sort of picking my brain a little bit out there about speed training and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no.’ I think as he gets older and maybe a touch stronger, he’ll get that naturally.

“I was like, ‘Don’t go down that path, you’re good the way you are.’”

It was a good day for so many in the 78-man field, starting with Mullinax and Woodland. Both ran off three birdies early. Mullinax already was 7 under through 12 holes when his birdies dried up. Woodland finished with two birdies.

But not everyone.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player since late March and trying to hold off McIlroy, switched putters and didn’t have much to show for it with two birdies and two bogeys for a 71.

Jordan Spieth had a 75 with a round that included a triple bogey and a putt he missed from 16 inches. Spieth tried to backhand his short par putt on the 16th and it missed the hole, the lowlight of an otherwise rough start to his season.

Fowler, who had the 54-hole lead in Japan last week, fell back early when he four-putted from 20 feet on the fourth hole. He had a 74.

Topics: CJ Cup Tom Kim Rory McIlroy

