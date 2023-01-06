You are here

Arab League welcomes joint Libyan declaration on election road map

The Arab League on Friday welcomed a Libyan joint statement agreeing to draw a “clear and specified” road map to hold long-awaited elections. (File Photo)
The Arab League on Friday welcomed a Libyan joint statement agreeing to draw a “clear and specified” road map to hold long-awaited elections. (File Photo)
Updated 07 January 2023
Arab News

  • Secretary-general Ahmed Aboul Gheit thanks Egypt for its support
  • Holding elections ‘the most important demand of the Libyan people,’ he says
LONDON: The Arab League on Friday welcomed a Libyan joint statement agreeing to draw a “clear and specified” road map to hold long-awaited elections.

The statement was issued by House of Representatives Speaker Aguila Saleh and Chairman of the High Council of State Khaled Al-Mishri regarding an Egyptian-brokered constitutional document following their discussions in Cairo on Thursday.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the Arab League, expressed his thanks and appreciation for Egypt’s efforts in sponsoring the meetings of the committees concerned with the Libyan constitutional process in Cairo over the past year and a half, according to his spokesman Jamal Rushdi.

The meetings enabled the preparation of the document and its referral to the two councils for approval in accordance with their respective systems, he added.

Rushdi said Aboul Gheit “hopes that this political development will entail practical and serious steps leading to the announcement of a clear and specific national road map to complete all necessary procedures to complete the electoral process, as it is the most important demand of the Libyan people.”

The secretary-general also appealed to all Libyan parties to support the current state of consensus, including ensuring that inclusive national elections are held as soon as possible.

Rushdi reaffirmed the Arab League’s support for “every serious and fair endeavor aimed at reviving the vitality and effectiveness of the political process in Libya, ending the long-running transitional stages in the country, establishing a permanent state of stability, and initiating the process of construction, reconstruction and development.”

On Thursday, the UN Mission in Libya also welcomed the joint declaration and said it strongly encouraged the two chambers to swiftly reach a complete and final agreement, including on contentious issues, to finalize the steps required to take the country to inclusive national elections within a specific time frame.

“UNSMIL reiterates the obligations of political leaders in Libya to demonstrate a genuine and continuous commitment toward achieving a lasting peace by building on previous agreements … aimed at resolving the political crisis through elections as soon as possible,” it said on Twitter.

The mission added that it remained ready to support genuine initiatives aimed at achieving a national consensus toward an inter-Libyan solution “and to the protracted political crisis.”

Topics: Middle East Libya Arab League

Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

  Free-speech advocates say continued crackdown violates international laws and 'entrenches disrespect for human rights'
RAMALLAH: Israel’s security authorities are cracking down hard on Palestinian social-media activists and users for allegedly inciting violence, Palestinian human rights groups claim.

The groups say that Israeli authorities significantly escalated their persecution of Palestinians on social-media platforms, especially Facebook, in 2022. Around 410 Palestinians were detained over the year because of their social-media activities, according to the Palestine Center for Prisoners’ Studies.

The center claims that the number of Palestinians arrested for expressing opinions online had steadily increased over the past few years. In 2018, the figure was 45, climbing to 184 in 2019, 220 in 2020, and 390 in 2021, when arrests soared during Israel’s attack on the Gaza Strip in May of that year.

Shahid, the Palestinian Association for Human Rights, claimed the crackdown violates the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and described it as a dangerous development in Israel’s repressive policies in the Palestinian Territories, saying that Israel had “significantly escalated” its persecution of Palestinians last year to stifle their freedom of speech.

Shahid also warned that continuing such policies will likely lead to “a violent environment that entrenches disrespect for human rights.”

More than 2 million Palestinians currently use Facebook, with around half that number using Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and Telegram, Palestinian social-media experts confirmed to Arab News.

Israel had tried to pressure Meta — the owner of Facebook and Instagram — to restrict the accounts of Palestinians they accuse of incitement to violence against Israel. Meta has restricted and blocked hundreds of Palestinian accounts, prompting many Palestinian activists to turn to Tik-Tok and Telegram.

Israel reportedly intends to enact a law that it says will curb content on social media that it views as inciting violence against Israelis.

Shahid claims Palestinians are being arrested for Facebook posts that simply express anger at Israeli oppression and continued occupation of Palestinian territories, without any incitement to violence.

Israel’s censorship of social networking platforms increased following the recent escalation of violence in the West Bank that started in April 2022. The Israeli authorities claim that social media sites have witnessed, since that time, an unprecedented number of posts encouraging readers to launch attacks against Israel.

