South Korea to boost military readiness after drone incursion

SEOUL: President Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday that South Korea must boost its preparedness to respond to airspace intrusions after the military failed to shoot down five North Korean drones that crossed the border.
The Monday intrusion by the drones — one of which flew close to the capital Seoul — prompted the South’s military to deploy fighter jets and attack helicopters.
But despite a five-hour-long operation, the military failed to shoot down the North Korean drones, prompting widespread criticism over the response and an apology from the country’s military.
President Yoon said Thursday that the incident was “intolerable” and added that the South should ensure that Pyongyang “realize that provocations are always met with harsh consequences.”
“In order for us to achieve peace, we need to make overwhelmingly superior war preparations,” he said during a visit to the state-run Agency for Defense Development.
“The overall response system against all flying objects invading our airspace, on top of drones, must be re-examined to quickly make up for deficiencies.”
Yoon earlier this week slammed the military’s handling of the incident, and ordered the acceleration of a plan to launch a drone unit, which would include advanced stealth models, to carry out surveillance on Pyongyang’s key military facilities.
The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday it would stage exercises focused on drones.
The incursion was the first time in five years that Pyongyang’s drones had flown into the South’s airspace and followed a recent flurry of sanctions-busting weapons tests by the North.
The North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, said this year that he wanted North Korea to have the world’s most powerful nuclear force, and declared his country an “irreversible” nuclear state.
Yoon said the North’s nuclear weapons would not affect Seoul’s responses to Pyongyang’s future provocations.
“Regardless of whether the opponent has nuclear weapons or weapons of mass destruction, we should give a clear message to those who are provoking,” Yoon said.
Media said the fire appeared to have begun after a bus and a truck collided
SEOUL: A large fire on a major South Korean expressway spread quickly on Thursday, killing at least five people and injuring more than three dozen in heavy traffic before it was doused, emergency officials and media said. Video images on social media showed a soundproof awning engulfed in flames soon after the fire broke out on the Second Gyeongin Expressway near Seoul, the capital, at about 1:49 p.m. (0449 GMT). The heavy traffic made it difficult for vehicles to immediately escape the affected area, as the fire spread and a blast was heard, a witness told television broadcaster YTN. Media said the fire appeared to have begun after a bus and a truck collided. But a fire official at the scene said its cause was still being investigated, although the fire had been put out. Five people were killed with at least 37 injured, three of them seriously, an emergency official said.
KYIV: Air raid sirens rang across Ukraine as Russia unleashed more than 100 missiles on Thursday morning, according to a Ukrainian presidential adviser, and blasts were heard in several cities, including the capital Kyiv.
“A massive air raid. More than 100 missiles in several waves,” presidential office adviser Oleksiy Arestovych wrote on Facebook, and the head of Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region also reported Russian missiles in the air.
Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Odesa, according to a Reuters correspondent and local media reports.
Power cuts were announced in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, aimed at minimizing potential damage to the energy infrastructure.
The blitz came hard on the heels of the Kremlins rejection of a Ukrainian peace plan, insisting that Kyiv accept Russia’s annexation of four regions.
Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians, but Ukraine says its daily bombardment is destroying cities, towns, and the country’s infrastructrure from power to medical.
On Wednesday, Russian shelling hit the maternity wing of a hospital in the city of Kherson, though no-one was hurt, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s deputy chief of staff. Staff and patients were moved to a shelter, Tymoshenko said in a post on Telegram.
“It was frightening ... the explosions began abruptly, the window handle started to tear off ... oh, my hands are still shaking,” Olha Prysidko, a new mother, said. “When we came to the basement, the shelling wasn’t over. Not for a minute.”
Ukraine’s recently liberated southern city of Kherson has remained under constant bombardment from Russian forces which had retreated to the east bank of the river when the city was retaken in a major victory for Ukraine last month.
Zelensky, in a video address, urged Ukrainians to hug loved ones, tell friends they appreciate them, support colleagues, thank their parents and rejoice with their children more often.
“We have not lost our humanity, although we have endured terrible months,” he said. “And we will not lose it, although there is a difficult year ahead.”
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Kyiv and its Western allies have denounced Russia’s actions as an imperialist-style land grab. Russian President Vladimir Putin calls it a “special military operation” to demilitarize its neighbor.
Sweeping sanctions have been imposed on Russia for the war, which has killed tens of thousands of people, driven millions from their homes, left cities in ruins and shaken the global economy, driving up energy and food prices.
There is still no prospect of talks to end the war.
Zelensky is vigorously pushing a 10-point peace plan that envisages Russia respecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity and pulling out all its troops.
But Moscow dismissed it on Wednesday, reiterating Kyiv must accept Russia’s annexation of the four regions — Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.
