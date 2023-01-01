You are here

Ruud begins 2023 on a winning note at United Cup

Ruud begins 2023 on a winning note at United Cup
Norway's Casper Ruud hits a return against Brazil's Thiago Monteiro during their men's singles match of the United Cup tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane on Sunday. (AP)
Updated 01 January 2023
AP

date 2023-01-01

Ruud begins 2023 on a winning note at United Cup
  • Ruud had a successful 2022, rising as high as No. 2 in world rankings before ending the year at No. 3
Updated 01 January 2023
AP

SYDNEY: Casper Ruud has taken up in 2023 where he left off in 2022, beating Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-2 in the first men’s singles match of the New Year to boost Norway at the United Cup mixed teams championship in Brisbane.

Ruud had a successful 2022, rising as high as No. 2 in world rankings before ending the year at No. 3 after reaching the championship match at the ATP Finals. His start to last season in Australia was less memorable: He suffered an ankle injury in training and was forced out of the Australian Open a day before his first round match.

On Sunday, Ruud had only a few anxious moments before taking out a must-win match for Norway against Brazil. Norway were 2-0 down when he took the court against Montiero at Brisbane’s Pat Rafter Arena; he left he court victorious 72 minutes later, improving his record against Montiero to 3-0.

After a comfortable win the in the first set, Ruud went 2-0 down in the second before sweeping six straight games to clinch his win.

“It was a must-win so I was maybe feeling the pressure a little bit,” Ruud said. “But I was able to come out with a good start and starting the New Year in tennis down in Australia feels great.

“I always feel very motivated coming down here playing in Australia. Last year was a bit unfortunate. I was not able to play in the Australian Open. I rolled my ankle the day before my first round so I’m very eager to hopefully have a good start of the season down here and this is a perfect way for me to start another year on tour.”

Ruud’s win only delayed Norway’s eventual defeat in Group E. Laura Pigossi beat Ulrikke Eikeri 6-3, 6-4 later Sunday to give Brazil a winning 3-1 lead.

Former Wimbledon champion and Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova beat Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 to give the Czech Republic an unassailable 3-0 lead over Germany in a Group C match in Sydney.

The match was closer than the scoreline suggests. Siegemund generated 11 break points — Kvitova saved nine — and Kvitova overcame 10 double faults to clinch the tie.

Rafael Nadal, who lost his last singles match of 2022 on Saturday to Cameron Norrie will team with Paula Badosa in mixed doubles later Sunday for Spain against Britain.

Two singles matches — one men’s and one women’s — are played over each of two days, with a mixed doubles to conclude the five-match encounter on the second day.

The inaugural United Cup has teams from 18 countries competing in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney through to Jan. 4. The three city champions and the next-best performing country from the group stage will meet at Ken Rosewall Arena from Jan. 6 to 8 to determine the overall winner.

Topics: tennis United Cup

Doncic scores 51 as Dallas win streak reaches six, Nets extend unbeaten run to 11

Doncic scores 51 as Dallas win streak reaches six, Nets extend unbeaten run to 11
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

Doncic scores 51 as Dallas win streak reaches six, Nets extend unbeaten run to 11

Updated 01 January 2023

AFP

Doncic scores 51 as Dallas win streak reaches six, Nets extend unbeaten run to 11
  • Ja Morant scored 32 points and host Memphis Grizzlies beat New Orleans 116-101
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Luka Doncic scored 51 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to their sixth victory in a row while the Brooklyn Nets stretched their NBA win streak to 11 on Saturday.

Doncic added nine assists, six rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot in a maestro performance for the Mavericks in a 126-125 victory at San Antonio.

“I’m exhausted,” Doncic said. “Our defense wasn’t great. At the end we got a couple stops. Overall we win the game and that’s it.”

The 23-year-old Slovenian guard sank two free throws with 4.1 seconds remaining for the last Dallas points, then grabbed a rebound after the Spurs’ Tre Jones missed a tying free throw attempt with 2.1 seconds remaining to seal the Mavs’ triumph.

It was the third 50-point effort in five games for NBA scoring leader Doncic, who was at a loss to explain his high-point nights of the season.

“I don’t know,” Doncic said. “Some games they are going to double (cover) me, some games they are going to let me run the pick and roll. I just accept the coverage and go from there.”

