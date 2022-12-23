You are here

Asian soccer set to get new Champions League format in 2024

Asian soccer set to get new Champions League format in 2024
The Asian Champions League is set to be revamped in the 2024-25 season as part of reforms that should add a third club soccer competition for the continent. (Supplied)
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

Asian soccer set to get new Champions League format in 2024

Asian soccer set to get new Champions League format in 2024
  • The marquee Champions League would be cut to 24 teams, instead of the current 40
  • The changes aim to “increase significantly the financial distribution to participating clubs”
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Champions League is set to be revamped in the 2024-25 season as part of reforms that should add a third club soccer competition for the continent.
The marquee Champions League would be cut to 24 teams, instead of the current 40, playing eight guaranteed games in an opening league stage instead of six in a traditional group stage, the Asian Football Confederation said Friday.
The proposal echoes changes in Europe’s Champions League which take effect with a new, 36-team league stage in 2024 before the knockout rounds.
The changes aim to “increase significantly the financial distribution to participating clubs,” lift quotas on foreign players who can be selected, and feature more games between teams of different regions, the AFC said.
The AFC foresees an Asian Champions League with 12-team league stages in each of the east and west regions. Eight teams from each region would advance to the round of 16 played over two legs.
A single central venue would then host the quarterfinals through to the final in single-leg elimination games, an AFC’s competitions panel has proposed.
The second-tier competition would have 32 teams playing in a traditional format of eight round-robin groups of four teams. The knockout rounds would be two-leg series until a single-game final.
A new, third-tier competition of 20 clubs would be in five groups of four teams, playing each other once in a centralized venue. Eight teams would advance to play two-leg quarterfinals to start the knockout bracket.
The names of the second-tier and third-tier competitions have not been announced.
The Kuala Lumpur-based governing body said the new formats proposal would create 287 games to sell instead of the current 274 combined for the current Champions League and AFC Cup. The plan must be signed off by the AFC executive committee.

Topics: AFC Champions League AFC

King's Cup round of 16 ends with no surprises

King’s Cup round of 16 ends with no surprises
A photo of Ittihad beating Al-Shabab and qualifying for the quarter-finals of the King's Cup. SPA
Updated 13 sec ago
Khaled Al-Arafah

King’s Cup round of 16 ends with no surprises

King’s Cup round of 16 ends with no surprises
  • The quarter-finals will take place on March 13 and 14
Updated 13 sec ago
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: The Saudi King’s Cup round of 16, which took place Dec. 20-22, ended with no shock results.

On Tuesday, Al-Wehda beat Damac 1-0 and Al-Fayha beat Khaleej 3-1. The following day Abha overcame Al-Taawoun by four goals to three, Al-Hilal beat Ettifaq 4-0, and Al-Nassr beat Al-Adalah 2-0.

On Thursday, Al-Batin beat Al-Raed with the only goal of the game, while both Al-Fateh versus Al-Tai and Ittihad versus Al-Shabab went to penalty shootouts. Al-Batin won their shootout 7-6, and Ittihad won theirs 4-3.

The quarter-finals will take place on March 13 and 14, with Al-Fayha taking on Ittihad, Al-Wehda at home to Al-Batin, Al-Hilal playing Al-Fateh, and Al-Nassr hosting Abha.

Topics: King Cup Saudi football Al-ittihad Al-Hilal Al-Nassr

FIFA World Cup: French minister calls Argentina 'inelegant winners'

FIFA World Cup: French minister calls Argentina ‘inelegant winners’
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

FIFA World Cup: French minister calls Argentina ‘inelegant winners’

FIFA World Cup: French minister calls Argentina ‘inelegant winners’
  • Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera: ‘It’s just vulgar, inappropriate, really not up to the occasion’
  • ‘This Emiliano Martinez is not distinguishing himself. It is rather pathetic’
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

PARIS: French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera on Friday accused Argentine players of being “inelegant winners” and “vulgar” for mocking her country’s star Kylian Mbappe after winning the World Cup final.
“As much as our French team knew how to lose with panache, so the manner in which this Argentine team acted after this victory was not worthy of the match we saw,” the minister told French radio station RTL.
Oudea-Castera singled out goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who was seen in the victory parade in Buenos Aires holding a baby doll its face covered with a photo of French star Mbappe.
Immediately after the match had been heard in the Argentina changing room demanding: “A minute of silence... for Mbappe.”
Mbappe scored a hat-trick as France twice fought back to take the game to a shootout and then beat Martinez with the opening kick.
“I find it pitiful,” said Oudea-Castera.
“It’s just vulgar, inappropriate, really not up to the occasion,” she said
“This Emiliano Martinez is not distinguishing himself. It is rather pathetic.”
The minister said she was pleased that the president of the French Football Federation (FFF) Noel Le Graet had written to his Argentine counterpart to complain of “abnormal excesses“in the celebrations.
The FFF has also said it intends to file complaints against French fans who posted racist comments on social media after Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed in the shootout and Kolo Muani squandered a chance late in extra time.

Topics: World Cup 2022 football France Argentina

McCollum's 40-point night against Spurs gets Pelicans back on track

McCollum’s 40-point night against Spurs gets Pelicans back on track
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

McCollum’s 40-point night against Spurs gets Pelicans back on track

McCollum’s 40-point night against Spurs gets Pelicans back on track
  • Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 120-112, with Malik Beasley scoring 25 points and Jordan Clarkson adding 23
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

MIAMI: The New Orleans Pelicans got back to winning ways on Thursday with CJ McCollum scoring a season-high 40 points in a 126-117 win over the struggling San Antonio Spurs.

