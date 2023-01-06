You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia's first female international referee was appointed by FIFA

Saudi Arabia's first female international referee was appointed by FIFA

Saudi Arabia's first female international referee was appointed by FIFA
Al-Asmari began her sports career as a referee in 2018 by managing a series of matches in the Saudi Women’s League (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m3ery

Updated 06 January 2023

Saudi Arabia's first female international referee was appointed by FIFA

Saudi Arabia's first female international referee was appointed by FIFA
  • Anoud Al-Asmari’s one of eight Saudis on the international panel announced by the world body
Updated 06 January 2023

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s first female international referee was appointed by FIFA on Thursday, less than a year after the kingdom’s national women’s team made their debut.
Anoud Al-Asmari’s international badge is the latest in a series of steps in football by the Saudis, who have lured 37-year-old great Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League and are mulling a World Cup co-hosting bid.
“I am happy to be the first Saudi female referee to receive the international badge in the history of Saudi sports,” Asmari, one of eight Saudis on the international panel announced by the world body.
Asked how she would feel about officiating a men’s game, Asmari, 34, said she wouldn’t give it any thought until it was approved by the Saudi FA.
In Saudi more opportunities have started to open up in women’s sport in the recent years, including a women’s football league that started in November 2021.
The first Saudi women’s national team, coached by German veteran Monica Stapp, beat the Seychelles 2-0 in their maiden official match last February.
Saudi Arabia, whose neighbor Qatar hosted the World Cup in November and December, has applied to hold the Women’s Asian Cup in 2026 and is the sole bidder for the men’s version in 2027.
It is also considering a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup alongside Egypt and Greece.

Topics: FIFA Saudi Arabia football

Related

Saudi footballer undergoes successful surgery after World Cup injury
Sport
Saudi footballer undergoes successful surgery after World Cup injury
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Riyadh ahead of grand Al-Nassr unveiling
Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Riyadh ahead of grand Al-Nassr unveiling

Al-Hilal win Clasico: 5 things we learned from latest round of Roshn Saudi League

Al-Hilal win Clasico: 5 things we learned from latest round of Roshn Saudi League
Updated 4 min 31 sec ago
John Duerden

Al-Hilal win Clasico: 5 things we learned from latest round of Roshn Saudi League

Al-Hilal win Clasico: 5 things we learned from latest round of Roshn Saudi League
  • Asian and Saudi champions defeat Al-Ittihad in Jeddah on a good day for leaders Al-Nassr despite match postponement
Updated 4 min 31 sec ago
John Duerden

While there has been a staggering number of headlines around the world about domestic football in Saudi Arabia due to Al-Nassr’s signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in the past week, there is always plenty going on in the league. Here are five things we learned from the latest day of action.

In an unprecedented week, Al-Hilal do familiar things

The tens of millions of newly interested observers of Saudi Arabian football learned a valuable lesson on Thursday: Never count Al-Hilal out. They went to Al-Ittihad and won 1-0 to move into third.

It is not that often in Saudi Arabian football that the spotlight moves completely away from Al-Hilal, the most successful club in the country’s history, as well as that of Asia. It has done just that in the past week or so, but a hard-fought victory at Al-Ittihad was a reminder of what the champions do best when the pressure is on: They win big games. 

And the pressure was on. After dropping four points from the previous two encounters, a trip to Jeddah to take on the unbeaten Tigers, who would have gone top with a victory, was a tough one indeed. Yet a 12th-minute goal, a typical strike from Odion Ighalo, now not the only former Manchester United forward in the league, who was once again in the right place at the right time, was enough to give the Blues a big result. They won the midfield battle and once ahead displayed admirable concentration and discipline.

It was a battling performance and showed that the champions will not give up their title easily. Had they lost, they could have found themselves seven points off the pace by Friday and coach Ramon Diaz would have started to sweat. This, however, was a solid performance.

Nuno Santo needs to learn how to beat Al-Hilal

After coaching Valencia, Porto, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur, Nuno Santo has plenty of experience in handling pressure in the big leagues. There is something similar at Al-Ittihad, a club that is built for success but has not won the title since 2009. Getting their claws back on that trophy is clearly the major objective for the Tigers.

