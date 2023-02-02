You are here

  • Home
  • Morocco arrests British national linked to deadly drive-by shooting

Morocco arrests British national linked to deadly drive-by shooting

Morocco arrests British national linked to deadly drive-by shooting
Oppong was named on the National Crime Agency’s most-wanted list and was placed on Interpol Red Notice
Short Url

https://arab.news/44ybq

Updated 02 February 2023
Arab News

Morocco arrests British national linked to deadly drive-by shooting

Morocco arrests British national linked to deadly drive-by shooting
  • Nana Oppong, 42, awaiting extradition to UK after ‘day and night’ multi-agency manhunt
  • National Crime Agency regional manager praises ‘the vigilance of our Moroccan partners’
Updated 02 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A criminal wanted by UK authorities over a deadly drive-by shooting has been arrested at the Moroccan border following a “day and night” multi-agency manhunt, the Daily Mail reported.

Nana Oppong, 42, was the subject of a UK police investigation into the drive-by killing of 50-year-old Robert Powell in 2020.

Oppong was named on the National Crime Agency’s most-wanted list and was placed on Interpol Red Notice, which alerts law enforcement authorities worldwide about wanted fugitives.

UK police said Oppong was arrested by Moroccan border authorities late last year after trying to enter from Spain on forged documents, but the news was kept secret over operational and security concerns.

Oppong, who is the seventh person to be arrested from the NCA most-wanted list, has since been kept in custody and is awaiting extradition to the UK.

NCA regional manager in Spain Steve Reynolds said: “Oppong’s arrest came about after a sustained campaign to trace him and because of the vigilance of our Moroccan partners and support from Interpol.

“This is another excellent result and shows once again that UK law enforcement does not give up on finding those who await justice in the UK. Working with our colleagues at home and abroad we will continue to hunt those on the run.”

Stephen Jennings, a detective superintendent who leads the regional police case on Oppong, said: “Numerous officers and staff across all agencies involved in this case have been working day and night to get justice for Robert’s family.

“Oppong’s arrest is the result of an excellent collaboration between Essex Police, the NCA, the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service), Interpol, Crimestoppers and other law enforcement colleagues around the world.”

Topics: UK London Morocco

Related

Spanish PM arrives in Morocco on visit to cement ties
Middle-East
Spanish PM arrives in Morocco on visit to cement ties
A tourist buys a bottle of argan oil at a shop near Morocco's western Atlantic coastal city of Essaouira, on October 15, 2022.
Middle-East
Shunned by youth, Morocco cosmetic oil craft faces uncertain future

Norway police ban Qur'an burning protest after Turkiye summons Oslo envoy

Norway police ban Qur'an burning protest after Turkiye summons Oslo envoy
Updated 02 February 2023
Reuters

Norway police ban Qur'an burning protest after Turkiye summons Oslo envoy

Norway police ban Qur'an burning protest after Turkiye summons Oslo envoy
Updated 02 February 2023
Reuters

ANKARA/OSLO: Norwegian police on Thursday banned a planned anti-Islam protest including the burning of a copy of the Qur'an this week for security reasons, hours after the Turkish foreign ministry summoned Norway’s ambassador to complain.
A group of protesters planned to burn a copy of the Qur'an outside the Turkish embassy in Oslo on Friday, police said, echoing similar demonstrations last month in Sweden and Denmark.
“Burning the Qur'an remains a legal way to express political views in Norway. But this event cannot be carried out for security reasons,” Oslo police said in a statement, citing intelligence it had received.
Earlier on Thursday, Ankara strongly condemned the anti-Islam group’s plans, which it said were a “provocative act,” a source from the Turkish foreign ministry said, adding that the ministry had asked for the demonstration to be called off.
Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Turkiye had raised the planned demonstration in a meeting.
“Our ambassador referred to the constitutional right to freedom of expression in Norway, and added that the Norwegian government neither supports nor is involved with the planned demonstration,” said a ministry spokesperson.
The police can only ban a demonstration if there is a danger to the public.
A protest including the burning a copy of Qur'an last month near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm by an anti-immigrant Danish-Swedish politician from the far-right fringe drew strong condemnation from Ankara.
Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine, but faced unexpected objections from Turkiye and have since sought to win its support.
Sweden said on Thursday it would tighten laws covering membership of terrorist organizations.

Topics: Norway Oslo Qur'an burning Turkiye

Related

Sweden tells citizens to avoid crowds in Turkiye after Qur'an burning
Middle-East
Sweden tells citizens to avoid crowds in Turkiye after Qur'an burning
Protesters hold copies of the Qur'an in front of the Consulate General of Sweden in Istanbul on January 22, 2023. (AFP)
Middle-East
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Qur'an burning

Philippines gives US more access to military bases as concerns over China grow

Philippines gives US more access to military bases as concerns over China grow
Updated 02 February 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippines gives US more access to military bases as concerns over China grow

Philippines gives US more access to military bases as concerns over China grow
  • With 4 more locations, US now has access to 9 military sites in Philippines
  • US-Philippine alliance crucial to the stability of Indo-Pacific, defense chiefs say
Updated 02 February 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines has granted the US expanded access to its military bases, their defense chiefs announced on Thursday, providing American forces with a strategic footing at a time of growing tensions over the disputed South China Sea and self-ruled Taiwan.

