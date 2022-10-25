What We Are Eating Today: Get the vacation vibes at Brekkie in Riyadh

While summer is officially over, one of Riyadh’s newest breakfast spots recreates those crisp vacation morning vibes complete with delicious dishes that will get you out of bed easily for just a taste.
Reminiscent of laid-back eateries straight from Bali, Brekkie All Day Brunch and Cafe carries a tropical feel with its bamboo ceiling, woven-back chairs, and accent greenery wall. The modest restaurant makes you feel as if you’re sitting down for an experience rather than a meal.
The joint offers a wide variety of plates, including Western and Eastern takes on various dishes. For an indulgent meal, they recommend the scrambled mess, a combination of avocado, sweet potatoes, and eggs, nuanced by hints of sweet paprika, or the farmer’s breakfast, a similar concept dish with fried eggs and hash browns, drizzled with date syrup.
The double-layered Brekkie tostada is a fine take on the traditional Mexican breakfast: A crunchy toasted tortilla topped with a sunny-side-up egg, mashed avocado, beans and sour cream, garnished with some fresh coriander. It’s the perfect selection for someone looking for a light but filling meal.
For those born with a morning sweet tooth, their caramelized banana or sticky toffee French toast are the perfect starters to your day, made with sweet and thick brioche bread. The two dishes are perfect for the autumn season, garnished with candied nuts and smooth maple syrup.
Their offerings also include a variety of Middle Eastern-style dishes, like roasted pepper moutabel and foul moudames mezzes as well as types of shakshuka dishes.
Their mid-range prices make it the perfect place to have a weekend brunch with a big group. Whether you need an ambient place to get some solo work done or gather a few friends for some quality time, Brekkie will not disappoint.
While their coffee offerings are not the best in town and the waiting period is quite long on weekends, Brekkie makes up for it with flavorful, exciting and fresh meals and a summer vacation ambience.
Their branch on Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Road, currently the only one in Riyadh, welcomes diners from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
For more information, visit their Instagram @brekkie.sa.
In southern Philippines, special ‘black stew’ offers taste of local Muslim culture
Tiyula itum takes dark color from charred coconut powder
Dish is often served during festivities, including holy fasting month of Ramadan
Updated 22 October 2022
Jeoffrey Maitem
ZAMBOANGA CITY: As she tosses charred coconut powder into a bowl of marinated beef, Yolanda Adrias prepares a special dish that is not only a famous southwestern Philippine delicacy, but also a gateway to the cultural identity of one of the region’s largest Muslim ethnic groups.
The dish, tiyula itum, means black stew in the language of the Tausug people, who live primarily in the southwestern parts of the Mindanao island group — in Sulu and Zamboanga.
Though not a native member of the Tausug community, 28-year-old Adrias, a gourmet cook of Philippine cuisines, has mastered tiyula itum to perfection, gaining some fame in Zamboanga where she works.
“Our Tausug neighbors here would request me to cook it for them,” she told Arab News as she began to saute onion, garlic and lemongrass to intensify the flavor of the dish.
She then adds beef and brings it to a boil, mixing in chili to produce the spicy kick that many people love about the stew.
Left to simmer for a while until the meat becomes soft, the ingredients soon take on color from the charred coconut, turning black in the process.
Sometimes known as “royal beef stew” and historically linked to the dining rooms of the Sultanate of Sulu, which existed until the early 20th century, tiyula itum is nowadays served on special occasions such as weddings or religious festivals closely linked with Tausug traditions.
“It’s our identity,” Jainab Abdulmajid, who used to work as provincial tourism officer in Sulu, told Arab News. “If you want to know the Tausug culture, you have to embrace our delicacy.”
For the family of Gamaria Abubakar Bawasanta, a former civil servant in Sulu, tiyula itum is a staple dish during the fasting month.
“Most Tausug families serve that dish during Ramadan,” the 59-year-old said. “It’s part of our culture.”
To some, it is also the ultimate comfort food, and one that brings a sense of belonging.