The problem is that to lift the title, they are going to have to beat Al-Hilal, and that is proving to be tricky. The desperation to win was there for all to see, but Al-Ittihad lacked a little composure going forward (though we’ll never know how a second-half shot from Abderrazak Hamdallah was kept out) and did not look quite so defensively solid as usual.

Last season, two defeats at the hands of the Riyadh giants cost Al-Ittihad the crown in a season when it was all almost on their head. With just one win against their rivals since 2016, the Jeddah club are going to have to find a way to break this habit. If Santo can do that, then he could be the man to end the title drought. If not, he will just join a long line of coaches who struggled with Al-Hilal and failed to bring the trophy back to the shores of the Red Sea.

Al-Shabab first powerhouse to lose to newly promoted team 

Losing 2-1 to Al-Wehda is a big blow for Al-Shabab for more than one reason. This was only the fifth combined win managed by the three promoted teams and the only one that has come against one of the big boys.

This would not be so bad for the Riyadh powerhouse if they had not just lost their previous game but one. After such a great start to the season, to drop six points in the first three games after the resumption of the campaign is a cause for concern, especially after taking the lead against Al-Wehda, a team that have been improving lately and are climbing the table.

Unlike the recent 4-1 loss to Al Fateh, Al-Shabab had chances to get something from the game and missed a number of opportunities. The first defeat was seen as a blip, but two losses against teams who are not title rivals in the space of not much more than a week is worrying. There is the small matter of Al-Ittihad next. Another loss really would be damaging.

A good day for Al-Nassr despite postponement

The focus has understandably been on the arrival of a certain five-time Ballon d’Or winner and while Ronaldo would not have made his debut against Al-Tai anyway, as he is reportedly to serve a two-match ban that was issued when he was in England and was also waiting for international clearance, it did all feel a bit anticlimactic as bad weather caused a 24-hour delay.

The game will be played on Friday, and perhaps it is a blessing in disguise. On Thursday, Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal was a massive game but on Friday, Al-Nassr will be the headline act. Even better is that they are still on top. Both Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad could have gone above Al-Nassr with a victory, yet both ended up being defeated. It means that victory over Al-Tai would take the Yellows four points clear. It really could be a special few days for the nine-time champions.

Damac can’t quite make that jump

It was always going to be tough for Damac to challenge for the title, but there is a danger that this season is going to follow that of the previous campaign: a solid start — even if not as spectacular this time — followed by a slowdown in results. The draw specialists had a real chance to move clear in sixth with a home game against Al-Raed but ended up losing 2-1.

It is so difficult for them to find the required consistency and the depth of squad to really make the jump from the upper mid-table places and really start challenging. The same goes for Al-Taawoun, a team that has done marvelously well at times in recent seasons but still can’t quite make the big four become a big five or six. It is much easier said than done.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League Saudi Arabia Al-Hilal Saudi Club Al-Nasr Al-Shabab Football Club Saudi El Clasico

Related

PIF-owned ROSHN signs $1.6bn credit facilities with Saudi banks to ramp up operations
Business & Economy
PIF-owned ROSHN signs $1.6bn credit facilities with Saudi banks to ramp up operations
ROSHN signs land deals with Ajdan to develop 270 villas in Riyadh’s SEDRA project  
Business & Economy
ROSHN signs land deals with Ajdan to develop 270 villas in Riyadh’s SEDRA project  

Marcelo Gallardo to lead Saudi select team against Paris Saint-Germain in Riyadh Season Cup

Marcelo Gallardo to lead Saudi select team against Paris Saint-Germain in Riyadh Season Cup
Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News

Marcelo Gallardo to lead Saudi select team against Paris Saint-Germain in Riyadh Season Cup

Marcelo Gallardo to lead Saudi select team against Paris Saint-Germain in Riyadh Season Cup
  • Friendly match on Jan. 19 could see Cristiano Ronaldo line up for Riyadh Season team against Lionel Messi and French champions
Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Argentinian coach Marcelo Gallardo is set to lead a Saudi Riyadh Season select team in an exhibition match against French champions Paris Saint-Germain, Chairman of the Riyadh Season Turki Al-Sheikh said in a tweet in the early hours of Friday.

