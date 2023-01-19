You are here

Avalanche at exit of Tibet highway tunnel kills at least 8

Avalanche at exit of Tibet highway tunnel kills at least 8
An aerial picture taken on April 27, 2015 shows massive road washout in Jilong, Tibet during an earthquake. (AFP file)
BEIJING: An avalanche trapped vehicles outside a highway tunnel in Tibet, and at least eight people have died.
The falling snow and ice collapsed at the exit of the tunnel connecting the city of Nyingchi in Tibet’s southwest with outlying Medog county on Tuesday evening.
Authorities reported Wednesday night the search and rescue mission was ongoing, although it wasn’t clear how many people remained missing.
A total of 131 rescuers and 28 emergency vehicles were sent to the site, with the central government’s Ministry of Emergency Management sending a team to assist.
Nyingchi lies at an elevation of about 3,040 meters (9,974 feet), about five hours drive from the regional capital Lhasa along a highway opened in 2018. Nighttime temperatures during winter routinely drop well below freezing.

  • Antonio Guterres warned that the international commitment to limiting global warming to 1.5 C above preindustrial levels is ‘going up in smoke’
  • Net zero transition must be grounded in real emissions cuts, UN chief tells business leaders in Davos 
DAVOS: Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, used his address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday to urge world leaders and businesses to expand their efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

He also called on business leaders to provide “credible and transparent” plans by the end of the year on how they intend to achieve net-zero.

Guterres warned that many businesses had set their climate targets based on “dubious or murky” criteria, which can “mislead consumers, investors and regulators with false narratives.”

“It feeds a culture of climate misinformation and confusion and leaves the door open to ‘greenwashing,’” he told delegates at the WEF’s Annual Meeting.

“The transition to net-zero must be grounded in real emissions cuts and not rely essentially on carbon credits and shadow markets. That is why we (the UN) created an Expert Group on Net-Zero Emissions Commitments.”

Guterres warned that time is running out to prevent disasters linked to man-made climate from growing in scale and frequency.

“We are looking into the eye of a Category 5 storm,” he added.

To avert the worst effects of climate change, scientists say any rise in global temperatures must be limited to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The average surface temperature of the planet has already increased by about 1.8 C since the late 1800s.

Guterres urged the world to “end the addiction to fossil fuels,” warning that the aspirational goal of limiting warming to 1.5 C was “going up in smoke.”

“Fossil fuel producers and their enablers are still racing to expand production, knowing full well that this business model is inconsistent with human survival,” he said.

“This insanity belongs in science fiction, yet we know the ecosystem meltdown is cold, hard scientific fact.”

The Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treaty on climate change adopted by 196 countries at the 2015 UN Climate Change Conference, COP21, committed nations to scaling up their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent before 2030.

It also obliged them to build resilience against the adverse effects of climate change, uphold and promote regional and international cooperation in efforts to limit global warming to the 1.5 C target, and to reach net-zero by 2050.

To date, 137 countries have committed to achieving carbon neutrality, as tracked by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, an independent advisory organization in the UK. Of those, 124 have set targets for 2050.

Bhutan and Suriname are the only two nations to date that have achieved carbon neutrality and are, in fact, carbon negative. Twenty-four countries have set their climate targets as official policy. They include Brazil, China, Germany and the US, which are some of the world’s largest emitters. Five countries are preparing legislation, including Canada, South Korea and several EU member states.

However, even if the 193 parties to the Paris Agreement implement their existing commitments, it is estimated that global greenhouse gas emissions would still increase by almost 11 percent by 2030, compared with 2010.

New Zealand PM Ardern says will not seek re-election

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not seek re-election and plans to stand down no later than early February, she said in a televised statement on Thursday.
A general election would be held on October 14, she added.
“While I won’t be contesting the election, I know the issues that impact New Zealanders most will remain the focus of the government through this year and into the election,” she said.
Ardern said she still believed New Zealand Labor would win the upcoming election.

