Saudi project clears 1,028 Houthi mines in Yemen

Saudi project clears 1,028 Houthi mines in Yemen
The project is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help ease the suffering of the Yemeni people. (SPA/File)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi project clears 1,028 Houthi mines in Yemen

Saudi project clears 1,028 Houthi mines in Yemen
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Implemented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance in Yemen dismantled 1,028 Houthi mines in the third week of December.

This figure includes 26 anti-personnel mines, 161 anti-tank mines, 827 unexploded ordinances and 14 other explosive devices.

The project is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.

It clears routes for much-needed humanitarian aid aimed at supporting the country’s embattled citizens.

The demining took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.

A total of 378,636 mines have been cleared since the start of the project.

More than 1 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians.

The Saudi project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also provides support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

In June, the project’s contract was extended for another year at a cost of $33.29 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (MASAM)

Islamic Development Bank workshop promotes investment in OIC countries

Islamic Development Bank workshop promotes investment in OIC countries
Updated 7 sec ago
SPA

Islamic Development Bank workshop promotes investment in OIC countries

Islamic Development Bank workshop promotes investment in OIC countries
Updated 7 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: The Islamic Development Bank and the Islamic Center for the Development of Trade recently concluded a workshop on the digitization of services in investment promotion agencies in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s member states.

The two-day workshop, in which 32 senior officials from IPAs in 29 member countries of the IDB participated, tackled the technical aspects of enhancing digitization through the exchange of knowledge, experiences and best practices.

The workshop informed participants on the benefits of adopting digital technologies, the critical success factors for digital transformation in investment promotion and the challenges facing foreign direct investment.

Participants were also able to exchange views on the active leadership role of international development institutions, such as the UN Conference on Trade and Development; the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Center for Islamic Countries; the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit; the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation; the Coordination Office and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce.

The workshop also discussed the first joint annual report of the IDB and the ICDT on the investment climate and opportunities in OIC countries.

The 2022 report provided valuable statistics and insights related to foreign direct investment in OIC countries to help assess the investment climate, analyze major investment trends, identify issues and shape future policies.

The participants concluded the workshop with a recommendation to draw up an action plan that includes activities to facilitate the implementation of the digital transformation roadmap, which aims to promote the development of private sector investments.

Topics: Islamic Development Bank OIC

Green Riyadh project embarks on tree-planting campaign

Green Riyadh project embarks on tree-planting campaign
Updated 9 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Green Riyadh project embarks on tree-planting campaign

Green Riyadh project embarks on tree-planting campaign
  • Program to start in Al-Aziziyah neighborhood with 623,000 trees, bushes
Updated 9 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Green Riyadh project on Tuesday announced the start of tree-planting in residential neighborhoods — a central component of the program that aims to increase green space in the city.

It is one of four mega projects in Riyadh launched by King Salman upon an initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The program aims to plant trees in more than 120 residential neighborhoods. Designs have been developed based on global environmental standards that take local environments into consideration.

Green Riyadh includes the construction of parks in residential neighborhoods, planting trees on secondary streets, building pavements with trees and pedestrian crossings, planting trees around mosques and schools, planting trees in parking lots, building major parks and planting trees in valleys.

The project will start in the Al-Aziziyah neighborhood on Dec. 29 with the planting of 623,000 trees and bushes in 54 parks, 61 schools, 121 mosques and 78 parking sites. It will also cover 176 kilometers of roads and walkways in the neighborhood.

Green Riyadh contributes to the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan and the Saudi Green Initiative to plant 10 billion trees across Saudi Arabia.

It seeks to plant 7.5 million trees in Riyadh and increase green coverage to 9.1 percent, raising the per capita green area from 1.7 square meters to 28 square meters.

Through the project, the Kingdom will invest $11 billion over the next 10 years and create more than 3,300 new parks and gardens, which aims to improve air quality and reduce the temperature in the city.

It also looks to upgrade the urban environment of Riyadh by planting trees in residential neighborhoods.

To ensure the sustainability of green spaces, the program seeks to create a network to irrigate green areas, and reuse up to 1 million cubic meters of treated water daily.

The Saudi Green Initiative was launched by the crown prince last year with the motto “climate action, energy security and economic prosperity must be treated equally.”

Since the launch, Saudi Arabia has planted 18 million trees within the Kingdom, including 13 million in mangrove areas.

The SGI plans to plant 450 million trees and rehabilitate 8 million hectares of degraded land by 2030, which would cut about 200 million tons of carbon emissions per year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Green Riyadh

Saudi Arabia determined to protect, preserve its vegetation cover

Saudi Arabia determined to protect, preserve its vegetation cover
Updated 27 December 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi Arabia determined to protect, preserve its vegetation cover

Saudi Arabia determined to protect, preserve its vegetation cover
  • Anyone wishing to engage in any firewood commerce activities in Saudi Arabia must obtain a license or permit issued by the center
Updated 27 December 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The Saudi government is determined to curb activities that threaten the environment to protect its vegetation cover, reduce desertification, combat climate change and improve quality of life and protect the planet for future generations.  

However, many locals, especially those living in relatively cold areas, are fond of spending a few hours at night in front of the fire, particularly on their vacations and weekends, and preparing food using special types of firewood.   

During winter, they also light fires to warm themselves while sitting in their backyards, which has increased the demand for firewood and, subsequently, threatened the country’s vegetation cover.   

For the protection of the environment, the government established the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification to maintain vegetation cover and combat desertification. 

According to firewood violation regulations, anyone wishing to engage in any firewood commerce activities, whether citizens, residents or companies, must obtain a license or permit issued by the center.  