The Pelicans, third in the Western Conference, ended a four-game losing streak with the victory, which also featured 16 points and 10 rebounds for Lithuanian center Jonas Valanciunas.

The Pelicans led 94-75 at the end of the third and, although they allowed San Antonio to put up 42 points in the fourth quarter, McCollum’s shooting, including 7 of 14 three-point attempts, proved to be the difference.

New Orleans secured the win, which takes them to 19-12, without key men Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr.

Williamson, who has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, is averaging 25.2 points this season.

“It was great to see CJ have a night like he did, 40 points and the nine assists he had were impressive, we needed that kind of production from him with the guys who were out,” said Pelicans head coach Willie Green.

Green praised McCollum for his work ethic and commitment to improving and said the key was now to replicate that performance more regularly.

“It is beautiful to watch when he is on the floor and scoring like he does and getting his team-mates involved. That is what we need from him every night, we know it won’t always be 40, but just that consistent production,” he said.

Jeremy Sochan top-scored for the Spurs with 23 points and also grabbed nine rebounds.

The Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 120-112, with Malik Beasley scoring 25 points and Jordan Clarkson adding 23.

The Wizards (12-21) have now lost 11 of their past 12 games, with their only victory in that spell coming in Tuesday’s win at the Phoenix Suns.

Washington led 66-60 at half-time but trailed by three going into the fourth quarter.

A 26-foot three-point jumper from Nickeil Alexander-Walker opened up a double-digit lead for Utah, who remained in control until the end.a

Topics: basketball

Saudi boxer Sara Al-Shahrani strikes a blow for TKO Fighters

Saudi boxer Sara Al-Shahrani strikes a blow for TKO Fighters
Updated 23 December 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Saudi boxer Sara Al-Shahrani strikes a blow for TKO Fighters

Saudi boxer Sara Al-Shahrani strikes a blow for TKO Fighters
  • Sara Al-Shahrani to step into the ring in Yaounde, Cameroon to compete in a WBF international championship event
Updated 23 December 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: RIYADH: Dec. 23 marks a milestone for American coach Lee Starks and his Saudi-founded TKO Fighters gym as one of his prize pupils Sara Al-Shahrani will step into the ring in Yaounde, Cameroon to compete in a WBF international championship event. Al-Shahrani was scheduled to face Mokam Jeanne in a professional event amateur fight in the 52kg weight class. Jeanne was was replaced by Essi Chimene due to a last-minute injury.

At a previous training session Al-Shahrani told Arab News that she had been preparing since her last fight for a tournament she competed in during December last year.

“I’ve been doing training camps. I’ve been training back to back. I’ve been going to fights back to back,” Al-Shahrani said, adding that she had not taken any time off since then.

“I’m going back to the sense that I feel proud that I have my country behind my back. I have women empowerment behind my back, but it got me like, I need to win this. Like I feel confident, I feel strong, like Alhamdulillah (thank God), Inshallah (God willing), so I’m going to win this,” she said, adding that her job was to implement the plan her coach had set for her.

Starks, meanwhile, said that he was proud of the dedication shown by all his fighters. “It’s been an amazing, amazing experience,” he said. “The girls they really, really work hard.”

In 2021, the renowned trainer from Plainfield, New Jersey, launched TKO Fighters, a club that enables local fighters to enter competitions within the region and across the world. Starks has been impressed by the response. “Especially for a society where they don’t fully understand boxing and they do everything I ask of them,” he said. “They work hard, some of them work five times a week, some of them work two times a day.”

The trainer has such faith in his boxing students that he has personally funded their training, and is supporting Al-Shahrani for this fight.

“Unfortunately, we’re not getting much support,” he said. “We have gotten support from Princess Nouf in the past and that’s been awesome. But you know, unfortunately, I’ve been funding everything myself, being that the boxing federation is still working on things and still new. I think maybe though, you know, reach out to us and in the future,” he said.

Starks has been a boxing coach for the past 21 years, having started training young fighters in his home state of New Jersey. He has received numerous honors from the city of Plainfield and the state for his achievements in amateur boxing, which include producing 29 champions at his Plainfield Boxing Academy.

Topics: boxing Sara Al-Shahrani

French federation plans contract talks with coach Deschamps

French federation plans contract talks with coach Deschamps
Updated 23 December 2022
AP

French federation plans contract talks with coach Deschamps

French federation plans contract talks with coach Deschamps
  • Le Graet told Ouest-France newspaper Thursday that he’s going to meet with Deschamps and hopes he stays on
Updated 23 December 2022
AP

PARIS: France coach Didier Deschamps will meet with French soccer federation president Noel Le Graet next week to discuss a new contract.

Deschamps, who has been in charge for 10 years, has led Les Bleus to three major finals and won the 2018 World Cup.

France lost a thrilling World Cup final to Argentina last Sunday in Qatar and was also beaten in the European Championship final by Portugal six years ago.

His contract expires at the end of this year and Le Graet is hopeful Deschamps will continue.

Le Graet told Ouest-France newspaper Thursday that he’s going to meet with Deschamps and hopes he stays on.

“He holds all the cards,” Le Graet told Ouest-France. “Because I had told him that as long as he reached the (World Cup) semifinals then the decision belonged to him.”

Deschamps reportedly wants a four-year deal, taking him to the 2026 World Cup. But he may only be offered two years with an option for a further two years depending on results.

“I think we’ll reach an agreement,” Le Graët said.

The next major tournament is the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Topics: Didier Deschamps France Argentina