Ismael Bantilano, a taxi driver in Zamboanga, would always make a stop at Kim-Rise, a restaurant famous for tiyula itum, to feel better whenever he is feeling low or under the weather.
“If someone from the family has a cough or cold, the soup is a good remedy,” he said, recounting how during his childhood, the stew would bring him relief during illness.
But Bantilano’s strongest memory of the distinct flavor of tiyula itum is related to his late mother, who would await his return from school to serve the dish.
“It’s my comfort food,” he said. “I can’t live without having it whenever I am craving.”
What We Are Doing Today: Making the most of Starbucks Rewards
Updated 21 October 2022
Jasmine Bager
Visitors to Starbucks in Saudi Arabia can now justify their caffeine addiction with a sweeter deal.
When ordering pumpkin spice latte, iced cold brew, or any other fancy customized drink, customers are now able to collect points or stars via a free app introduced to the Kingdom.
As in other countries, customers obtain stars according to how much they spend. Every SR10 ($2.66) spent will be worth four stars, and once 250 have been collected a free drink of choice can be claimed.
A total of 750 stars, which is the gold level, affords a free drink on the birthday of the customer plus access to exclusive offers and benefits.
People can download the app, add their name and then scan the QR code at the store after making their order.
As yet, the system is not as efficient as in the US where one of the perks of using the Starbucks app allows orders to be placed in advance and drinks to be customized. Users can also choose their nearest store, size of drink, add or remove any syrups or additions, and even request a sandwich to be warmed.
The order can then be collected, conveniently packed with the customer's name attached. Credit card details can be inputted to give the option of direct payment.
The Saudi version does not currently offer either of those options. It is simply an app to collect or redeem stars, and people cannot order on the app or pay directly using it.
However, improvements to the app are expected soon.
Recipes for success: Chef Ali Fouad offers advice and a hearty traditional soup recipe
Updated 14 October 2022
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: Ali Fouad, the award-winning head chef of the popular Lebanese restaurant Al Nafoorah in Jumeirah Al Qasr in Dubai, first started helping out in the food industry aged nine, in his father’s bakery in the mountains of west Beqaa. It was his dad who inspired him to pursue a career as a chef, and Fouad has steadily worked his way up through the industry, spending five years as a chef in Lebanon before moving to Dubai to join Al Nafoorah in 2006. Sixteen years at the same place of work is something of a rarity in the UAE, but Fouad explains: “This brand is something I believe in. The name is in my blood. It’s a friend and a family for me. Ten years back, I felt that, one day, I would be able to run this restaurant. At the time, I was the second-in-command. And my dream came true.”
Here, Fouad offers some advice to amateur cooks, and a delicious soup recipe inspired by his grandmother’s cooking.
Q: What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
A: Three words. Cook with love. If you do that, you’ll make everyone happy, no matter what the cuisine.
Is there a single ingredient that can improve any dish?
There are lots of amazing ingredients, but if I had to pick one, then for me it’s olive oil. You can use it in many things. It’s healthy, and it works with many dishes. It’s a major ingredient for me.
What are you like as a head chef? Are you strict?
I’m very relaxed, but nobody’s perfect, right? I think I’m very supportive and my team love to work with me — many of them are very loyal and have been with me since 2010 — so with them, not with new people, I might be a bit strict, because they know exactly what I want, so I don’t like it when they make mistakes. But in general, let’s say 80 percent of the time I’m not strict. But 20 percent… (laughs).
What behavior or request from customers most frustrates you?
Oh…. You feel pain every day. If not every day, then every two days (laughs). I wouldn’t say it’s frustrating, necessarily, but I might get a guest — not Lebanese people, but other nationalities — saying, “This isn’t how we eat it.” OK. I’m a Lebanese chef, I was raised on this food. I know each detail. I might add a simple ingredient to lift the dish, but I never change the traditional taste. Of course, I’m not going to say that to the guest, but sometimes this makes me upset. But you can never make everyone completely happy.
What’s your go-to dish when you’re in a hurry?