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich joked that San Antonio’s goal had been to keep Doncic to 50 points after he had 60 in a triple double on Tuesday in a Dallas victory.

Christian Wood, who added 25 points and seven rebounds for Dallas, marveled at what he sees as a Most Valuable Player-style effort.

“It’s incredible,” Wood said. “In my seven years in the league, I’ve never seen anybody do what he’s able to do.

“He’s on an incredible run. He’s playing like an MVP, clearly one of the best players in the league.”

Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving scored 28 points and Kevin Durant added 23 to spark the Nets to a 123-106 victory at Charlotte, extending their win streak to 11.

The Nets improved to 24-12 and moved into second place in the Eastern Conference, becoming only the second club this season to reach 24 wins.

LaMelo Ball had 23 points and 11 assists while Mason Plumlee added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte, which fell to 10-27.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered their sixth straight defeat, a humbling 116-104 home loss to league-worst Detroit (10-29).

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points to lead the Pistons while Anthony Edwards netted 30 in a losing cause.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid achieved his fifth career triple double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the 76ers’ 115-96 triumph at Oklahoma City.

Tobias Harris led the Sixers with 23 points while Shake Milton added 18 and De’Anthony Melton had 17 points for Philadelphia.

Ja Morant scored 32 points and the host Memphis Grizzlies beat New Orleans 116-101. New Zealander Steven Adams grabbed 21 points for Memphis (22-13), which pulled within a game of Western Conference leader Denver.

Zion Williamson scored 20 points to lead the Pelicans (23-13), who fell half a game behind Denver.

Tyler Herro sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Miami a 126-123 victory at Utah. Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 32 points while Herro added 29 for Miami.

Julius Randle scored 35 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead New York’s 108-88 romp at Houston, which snapped the Knicks’ five-game losing streak.

Caris LeVert scored 23 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a three-game losing streak by edging Chicago 103-102 when DeMar DeRozan missed a winning jump shot for the Bulls at the buzzer.

Myles Turner scored 34 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 24 to lead the Indiana Pacers over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 131-130. Chris Paul scored a game-high 45 points for the Clippers.

Topics: basketball NBA

Barcelona held 1-1 at home by Espanyol after World Cup break

Updated 01 January 2023

AP

Barcelona held 1-1 at home by Espanyol after World Cup break
Updated 01 January 2023
AP

Barcelona held 1-1 at home by Espanyol after World Cup break

Barcelona held 1-1 at home by Espanyol after World Cup break
  • After 15 of 38 rounds, Barcelona will finish the year top of the league, ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference
Updated 01 January 2023
AP

BARCELONA: Barcelona stumbled in their first game since a seven-week World Cup break when they held 1-1 by Espanyol at Camp Nou in a heated Catalan derby that finished with both teams having a player sent off in the final minutes on Saturday.

Barcelona were in control of the Spanish league match from the fourth minute after defender Marcos Alonso scored with a header. But complacency by the hosts and some staunch defending by Espanyol gave striker Joselu Mata the chance to equalize with a penalty in the 73rd after he was fouled by Alonso in the box.

The game then turned testy. Referee Antonio Mateu showed a second yellow card to Barcelona defender Jordi Alba for protesting in the 78th and Espanyol’s Vinicius Souza for fouling a home player on the break in the 80th.

Mateu handed out a World Cup record 17 yellow cards in Argentina’s quarterfinal win over the Netherlands.

After 15 of 38 rounds, Barcelona will finish the year top of the league, ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference. But dropping points at home against a side just one point above the relegation zone was not in coach Xavi Hernandez’s plans.

“The draw is our fault. It was important to finish the year in the best manner possible,” Xavi said. “Espanyol was thrilled to reach the final minutes with a shot at getting an equalizer. These are games you have to finish off.”

A moment of silence was held before the game in memory of Brazil great Pele, who passed away on Thursday.

The derby was played amid complaints by Espanyol that they were harmed by the unexpected decision by a Madrid court to temporarily lift a suspension on Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski.

The court said Lewandowski should be allowed to play until Spain’s administrative court for sport makes a final ruling on the appeal that Barcelona lodged against his three-game suspension incurred in November.

The decision meant Barcelona were able to count on the league’s top scorer from the start of the match against their modest crosstown rival, which hasn’t beaten the powerhouse in the league since 2009. Espanyol criticized the decision, taken a day before the game, saying it caused “irreparable harm.”

