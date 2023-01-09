Swiss shipping firm MSC adds Jeddah Islamic Port to its India-West Med route  

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority has announced that Geneva-based international liner operator Mediterranean Shipping Co. has added Jeddah Islamic Port to its new India-West Mediterranean route.

The ports authority, also known as Mawani, said this is a critical step towards boosting Saudi Arabia’s liner connectivity as the new route is set to open new opportunities for importers and exporters to all parts of the region.

The new service falls in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services by consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center and hub connecting three continents.

Industries between India and the Mediterranean such as clothing, automotive, and pharmaceutical are projected to benefit from the new direct communication between the two regions.

In addition to this, the new service is expected to reduce transshipments and provide fast transit times.

The first container vessel to travel the route was the “MSC Shanghai”, which left Khalifa Port on Dec.19.

The service offers Mundra to Genoa in 19 days, Valencia in 23 days, and Nhava Sheva to Barcelona in 16 days without having to transshipment between loading and unloading ports.

MSC further announced the addition of the Himalaya Express shipping service which connects the Jeddah Islamic Port with ten other international ports.

The aim of the Himalaya Express shipping service is to facilitate the movement of exports and imports to and from the port through reliable and effective operations as well as a safe and sustainable environment.

Established in 1976, Jeddah Islamic Port seeks to be among the top ten ports on the global shipping line by 2030 considering its strategic location and its leading position on the Red Sea coast in the field of transit maritime trade and transshipment of containers and goods.

With the new services, Mawani looks to elevate the maritime navigation network’s connectivity index with global shipping lines, boost the competitiveness of Saudi ports, and raise the strength of its link with the ports of the East and West.