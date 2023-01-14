Lebanese Colombian singer Shakira sets social media alight with Pique song

DUBAI: Colombian superstar Shakira set social media alight this week with the release of her latest song, in which she takes aim once again at ex-partner, retired Spanish footballer Gerard Pique.

The song “BZRP Music Session #53” in collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap was listened to over 86 million times on YouTube alone and generated an avalanche of comments from fans.

The 45-year-old music star of Lebanese descent takes no prisoners as she launches into a tirade against her former partner, 35, even taking a pop at his 23-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

“Lots of gym work, but work your mind as well,” she sings.

“You swapped a Ferrari for a (Renault) Twingo, a Rolex for a Casio,” she continues.

“I wouldn’t go back to you, even if you cried or begged me ... I was out of your league and that’s why you are with someone like you,” she sings.

Just in case there were any doubts about who the song was aimed at, Shakira includes a couple of word plays using the names Pique and Clara.

“All the support Shakira,” wrote an Arab user on Twitter, while another said: “You can’t listen to Shakira’s new song and deny she is at least half Lebanese.”

Reactions to the song began trending on social media, where Shakira has tens of millions of followers.

It is the third song she has dedicated to the couple’s separation, which was announced in June.

The couple was together for more than a decade and have two sons: nine-year-old Milan and Sasha, seven.

They never married, and Shakira did not share her estimated $300 million fortune with Pique.

He retired in November after a glory-laden 18-year football career, earning enough to invest in several multi-million euro business projects.