Manila and Washington agreed to accelerate the full implementation of the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement for joint training and exercises, which gives the US entry to four more locations in strategic areas of the Philippines.

The US would now have access to a total of nine military sites in the Southeast Asian country.

The move, announced during US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to the Philippine capital, is aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation to support the Philippines’ defense capabilities and to address pressing security threats in the region, Philippine Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez said during their joint news conference.

“We shall continue to work towards maintaining a stable rules-based open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region along with partner countries,” he told reporters.

“We strongly oppose any unilateral action or attempt to disrupt current world order and share the same views that all countries should resolve any issue peacefully and adhere to international law.”

Austin said the expansion will allow US and Philippine forces to operate together more efficiently from key sites across the Philippines.

“America’s commitment to the defense of the Philippines is ironclad,” he added.

“Our alliance makes both of our democracies more secure and helps uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

He and Galvez also discussed ways to address “destabilizing activities” around Philippine waters, including in the South China Sea.

“These efforts are especially important as the People’s Republic of China continues to advance its illegitimate claims in the West Philippine Sea,” Austin said, referring to another name of the disputed waters.

With a recent increase of Chinese activity in the area, Manila in December boosted its military presence in the region after reports that China had started taking unoccupied land features within Philippine waters.

The US State Department announced that it was allocating more than $82 million for the infrastructure and investments of the Philippine military sites.

While Austin said that the US was not “seeking permanent basing in the Philippines,” spokesperson of the Philippine Department of National Defense Arsenio Andolong told Arab News the number of joint drills would increase.

“The existing exercises we already have with them will be expanded in terms of scope and number of participants…There will be more troops that will be joining the exercises,” he said.

Though it was signed almost a decade ago, progress on the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement stalled during the years of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who distanced the Philippines from the US in favor of Beijing.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office in June and has since met both US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, appears to be taking a more balanced approach.

In a meeting on Thursday morning, he told Austin that he cannot see a future for his country without its longtime ally.

“The future of the Philippines and, for that matter, the Asia Pacific, will always have to involve the United States,” he said.

Topics: Philippines US

Related

Murder of Filipina worker in Kuwait sends shockwave through Philippines
World
Murder of Filipina worker in Kuwait sends shockwave through Philippines
Philippines 2022 GDP growth quickest in over 4 decades, but outlook challenging
Business & Economy
Philippines 2022 GDP growth quickest in over 4 decades, but outlook challenging

Afghan women prosecutors once seen as symbols of democracy find asylum in Spain

Afghan women prosecutors once seen as symbols of democracy find asylum in Spain
Updated 02 February 2023
Reuters

Afghan women prosecutors once seen as symbols of democracy find asylum in Spain

Afghan women prosecutors once seen as symbols of democracy find asylum in Spain
  • Women's freedoms in Afghanistan were abruptly curtailed in 2021 with the arrival of a government that enforces a strict interpretation of Islam
  • 32 women judges and prosecutors left Afghanistan only to be stuck in Pakistan for up to a year trying to find asylum in Europe
Updated 02 February 2023
Reuters

MADRID: Pushing her son on a swing at a playground on a sunny winter's day in Madrid, former Afghan prosecutor Obaida Sharar expresses relief that she found asylum in Spain after fleeing Afghanistan shortly after the Taliban took over.
Sharar, who arrived in Madrid with her family, is one of 19 female prosecutors to have found asylum in the country after being left in limbo in Pakistan without official refugee status for up to a year after the Taliban's return to power. She feels selfish being happy while her fellow women suffer, she said. "Most Afghan women and girls that remain in Afghanistan don't have the right to study, to have a social life or even go to a beauty salon," Sharar said. "I cannot be happy."
Women's freedoms in her home country were abruptly curtailed in 2021 with the arrival of a government that enforces a strict interpretation of Islam.
The Taliban administration has banned most female aid workers and last year stopped women and girls from attending high school and university.
Sharar's work and that of her female peers while they lived in Afghanistan was dangerous. Female judges and prosecutors were threatened and became the target of revenge attacks as they undertook work overseeing the trial and conviction of men accused of gender crimes, including rape and murder.
She was part of a group of 32 women judges and prosecutors that left Afghanistan only to be stuck in Pakistan for up to a year trying to find asylum.
A prosecutor, who gave only her initials as S.M. due to fears over her safety and who specialised in gender violence and violence against children said, "I was the only female prosecutor in the province... I received threats from Taliban members and the criminals who I had sent to prison."
Now she and her family are also in Spain.
Many of the women have said they felt abandoned by Western governments and international organizations.
Ignacio Rodriguez, a Spanish lawyer and president of Bilbao-based 14 Lawyers, a non-governmental organisation which defends prosecuted lawyers, said the women had been held up as symbols of democratic success only to be discarded.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said it was not in a position to comment on specific cases.
"The Government of Pakistan has not agreed to recognise newly arriving Afghans as refugees," UNHCR said in a statement. "Since 2021, UNHCR has been in discussions with the government on measures and mechanisms to support vulnerable Afghans. Regrettably, no progress has been made."
The foreign ministry of Pakistan did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Pakistan is home to millions of refugees from Afghanistan who fled after the Soviet Union's invasion in 1979 and during the subsequent civil war. Most of them are yet to return despite Pakistan's push to repatriate them under different programmes.
The Taliban has said any Afghan who fled the country since it took power in 2021 can return safely through a repatriation council.
"Afghanistan is the joint home of all Afghans," said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesperson for the Taliban administration. "They can live here without any threat."

