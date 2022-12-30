You are here

Indian maker of cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths halts production

Indian authorities on December 29 halted production at a pharmaceutical company under investigation for a cough syrup blamed by Uzbekistan health officials for the deaths of at least 18 children. (AFP)
Reuters

  • At least 18 children died in Samarkand city after consuming Marion Biotech’s Dok-1 Max syrup
  • Production was suspended at the Marion Biotech unit in Noida, outside Delhi
NEW DELHI: The Indian maker of a cough syrup that was linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan has halted production of all medicines after an inspection by the drug regulator, India’s health minister and the company said on Friday.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said investigations were continuing, and production was suspended at the Marion Biotech unit in Noida, outside Delhi, while a senior executive for the firm said they were awaiting reports following the inspection.
“All manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at Noida unit have been stopped yesterday night, while further investigation is ongoing,” Mandaviya wrote on Twitter on Friday.
Hasan Harris, Marion Biotech’s legal head said, “We await the reports, the factory was inspected. We’ve halted production of all medicines.”
Neither Marion Biotech or the health ministry immediately responded to a request for comment on media reports that inspectors had found some deviation from rules on manufacturing at one of the firm’s production units.
On Thursday, Uzbek media reported a 19th victim, with the death of a one-year-old child. Uzbekistan’s health ministry had earlier said at least 18 children died in Samarkand city after consuming Marion Biotech’s Dok-1 Max syrup.
Uzbekistan’s health ministry had said the syrup contained a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, and was administered in doses higher than the standard dose for children, either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists.
India’s ministry of chemicals and fertilizers issued an order on Thursday, laying out specifications to regulate the sale of ethylene glycol from the end of March.
Uzbekistan has taken legal action against a representative of the company in the Central Asian country, and has ordered all pharmacies to withdraw the Dok-1 Max tablets and syrups.
Uzbek news website uzdaily.uz on Friday reported that sales of all Marion Biotech medicines were temporarily suspended in Uzbekistan, citing the country’s Pharmaceuticals Industry Development Agency.
India is known as the ‘pharmacy of the world’, and has doubled its pharmaceutical exports over the last decade, touching $24.5 billion in the last fiscal year.
The Uzbekistan case follows deaths of at least 70 children in Gambia that had been linked to cough and cold syrups manufactured by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The company denied any wrongdoing, and Indian government inspectors found no contamination in test samples of cough syrups linked to deaths in Gambia and said they met government standards.

Russia launched 16 drones overnight: Ukrainian air force

Russia launched 16 drones overnight: Ukrainian air force
Reuters

Russia launched 16 drones overnight: Ukrainian air force

Russia launched 16 drones overnight: Ukrainian air force
  • Russia launched 16 “kamikaze” drones overnight
KYIV: Russia launched 16 “kamikaze” drones into Ukraine overnight, Kyiv’s military said on Friday, a day after Moscow fired dozens of missiles in its latest barrage against Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

The Ukrainian Air Force said that all 16 drones, which it said were sent from the southeast and north, had been destroyed by air defenses.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel that seven drones had been aimed at the capital, and that five were destroyed within the city and two before reaching Kyiv.

An administrative building in the city was partially destroyed, according to Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, who also said there was no information about any casualties.

Russia has launched numerous waves of drone and missile strikes against Ukraine since mid-October, heavily damaging its energy infrastructure and forcing planned and emergency power outages.

Ukraine’s military said Russia had launched 69 air and sea-based cruise missiles on Thursday. While Ukraine air defenses shot down 54 of the missiles, but those that got through caused widespread devastation.

Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID-19 amid surging cases

Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID-19 amid surging cases
AP

Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID-19 amid surging cases

Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID-19 amid surging cases
  • Direct flights between China and Japan will be limited to four major Japanese airports for now
  • China recently reversed its anti-virus controls that kept it in isolation for nearly three years
TOKYO: Japan on Friday started requiring COVID-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China as an emergency measure against surging infections there and as Japan faces rising case numbers and record-level deaths at home.
Japan reported a record 420 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, one day after reaching an earlier single-day record of 415 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.
The numbers are higher than the daily deaths at the peak of an earlier wave in August, when they exceeded 300. Experts say the reason for the latest increase is unclear but could be linked to deaths from the worsening of chronic illnesses among elderly patients.
Japan tightened its border measures on Friday, making the antigen test that was already conducted on entrants suspected of having COVID-19 mandatory for all people arriving from mainland China. Those who test positive will be quarantined for up to seven days at designated facilities and their samples will be used for genome analysis.
The measures began ahead of the New Year holidays marked by travel and parties. Direct flights between China and Japan will be limited to four major Japanese airports for now, government officials said.
Japan earlier this year stopped requiring COVID-19 tests for entrants who had at least three shots — part of the country’s careful easing of measures after virtually closing its borders to foreign tourists for about two years. This year’s holiday season is the first without virus restrictions other than recommendations for mask wearing and testing.
The country is now reporting about 200,000 known daily cases.
At a meeting earlier this week, experts cautioned that the rapid spread of influenza this winter also has the potential to add pressure to medical systems.
China recently reversed its anti-virus controls that kept the country in isolation for nearly three years and announced this week plans to reissue passports and visas for overseas trips. This could send many Chinese abroad for the Lunar New Year holiday in January, raising concerns about the possible spread of the virus.
India, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan have also responded to the Chinese wave of infections by requiring virus tests for visitors from China. The United States said Wednesday it would require testing of all travelers from China beginning Jan. 5.
South Korea on Friday announced that it will also require travelers from China to show negative PCR test results within 48 hours or rapid antigen tests within 24 hours of their departures, beginning Jan. 5.

Myanmar court finds Aung San Suu Kyi guilty on 5 counts of corruption

Myanmar court finds Aung San Suu Kyi guilty on 5 counts of corruption
Reuters

Myanmar court finds Aung San Suu Kyi guilty on 5 counts of corruption

Myanmar court finds Aung San Suu Kyi guilty on 5 counts of corruption
  • The Nobel Peace Prize winner has also previously been ordered to serve a total of 26 years in prison
A court in army-ruled Myanmar found deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty on Friday in all five counts of corruption, a source familiar with her trial said, wrapping up the last remaining cases against her.
In a court session held behind closed doors, Suu Kyi, 77, was sentenced to a combined seven years in prison for the offenses, said the source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.
A military spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner has also previously been ordered to serve a total of 26 years in prison after being found guilty of a wide range of offenses, all of which she has denied.

Eight bodies found in ruins of Cambodia casino fire

Eight bodies found in ruins of Cambodia casino fire
Reuters

Eight bodies found in ruins of Cambodia casino fire

Eight bodies found in ruins of Cambodia casino fire
  • Unclear what started the blaze but it may have been due to an electrical short circuit
  • Rescue teams said they had to move slowly through the smoldering remains of the building in case it collapsed
POIPET, Cambodia: Cambodian rescue teams recovered eight bodies on Friday from the charred rooms of a casino-hotel where a fire killed at least 27 people a day earlier, with more than 20 people still missing.
About 400 employees and patrons were in the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in Poipet, a town on the Thai border, when the fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday, leaving the building gutted by the afternoon.
It was unclear what started the blaze but Sek Sokhom, head of the Banteay Meanchey provincial information department, said it may have been due to an electrical short circuit. A government committee has been set up to investigate the cause.
Prime Minister Hun Sen on Friday expressed condolences for the victims and their families, and urged authorities to improve fire safety and response times.
Safety standards in Cambodia and other parts of Southeast Asia can be well below international standards and poorly enforced.
Rescue teams said they had to move slowly through the smoldering remains of the building in case it collapsed.
Many of the victims were Thai, rescue workers said, and dozens of injured people were taken over the border to the Thai province of Sa Kaeo for treatment.
A key part of Cambodia’s tourism industry, casinos in the capital of Phnom Penh and on the borders with Vietnam and Thailand are a draw for visitors from Asian nations that ban gambling.
Those in Poipet are hugely popular with short-term Thai visitors as gambling is illegal across the border and unlicensed casinos operate underground there.

Philippines floods, landslides kill 44 after Christmas Day rains

Philippines floods, landslides kill 44 after Christmas Day rains
Philippines floods, landslides kill 44 after Christmas Day rains

Philippines floods, landslides kill 44 after Christmas Day rains
MANILA: The death toll from flooding and landslides caused by Christmas Day rains in the southern Philippines rose to 44, with 28 others still unaccounted for, the national disaster agency said on Friday.
Damage to infrastructure and crops has been estimated at 1.36 billion pesos ($24.4 million), it said in a bulletin.
Heavy rains submerged villages, towns and highways in the Visayas and Mindanao regions on Christmas Day, forcing more than 50,000 people to flee their homes.
The floods had subsided but intermittent rains continued, the agency said.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he may visit the stricken areas to assess the situation after his scheduled trip to China from Jan. 3 to 5.
“Unfortunately, the rainfall continues. So we have to keep watching the other areas also,” a presidential palace statement quoted him as saying.