There can be no peace plan “that does not take into account today’s realities regarding Russian territory, with the entry of four regions into Russia,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Zelensky’s idea of driving Russia out of eastern Ukraine and Crimea with Western help and getting Moscow to pay damages to Kyiv is an “illusion,” the RIA news agency reported.
TASS cited Lavrov as saying that Russia would continue to build up its fighting strength and technological capabilities in Ukraine. He said that Moscow’s mobilized troops had undergone “serious training” and while many were now on the ground, the majority were not yet at the front.
Zelensky told parliament to remain united and praised Ukrainians for helping the West “find itself again.”
“Our national colors are today an international symbol of courage and indomitability of the whole world,” he said in an annual speech held behind closed doors.
PHNOM PENH: A fire burning through a Cambodian hotel casino has killed at least 10 people and injured 30 others, police said Thursday, and neighboring Thailand sent firetrucks to help fight the blaze in a bustling border region.
Videos posted on social media showed people apparently jumping from windows after they were trapped by the fire at the Grand Diamond City Casino and Hotel in the border town of Poipet. Thailand’s public broadcaster reported dozens of Thais were trapped inside.
The blaze that started around midnight Wednesday was still burning Thursday morning.
At least 10 people had been killed and another 30 injured, some critically, said Maj. Gen. Sithi Loh, police chief in Banteay Meanchey province.
He said 360 emergency personnel and 11 firetrucks were sent to the scene and rescue teams were looking for victims.
Sithi Loh said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. The casino employed about 400 workers.
Thai PBS reported that 50 Thais, both staff and customers, were trapped inside the casino complex. It reported that Cambodian authorities requested help to deal with the fire from Thailand, which sent five firetrucks and 10 rescue vans.
Poipet in western Cambodia is opposite the more affluent Thai city of Aranyaprathet, and there is busy cross-border trade and tourism.
Thai PBS cited reports that the Aranyaprathet Hospital’s emergency ward was full and other victims had to be sent to other hospitals.
The US State Department has approved the possible sale of Volcano anti-tank mine-laying systems to Taiwan for an estimated $180 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
Northrop Grumman and Oshkosh Corporation are the prime contractors for the potential sale.
US law requires the executive branch to notify Congress of potential arms sales that are over a certain amount. But these notifications are usually not made unless lawmakers have given the State Department and Pentagon informal approval to move ahead.
The potential deal comes as China ramps up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan to assert its sovereignty claims, including almost daily Chinese air force missions near the island during the past three years.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said in a statement that the sale would take effect in about a month and that the system would help boost the island’s “asymmetric warfare” capacity to make its forces more agile.
“The Chinese Communist Party’s frequent military activities near Taiwan have posted severe military threats to us,” the ministry said, adding that continuous US military sales are the “cornerstone of maintaining regional stability and peace.”
The United States is Taiwan’s strongest international backer and main source of arms, which angers China.
China claims self-governed Taiwan as its own territory and vows to take the island by force, if necessary. Taiwan strongly rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claim and says it will defend itself if attacked.
DUBAI: Zaram received precious little formal education while growing up in Afghanistan’s rural southern province of Kandahar, but always hoped his children would someday benefit from the freedoms and opportunities long denied to him.
So when he learned in mid-December that the country’s Taliban rulers had outlawed higher education for women, depriving his daughter of the right to study, he was devastated.
“I wanted to be able to provide for my girl to have a better life than we are living,” Zaram, who did not give his real name fearing reprisals, told Arab News. “It will be impossible without her having an education. I cannot teach her myself as I barely went to school myself.”
The Taliban announced it was barring women and girls from colleges and universities with immediate effect on Dec. 20.
“You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females until further notice,” Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the minister for higher education, said in a statement.
The following day, a crowd of Afghan women marched defiantly through the streets of Kabul, protesting against the new decree, chanting: “Either for everyone or for no one. One for all, all for one.” Women were filmed weeping and consoling each other outside one campus.
Following the US military’s chaotic withdrawal from the country and the Taliban’s capture of Kabul in August 2021, many Afghans had hoped the ultra-conservative group would be more lenient than it had been during its previous stint in power between 1996 and 2001.
Those hopes were quickly dashed, however, as freedoms enjoyed over the preceding 20 years under the US-backed Afghan government were steadily eroded at the command of the group’s Kandahar-based leader, Hibatullah Akhundzadan.
Just a month after returning to power, the regime imposed gender-segregated university entrances and classrooms and imposed hijabs as part of a compulsory dress code.
Then, on March 23 this year, when girls’ secondary schools were scheduled to reopen, the Taliban abruptly rescinded the directive, barring tens of thousands of teenage girls from education. Primary school-aged girls, at least for now, are still permitted to receive schooling up until the sixth grade.
In May, the Taliban ordered women to fully cover themselves, including their faces, in public, to remain at home, and to only travel between cities with a male escort. In November, a new directive banned women from entering parks, funfairs, gyms and public baths.