The Lebanese like raw meats. You know like you have tartar in Italian kitchens? We have kibbeh. It’s crushed wheat with minced beef and Lebanese spices — you add some herbs; basil and mint. It only takes five minutes or so. Or I might make these very traditional dishes that my wife likes — mujaddara and loubia. Mujaddara is a mix of lentils and rice and olive oil — you eat it with cabbage salad. And loubia is green beans with tomato sauce, garlic, onions and olive oil. They’re both very quick to make.
And what’s your favorite dish to cook?
It’s something that reminds me of my grandmother. It’s very traditional, and when I visited my grandma, she would always cook it for me. Whenever I cook it, I always remember her. I was so in love with her. We call it Addas bel Hamed. It’s kind of soup and not soup at the same time. Mostly we eat it in winter in Lebanon. It’s lentil with rice or potato, and selek (chard). My grandmother was a great cook, believe me. A great cook. She had a salad that I put on my menu now, I call it Chef Ali Teta Salad. “Teta” means grandma.
When you began your career, what was your most common mistake?
There are plenty of them. (Laughs.) From time to time, you’ll forget to check that the recipe is being followed properly. It’s so important to taste the dishes. Also, you need to keep checking up on the quality of the ingredients. It’s really important to have high-quality ingredients for Lebanese food. So you really have to stay in touch with suppliers, all the time.
What’s your favorite cuisine when you go out to eat?
Aside from Lebanese? I like Asian food — especially Thai. I like Mexican food. And Italian. Of course, when I want a burger and shake, then it’s American, but mostly I go for Asian and Italian, if I’m not eating Lebanese.
And when you go out to eat, are you able to relax and enjoy it, or do you find yourself critiquing the food?
When I go out, I’m going out to enjoy it as a guest. I like to go to places where I’m expecting to feel like I could be in Italy — if it’s Italian cuisine, or in Asia — if it’s Asian, in the same way that I’m trying to make my guests feel like they’re in Lebanon. I’m not big on giving comments or feedback. Even if I don’t like it, I’ll still say thank you and appreciate that they’ve done their best.
Chef Ali’s Addas Bel Hamed Soup
INGREDIENTS
200g brown lentils
150g red onion
200 ml olive oil
750ml water
500g fresh potatoes
100g salt
30g cumin powder
20g black pepper
500g chard leaves (aka selek)
20g garlic
30g fresh coriander
10g mint leaves
2x lemons
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Heat oil in a pot over high heat. When oil is hot, add the onions and stir until they turn brown and caramelize
2. Wash and cube the potatoes, add them to the pot with the lentils and stir
3. Add the garlic, coriander and mint
4. Add salt, cumin and black pepper
5. Add water and boil for approximately 10 minutes
6. Add the chard leaves, reduce the heat to medium and simmer until tender
Wake up and smell the roses, the saying goes, but a cafe in Alkhobar wants you to smell the flowers — and the coffee.
Lily Flowers and Cafe opened several years ago near gate 3 in the popular Mall of Dhahran, offering customers the chance to enjoy a cup and choose a bouquet in one stop.
Earlier this year, the cafe moved its fresh flower kiosk to a separate shop near gate 5 in the mall.
A short drive away, in the trendy Alkhobar City Walk, a more sophisticated version of Lily has opened — a glam cafe with intricate design, a broader menu, and a host of flavors and scents at customers’ fingertips.
Their iced Spanish latte, served in a smaller cup, is one of the better ones I have tasted in the Kingdom.
Pastries and cake slices are fresh and delightful. I like their donut coated in zataar with chocolate filling.
Lily’s latest cafe in bloom is in Riyadh at the View Mall, and is a fine addition to the capital’s growing cafe scene. Soft opening hours are from 3 p.m. until midnight.
Follow on Instagram @lily_flowers_and_cafe and @lily_fresh_flowers for opening hours and deals.
Flowers can be shipped online, and a selection of vases, fun boxes and gift packages, including some with coffee, is available for all occasions.