Israeli security services have set up monitoring units to track Palestinian posts on social media, looking for any content that indicates support for violence or membership of an armed group. An indictment is filed against the owners of content that the security services categorize as incitement to violence.

Akram Tamara, a lawyer for Palestine’s Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, told Arab News that the Israeli military authorities were arresting and prosecuting people under the Military Emergency Law, and that sentences ranged from six to 18 months, depending on the number of likes the published post received, the number and content of the comments, and the Israelis’ classification of the people who wrote the remarks.

Legal activist and lawyer Amer Hamdan from Nablus told Arab News that Shin Bet had summoned him in April 2022 because of the content of some of his Facebook posts and warned him to stop calling for solidarity marches with Gaza.

“They told me clearly and frankly that I was on their radar, and that if they thought I was inciting against the State of Israel, they would deal with me ‘as an instigator,’” Hamdan told Arab News.

Hamdan subsequently reduced the number of posts he made on Facebook and other social-networking sites including Tik-Tok and began to self-censor those posts, he said.

“I did not invite or participate in any mass marches after that veiled, indirect threat, and I became cautious and careful with the words I (use) on social media,” Hamdan said.

 

Topics: Palestine Israel

Poor participation at Houthi rally confirms lack of support, says Yemeni minister

Poor participation at Houthi rally confirms lack of support, says Yemeni minister
Updated 07 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Poor participation at a rally called by the Iran-backed Houthis on Friday confirms the lack of political support for the militia, Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Moammar Al-Eryani said on Saturday.

The Houthis called for its supporters to take to the streets in Yemen’s northwestern city of Saada and other areas to protest against the internationally-recognized government.

Al-Eryani said the lack of participation in the event confirmed that the militia’s allegations had little support, and reflected its full responsibility for deteriorating economic and humanitarian conditions.

“Incidents that followed the humanitarian truce in April 2022, and the Houthis’ rejection to implement its obligations, i.e. opening inter-governorate roads, lifting the Taiz siege, and allocating oil revenues in the port of Hodeidah to pay salaries, confirmed the Houthis’ aggression and its siege,” he said in a series of tweets.

Al-Eryani added that the Houthi militia thwarted the humanitarian truce and impeded its expansion and stabilizing efforts in October 2022.

He said that it had also undermined calls for peace, organized military parades, and escalated hostile rhetoric and terrorist activities that threatened regional and international peace and security.

“Houthi militia took advantage of the stalemate to expand its repressive policies against citizens, confiscated money and assets, imposed a code of conduct for employees, restricted movement of women, imposed illegal levies on companies and individuals, and doubled burdens on citizens,” he said.

Al-Eryani added that the Houthi militia escalated crimes and violations, abducted and persecuted media, journalists, and celebrities on social media platforms, and issued death threats against dissidents in Saada and Al-Mahweet, following increasing calls for a popular uprising.

He added: “These calls reflect growing popular anger due to its practices, confirming its failure and corruption to all, including its supporters, its responsibility for the deteriorating conditions, and the absence of a national project, as it is just a proxy controlled by Iran.”

Topics: Yemen Houthi Moammar Al-Eryani

Heritage of 12 Arab countries on show at Bait Al-Arab fair in Cairo

Heritage of 12 Arab countries on show at Bait Al-Arab fair in Cairo
Updated 07 January 2023
Mohammad Shamaa

  Saudi pavilion impresses visitors with heritage products of Kingdom's various regions
CAIRO: The first Arab exhibition for productive families, Bait Al-Arab (House of the Arabs) opened in Cairo in the presence of Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Arab League secretary-general, and several Egyptian and Arab officials, including a high-ranking Saudi delegation.

The products at the exhibition reflect the identity of the 12 participating Arab countries.

It offers an important opportunity to learn about the richness of the cultures of these countries in craftwork and handicrafts in order to protect these industries from extinction.

The number of participants featuring at the exhibition is about 150, of which 70 are Egyptian and 80 from other Arab countries.

The exhibition, which continues until Jan. 11, opens areas for the exchange of expertise between craftsmen, producers and exhibitors. 

Saeed Al-Zahrani, head of the Saudi delegation, shared with the audience at the opening ceremony a number of success stories, and said the participation of the Social Development Bank aimed at supporting and empowering micro-enterprises for family businesses, which are considered a fundamental pillar of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

At the Saudi pavilion, visitors were drawn to the heritage products of various regions of the Kingdom, such as Al-Sadu weaving, Al-Qat Al-Asiri, and the manufacture of Al-Masleh, in addition to the products of many Saudi family businesses displayed within the Tagseed (incarnation) initiative, which is marketed for home projects in all international and local exhibitions. 