Gallardo, the former River Plate, Monaco and PSG coach, will oversee the team — which is made up of Saudi football stars from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr — in the Riyadh Season Cup, which was announced last October.

The match raises the intriguing possibility of new Al-Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo facing his long-time rival and PSG star Lionel Messi, fresh from winning the World Cup with Argentina last month.

The Riyadh Season Cup will take place on Jan. 19 at King Fahd International Stadium in the Saudi capital.

Alongside Messi, in Paris Saint-Germain’s ranks will be Brazil’s Neymar and France World Cup final hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappe, while the select team includes the likes of Matheus Pereira and Odion Ighalo of Al-Hilal, and Alvaro Gonzalez and Talisca of Al-Nassr.

Topics: Riyadh Season Cup Riyadh season Saudi Arabia football

Related

Riyadh Season attracts 10m regional, international visitors
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Season attracts 10m regional, international visitors
Al-Nassr coach Garcia hails ‘extraordinary’ Ronaldo signing
Saudi Sport
Al-Nassr coach Garcia hails ‘extraordinary’ Ronaldo signing

Iraq welcomes neigbors back as years of football wilderness come to an end

Iraq welcomes neigbors back as years of football wilderness come to an end
Updated 56 min 2 sec ago
Ahmed Twaij

Iraq welcomes neigbors back as years of football wilderness come to an end

Iraq welcomes neigbors back as years of football wilderness come to an end
  • Hosting of 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in Basra has brought joy to locals and is a sign the nation is open for business after decades of strife
Updated 56 min 2 sec ago
Ahmed Twaij

BASRA: There is an air of excitement around Basra. The streets of the southern Iraqi city are full. The markets, propped up along the famed Shatt Al-Arab river delta, are sprawling as music blasts from speakers in celebration.

Basra is making a statement on behalf of the country: 20 years on from the Iraq war, Iraq is back. The nation is making its mark on the global stage and is beginning with Basra hosting the 25th Arab Gulf Cup.

If anything, this feels more like a welcome-back ceremony. It is the first time Iraq has hosted the tournament since 1979. Thanks to years of war, sanctions and political corruption and dictatorship, FIFA has not permitted Iraq to host international football matches on its home turf for three decades. That ban was lifted in late 2021 and paved the way for Iraq to host the prestigious tournament, having previously won the trophy three times.

This long period of absence from the international scene has left Iraq an increasingly isolated country. With a passport consistently ranked one of the lowest in the world, few Iraqis have the privilege to travel and even fewer from the international community have ventured into the war-torn nation for tourism. The tide has been turning in recent years, however, with Iraq now ranked the sixth-fastest growing economy in the world, and the Arabian Gulf Cup is the ideal place to advertise to its neighbors that Iraq is open again for tourism and trade.

Basra is Iraq’s economic powerhouse and football is not the first association people make with the city. Responsible for 70 percent of Iraq’s crude oil production — the nation’s main source of income — and famed for its dates whose syrup can even be found on the shelves of Walmart’s across the US, the Middle East’s eyes will instead be focussed on the football that the city is hosting as thousands descend on Iraq’s economic capital from around the world.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Raid Ali, an Iraqi dentist living in Cardiff, Wales who caught two overnight flights just to see the opening ceremony. “I had to be a part of it, we don’t know how long Iraq is going to be stable for.”

For years Iraq has become synonymous with war and violence. Car bombs and deadly attacks became so common that they rarely caused a ripple in media networks worldwide. But despite the security and economic concerns, one thing that has always united Iraqis is their love of football. Fans filled cafes whenever Lionel Messi’s Barcelona or Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid would play.

One footballing memory stands out for most Iraqis. Against all the odds, the Iraqi men’s national soccer team won the Asian Cup in 2007 against local behemoths Saudi Arabia, despite it being Iraq’s worst year of violence. Saudis in the past have told me that, on that day, they supported Iraq.

