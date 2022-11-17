You are here

Iran Protests 2022

Motorbike-borne gunmen kill 9 in protest-hit Iran cities – state media
Iranians at a metro station in Tehran fleeing and falling down as gunshots are heard in this grab made available on Nov. 16, 2022. (ESN via AFP)
AFP

  • Protests over the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini have intensified
TEHRAN: Assailants on motorbikes shot dead nine people, including a woman and two children, during protests in two separate attacks in southern Iran, state media said on Thursday.
Three suspects were arrested and the hunt was on for others after Wednesday’s first attack on protesters and security forces in Izeh, said a senior judicial official in Khuzestan province.
In a separate attack four hours later in Iran’s third largest city Isfahan, two assailants on a motorcycle fired automatic weapons at Basij paramilitary force members, killing two and wounding two others, Fars news agency reported.
The attacks occurred as protests over the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini intensified on the third anniversary of bloody unrest over fuel price hikes.
“Two wounded people died at dawn on Thursday, bringing the death toll to seven killed and eight wounded,” the official IRNA news agency reported.
The dead included a 45-year-old woman and two children aged nine and 13, said an official at the Jondishapour hospital in Ahvaz, the provincial capital.
Among the eight wounded were two Basij and three police officers, according to a security official interviewed by state television.
“A terrorist group took advantage of a gathering of protesters in front of the central market of the locality to open fire on people and security officers,” IRNA said.
Riding two motorcycles, the assailants opened fire at a central market in Izeh at around 5:30 p.m. (1400 GMT), killing five and wounding 10, Khuzestan’s deputy governor for security, Valiollah Hayati, told state television.
It is the second attack that the Iranian authorities have blamed on “terrorists” since nationwide protests flared over Amini’s death, after her arrest for allegedly flouting Iran’s hijab dress code for women.
Following the shooting in Isfahan, President Ebrahim Raisi ordered the authorities “to act promptly to identify the perpetrators of the attack and hand them over to the justice system for punishment,” Fars reported.
On October 26, at least 13 people were killed in an armed attack claimed by the Daesh group on a Shiite Muslim shrine in the southern city of Shiraz, according to an official toll.

Some return to war-battered hub of Palestinian life in Syria

Some return to war-battered hub of Palestinian life in Syria
Some return to war-battered hub of Palestinian life in Syria

