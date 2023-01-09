Swiss shipping firm MSC adds Jeddah Islamic Port to its India-West Med route  

You are here

The first container vessel to travel the route was the "MSC Shanghai", which left Khalifa Port on Dec.19.
RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority has announced that Geneva-based international liner operator Mediterranean Shipping Co. has added Jeddah Islamic Port to its new India-West Mediterranean route.  

The ports authority, also known as Mawani, said this is a critical step towards boosting Saudi Arabia’s liner connectivity as the new route is set to open new opportunities for importers and exporters to all parts of the region. 

The new service falls in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services by consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center and hub connecting three continents.   

Industries between India and the Mediterranean such as clothing, automotive, and pharmaceutical are projected to benefit from the new direct communication between the two regions. 

In addition to this, the new service is expected to reduce transshipments and provide fast transit times. 

The first container vessel to travel the route was the “MSC Shanghai”, which left Khalifa Port on Dec.19.

The service offers Mundra to Genoa in 19 days, Valencia in 23 days, and Nhava Sheva to Barcelona in 16 days without having to transshipment between loading and unloading ports.  

MSC further announced the addition of the Himalaya Express shipping service which connects the Jeddah Islamic Port with ten other international ports.  

The aim of the Himalaya Express shipping service is to facilitate the movement of exports and imports to and from the port through reliable and effective operations as well as a safe and sustainable environment.  

Established in 1976, Jeddah Islamic Port seeks to be among the top ten ports on the global shipping line by 2030 considering its strategic location and its leading position on the Red Sea coast in the field of transit maritime trade and transshipment of containers and goods.  

With the new services, Mawani looks to elevate the maritime navigation network’s connectivity index with global shipping lines, boost the competitiveness of Saudi ports, and raise the strength of its link with the ports of the East and West. 

Topics: MSC shipping Jeddah Islamic Port Mawani

CAIRO: Ernst & Young, one of the world's largest professional services networks, is expanding its Middle East and North Africa offerings by launching a Saudi legal practice in Riyadh.

The company has appointed Reema Aref as Saudi Arabia EY law leader, and she will lead a team of ten professionals based in Riyadh.

The expansion is part of EY’s commitment to building a comprehensive network of multidisciplinary professional services in the Kingdom and MENA region.

“By working alongside other EY practices, the new practice will support and complement business lines through the provision of fully integrated, multidisciplinary offering to regional and international EY clients in both English and Arabic,” Fahad Al-Toaimi, EY Saudi Arabia managing partner, said in a statement.

Aref’s role comes after four years of service in corporate and tax law for EY in Riyadh and more than a decade as a legal investigator in Saudi Aramco, as well as tax and customs specialist in the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

“I am thrilled to be at EY during such a pivotal moment in the development of its consulting services across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region. With Vision 2030, the expansion of the Saudi market requires end-to-end solutions, building upon a wide range of financial, accounting, and strategic competencies,” Aref said.

Chris Sioufi, MENA EY law leader, added that Saudi Arabia is an essential market for the company’s regional plans and praised Aref’s position as leader of the new practice.

“EY is already serving organizations with a broad range of corporate and commercial legal advisory services, and I look forward to working closely with Reema and our Saudi-based team as she sets out to build a truly world-class legal practice in one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing markets,” Sioufi added.

Globally, the company has over 3,400 legal professionals across more than 90 jurisdictions serving clients.

“As I lead the development of this incredibly exciting newly formed legal practice, I look forward to consulting with Saudi Arabia, regional, and international EY clients across a broad range of legal matters that deliver long-term value through innovative strategies and a uniquely collaborative approach,” Aref said.

Topics: Ernst & Young

SINGAPORE: China issued a second batch of 2023 crude oil import quotas, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter and documents reviewed by Reuters on Monday, raising the total for this year by 20 percent compared to the same time last year.

According to the document from the Ministry of Commerce, 44 companies, mostly independent refiners, were given 111.82 million tonnes in import quotas in this round.

Combined with the 20 million tonnes in 2023 quotas granted to 21 refineries in October, that takes the total for this year to 131.82 million tonnes, up from the 109.03 million tonnes issued in the first batch for 2022. The second batch of quotas for 2022 was released in June last year.

