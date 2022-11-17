REVIEW: ‘Spirited’ on Apple TV+ liberally uses Dickens fare to create a musical bonanza  

CHENNAI: A lot of what Charles Dickens wrote in his 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol” holds true even today. The miserliness of the rich and the ill treatment of the poor is common in a world where greed is all too pervasive. An Apple TV+ original, “Spirited,” directed and co-written by Sean Anders, generously uses all the ingredients of Dickens’ masterly work. We see adaptations of Dickens’ morality fare every year, but “Spirited” displays some novelty.
Will Ferrell (returning to Christmas movies nearly two decades after “Elf”) and Ryan Reynolds deliver a singing and dancing adventure whose energy may well light up many homes. Ferrell stars as Present, one of the three ghosts who visit a nasty person every Christmas hoping to reform him or her with invaluable life lessons. His partners are Sunita Mani, who plays Past, and Tracy Morgan, who essays Future. This time, Present decides to zero in on Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds), who manipulates the media to create scandals that help politicians and corporations.
All the catchy songs come from composers Pasek and Paul (with Grammy and Tony awards between them), who have excellent credits spanning from “Smash,” “La La Land,” “Dear Even Hansen” and “The Greatest Showman.” Choreographer Chloe Arnold’s adds a lot of zing, enabling her cast of dancers to move around with delightful freedom — from splashing in water to skating on ice. Reynolds and Ferrell may not be at their best here, but they manage to sell “Spirited” in a strikingly spirited manner. Their fans and all those who love musicals may be thrilled to discover this Christmas present.
London-based artist Maysaloun Faraj discusses ‘Teatime and Dates with Matisse’ painting
Updated 7 sec ago
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Iraqi artist Maysaloun Faraj discussed with Arab News a painting she produced during COVID-19 lockdown titled “Teatime and Dates with Matisse.”
From the age of five or six, I remember always being the center of attention when it came to creativity and art — at home and at school. It was always a subject I loved and people around me encouraged it, because they saw something special.
I have a relationship with painting through color. I just immerse myself in color; it’s my language of love.
I think any artist essentially reflects what their experiences are. My experience — being born in the US and living my formative years in Baghdad, then coming to live in London for the past 45 years — informs the work, whether painting or sculpture.
I kind of look to the past but with an eye on the future. I look to my heritage, but in a very contemporary way.
“Teatime with Dates and Matisse” is a large work, done with oils on canvas. It comes from my series “Home,” which was created during lockdown. I didn’t have access to my studio, so, like so many people, I worked from home. It prompted me to draw what I was seeing day to day in my living room. I was really observing things that I took for granted.
The painting features my glass coffee table, which has on it the main subjects: a pot with orchids, a silver tray with a teapot and cup, a green glass vase, two ceramics that I made, and a book about Henri Matisse that always sits there.
It wasn’t until lockdown that I discovered that Matisse and Van Gogh produced their most iconic work when they were in confinement. Van Gogh was in an asylum and Matisse was in a wheelchair. Under the table, there is our carpet and in the distance it looks out onto the River Thames. You can clearly see the geometry of my work.
I think I try to be positive. There is beauty. There is love. It hopefully touches people in a very personal and colorful way. When someone looks at my painting, I want them to feel joy.
Asmaa Khattab’s walking tours take in some of the country’s lesser-known highlights
Updated 13 min 24 sec ago
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Egypt has long been one of the Middle East’s most popular destinations for tourists. Despite recent political instability, its historical sites and cultural treasures continue to dazzle visitors from across the world.
However, an independent, Cairo-based tourist guide has been shaking things up a bit by looking beyond the country’s typical, much-publicized offerings. “Tourism in Egypt hasn’t changed much in almost 100 years,” Asmaa Khattab told Arab News. “The early travel agencies came to Egypt and researched what potential it had for tourism. They did their cruises and palace tours. But from that time until now, few people actually changed how cultural tourism (goes) in Egypt.”