“Iraq’s win in 2007 really ignited my love for my country once again,” said Hassanane Balal, host of the definitive ‘Iraq Football Podcast.’ “I was proud to be Iraqi when I saw them lift that cup.”

Football has shown how it transcends mere entertainment. Just as Iraq’s 2007 heroic team eased the country’s divisions, the nation is now united over bringing a successful tournament to Iraq. The Gulf Cup has put a smile on many Iraqi faces, and after years of suffering they surely deserve it.

Hosting the tournament is not just about the football, it is about the progress and stability of Iraq that it symbolizes, as well as being a welcoming for its international neighbors. Even before the first ball has been kicked, Ali says: “I can feel myself getting emotional already.”

That’s what this event means to so many Iraqis.

Topics: 25th Arabian Gulf Cup Iraq Basra

Related

UAE head into Arabian Gulf Cup with plenty of questions to answer
Sport
UAE head into Arabian Gulf Cup with plenty of questions to answer
Saudi Arabia conclude preparation, training ahead of Arabian Gulf Cup opener against Yemen photos
Sport
Saudi Arabia conclude preparation, training ahead of Arabian Gulf Cup opener against Yemen

UAE head into Arabian Gulf Cup with plenty of questions to answer

UAE head into Arabian Gulf Cup with plenty of questions to answer
Updated 06 January 2023
Matt Monaghan

UAE head into Arabian Gulf Cup with plenty of questions to answer

UAE head into Arabian Gulf Cup with plenty of questions to answer
  • Rodolfo Arruabarrena squad for the 25th regional tournament represents a clear departure from the last decade’s Golden Generation
Updated 06 January 2023
Matt Monaghan

This month’s 25th Arabian Gulf Cup represents the definitive end to a glittering era for UAE football.

Searching questions posed to head coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena after a divisive squad selection now center on whether this is the bold starting point for a fresh epoch of success ahead of the impending Asian Cup, or the beginning of an imperfect succession’s chastening descent.

For the first time at a major tournament since 2010’s regional running, none from the UAE’s celebrated “Golden Generation” trio of ground-breaking 2015 AFC Player of the Year Ahmed Khalil, 2016 winner Omar Abdulrahman and 81-goal national record marksman Ali Mabkhout are present.

These are the superstars who drove entry into the London 2012 Olympics, triumphed at the 2013 Arabian Gulf Cup, made successive semifinals in the Asian Cup and forged stellar reputations far beyond the country’s borders.

Unquestionable icons of the Emirati game. But, no longer untouchable ones.

Exclusions of the former-mentioned pair in Iraq were a given.

Khalil last netted in the ADNOC Pro League in November 2020 and has only just returned to regular duty at promoted Al-Bataeh.

The lionized days when “Amoory” was heralded as the prince of Khaleeji football are a faded memory. Several seasons bedevilled by serious injury and stark decline in attacking output put paid to that exalted status.

Al-Wasl — the enduringly frizzy-haired 31-year-old’s fourth club since August 2018 — have yet to witness a single goal contribution from 10 largely forgettable top-flight run-outs.

He was anonymous when called upon to turn the tide against Australia in June’s slender, but agonizing, fourth-round World Cup 2022 qualifying reversal. This was a first competitive cap since November 2019 and looks likely to be his unfitting last.

Khalil hasn’t played for the UAE this decade, only registering 86 minutes in the troubled earliest stages of the latest World Cup process.

Last month’s startling call to eschew Al-Jazira icon Mabkhout, however, represented a seismic shock.

“Ali Mabkhout is a respected and good player,” Arruabarrena, the former Boca Juniors, Wasl and Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club tactician who was hired in February 2022, told the blindsided Emirati media. “He was with me in the team more than once, but I am looking for other advantages on the field, different from what the player possesses.

“There are decisions that must be taken, no matter how difficult they are. My only concern is to present a good team for Emirati football.

“I know Ali Mabkhout’s importance to the team and the fans, but team play is the most important.”