China, the world's biggest oil importer, allocated some 2023 quotas earlier than usual to shore up the sluggish economy by encouraging refiners to boost operations. 

Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp., which operates China's biggest privately-owned refinery site, was granted the largest quota of this batch at 20 million tonnes, on par with last year's issuance, according to the documents.

Hengli Petrochemical received a quota of 14 million tonnes and Shenghong Petrochemical's newly started 320,000 barrels-per-day refinery received 8 million tonnes. Hengli won a quota of 4.83 million tonnes in the first batch in October.

China's Commerce Ministry did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

"The issuance is largely in line with market anticipation, and it suggests that Beijing is trying to boost economy by allowing refineries to ratchet up operation," a Singapore-based oil trader said.

Global oil futures benchmarks Brent and West Texas Intermediate both gained than $2 a barrel on Monday, on optimism for future fuel demand as China dropped its zero-COVID restrictions and began unfettered travel across its borders. 

Topics: China Oil OPEC

RIYADH: Oman-based Al Nakheel has inked a second phase deal with Nakheel Integrated Tourism Complex to develop a construction package for roads and infrastructure for a $650 million project.

The Al Nakheel Integrated Tourism Complex is spread over 500,000 sq. m in Al Rumais in the wilayat of Barka, Oman, and is currently being developed by Alargan Towell Investment Co..

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Moosa Al Abri, CEO of Al Nakheel, and Wissam Al Aani, Executive Representative of NCCW.

Al Nakheel Integrated Tourism Complex is an initiative by Oman to strengthen the tourism sector in the nation, in line with the government’s Vision 2040. 

One of the major attractions of this tourism project is a unique water body named Crystal Lagoon covering an area of 51,000 sq. m. 

“The signing reflects our commitment to develop the Al Nakheel project and to present new concepts to buyers, investors and tourists, citizens and residents, to support the Government’s endeavors toward achieving Oman Vision 2040,” said Al Abri. 

He added: “We believe the project will attract local and foreign investments across various components of the project, create added value and contribute to the gross domestic product of the sultanate.” 

NWWC’s Al Ani said that the Al Nakheel Integrated Tourism Complex will be one of the most prominent tourism and real estate projects in the region. 

“The development of the project will empower the growth of Oman’s tourism and real estate sector and deliver a positive impact on the national economy,” added Al Ani. 

The first construction package for the Al Nakheel project is underway and includes earthwork for the roads and the leveling of the land. The second stage will consist of enabling works for the Crystal Lagoon, roads, and infrastructure package.  

Amid attempts to diversify its economy, the number of visitors arriving to Oman reached 2.5 million by the end of November 2022, signaling strong growth in the sultanate’s tourism sector, according to the data from National Center for Statistics and Information. 

The data indicated that citizens from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries were among the top nationalities who visited Oman, followed by Indian, Yemeni, Pakistani and German nationals.

Meanwhile, another report released by NCSI suggested that Oman’s Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdar, also known as the Green Mountain, attracted as many as 208,423 people in 2022.

Topics: Oman Al Nakheel Nakheel Integrated Tourism Complex

ISTANBUL: An expected capital increase will help Türkiye’s Ziraat Bank to spearhead President Tayyip Erdogan's drive to boost economic growth and tackle chronic current account deficits this year, the head of the country's largest lender told Reuters. 

CEO Alpaslan Cakar, who is also chairman of the Turkish Banks Association, said state banks like Ziraat were the driving force in the economy in recent years and would carry on even as they seek to pay dividends in 2023. 

He downplayed concerns raised by private-sector counterparts over risks posed by a flurry of bond-holding regulations, and he said the credit would continue to boost sectors like manufacturing and agriculture. 

Erdogan introduced a "new economic model" in 2021 that prioritizes growth, investment and exports and is aimed at flipping Türkiye’s persistent trade deficits, a major component of the current account. The model relies on targeted loans and low interest rates, in line with his unorthodox view that cutting rates decreases inflation. 

"We will give significant support to Türkiye’s economic model. For that reason we want to be strong in capital terms," Cakar said in an interview conducted late last month. 