Ten years ago, when social-media usage soared in the country, due in large part to the Egyptian revolution that ousted the former president Hosni Mubarak, Khattab started posting pictures of some of the country’s heritage sites on a Facebook page she called, “Walk Like An Egyptian.” In 2015, she launched what are billed as Egypt’s first off-the-beaten-track cultural walking tours.
Her clients are treated to in-depth, quality-driven experiences, uncovering gems including celebrity museums and houses of worship in the capital as well as neighboring cities, including Alexandria and Suez.
“People come to Egypt, but they don’t get a full Egyptian experience. It’s very touristy,” said Khattab. “Of course, it’s important to visit the pyramids, but there’s always something special about Egypt that makes it Egypt. I wanted people to see Egypt like an Egyptian, and this was how I thought of the name Walk Like An Egyptian.”
Here, Khattab highlights some of her favorite sites from her tours.
Historic Cairo
A World Heritage Site, Historic Cairo is home to numerous important monuments that date back to the 7th century CE, as well as traditional crafts such as glass-blowing. “It’s precious to my heart, because I was always fascinated with Islamic art,” said Khattab. The tour takes in Cairo’s oldest mosque, Ibn Tulun, which features elements of Abbasid architecture and was built in the 9th century by the then-ruler of Egypt, Ahmed Ibn Tulun. The area also contains the City of the Dead, home to royal tombs.
Minya
Located in Upper Egypt, Minya is a stunning, oasis-like site that houses ancient necropolises and temples. “Minya is underrated,” said Khattab. “Nature in Minya, like the Nile and greenery, is mind-blowing.” It is also a place of contemporary talent. One of its best-known artists is Minya-born self-taught painter Hassan El-Shark, who creates folkloric art. His modest house has been turned into a public museum.
Manial
Another underrated gem in the eyes of Khattab is this southern Cairo district located on Rhoda Island in the Nile River, which includes a little-known water temple known as a nilometer — an ancient invention used to measure water levels of the life-giving river. There is also a museum dedicated to the iconic Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum on the island. Opened in 2001, the intimate museum displays her personal costumes, jewelry, records, letters, and awards. Another must-see is the ornate Manial Palace, which was inaugurated in the early 20th century. Built by the uncle of Egypt’s last monarch, King Farouk, it is influenced by Andalusian, Ottoman and European styles.
Complex of Sultan Qalawun
This complex was built over the course of just one year during the artistically productive Mamluk period in the 13th century and was commissioned by Sultan Al-Mansur Qalawun. The complex is impressive in terms of both scale and design. It houses a mausoleum, a school, a mosque, a public hospital, and one of the country’s largest minarets. This central landmark aesthetically resembles other prominent monuments in Europe and the Middle East, such as Granada’s Alhambra Palace, Palermo Cathedral in Sicily, and the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem.
Hosh Al-Basha
Meaning ‘Courtyard of the Pasha,’ this large, domed complex is the final resting place of the influential ruler of Egypt Muhammad Ali Pasha’s family members. The site was built in the early 1800s by the Pasha, although the man himself is not buried there. Instead, his sons, their spouses and children, along with servants and counsellors, lie in rest at the mausoleum.
REVIEW: Arab viewers at home with ‘The Crown’ season 5
Leading light goes to Palestinian actor Salim Daw playing Egyptian billionaire Mohammed Al-Fayed
Updated 31 min 24 sec ago
Tamara Turki
LONDON: After two years of anticipation, Netflix has premiered its fifth season of “The Crown,” in which a new cast portrays the British royal family in the 1990s.
Viewers are shown a more vulnerable side of the late Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton), a monarch worn down through arguably the worst era of her reign.
However, the highly publicized breakdown of the fairytale marriage of Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) overshadows the queen’s issues.
And one of stars of the new season has been Palestinian actor Salim Daw, who plays Egyptian billionaire Mohammed Al-Fayed whose son Dodi (Khalid Abdalla) later becomes romantically involved with Diana.