On Saturday, the Taliban banned women from working in non-governmental organizations, leading many foreign humanitarian aid agencies to announce they were withdrawing from the crisis-wracked country.
Now, nearly all women and girls over the age of 12 are barred from educational institutions in Afghanistan. According to UNICEF, around 850,000 Afghan girls have stopped attending school.
Afghanistan is now the only country in the world to ban women and girls from attending schools and universities.
The rules do not seem to apply to the Taliban elite, however. According to the Afghanistan Analysts Network (AAN), an independent, non-profit policy research group based in Kabul, senior Taliban officials have their daughters enrolled at schools in Qatar and Pakistan.
The two daughters of Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban government’s spokesman, are reportedly attending school in Doha, while the regime’s health minister, Qalandar Ibad, reportedly has a daughter who graduated from medical school.
One Qatar-based Taliban official told AAN that “since everyone in the neighborhood was going to school, our children demanded that they go to school too. I enrolled my three sons and two daughters.”
“It is absolutely hypocritical,” a foreign humanitarian aid worker based in Afghanistan, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Arab News.
“But the Taliban leaders do not follow a global logic of what’s right and wrong, they follow their own internal logic. It is the driving force behind their decision making. They do not feel the need to justify anything to anyone.
AFGHAN WOMEN’S RIGHTS
MARCH 2022 — Secondary school children shut out of schools, ordered to stay home.
MAY — Women ordered to fully cover and stay at home.
AUGUST — Taliban fighters beat female protesters.
NOVEMBER — Women banned from parks, fun fairs, gyms and public baths.
DECEMBER — Women no longer allowed to work at national and international NGOs, banned from university campuses.
“This educational ban is the Taliban’s way of telling the world we are here to rule, to stay, and we do not give a damn about what anyone has to say nor can anyone interfere. Nowhere else in the Muslim world is there a debate on whether sharia allows women to pursue their education. For it to now be discussed by scholars in Afghanistan is astounding.”
The regime’s decree has met an intense backlash. One video circulating on social media shows female students in eastern Nangarhar province disrupting their male classmates’ final exams for refusing to stand in solidarity with them.
At another university department in the same province, male medical students willfully walked out of their exams in protest at the regime’s decision to ban females. Videos have emerged of Taliban soldiers beating male student protesters.
Several male university staff have also resigned in solidarity. One Kabul-based professor tore up his diplomas during a live television interview aired by TOLOnews.
“From today, I don’t need these diplomas because this country is no longer a place of education. If my sister and mother can’t study, then I don’t accept this education,” he told the news channel.
The Taliban’s crackdown on women’s rights has drawn intense condemnation from the international community, including the government of Saudi Arabia. The Taliban has hit back, however, saying foreign governments should “not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.”
On Tuesday, the UN Security Council called on the Taliban to reverse its policies targeting women and girls, expressing alarm at the “increasing erosion” of human rights in the country.
The 15-member UN Security Council said in a statement it was “deeply alarmed” by the increasing restrictions on women’s education, calling for “the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan.”
It urged the Taliban “to reopen schools and swiftly reverse these policies and practices, which represents an increasing erosion for the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms.”
In its statement, it also condemned the ban on women working for NGOs, adding to warnings of the detrimental impact on aid operations in a country where millions rely on them.
“These restrictions contradict the commitments made by the Taliban to the Afghan people as well as the expectations of the international community,” it said.
Unless the Taliban shows it is willing to soften its hardline approach, particularly on matters relating to women’s rights, the regime is unlikely to gain access to billions of dollars in desperately needed aid, loans and frozen assets held by the US, International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
Beyond sanctions and condemnations, however, there seems to be little the international community is willing or able to do to compel the Taliban to change ideological course. The Afghan people, it would appear, are on their own.
“Afghans have lost all their faith in the regime and their ability or willingness to reverse decisions,” the foreign humanitarian aid worker told Arab News.
“If any new changes are to be made, I believe it will be like a page out of the 1990s handbook where women are only allowed to continue their education in the medical sector for professions like nurses, doctors, midwives.
“There is a big trust deficit between the people and the government. Even the ministers who do not agree with the education decree have not voiced their opinion on the matter; you simply do not oppose the supreme leader.
“But we are at an interesting juncture, it will be interesting to see how this will play out as there is rising courage among the citizens in standing up for their rights.
“The world is watching dumbfounded at what is happening, yet the only thing the international community does is tweet out condemnations, the same old regurgitated words. Meanwhile women’s rights are shrinking day by day.”
For Zaram, the Kandahar-based father, there is little hope of his daughter obtaining a decent education, pursuing a career of her choice, or having a fulfilling life beyond the confines of the home.
“I feel ashamed of myself in so many ways. I feel I have failed her,” Zaram told Arab News. “What will she grow up to be? What options will she have? She will have nothing. I don’t want her future to be her being married off. She deserves better.”