In December, Reuters reported citing sources that state-owned banks were in talks with the Treasury and the sovereign wealth fund to secure more capital, allowing them to boost lending ahead of elections this year. 

"There is no clear figure yet for the capital increase of state banks. We are consulting with the relevant institutions on this issue," Cakar told Reuters at Ziraat's Istanbul headquarters. 

The economy is expected to have expanded by 5 percent in 2022 but growth is slowing and uncertain for 2023, when presidential and parliamentary elections due by June pose Erdogan's biggest political test in his two decades in power. 

To boost growth and back Erdogan's economic vision, the central bank has slashed its key interest rate to 9 percent from 19 percent since September 2021, a stimulus that crashed the currency in December 2021 and drove inflation to a 24-year high above 85 percent in October. 

State banks have supported the economy with low-cost financing for the last few years, increasing their dominance in the financial sector and their capital needs. State banks' share of loans has reached a record level near 50 percent. 

DIVIDENDS, LOANS, RISKS 

Asked about record sector profits in 2022, Cakar confirmed a Reuters report in late December that Turkish banks wanted to make dividend payouts to shareholders. Banking watchdog the BDDK — which makes recommendations each year regarding banks' profit distribution — was evaluating the request, he said. 

Cakar, however, said profits were set to fall in 2023 as inflation cools.  

In the January-October period, the sector's net profits leapt 417 percent from a year earlier to 389 billion lira ($20.72 billion), boosted by inflation-indexed bond yields. 

Authorities have sought to discourage foreign exchange use following the 2021 lira crisis. They imposed nearly 100 new regulations on banks, including a mandate to hold more treasury bonds that drew rare criticism from private-sector executives. 

But Cakar said these holdings would not pose risks. "The weight of fixed coupon bonds held in the balance sheet due to regulations will not reach a level that will disrupt the balance sheet," he said. 

He also said that Ziraat's selective loans policy would continue in 2023, with the priorities being manufacturing, agriculture and small- and medium-sized enterprises. 

"We have become one of the banks that gave the biggest support to the Turkish economy model," he said, noting its cash loan size rose 61 percent to 1.2 trillion lira in 2022. 

Ziraat's non-performing loans ratio was low at 1.1 percent last year, compared with 2.2 percent sector-wide, he said. 

He also said the bank would be active in international funding this year, aiming for a 100 percent syndication renewal in February, and seeking to increase international funding, including via Eurobonds. 

Topics: Turkiya Bank Investment GDP

RIYADH: Oil prices edged up on Monday, a day after travelers streamed into China following a reopening of borders that lifted the fuel demand outlook and partly offset concerns of global recession. 

Brent crude futures had risen 90 cents, or 1.15 percent, to $79.47 a barrel by 07.55 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.67 a barrel, up 90 cents, or 1.12 percent. 

Both Brent and WTI tumbled more than 8 percent last week, their biggest weekly dives at the start of a year since 2016. 

Iraq’s Karbala refinery to begin production in mid-March: Minister 

Iraq's oil minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani said that commercial production at the country's Karbala oil refinery will begin in mid-March, according to a statement cited by the Iraqi News Agency.  

The INA report noted that the minister visited the refinery recently, and was briefed on samples of the products of the oil refinery.  

During the visit, the oil minister elaborated that the products from the refinery include gasoline, kerosene and diesel.  

The minister further pointed out that the output from the refinery will be gradually increased as it will open in mid-March, until the production reaches the maximum capacity, which is 140 thousand barrels per day, by the end of July.  

US Department of Energy rejects initial bids to resupply oil stockpile 

The US Department of Energy has rejected the first batch of bids from oil companies to resupply a small amount of oil to the nation’s emergency crude oil stockpile in February, according to a DOE spokesperson. 

The DOE last month had said it would purchase up to 3 million barrels for delivery to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in February, the first buy since last year’s record 180-million-barrel release to tame US pump prices. 

“Following review of the initial submission, DOE will not be making any award selections for the February delivery window,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. 

“DOE will only select bids that meet the required crude specifications and that are at a price that is a good deal for taxpayers,” the spokesperson said. 

Details about the submissions were not available. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Iraq China