No longer will a grateful nation always turn toward its historic marksman. Certainly, while Arruabarrena is at the helm.

Spirited competitive victory against South Korea and a near miss for Qatar has awarded the 47-year-old a degree of sporting capital. Such results bolstered hopes after the twice-failed experiment with Bert van Marwijk.

The Dutchman tried to move the nation too far, too quickly. It caused the torturous 2022 qualifying experience under him, plus a last indignity when Qatar inflicted a 5-0 quarter-final defeat at the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.

Arruabarrena’s naturalized attacking trio of Al-Ain’s Caio Canedo, Wasl’s Fabio De Lima and the — formerly-mothballed — Al-Wahda veteran Sebastian Tagliabue will now bear responsibility.

So, too, emergent attackers such as Al-Wasl’s Ali Saleh, plus the electric Shabab Al-Ahli duo of Harib Abdalla and Yahya Al-Ghassani.

It was Abdalla and Tagliabue who combined for the only goal in their pre-tournament tune-up versus Lebanon. An encouraging result after September’s 1-0 loss to Paraguay and the 4-0 mauling by Venezuela, plus Argentina’s 5-0 procession immediately prior to their glorious World Cup 2022 run.

These forwards must spark to gain passage from a Group B-campaign, which kicks off on Saturday versus holders Bahrain, then continues against Kuwait and Qatar.

Yet, a leading 13 league goals have been plundered this term by Mabkhout — more than double, for example, the tally of six by ex-Barcelona hitman Paco Alcacer at first-placed Sharjah.

His 14 strikes were also the most recorded by any player throughout the entire World Cup 2022 qualifying procedure. There, the Whites were edged by Australia when they narrowly missed going within one game of returning to the globe’s premier sporting event for the first time since 1990.

Mabkhout’s name being contained in the 35-man preliminary roster seemed apt.

His seemingly inimitable attacking threat would be essential at a competition in which the UAE emerge among the main contenders after Saudi Arabia and Qatar decided to select experimental rosters following their World Cup exploits.

Redemption is also required after 2019’s hollow group-stage exit in Doha. Arruabarrena just had a distinctly different idea about how this would be achieved.

His UAE will increasingly focus on rarefied Al-Jazira midfielder Abdulla Ramadan and Sharjah tyro Majid Rashid — a bright prospect selected to join Saleh in training at the Premier League’s Crystal Palace during the World Cup stoppage.

Rapid Jazira center-back Khalifa Al-Hammadi is one of Asia’s finest defensive talents, while Shabab Al-Ahli right-back Ahmed Jamil dreams to make the position his own.

This quartet are all aged 24 or under.

Arruabarrena has, though, studied Van Marwijk’s missteps. Prominent roles continue for the likes of Al-Ain goalkeeper Khalid Essa, Shabab Al-Ahli stalwart Walid Abbas and Sharjah’s iron-willed midfielder Majed Hassan.

These players had provided the support cast to Khalil, Mabkhout and Abdulrahman for much of the past decade.

They remain entrusted to continue this role for a new generation. One which we’ll start to gauge in Basra whether it can in the future ever become “golden.”

Topics: 25th Arabian Gulf Cup United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Related

Saudi Arabia conclude preparation, training ahead of Arabian Gulf Cup opener against Yemen photos
Sport
Saudi Arabia conclude preparation, training ahead of Arabian Gulf Cup opener against Yemen
8 nations set to battle it out at 25th Arabian Gulf Cup
Sport
8 nations set to battle it out at 25th Arabian Gulf Cup

Manchester City beat Chelsea to close gap at top of Premier League

Manchester City beat Chelsea to close gap at top of Premier League
Updated 06 January 2023
AFP

Manchester City beat Chelsea to close gap at top of Premier League

Manchester City beat Chelsea to close gap at top of Premier League
  • Pep Guardiola’s men were well below par in the first half but were transformed after the break
Updated 06 January 2023
AFP

