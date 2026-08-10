Ferrari Monza among £8m of supercars seized in London crackdown

LONDON: Over £8 million ($10.8 million) worth of vehicles have been seized in a police crackdown on antisocial driving in London.

Metropolitan Police officers, supported by the Motor Insurers’ Bureau, took part in an operation between Aug. 7 and Aug. 9, targeting uninsured drivers, antisocial and dangerous driving across Hyde Park, Kensington and Chelsea. Some 90 cars were seized.

Each year during the summer, these areas are frequented by tourists from the Gulf who bring their supercars with them. Some of these visitors race their cars irresponsibly and rev their engines, causing a nuisance to local residents and people in the area.

The cars seized in last week’s operation included a Ferrari Monza SP2. The motorist driving it only had a provisional driving license and had been in the car for less than half an hour when he was stopped by police.

The rare car, worth £3.7 million, had only been in the UK for a day when the motorist was stopped.

The action showcased new policing powers, whereby officers can seize vehicles involved in antisocial behaviour rather than give motorists a warning, allowing officers to tackle drivers who are causing alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public.

A total of 15 vehicles were seized under this legislation alone across the weekend, police said.

Special Chief Inspector Geoff Tatman, who led the operation, said: “We regularly hear from local people who are fed up with people driving cars dangerously in the area, or with modifications which make them a nuisance to those who live nearby.

“Through operations like this we’re arresting these drivers and seizing their cars so we can keep our roads safe and send a clear message that we won’t put up with their reckless and dangerous behavior.”

Councillor Caroline Sargent, deputy leader at Westminster City Council, welcomed the crackdown and said reckless drivers and racers were not welcome in the borough.

Sargent said: “People who think it’s acceptable to drive illegally in Westminster are not welcome here. The disruption caused by these reckless drivers and boy racers is often worse during the summer months and, as well as putting people at risk, causes significant nuisance for residents and businesses.

“We welcome the Met Police’s latest round of enforcement and our continued partnership in deterring antisocial driving, as well as the recent High Court injunction, which underlines the council’s zero-tolerance approach to this behavior. Drivers who break the rules risk losing their license or worse.”