Lens beat Lorient in shootout to reach French Cup quarterfinals

Lens beat Lorient in shootout to reach French Cup quarterfinals
Lens players celebrate at the end of their round of 16 French Cup football match against FC Lorient at THe Moustoir Stadium in Lorient, western France on Feb 9, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 10 February 2023
AP

  • Lens will visit Cup holders Nantes next month in the only quarterfinal game between two top-tier teams
Updated 10 February 2023
AP

LORIENT, France: Facundo Medina converted the final spot kick to send Lens to the French Cup quarterfinals in a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Lorient after the teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time Thursday.

The visitors took the lead in the 21st minute when Angelo Fulgini tapped home after goalkeeper Vito Mannone had palmed a cross from Ismael Boura into the path of the Lens midfielder.

Lorient midfielder Enzo Le Fee leveled the round-of-16 game with a dipping free kick in the 84th to force a penalty shootout.

All the Lens players converted their spot kicks while Le Fee hit the bar before Ibrahima Kone had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca.

Lens will visit Cup holders Nantes next month in the only quarterfinal game between two top-tier teams.

In the other quarterfinal games, Marseille will host Annecy, Grenoble will visit Lyon, and Toulouse will face Rodez.

Sitting in third place in the French league, Lens shuffled their starting lineup by making seven changes ahead of a tough game against Lyon this weekend.

Lens had an opportunity to double the lead on the stroke of halftime, but Mannone turned David Pereira da Costa’s low strike around the post.

Lorient, who won the French Cup in 2002, raised its game in the second half. But Leca saved Le Fee’s long-range strike in the 51st and palmed away a curling shot from Yoann Cathline in the 67th.

Topics: French Cup Lens Lorient Angelo Fulgini

Blockbuster Durant to Suns deal tops busy NBA trade deadline

Blockbuster Durant to Suns deal tops busy NBA trade deadline
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

  • There were plenty of moves as the balance of power in the Western Conference was shaken up by Durant’s arrival
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Kevin Durant’s blockbuster move from Brooklyn to Phoenix turned the Suns into a major title contender and sparked a flurry of NBA trade deadline deals Thursday by roster-boosting rivals.

The 34-year-old superstar joined Suns All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker plus Bahamian center Deandre Ayton, the top pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, to create what might be the NBA’s most powerful lineup.

Phoenix sent four first-round NBA Draft picks, swingman Mikal Bridges, forward Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder and a 2028 pick swap to the Nets in exchange for Durant and forward T.J. Warren.

Crowder, who has sat out the 2022-23 season so far, didn’t stay with the Nets long, reportedly being traded Thursday to the Milwaukee Bucks for five second-round NBA Draft picks.

The Suns confirmed their acquisition of Durant, first reported Wednesday night, with a tweet as multiple clubs posted photos and statements on social media welcoming their new players and bidding farewell tho those that had been traded.

There were plenty of moves as the balance of power in the Western Conference was shaken up by Durant’s arrival and only two clubs, Chicago and Cleveland, chose not to make a deadline move.

The Durant move wrote an epitaph to the “Big Three” era of the Nets, who sent James Harden to Philadelphia a year ago and traded star guard Kyrie Irving to Dallas earlier this week.

The trio managed to play only 16 games together and win one playoff series after being seen as a title contender, instead finishing as one of the epic flops in NBA history.

The Los Angeles Lakers made multiple moves in hopes of reviving a woeful season by surrounding NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James and star big man Anthony Davis with improved talent.

The Lakers, 25-30, sent Russell Westbrook to Utah in a three-team deal that brought Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell and Utah guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt.

On Thursday, the Lakers also sent center Thomas Bryant to Denver in exchange for three second-round NBA Draft picks and traded guard Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for 7-foot (2.13m) center Mo Bamba.

Russell and Beasley added 3-point shooting skills and an outside threat to pair with Davis and James, who were recently joined by Japanese forward Rui Hachimura in a deal with Washington.

Defending NBA champion Golden State obtained Gary Payton II from Portland for five second-round NBA Draft picks in a multi-team deal that sent Detroit forward Kevin Knox to the Trail Blazers.

The Warriors also sent James Wiseman to Detroit in a three-team deal that sent Sadiq Bey to Atlanta and brought Golden State the draft picks that landed Payton.

Golden State’s moves will save more than $37 million in luxury tax cost over the next two seasons.

The Los Angeles Clippers obtained center Mason Plumlee from Charlotte for guard Reggie Jackson and sent guard Luke Kennard to Memphis in a three-team deal that also sent Houston guard Eric Gordon to LA and put John Wall and Danny Green to the Rockets.

The Clippers, who also added guard Bones Hyland from Denver for two second-round picks, reportedly will look at signing Westbrook if Utah buys out the former Lakers star’s deal, adding some veteran talent and several newcomers around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

San Antonio sent players to two contenders, dealing guard Josh Richardson to New Orleans for Devonte Graham and four second-round picks and Austrian center Jakob Poeltl to Toronto for Canadian center Khem Birch and three draft picks.