Topics: Afghnistan Taliban

Related

New US restrictions against Taliban for bans on women
World
New US restrictions against Taliban for bans on women
What’s behind the Pakistani Taliban’s insurgency?
World
What’s behind the Pakistani Taliban’s insurgency?

UK government pauses plan to ban IRGC

UK government pauses plan to ban IRGC
Updated 02 February 2023
Arab News

UK government pauses plan to ban IRGC

UK government pauses plan to ban IRGC
  • Foreign Office fears move could make communication channels with Iran more difficult
  • Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ‘should have been proscribed by now,’ source tells Times
Updated 02 February 2023
Arab News

A plan to ban Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the UK for being a terrorist organization has been temporarily shelved by the government over fears that the move could harm diplomatic communication channels between London and Tehran. It is not known how long the pause will last.

The IRGC, established in 1979 in the wake of Iran’s revolution, has been accused of orchestrating insurgencies, assassinations, attacks and other acts of aggression worldwide. 

The proposed ban would have made membership of the IRGC or attendance of meetings in support of it illegal in the UK, and hindered its ability to raise funds in the country.

In November, the director general of UK intelligence branch MI5, Ken McCallum, accused the IRGC of plotting to assassinate or kidnap people living in Britain on at least 10 occasions in 2022.

The IRGC was also accused by British security services of threatening journalists working at London-based news outlet Iran International, which necessitated the deployment of armed police at its offices.

The IRGC’s outlawing has long been supported by senior British politicians, including Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat.

A source told The Times: “Foreign Office officials have real concerns about proscription because they want to maintain access.

“The Home Office, and the government more broadly, supports the move. The IRGC should have been proscribed by now, but the whole process is on ice.”

Diplomatic relations between the two countries remain strained, and were not helped by the execution earlier this year of UK resident Alireza Akbari, who authorities in Tehran had accused of being a spy. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the case had “appalled” him.

A UK government spokesperson said: “While the government keeps the list of proscribed organizations under review, we do not comment on whether a specific organization is or is not being considered for proscription.”

Topics: UK Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Related

Israeli guards kill ‘armed’ Palestinian near West Bank settlement
Middle-East
Israeli guards kill ‘armed’ Palestinian near West Bank settlement
EU says it cannot brand Iran's Guards as terror group before court ruling
Middle-East
EU says it cannot brand Iran's Guards as terror group before court ruling

EU plans new Russia sanctions by war anniversary

EU plans new Russia sanctions by war anniversary
Updated 02 February 2023
AFP

EU plans new Russia sanctions by war anniversary

EU plans new Russia sanctions by war anniversary
  • An existing oil price cap alone is costing Moscow around 160 million euros every day
Updated 02 February 2023
AFP
KYIV: The European Union plans to slap Russia with fresh sanctions by the anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on a visit to Kyiv Thursday.
“We will introduce with our G7 partners an additional price cap on Russian petroleum products, and by the 24th of February — exactly one year since the invasion started — we aim to have the 10th package of sanctions in place,” von der Leyen said during a press conference with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Existing sanctions are “eroding” Russia’s economy, she said, and “throwing it back by a generation,” estimating that an existing oil price cap alone is costing Moscow around 160 million euros every day.

Latest updates

Israel’s finance minister confiscates Palestinian money to compensate Israeli victims of attacks
Israel’s finance minister confiscates Palestinian money to compensate Israeli victims of attacks
Meta accused of playing double game on data scraping
Meta accused of playing double game on data scraping
Yemeni leader criticizes Iran for arming Houthis with lethal weapons
A Houthi fighter mans a turret in an armoured technical vehicle in Sanaa. (File/AFP)
Lebanon army chief emerges as potential candidate for president
Lebanon army chief emerges as potential candidate for president
Israeli foreign minister heads delegation to discuss Sudan normalization
Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan receives Israeli FM Eli Cohen in the capital Khartoum, on February 2, 2023. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.