Anger grows in Virginia city where first-grader shot teacher

  • The anger in Newport News is bubbling up during a decadeslong pendulum swing that’s been moving American schools away from suspensions and expulsions, experts say
NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia: When a 6-year-old shot and wounded his first-grade teacher in this shipbuilding city near Virginia’s coast, the community reacted with collective shock.
But the sentiment has percolated into rage from parents and particularly from teachers, with many lambasting school administrators Tuesday night for what they called a misguided emphasis on attendance and other education statistics over the safety of children and staff.
The anger in Newport News is bubbling up during a decadeslong pendulum swing that’s been moving American schools away from suspensions and expulsions, experts say. But some school systems are still seeking a “happy medium” between strict discipline and a gentler approach.
During a three-hour school board meeting dedicated solely to public comment, Newport News teachers and parents said students who assaulted classmates and staff were routinely allowed to stay in the classroom with few consequences. They said the shooting of Abigail Zwerner could have been prevented if not for a toxic environment in which teachers’ concerns are systemically ignored.
“Every day in every one of our schools, teachers, students and other staff members are being hurt,” high school librarian Nicole Cooke told the board. “Every day, they’re hit. They’re bitten. They’re beaten. And they’re allowed to stay so that our numbers look good.”
Addressing superintendent George Parker, Cooke said: “If Abigail had been respected, she wouldn’t be in the hospital right now.”
Zwerner was shot Jan. 6 as she taught her first-grade class at Richneck Elementary. There was no warning and no struggle before the 6-year-old pointed the gun at his teacher and fired one round, police said.
The bullet pierced Zwerner’s hand and struck her chest. The 25-year-old hustled her students out of the classroom before being rushed to the hospital.
Newport News police said the 6-year-old’s mother legally purchased the gun but that it was unclear how her son gained access to it. A Virginia law prohibits leaving a loaded gun where it is accessible to a child under 14, a misdemeanor crime punishable with a maximum one-year prison sentence and $2,500 fine. No charges have been brought against the mother so far.
Community reaction shifted into anger late last week after the superintendent revealed that Richneck administrators had learned the child may have had a weapon before the shooting. But a search did not find the 9mm handgun despite staff looking through his bag.
Zwerner’s shooting was “completely preventable — if the red flags had been taken seriously and proper procedures clearly communicated and followed,” Amber Thomas, a former school psychologist in Newport News, told the board.
Thomas left the school system last year after working there for a decade. In an interview with The Associated Press, she recalled a time when a “teacher was assaulted by a student — and that student faced no disciplinary action at all.”
“A school counselor and I were often called to intervene with explosive behaviors,” said Thomas, who served three elementary schools at a time, although not Richneck. “And the administrator would see what was going on and turn around and walk the other way.”
Cindy Connell, a middle school teacher who also addressed the board, told the AP that school system leaders fear angering parents and are too focused on limiting discipline such as suspensions.
They’re afraid, she said, that pulling kids out of the classroom will imperil a school’s accreditation.
“Our administrators are under an intense pressure to make everything appear better than it is in reality,” Connell said.
Zwerner’s shooting did not shock Connell.
“I have teacher friends who have been hit by kindergarteners, kicked by kindergarteners, punched by kindergarteners, stabbed with pencils by kindergarteners,” she said. “So the only difference is that this child had access to a weapon at home. So, if you put those two things together, I’m not surprised.”
Michelle Price, a spokeswoman for the school board, did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press asking for comment on the various criticisms expressed Tuesday night.
William Koski, a Stanford law professor and director of the school’s Youth and Education Law Project, said many schools in the US had strict zero-tolerance discipline policies in the 1990s, but began to depart from that approach about a decade later, as concerns grew that suspensions and expulsions were failing to help students, while feeding the school-to-prison pipeline and disproportionately affecting Black children.
“If you get expelled a lot, you are just more likely to head down that path, to not graduate, to end up not being a very productive person,” Koski said.
Educators have shifted to a gentler approach that focuses on creating a safe and positive school climate, while zeroing in on the root causes of behavioral problems.
Koski said he understands the frustrations of teachers in Newport News and elsewhere. He said that some school systems may still be in search of a “happy medium” between the two approaches.
But Republicans in Virginia’s House of Delegates appear to want to push the pendulum back. A bill filed last month would require the state Department of Education to establish a uniform discipline system for students. It would include criteria for teachers to remove disruptive students from class, while making removal mandatory if the behavior is violent.
Newport News is a racially diverse city of about 185,000 people — about 45 percent white and 41 percent Black — that sits along the James River near the Chesapeake Bay. It’s probably best known for its sprawling shipyard, which builds the nation’s aircraft carriers and other US Navy vessels.
About 15 percent of the population lives in poverty, according to US Census data. More than 400 of the nearly 1,000 incidents of violent crime in the city in 2021 involved a handgun or firearm, according to FBI statistics.
“Gun violence has become a constant for our students,” William Fenker, an eighth-grade science teacher, told the board. “It has been a salient issue in our community for some time now ... (and) has even made its way into our schools.”
Newport News schools have endured two other shootings in a little over a year.
In September 2021, two 17-year-old students were wounded when a 15-year-old boy fired shots in a crowded high school hallway after he had a fight with one of the students.
Two months after that shooting, an 18-year-old student fatally shot a 17-year-old in the parking lot of a different high school after a football game. Police said the teens exchanged “gestures” in the gym before an altercation broke out.
“Our students do not wonder if there will be another school shooting,” Fenker told the board. “They wonder when and where the next shooting will be.”
Last week, the school board announced that 90 walk-through metal detectors would be placed in schools across Newport News, starting with the one where Zwerner was shot.
But that failed to satisfy many parents at Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Doug Marmon, who has two children in school, called for the removal of the school system’s executive leadership and for many more security measures. He also wants the system to change how it addresses bad behavior.
“Students need to be held accountable for their actions, regardless of age or circumstances — not transferred to another school or placed in a different classroom,” he said.
Another parent, David Wilson, said the problem starts at home. But he also questioned the impact of removing children from the classroom.
“We can do what everybody wants to do — we can start suspending more kids, sending them home,” Wilson said.
“So you just prevented a school shooting but you just caused a 7-Eleven shooting,” he said. “You didn’t solve the issue. You shifted the issue from one thing to another.”