Some return to war-battered hub of Palestinian life in Syria
  • Two years ago, Syrian authorities began allowing former Yarmouk residents who could prove home ownership
  • Yarmouk was built in 1957 as a Palestinian refugee camp but grew into a vibrant suburb
BEIRUT: Syria’s largest Palestinian camp was once bustling with activity: It was crowded with mini-buses and packed with shops hawking falafel, shawarma and knafeh nabulsieh — a sweet concoction of cheese and phyllo dough.
Kids played soccer and brandished plastic guns until men with real guns came in when Syria descended into civil war. Over the past decade, fighting devastated communities across the country, including the Yarmouk camp, on the outskirts of the capital of Damascus.
Today, Yarmouk’s streets are still piled with rubble. Scattered Palestinian flags fly from mostly abandoned houses, the only reminder that this was once a major political and cultural center of the Palestinian refugee diaspora.
Two years ago, Syrian authorities began allowing former Yarmouk residents who could prove home ownership and pass a security check to come back.
But so far, few have returned. Many others have been deterred by fear they could be arrested or conscripted by force. Others no longer have houses to come back to. Still, with the fighting having subsided in much of Syria, some want to see what’s left of their homes.
Earlier this month, the government opened up Yarmouk for a rare visit by journalists to highlight its push for returnees. The occasion: the launch of a new community center, built by a non-government organization.
One of those who have returned is Mohamed Youssef Jamil. Originally from the Palestinian village of Lubya, west of the city of Tiberias in present-day Israel, he had lived in Yarmouk since 1960. He raised three sons in the camp, before Syria’s war broke out.
The 80-year-old came back a year and a half ago, with government approval to repair his damaged house. Of the 30 or 40 families who used to live on his street, there are now four. Many buildings that were not leveled by bombs were looted, stripped of windows, electric wiring — even faucets.
“I’m staying here to guard it from thieves,” he said of his home.
Nearby, the right half of Mohamed Taher’s house has collapsed, while he is repairing the still-standing left half. “There is no electricity,” the 55-year-old said, though in some parts of the camp there is water and the sewer system works.
Yarmouk was built in 1957 as a Palestinian refugee camp but grew into a vibrant suburb that also attracted working-class Syrians. Before the 2011 uprising turned civil war, some 1.2 million people lived in Yarmouk, including 160,000 Palestinians, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA.
As of June, some 4,000 people returned to Yarmouk, UNRWA said, while another 8,000 families received permission to return over the summer.
The returnees struggle with a “lack of basic services, limited transportation, and largely destroyed public infrastructure,” UNRWA said. Some live in houses without doors or windows.
The UN agency said returns to Yarmouk increased, in part, because the camp offered free housing. At a recent press conference, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said an increasing number of Palestinian refugees in Syria are “basically going back into rubble just because they cannot afford anymore to live where they were.”
In the past, Palestinian factions in Syria sometimes had a complicated relationship with Syrian authorities. Former Syrian President Hafez Assad and Palestinian Liberation Organization leader Yasser Arafat were bitter adversaries.
However, Palestinian refugees lived in relative comfort in Syria, with greater socioeconomic and civil rights than those in neighboring Lebanon.
Yarmouk’s Palestinian factions tried to remain neutral as Syria’s civil war broke out, but by late 2012, the camp was pulled into the conflict and different factions took opposing sides in the war.
The militant group Hamas backed the Syrian the opposition while others, like the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine–General Command, fought on the Syrian government’s side.
In 2013, Yarmouk became the target of a devastating siege by government forces. In 2015, it was taken over by the extremist Daesh group. A government offensive retook the camp in 2018, emptying it of remaining inhabitants.
Sari Hanafi, a professor of sociology at the American University of Beirut who grew up in Yarmouk, said those returning are doing so because of “absolute necessity.”
“The others who don’t return — it’s because it’s an unlivable place,” he said.
A young man from Yarmouk living in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon agrees. With Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government still firmly in place, he said that if he went back, he “would always be living in anxiety and without security.”
“Someone who returns to the camp, or to Syria in general, is no longer thinking, ‘How much freedom will I have?’ He is thinking, ‘I just want a house to live in,’” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity, fearing for the safety of his relatives back in Syria.
At the community center’s opening, the governor of Damascus, Mohamed Tarek Kreishati, promised to clear the rubble and restore utilities and public transportation.
But there’s a long way to go to convince people to go back, said Mahmoud Zaghmout from the London-based Action Group for Palestinians of Syria, aligned with the Syrian opposition.
Yarmouk lacks “hospitals, bakeries, gas distribution centers and basic consumer and food items,” Zaghmout said.
There are those who hope Yarmouk will be restored to its past glory, like Suheil Natour, a Lebanon-based researcher and member of the leftist Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine.
He pointed to Lebanon’s Palestinian refugee camp Ein el-Hilweh, which was razed by Israeli forces in 1982 and later rebuilt. Yarmouk can also be “one day a very flourishing symbol of revival of the Palestinian refugees,” he said.
Others are skeptical. Samih Mahmoud, 24, who grew up in Yarmouk but now lives in Lebanon, said not much remains of the place he remembered.
He said he’s not attached to the buildings and streets of Yarmouk. “I’m attached to the people, to the food, to the atmosphere of the camp,” he said. “And all of that is gone.”