Nevin Al-Kilani, Egypt’s culture minister, said that the participation of dozens of families from Egypt and the Arab world was “the best evidence of Egypt’s keenness to support heritage both locally and regionally.”

Raef Al-Khouli, an official involved in the organization of the exhibition, told Arab News: “The Arab House exhibition in the Dome Palace is a wonderful opportunity to visit because there are many handicrafts from all Arab countries, which are sold at very reasonable prices, because all who are present are the owners of the profession or craft, and are not merchants.” 

At the entrance, Al-Khouli said, visitors can register their names and phone numbers, and will receive entry for free, taking a dedicated bus to the exhibition venue.

Al-Khouli added: “At the Saudi pavilion there is a wonderful medal that the visitors can buy. It is a commemorative medal for the door of the Kaaba and the door of the Prophet’s Mosque.

“On the sidelines, there is a large theater and artistic performances are held in it throughout the day,” Al-Khouli said, adding that visiting families could bring children as well, because there is a play area and many drawing and coloring activities.

Topics: Bait Al-Arab fair Cairo heritage

Palestinians condemn new Israeli punitive steps against leadership and people

Palestinians condemn new Israeli punitive steps against leadership and people
Updated 07 January 2023
Arab News

  Netanyahu's office said on Friday that the moves were in retaliation for the Palestinians pushing the UN's highest judicial body to give its opinion on the Israeli occupation
LONDON: The Palestinian Authority on Friday condemned the approval of a set of punitive measures by the Israeli government against the Palestinian people and its leadership, following its decision to go to the International Court of Justice.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said these measures are a reflection of the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “racist colonial platform against our people, a flagrant violation of Israel’s obligations as an occupying power, and a persistence in Israel’s rebellion against international law and signed agreements.”

Israel’s new Security Cabinet approved the series of steps, including withholding $39 million from the Palestinian Authority and transferring the funds instead to a compensation program for the families of Israeli victims of Palestinian attacks.

Netanyahu’s office said on Friday that the moves were in retaliation for the Palestinians pushing the UN’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the Israeli occupation, and it comes a week after the UN General Assembly voted to approve a resolution requesting that the ICJ intervene and render an opinion on the state of the conflict.

“The Foreign Ministry stressed that these and other measures will not discourage our people and our leadership from continuing the struggle and the political, diplomatic and legal action to provide international protection for our people and to put an end to Israel’s continued impunity from accountability, on the way to forcing it to end its occupation of the land of the State of Palestine,” the statement said.

The ministry called on the US administration to “seriously intervene” to stop the implementation of the Netanyahu government’s platforms that are “hostile” to the Palestinian people and to peace.

The Israeli Security Cabinet also reportedly ordered offsetting of the welfare payments made by the Palestinian government to the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and the families of those killed by Israeli occupation forces in 2022.

Topics: Middle East Israel Palestine Itamar Ben-Gvir

Iran replaces police chief amid protests

Iran replaces police chief amid protests
Updated 07 January 2023
AFP

  Khamenei ordered the police department to "improve its capabilities" as well as "train specialized forces for various security sectors"
TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed on Saturday a new police chief, nearly four months into protests triggered by Mahsa Amini’s death.
The Islamic republic has been gripped by unrest since the September 16 death in custody of Iranian Kurdish Amini, 22, following her arrest for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.
Khamenei, who has the final say in major state policies and is commander-in-chief of Iran’s armed forces, appointed General Ahmad-Reza Radan to replace Hossein Ashtari, said a statement posted on the leader’s official website.
Khamenei ordered the police department to “improve its capabilities” as well as “train specialized forces for various security sectors.”
Radan, born in 1963, was deputy police chief from 2008 to 2014 and went on to lead the police’s Center for Strategic Studies. He was replaced as deputy by Ashtari, who was made the force’s commander in 2015.
Both Radan and Ashtari began their military career in the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The new police chief was sanctioned by the United States in 2010, and later on by the European Union, over “human rights abuses” in connection with protests that followed Iran’s contested presidential elections of 2009.
In the statement announcing Radan’s appointment, Khamenei expressed “gratitude and satisfaction” with Ashtari’s eight-year service.
Iranian authorities describe the current nationwide protests as “riots” and say hundreds of people, including members of the security forces, have been killed and thousands arrested.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