LONDON: Defending champions Manchester City beat injury-hit Chelsea 1-0 on Thursday to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to just five points.
Pep Guardiola’s men were well below par in the first half but were transformed after the break, with substitutes Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez combining for the only goal, scored by the Algerian in the 63rd minute.
Graham Potter’s Chelsea came into the game at Stamford Bridge languishing in 10th place in the table but they had the better of the opening 45 minutes.
However, it was a different story in the second half as the visitors found their attacking rhythm, with Guardiola admitting they were “miles better in every department” after the break.
“We struggled a lot in the first half — it was sloppy and slow and without rhythm,” the City boss told Sky Sports. “In the second half it was much, much better from minute one.
“The three points are important, definitely. The players know it. For a long time we were at the top. But we try, we have the FA Cup and Carabao (League) Cup and then Old Trafford. But it’s important for these games, a win today.”
Chelsea, already without a clutch of senior players including Mason Mount and Reece James, lost forward Raheem Sterling to an apparent hamstring injury in the opening minutes, replaced by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The home side were first to threaten seriously but City defender John Stones came to the rescue in the 16th minute as Christian Pulisic bore down on goal, producing a perfectly timed sliding tackle to deny the US forward.
The American was injured in the challenge and was forced off minutes later, compounding Chelsea’s problems.
Teenager Carney Chukwuemeka, who came on for Pulisic, almost made an instant impact but his shot was blocked and Hakim Ziyech’s effort was saved by City goalkeeper Ederson.
Erling Haaland, who has 21 Premier League goals this season — one more than the entire Chelsea side — smashed a shot wide in the 38th minute on what proved to be a quiet evening for the Norwegian superstar.
But Chelsea continued to look the more dangerous side and came agonizingly close to breaking the deadlock when Chukwuemeka hit the post just before half-time.
Guardiola, unhappy with what he had witnessed, made a double substitution at the interval, bringing on Rico Lewis and Manuel Akanji for Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker in the search for more control.
The visitors immediately settled and began to dictate play, with Nathan Ake heading against the woodwork, but Chelsea responded well and were inches away from taking the lead when Thiago Silva flashed wide.
Guardiola, whose team drew 1-1 with Everton at the weekend, introduced Grealish and Mahrez on the hour mark to further freshen up his attack.
The decision paid dividends minutes later when Grealish produced an excellent pass from the left and Mahrez prodded home from close range.
Potter made changes of his own, bringing on England forward Conor Gallagher, but they were unable to find an equalizer despite some late pressure.
The result leaves City five points behind Arsenal, who dropped points in a 0-0 draw against high-flying Newcastle earlier in the week.
But Potter is under increasing pressure — Chelsea now have just one win in their past eight league games and remain 10 points off the top four.
Potter, whose Chelsea side face City again in the FA Cup third round at the Etihad on Sunday, said he was proud of his team’s performance, especially after losing Sterling and Pulisic so early.
“It’s tough at the moment I must admit and I feel for the boys,” he said.
“We have to stick together. It was disappointing to lose those guys but the players on the pitch and the ones that came in gave everything and that’s all you can ask for.”

Topics: Manchester city Chelsea English Premier League (EPL) Arsenal

Related

Ronaldo’s transfer to Al-Nassr from Manchester United draws huge excitement online
Sport
Ronaldo’s transfer to Al-Nassr from Manchester United draws huge excitement online
Two-goal Haaland returns to haunt Leeds in Manchester City win
Sport
Two-goal Haaland returns to haunt Leeds in Manchester City win

follow us

Latest updates

Israel police arrest 2 teens in attack on Christian cemetery
Israel police arrest 2 teens in attack on Christian cemetery
Prince Khalid Bin Abdullah Cup to honor legacy of legendary Saudi owner-breeder
Prince Khalid Bin Abdullah Cup to honor legacy of legendary Saudi owner-breeder
Iran arrests journalist who interviewed inmates’ families: media
Iran arrests journalist who interviewed inmates’ families: media
Capital Market Authority approves amended prudential rules for Saudi Arabia
Capital Market Authority approves amended prudential rules for Saudi Arabia
Iran says it foiled cyberattack on central bank
Iran says it foiled cyberattack on central bank

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.