Lewandowski played a part in Alonso’s goal when he got his head on a cross and Andreas Christensen then nodded the ball back for his fellow defender to tap home.

On having to play against a full-strength Barcelona, including Lewandowski for the whole game, Espanyol coach Diego Martínez applauded his players’ toughness.

“As we say in the locker room, we are ready for anything and to compete under any circumstances,” Martínez said. “We must be proud of these players. They are generous in helping one another and stick to the plan even when things are not going our way. The team knew how to keep a cool head and take advantage of our moments.”

Joselu had fought a solitary battle trying to win long balls against Alonso and Christensen until it finally paid off when he won an aerial challenge and was fouled by Alonso in the box. Joselu stepped up to the penalty spot and drilled his shot down the middle beyond Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Espanyol goalkeeper Álvaro Fernández, recalled by Martínez to the starting lineup for the first time since October, impressed with key saves down the final stretch. He stopped a header by Christensen and blocked a low shot by Lewandowski as Barcelona pressed for a winner.

“I am very happy for him,” Joselu said of Fernandez. “He has shown his character and that he is a great goalkeeper.”

Mateu handed out 15 bookings, including the two second yellow cards, in the Catalan derby. He also used a video review to withdraw an initial red card he had shown Espanyol’s Leandro Cabrera for a possible foul on Lewandowski in the 80th.

SOCIEDAD THIRD

Real Sociedad beat Osasuna 2-0 to move past Atletico Madrid and back into third place, at nine points adrift of the front-runners.

Brais Mendez scored in the first half and Alexander Sorloth put the result beyond doubt in the 64th.

Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal returned from a long injury layoff after tearing ligaments in his left knee in March.

VILLARREAL WIN

A late goal by Argentina defender Juan Foyth gave Villarreal a 2-1 win over Valencia.

Foyth only made one brief appearance to help his nation win the World Cup.

He went on as a first-half substitute for Villarreal and ended up breaking the deadlock with a header in the 88th.

Topics: football

Wimbledon player ban changed ‘nothing’, says Sabalenka

Wimbledon player ban changed ‘nothing’, says Sabalenka
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

Wimbledon player ban changed ‘nothing’, says Sabalenka

Wimbledon player ban changed ‘nothing’, says Sabalenka
  • Following Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Britain’s Lawn Tennis Association came under pressure from the government to impose a ban
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

ADELAIDE: World number five Aryna Sabalenka said Sunday that Wimbledon’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players last year achieved “nothing” and that she “really hoped” it would change course in 2023.

Following Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Britain’s Lawn Tennis Association came under pressure from the government to impose a ban.

Russian and Belarusian players, including Sabalenka, were eventually barred from Wimbledon with both the ATP and WTA — the men’s and women’s governing bodies — stripping the Grand Slam of its ranking points in response.

“I’m just really disappointed sport is somehow in politics. We’re just athletes playing their sport. That’s it. We’re not about politics,” she told the Melbourne Age newspaper on the sidelines of the Adelaide International.

“If all of us could do something, we would do it, but we have zero control.

“They banned us from Wimbledon, and what did it change? Nothing — they’re still doing this (war), and this is the sad (part) of this situation.”

The LTA, Britain’s governing body for the sport, has yet to announce whether the ban will remain for 2023.

Sabalenka said “no one supports war” and she hoped to be able to play at Wimbledon this year.

“I really hope that I’ll play there (in 2023), just because of the people, to feel this atmosphere,” she said.

Other players barred from the All England Club last year included Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Victoria Azarenka.

Topics: tennis Aryna Sabalenka Wimbledon

Arsenal have ‘desire’ to be champions: Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have ‘desire’ to be champions: Mikel Arteta
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

Arsenal have ‘desire’ to be champions: Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have ‘desire’ to be champions: Mikel Arteta
  • Arteta’s side will go into the new year with a formidable seven-point lead over second placed Manchester City
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