Emirati humanitarian group to build school for marginalized community in Egypt

Emirati humanitarian group to build school for marginalized community in Egypt
Emirati humanitarian group to build school for marginalized community in Egypt

Emirati humanitarian group to build school for marginalized community in Egypt
  • The primary school will have 11 classrooms, a library, science lab, technology lab and activity room
  • The $607,000 project in the northwestern Matrouh Governorate is scheduled to be completed by September 2023
DUBAI: The Big Heart Foundation, a humanitarian organization based in the UAE that operates globally, has announced that it is building a primary school to help meet the educational needs of vulnerable communities in Egypt’s Matrouh Governorate.

El-Nour Primary School will accommodate 600 students, teachers and support staff. The project, valued at $607,743, aims to increase access to high-quality, early-childhood education, provide pupils with a nurturing and empowering learning environment, and reduce dropout rates, which are typically higher in marginalized communities. It is being carried out in collaboration with Misr El-Kheir Foundation, an Egyptian non-profit organization that has been operating in the country since 2007.

Matrouh Governorate, in the northwest of the country, has a high illiteracy rate of 33 percent, and 65 percent of those who are illiterate are women. It also also has the highest rate of school dropouts in the country, at 7.6 percent. 

TBHF said it will build, furnish and equip the new school, which will have 11 classrooms, a library, science lab, technology lab and activity room. It will also provide capacity-building programs to help teachers improve their professional skills and expand their knowledge and capabilities.

In addition, the foundation said, the school will organize activities designed to encourage interaction between pupils and create a nurturing, vibrant social environment that will inspire them to continue their education, reducing the dropout rate. Community-based monitoring of the school will increase the sense of local ownership of the project and help ensure its goals are met.

“TBHF is committed to supporting long-term sustainable projects that directly impact and elevate the quality of life of vulnerable communities everywhere,” said Mariam Al-Hammad, the foundation’s director.

“Inclusive access to education is a fundamental pillar in the sustainable development goals of any nation, and we aim to assist communities in their efforts to develop human capital and boost their competitiveness.

“For young generations to have a fair shot at building bright futures, a good education is an absolute must.”

The school construction project is scheduled to be completed by September 2023.

Qatar rejects allegation it has hired fans

Qatar rejects allegation it has hired fans
Qatar rejects allegation it has hired fans

Qatar rejects allegation it has hired fans
  • Authorities apologize after Danish film crew was threatened by security staff live on air in Doha
DOHA: After days of fan parades in Doha and throngs of people greeting team buses arriving at hotels, World Cup organizers insisted on Wednesday the atmosphere is authentic.

“Numerous journalists and commentators on social media have questioned whether these are ‘real’ fans,” Qatari tournament organizers said in a statement. “We thoroughly reject these assertions, which are both disappointing and unsurprising.”

Many fans who have gathered wearing team colors are originally from India — a cricket-crazed country which never played at a World Cup — and among the large majority of overseas workers in Qatar’s 2.9 million population.

Fans traveling from overseas typically do not arrive at a World Cup until closer to their teams’ first game and the tournament starts on Sunday.

One video clip posted from outside the England team hotel on Tuesday showed fans chanting the line “It’s coming home” from the “Three Lions” fan anthem sung since 1996.

Suggestions that Qatar was hiring people to be fans followed reports this month that tournament organizers were paying all expenses for about 1,600 fans drawn from the 31 visiting teams to travel and sing in the opening ceremony on Sunday before the home team plays Ecuador.

The invited fans must stay for at least two weeks and are encouraged to post positive social media content about Qatar and the tournament, while reporting accounts which post abusive comments online.

The rebuttal Wednesday by Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy defended soccer fans living in the country “many of whom share emotional connections with multiple nations.”

“In different places around the world, fans have different traditions, different ways to celebrate, and while that may contrast with what people are used to in Europe or South America, it doesn’t mean the passion for football is any less authentic,” organizers said.

Fans living in Qatar could also buy cheaper match tickets in a category exclusively for residents.