His storyline emerges in episode three, titled “Mou Mou,” which follows him from humble beginnings as a street vendor in Alexandria in 1940. Catching sight of King Edward VIII, the young Al-Fayed (Amir El-Masry) develops a life-long fascination with British royalty hoping one day to rise to its level.
It is often difficult to find a Western depiction of the region that hits close to home. Yet, for Arab viewers, many of the scenes could have come from an old photo album, from Samira Khashoggi’s pinned-back curls to the scorching heat that seeps through the film’s warm hues.
Daw’s best performance comes when his character acquires the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Paris and switches to Arabic to call Madame Ritz out on her discrimination. While Dodi is translating for the room, it is Daw’s tone, dramatic pauses, and expressions that capture the force of his words.
As “The Crown” draws closer to the present day, forgiveness and repentance emerge as important themes in season five.
Princess Margaret forgives Queen Elizabeth after years of resenting her sister for forbidding her to marry the love of her life.
Rita Aoun, executive director of culture at the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, said: “The Department of Culture and Tourism is more than ever working to cultivate a cultural ecosystem and embrace culture as a lived experience, advancing it as a public good, and protecting and promoting the diversity of cultural expressions to achieve sustainable goals.”
This year’s edition will feature 33 new galleries including from Colombia, France, Tunisia, Italy, Nigeria, South Korea, Morocco, Turkiye, and the UAE.
Abu Dhabi Art director, Dyala Nusseibeh, noted that the diversification of this year’s fair was very much down to its three guest curators, Tunisian art historian Rachida Triki, Turkish gallerist Jade Yesim Turanli, and arts journalist Riccarda Mandrini.
The gallerist highlighted first-time exhibitors Dirimart, and Galeri Nev Istanbul, both of which will be showcasing their works at the fair that will be open free to the public at Manarat Al-Saadiyat until Nov. 20.
Triki has acted as curator for the exhibition’s Focus section, running under the title “New Tomorrows,” that spotlights galleries and artists from North Africa and explores the artistic evolution of the region.
Welcoming visitors to the fair will be Italian visual artist Marinella Senatore’s “Bodies in Alliance,” a large metal and LED installation inspired by Italy’s traditional light structures created for outdoor public celebrations.
“Beyond: Emerging Artists,” features the works of up-and-coming UAE-based artists Majd Alloush, Sarah Al-Mehairi, and Mohammed Khalid, who explore themes such as consumerism, borders, and man-made territories.
The fair also includes a retrospective tribute to the late Iranian artist Farideh Lashai, known for her abstract contemporary paintings, and a display titled “Afloat Over Undulations” will showcase artworks via six video installations.
Meanwhile, Egyptian-born artist, curator, writer, and editor Dr. Omar Kholeif, whose curatorial practice focuses on art that intersects with the internet, has curated “My Life in the Metaverse,” an eclectic multi-media exhibit featuring international artists and guided by his alter-ego Dr. O.
The artists on display include Sophia Al-Maria, Cory Arcangel, Cream Projects, Simon Denny, Celia Hempton, Paul Heyer, Haroon Mirza, Farhad Moshiri, Trevor Paglen, Nam June Paik, Heather Phillipson, and Andy Warhol.
Mexico’s event was not the first time Ambrosio has championed an Arab designer, however.
Earlier this year, she attended the Women in Cinema event, hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, wearing a gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.
The supermodel wore a sweeping fairy tale-worthy nude mesh gown adorned with organza bougainvillea and silver embellished straps as she walked the black carpet.
The floral-embellished creation was plucked from Saab’s spring 2022 couture collection, which he showcased in Paris in January at his first physical show in two-years.
Ambrosio also previously showed her support for Murad and for Beirut in 2020, when she joined the designer’s initiative to help people in Lebanon after the Aug. 4 explosion that ripped through Beirut’s port area, killing hundreds and leaving 300,000 people homeless.