BRIGHTON: Mikel Arteta said Arsenal’s 4-2 win at Brighton proved the Premier League leaders have the “desire” required to lift the title for the first time since 2004.
Arteta’s side will go into the new year with a formidable seven-point lead over second placed Manchester City after they powered to a fifth successive league victory.
Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah set the Gunners on course to cement their unexpected status as serious title contenders.
Kaoru Mitoma reduced Brighton’s deficit before Martinelli raced half the length of the pitch to finish off Odegaard’s sublime pass.
Brighton substitute Evan Ferguson claimed his first Premier League goal in the closing stages, but Arsenal survived a nervous finish to make it nine league wins from 10 games.
“It’s a big win against a really good side. We had big moments, especially attacking the spaces with the way they play. We were ruthless, clinical,” Arteta said.
“We had some great moments, and also moments when we have to dig in and suffer. You expect that against Brighton.”
After squandering a golden opportunity to qualify for the Champions League with a late collapse in the Premier League last term, Arsenal found themselves written off as also-rans ahead of this season.
But Gunners boss Arteta has worked impressively to revitalize his team, sparking dreams among their fans of winning a first English title since Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles.”
Arsenal’s haul of 43 points from 16 games is among the five best starts to an English top-flight season, with the other four teams all going on to claim the title.
“You can’t expect to not concede anything with the way they play. It’s a big test for us, but we win two in a row after the break and now on to the next one,” Arteta said.
“I think we have enough desire. We know the other results, but we know our success will be from what we do.
“This is what we want to continue, to improve as a team and play better, to dominate all the areas like today. We had to suffer but we show we could manage the game.”

Topics: football soccer Arsenal Premier league

Frustrating end to year for Newcastle as Magpies held to goalless draw by Leeds

Frustrating end to year for Newcastle as Magpies held to goalless draw by Leeds
Updated 31 December 2022
Liam Kennedy

Frustrating end to year for Newcastle as Magpies held to goalless draw by Leeds

Frustrating end to year for Newcastle as Magpies held to goalless draw by Leeds
  • Despite dominating possession and chances, Newcastle could not find the breakthrough
Updated 31 December 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United ended a remarkable 2022 in frustrating fashion as Jesse Marsch’s Leeds halted the Magpies’ Premier League charge.

Despite dominating possession and chances, Newcastle could not find the breakthrough, as the Whites held on to claim a point at St. James’ Park and put a dent in what had seemed an almost unstoppable rise on Tyneside.

The result does not do too much for the standings, with United still in the top three and Manchester City dropping points, however, it’s advantage top of the table for Arsenal, who have the chance to extend their six-point lead when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion later this evening.

Despite being able to name fit-again Callum Wilson in his matchday squad, Eddie Howe went with the same side that served United so well at Leicester City.

And while United were the better side in the first half, they seemed to lack a little bit of the spark that has seen them climb from 19th at the start of the calendar year to a high of second as recently as last week.

That final ball, the final pass and delivery just seemed to elude Newcastle as a string of half-chances went begging on either side of half-time.

Fabian Schar, one of United’s top performers this season, got a glancing blow on a Kieran Trippier corner but could not divert goalwards as set pieces became Newcastle’s main weapon as their high-pressing, slick football seemed a distant memory.

Another corner soon after, this time Joelinton headed back, and Dan Burn swung and missed a clear-cut chance from six yards.

After the break, Nick Pope had to be sharp to palm away a long-range effort from nine-goal Rodrigo as Leeds had a rare foray forward.

Chris Wood, preferred to Wilson, for the first hour anyway, was smothered by Illan Meslier before the Frenchman produced the save of the match to deny another Schar effort from a Trippier corner.

Sean Longstaff, so often United’s engine in the middle, began to find spaces in the second 45, but at vital times his quality left him. Joelinton set him free just after the hour, but he rifled over the top with the goal and Meslier at his mercy.

The second of his chances to score also saw him hammer into the Gallowgate End as this time Miguel Almiron set him free on the edge of the 18-yard box.

Longstaff’s finishing in many ways epitomized a performance that just didn’t quite reach the levels of recent weeks and months as United signed off on home turf with two points less than they’d expected.

While in the short term this will be a big disappointment to Howe and United, the long-term view should not be lost.

The Howe revolution started with a January win against Leeds and in many ways, it feels like it has been dented somewhat by the same side in December.

A lot can happen in a year, as United have proved, and progress was all that was required after a campaign of pain in 2021/22. This United side have far surpassed that, and the frustration shown in dropping two home points in December is in direct contrast to what would have been viewed as a solid result 12 months previous.

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league leeds united