They cost 40 riyals ($11) for each of the 47 group-stage games played after the Qatar-Ecuador opener, compared to the lowest price of 250 riyals ($69) for international visitors.

In a separate development, Qatar’s Supreme Committee said it has apologized after a Danish film crew were threatened by security staff live on air as they broadcast in Doha.

TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking as part of a live broadcast when he was approached by security staff that had appeared on a golf buggy next to the newly opened Chedi Hotel at Katara Cultural Village.

In the footage, which went viral on social media, Tantholdt is seen remonstrating with the security officials, displaying his accreditation before accusing them of declaring they want to break the camera equipment.

A statement from the Supreme Committee said the Danish broadcast crew were “mistakenly interrupted” during a live broadcast.

“Upon inspection of the crew’s valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity.

“Tournament organizers have since spoken to the journalist and issued an advisory to all entities to respect the filming permits in place for the tournament.”

Tantholdt was also caught on camera asking: “You invited the whole world here. Why can’t we film?”

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy was set up by the Qatar government to plan and prepare for the World Cup. 

The tournament gets under way on Sunday as Qatar take on Ecuador in the tournament opener.

Palestinian resistance operations add to Israel’s security headaches

Palestinian resistance operations add to Israel’s security headaches
Palestinian resistance operations add to Israel’s security headaches

Palestinian resistance operations add to Israel’s security headaches
  • The teenager killed the three Israelis near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday
RAMALLAH: The killing of three Israelis on Nov. 15 by a Palestinian teenager has placed into question security arrangements provided by the army and Israel’s internal security agency Shin Bet.

It has also given rise to speculation as to what steps the next far-right government under Benjamin Netanyahu could take to control Palestinians in the West Bank.

The teenager killed the three Israelis near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday and was hailed by militants as a hero, hours before Israel swore in lawmakers set to return Netanyahu to power atop a hard-right coalition.

The escalation of Palestinian resistance operations in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem has resulted in the killing of 29 Israelis since the beginning of the year — 19 in Jerusalem and Israel and 10 in the West Bank.

Israeli military analysts say that the attacks are no longer a wave but a new reality and that the new government will not have any new solution to the problem.

Yossi Yehoshua, a military analyst for the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, said individual attacks, whose perpetrators bypass Shin Bet, can only be prevented by better professional action on the part of the army and field civilian forces.

He added: “The Israeli army cannot deploy more regular forces in the West Bank because almost all units have been present since last March. These forces are not trained, and their competencies have been damaged.”

Amos Harel, a military analyst for Haaretz newspaper, said: “There is constant friction over police activities carried out by the Israeli army against the Palestinian population and between Palestinian villages and neighboring settlements."

Israeli forces launched a massive campaign to arrest Palestinians in Nablus amid armed clashes early on Wednesday. At the same time, settlers in the West Bank attacked and assaulted Palestinian citizens, burned a truck, and threw stones at cars.

The US has expressed its concern about the renewed violence.

Taysir Nasrallah, a Fatah Revolutionary Council member, told Arab News that the Israelis have no solution to the anger, frustration and loss of Palestinian hope, except for the security solution, which has proved to be a failure so far.

He said: “If the Israelis are not convinced that their security and military measures and collective punishments against the Palestinians have failed, they will continue to suffer in the same cycle.

“Additionally, the more collective punishments increase, the more individual attacks we witness because Palestinian youths are frustrated and without hope for the future.

“I do not see any voices within Israeli society seeking to know the causes of this violence, and preferring to adopt a political path that gives the Palestinian people their rights.

“Rather, they threaten to attack Gaza because that is easier for their army than confronting Palestinian children in the West Bank.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called on the Israeli government to stop protecting terrorist settler organizations and to curb them and dismantle their bases in the occupied West Bank. This would, it argues, dry up their sources of funding and deprive them of any legitimacy.