Canada summons Russian ambassador over attacks on civilians in Ukraine

  • Ottawa has summoned Russia's ambassador to Canada over Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine
OTTAWA: Canada’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that Ottawa has summoned Russia’s ambassador to Canada over Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine, including an attack in Dnipro that killed at least 45 people.
Officials summoned the ambassador to “make clear we do not accept the sheer brutality of Russia’s recent attacks against civilians in Dnipro and to condemn face to face the anti-Semitic comments made by Russia’s Minister, Sergei Lavrov,” Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told reporters in Toronto.

Private sector has a key role to play in battle against climate change, says US diplomat

  • Kerry said governments alone do not have the resources, so world must “create the incentives that bring the private sector to the table”
LONDON: The private sector is “absolutely key to our ability to be able to win” the battle against climate change, according to US climate envoy John Kerry.

Speaking during a session at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday titled “Keeping the pace on climate,” he said the world must find a way to “create the incentives that bring the private sector to the table.”

Governments alone do not have the money required to combat climate change, he added, and so the private sector needs to be involved in the global efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.

“I believe the private sector is ultimately going to get on side,” Kerry said. “I’ve met a bunch of young entrepreneurs who are doing amazing things in startups; they’re taking risks, their investors are taking risks, and they’re producing new batteries that may have a longer life that allows you to balance your entire grid. I’ve seen folks who are chasing green hydrogen.”

The number of global users of energy will increase from about 5 billion now to 9 or 10 billion in the next 30 years, he added, with demand for electricity to power services, heat and comfort rising as a result.

“And so this is a marketplace,” Kerry said. “And it has the ability to be able to move very, very rapidly, if we will create the right framework and unleash private-sector ingenuity and innovation and capacity to get this done.”

He expressed optimism about the amount of effort and investment going into new technologies to power renewable energy and limit global warming.

“I am hugely encouraged, I mean much more so than I bet at anytime in the last years, by what is happening right now, which opens up an even greater possibility of achieving this,” he said.

“Because so much human energy is going into the new technologies and the innovations that are occurring, they’re going to multiply and magnify on themselves.”

He said that emissions are still the biggest threat and the world must continue to act to reduce them.

“Our enemy is our emissions, and we have to go after the emissions and, therefore, cannot afford to build out a whole new infrastructure of one fossil fuel or another that is going to be with us for 20, 30, 40 years unless they are able to capture those emissions,” Kerry said.

“We don’t have that indication yet or even that full capacity.”