Atlanta sent Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky to Houston for Bruno Fernando and Garrison Matthews in cost-cutting moves.

Indiana obtained Milwaukee guard George Hill and a draft pick.

Philadelphia added Charlotte forward Jalen McDaniels in a three-team deal that sent the 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle to Portland.

Topics: NBA Kevin Durant basketball

Win or lose, Club World Cup final a sign of Saudi Arabia progress

Win or lose, Club World Cup final a sign of Saudi Arabia progress
Updated 42 min 53 sec ago
AP

  • In 2016, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled Vision 2030, a project which aims to diversify an economy dependent on oil
  • Staging major events makes up another strand of the country’s strategy to develop its sporting industry
Updated 42 min 53 sec ago
AP

SALE, MOROCCO: Regardless of whether Al-Hilal can beat Real Madrid in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday and become the first Asian team to win the title, these are jubilant times for sport in Saudi Arabia.

In 2016, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled Vision 2030, a project which aims to diversify an economy dependent on oil. Government figures have noted that sports and entertainment industries play a central role in the vision.

Al-Hilal beat South American champion Flamengo of Brazil 3-2 in the semifinals of the Club World Cup earlier this week in Morocco, already a famous victory for the team from Riyadh.

“Flamengo was surprised by the skill of our players,” Al-Hilal coach Ramon Diaz said. “They did not expect us to play in such an excellent way. We dominated the match, and we deserved to win and go to the final.”

Salem Al-Dawsari scored twice against the team from Brazil.

“We deserved to go to the final and we promise that we will try and bring the trophy to Saudi Arabia,” the winger said. “We did not come to Morocco just to participate. We came to play in our name and the name of Saudi Arabia.”

It was not the first time that Al-Dawsari has made international headlines. He scored the winning goal as Saudi Arabia rallied for a 2-1 comeback win over Argentina in the group stage of last year’s World Cup in Qatar, a victory that shocked the world and stunned the eventual champion.

Back in Riyadh on Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo thrilled a sellout crowd by scoring four goals in Al-Nassr’s 4-0 win over Al-Wehda in the Saudi Professional League. The Portuguese star was released from his contract by Manchester United in November and signed a deal with Al-Nassr, reportedly worth up to $200 million a year, the following month.

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner has lifted the international profile of the Saudi Professional League, which has signed a deal with IMG to sell broadcasting rights of its games overseas. According to reports, deals have been agreed with 36 territories.

Staging major events makes up another strand of the country’s strategy to develop its sporting industry. On Feb. 1, Saudi Arabia was confirmed as host for the 2027 Asian Cup, the continent’s biggest soccer tournament that is held every four years.

“The Kingdom is transforming before our eyes and we are filled with excitement for what it will look like in 2027,” Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said.

There have been reports that Saudi Arabia will bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup.

The country stages other international sports such as Formula One and is behind high-profile golf and boxing promotions and there are also bigger events on the agenda. Last August, Al-Faisal expressed interest in the 2034 Asian Games as well as the Olympics.

“Definitely, the Olympics would be an ultimate goal for us … we’re open to that and I think we can,” Al-Faisal said.

Topics: In Focus: FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022

Ukraine's 2024 Paris Games boycott call is against Olympic 'principles': IOC chief Bach

Ukraine’s 2024 Paris Games boycott call is against Olympic ‘principles’: IOC chief Bach
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

  • Bach said Ukraine’s efforts in “pressuring” other countries to boycott the 2024 Games was “extremely regrettable”
  • Pressure group Global Athlete said Bach’s response to Ukraine concerns shows “the IOC continues to be on the wrong side of history”
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: IOC President Thomas Bach has told Ukraine its calls to boycott the 2024 Paris Games over the possible participation of Russian competitors goes against Olympic “principles” as his organization was accused of being “on the wrong side of history.”

In a letter to the Ukrainian National Olympic Committee revealed on Thursday, Bach said Ukraine’s efforts in “pressuring” other countries to boycott the 2024 Games was “extremely regrettable.”

The International Olympic Committee said last month it was exploring a “pathway” to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to take part in the Paris Olympics, under a neutral flag.

Ukraine has reacted furiously, threatening to pull out of the Games. Nordic and some eastern European countries have said they would join a boycott.

“Threatening a boycott of the Olympic Games which, as you inform me, the NOC of Ukraine is currently considering, goes against the fundamentals of the Olympic Movement and the principles we stand for,” Bach said in the letter to Ukraine’s Olympic chief Vadym Goutzeit.

Bach said the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes “has not even been discussed in concrete terms yet.”

“Therefore, your letter at this premature stage to your fellow NOCs, to the International Federations, IOC Members and to future Olympic hosts, pressuring them in an attempt to publicly influence their decision-making, has been perceived by the vast majority of them as, at the very least, extremely regrettable,” Bach added.

Bach also blasted what he described as “defamatory statements” made by some Ukraine officials who accused the IOC of being a “promoter of war, murder and destruction.”