Excess logging in the Kingdom has become a serious concern over recent decades as it leads to a decrease in land productivity, reduces oxygen production, adds to soil erosion, and causes a decrease in groundwater reserves. It also negatively affects tourism and social development plans.  

Saudi Arabia has taken steps to ensure a more sustainable future. In October 2021, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Saudi Green Initiative, which reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to reduce emissions, increase the Kingdom’s use of clean energy and advance the global fight against climate change.  

In line with this promising initiative, the center is doing its best to protect vegetation sites and rehabilitate degraded areas around the country, combat logging, supervise and invest in pasture lands, forests and national parks, and promote a well-developed sustainable environment.  

The regulations, aiming to protect trees, state that anyone who sells or transports local firewood will face a fine of up to SR16,000 ($4,266) per cubic meter for each case. 

This month, the Special Force for Environmental Security announced that their officers seized more than 950 cubic meters of local firewood. These quantities were ready for distribution in the Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah and Asir regions.   

The regulations also emphasize that using firewood or charcoal in all commercial activities, such as restaurants and bakeries, can expose each violator to a fine of SR32,000 (more than $8,500).  

Shepherds who take their animals to graze in protected reserves can face a penalty ranging from SR200 ($27) to SR500 ($133) for each animal.  

The same regulations have made it clear that those wishing to engage in any firewood commerce activities, whether they are citizens, residents or companies, must obtain a license or permit issued by the center.  

The center’s inspectors, as well as SFES agents, conduct inspection tours to arrest all violators of the Saudi environment law and the regulations of logging to preserve the country’s vegetation cover, enhance natural resources to improve the quality of life, and achieve sustainable development in light of the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative.  

The General Authority for Statistics recently announced that Saudi firewood dealers had imported 135,000 tons of firewood and charcoal before the end of 2022, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by center.   

NCVCD&CD said that more than 800 import licenses were granted to these dealers, adding that the permission to import firewood comes within the efforts made by the center, the Agricultural Development Fund, the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority, and the Ministry of Commerce to facilitate importing firewood and charcoal and supporting its use as an effective and distinct alternative to their domestic products.  

The support to import charcoal and firewood, NCVCD&CD added, includes providing investors with financing solutions to help them supply the local market with imported firewood, in a way that can contribute to protecting and preserving the country’s vegetation cover.  

The statement noted that NCVCD&CD's efforts in issuing more than 800 licenses to some local importing companies in different regions has contributed to bringing large quantities of imported firewood and charcoal to meet the local market’s needs and meet the increasing demand during recent periods, especially restaurants that use firewood in preparing their food.  

These licenses, according to a NCVCD&CD statement posted on its official Twitter account, have also provided Saudi youth with job opportunities, by buying and selling imported firewood and charcoal.  

The statement added that firewood and charcoal are available in the Saudi market in large quantities, and citizens and residents can buy them at competitive prices, which has significantly contributed to avoiding cutting down the country’s trees for firewood.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Vegetation environment

Ijlal initiative to benefit, honor elderly pilgrims

Ijlal initiative to benefit, honor elderly pilgrims
Updated 27 December 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Ijlal initiative to benefit, honor elderly pilgrims

Ijlal initiative to benefit, honor elderly pilgrims
  • "It is our duty, as volunteers, to provide all the necessary services to ensure that visitors spend a wonderful time in the Kingdom": Shoudry
Updated 27 December 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: For the benefit of elderly pilgrims, a program called Ijlal has been implemented to provide guidance on rituals, facilitate services and direct them toward designated prayer halls. 

The program is an initiative of the Field Awareness Affairs Agency, represented by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

Director of the Grand Mosque Authority Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Shehithi explained that the Shariah urges Muslims to be kind and gentle, especially toward the elderly. 

Shehithi told Arab News that the initiative came at the directive of the head of the general presidency, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais. 

Regular follow-ups are conducted by the agency’s Undersecretary Majid Al-Saeedi to ensure all services are being efficiently implemented. 

Rania Shoudry, a volunteer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, said: “Volunteer work reinforces many moral and humanitarian concepts that Islam urges us to follow…(such as) serving pilgrims by honoring and respecting the elderly who have traveled to perform their rituals.

“It is our duty, as volunteers, to provide all the necessary services to ensure that visitors spend a wonderful time in the Kingdom.”

She stressed that serving pilgrims, particularly the elderly, is an honor volunteers are eager to fulfill throughout the year, especially during the month of Ramadan. 

Providing such services has a positive impact that leaves a lasting memory in the hearts of pilgrims, said Shoudry. 

Topics: pilgrims Umrah hajj Ijlal General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques

Saudi Islamic affairs minister meets heads of Indonesian universities on sidelines of ASEAN conference

Saudi Islamic affairs minister meets heads of Indonesian universities on sidelines of ASEAN conference
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Islamic affairs minister meets heads of Indonesian universities on sidelines of ASEAN conference

Saudi Islamic affairs minister meets heads of Indonesian universities on sidelines of ASEAN conference
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh has met with several presidents of Indonesian public universities on the island of Bali, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the second Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ international conference, which was organized by the ministry in cooperation with the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The minister was briefed on the programs and activities of Indonesian public universities, and held discussions on various issues of common interest.

The university presidents praised the Kingdom’s efforts, led by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in serving the Indonesian people and providing scholarships in Saudi universities, from which thousands of Indonesian students have benefited.

They also paid tribute to the outstanding development of the Kingdom’s higher education system, and the success of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs’ organization of the ASEAN conference, which had wide participation from scholars and thinkers and consolidated the pioneering role played by the Kingdom in spreading moderation and countering extremism.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Indonesia ASEAN Abdullatif Al-Asheikh