It holds the Israeli government fully and directly responsible for the repeated attacks by the army and settlers against Palestinians, adding that settler attacks are carried out under the protection of the armed forces.

Hamas spokesman Abd Al-Latif Al-Qanou said the daily killings of Palestinian people would push the resistance to expand.

Another Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, said the Israeli security forces felt a failure, in contrast to the “heroism of the Palestinian youths.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s departing Prime Minister Yair Lapid doubled down on his government’s harsh condemnation of a reported investigation by the US Department of Justice into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist, in the occupied West Bank.

Lapid vowed Israel would not participate in the probe into the fatal shooting of the 51-year-old Al Jazeera correspondent in Jenin in May.

Echoing remarks by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz the previous day, Lapid said that Israeli soldiers “will not be investigated by the FBI or by any foreign country or body, however friendly.”

However, the Palestinian Authority welcomed the news and promised to cooperate fully with a US investigation.

Fighting flares in Yemen’s Taiz as Houthis attack military base

Fighting flares in Yemen’s Taiz as Houthis attack military base
Fighting flares in Yemen’s Taiz as Houthis attack military base

Fighting flares in Yemen’s Taiz as Houthis attack military base
  • The Houthis have been attacking the vital Air Defense Military Base for some time in an attempt to seize control of it
  • Dengue outbreak has killed 22 since January, with 14,000 ill amid chronic medicine shortage
AL-MUKALLA: Heavy fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Iran-backed Houthis broke out on Wednesday in the city of Taiz after the militia bombarded and attacked a strategic hilltop military base, local army officials said.
Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni military official in Taiz, told Arab News that the Houthis shelled an air defense military base in northwest Taiz on Wednesday morning before sending ground troops to attack the base.
It sparked heavy fighting with government troops, and explosions rocked different neighborhoods.
“Army soldiers pushed back the Houthis and exchanged machine gun fire, forcing them to leave,” Al-Baher said.
The Houthis have been attacking the vital Air Defense Military Base for some time in an attempt to seize control of it, which would give them fire control over several areas of the densely populated city and allow them to completely tighten their siege of Taiz by closing a route that connects the city to southern towns.
“The Air Defense Military Base is a sprawling military complex that stretches across numerous hills and was developed by China in the 1970s,” Al-Baher said. “The Houthis would fully seize control of the northwestern regions of Taiz if they gained control of the base. They would thus use light weaponry to block the lone route connecting the city to the outside world.”
For years, the Houthis have bombed civilian districts and struck military sites in Taiz in an attempt to overcome government army fortifications that have prevented them from taking control of the city’s downtown.
The Houthis have not ceased attacking the city even during the UN-brokered truce that went into force on April 2.
International mediators have been unable to persuade the Houthis to lift their siege of Taiz by opening at least one key road into and out of the city, as well as to adhere to the terms of the truce, which demand de-escalation.
The latest violence in Taiz comes as local health officials in the city said on Wednesday that a dengue outbreak has killed 22 people since the beginning of this year, and 14,000 more are suffering the illness amid chronic medical supply shortages.
Ahmed Mansour, a health official, told Arab News that the outbreak has spread throughout the city, and people have flooded the understaffed and underequipped medical institutions.
Yemeni officials issued an urgent appeal to government agencies and foreign relief groups for assistance in treating the patients and eliminating mosquito breeding sites.
“The sickness is spreading at an alarming rate throughout the districts, as well as (heavily populated) and impoverished communities. We lack the resources to cope with the outbreak,” Mansour said.
The Houthi siege of Taiz, torrential downpours and inadequate assistance from the Yemeni government and foreign organizations are blamed for the development of the disease.
“The Houthi siege of Taiz is the primary cause of the outbreak’s worsening. We require fever-reducing medications, intravenous fluids and platelet transfusions,” Mansour said.
Residents of Taiz have long complained that the Houthi blockade has forced them to travel on hazardous, steep routes to get in and out of the city or to transport essential supplies.