Russia and its ally Belarus, which allowed its territory to be used as a launchpad when Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine last February, have been sidelined from most Olympic sports since the war began.

The publication of Bach’s letter comes on the eve of a summit of sports ministers in London on Friday.

At the conference, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to denounce the potential participation of Russian athletes in the Paris Olympics.

Zelensky has called the plans to allow Russians to take part an attempt “to tell the whole world that terror is somehow acceptable.”

The IOC’s proposed roadmap for athletes’ return to action under a neutral flag, provided they had “not actively supported the war in Ukraine,” has caused deep divisions and heated debate.

Polish Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk said he expected around 40 countries to oppose the participation of Russians and Belarusians in the Paris Olympics at Friday’s conference.

The US, however, backs allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete as neutrals while opposing the display of their national flags or emblems.

The controversy has not helped form a unified policy.

For example, Russian and Belarusian tennis players can compete at tour events and Grand Slams albeit not under their national flags.

However, Wimbledon last year imposed a blanket ban on players from the two nations taking part in arguably the sport’s most prestigious Grand Slam event.

Pressure group Global Athlete said Bach’s response to Ukraine concerns shows “the IOC continues to be on the wrong side of history.”

“Their letter is further evidence of the power Russia has over the organization and the Olympic movement,” the group said in a statement released Thursday.

“Sponsors, host cities, and national governments must stop tolerating the IOC’s kowtowing to Russia.”

On Wednesday, the French government and the 2024 Olympic organizers sidestepped the row, a day after Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo called for a ban over the war in Ukraine.

Hidalgo echoed Zelensky who urged his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to ban Russians from the Games.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran and Paris Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet said the decision was the responsibility of the IOC.

Veran told a press briefing that “a decision must be taken by the summer” by the IOC.

“No position has been formally agreed with the IOC yet,” he said. “I will wait for international cooperation to take its course.”

However, he did not rule out an exclusion, speaking of “the steadfast wish of France that every possible sanction be applied fully and entirely.”

Topics: 2024 Olympics Paris Olympics Ukrainian National Olympic Committee International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach

Unbeaten Rey Vargas of Mexico seeks world title in third weight class

Unbeaten Rey Vargas of Mexico seeks world title in third weight class
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

  • Vargas chases the 130-pound throne at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
  • He is 36-0 with 22 knockouts and owned the WBC super bantamweight title from 2017 to 2019
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Undefeated champion Rey Vargas seeks a world title in his third different weight class on Saturday when he fights American O’Shaquie Foster for the vacant World Boxing Council super-featherweight crown.
Vargas chases the 130-pound throne at the Alamodome in San Antonio, the same Texas venue where he captured the WBC featherweight title last July in a 12-round split decision over previously unbeaten Filipino Mark Magsayo.
“The Alamodome has seen me crowned champion before and they’re going to see it again on Saturday,” Vargas said Thursday. “It’s a big goal of mine to become part of the club of three-division champions.”
Vargas, 36-0 with 22 knockouts, owned the WBC super bantamweight title from 2017 to 2019.
“The best way to tell the world about me is by winning another world title,” Vargas said. “I’ve been a solid world champion for a while and now I’m going to add myself to the same list as the greatest Mexican fighters of all time.”

Other Mexican greats with world titles in three weight classes include Julio Cesar Chavez, Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera.
Home-state hopeful Foster, 19-2 with 11 knockouts, has won nine fights in a row to earn his first world title bout.
“I’m coming to spoil the show,” Foster said. “I know he’s going to have the fans on his side but by the end of the night the world is going to see what I’m really made of.
“This means the world to me.”
 

Topics: Rey Vargas boxing O’Shaquie Foster

Scaloni, Ancelotti, Guardiola on FIFA coach award shortlist

Scaloni, Ancelotti, Guardiola on FIFA coach award shortlist
Updated 10 February 2023
AP

  • Walid Regragui didn’t get enough votes despite leading Morocco on a stunning run to the World Cup semifinals
  • No coach from Africa or of an African team has ever been voted into a top-three shortlist
Updated 10 February 2023
AP

ZURICH: Lionel Scaloni, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola were shortlisted Thursday for a “best coach” award, while Walid Regragui didn’t get enough votes despite leading Morocco on a stunning run to the World Cup semifinals.

A worldwide selection panel of national team coaches and captains, plus selected media and fans voting online chose Scaloni of Argentina, Real Madrid’s Ancelotti and Manchester City’s Guardiola as finalists for FIFA’s Best Men’s Coach award for 2022.

Argentina won the World Cup, Madrid won the UEFA Champions League and City captured the English Premier League title.

Regragui was appointed in August less than three months before the World Cup started and led his team unbeaten through a group that included Belgium and Croatia. Morocco then eliminated Spain and Portugal before an injury-stricken team lost to defending champions France. During the run, Regragui had voiced concerns about a lack of respect for Arab coaches.

No coach from Africa or of an African team has ever been voted into a top-three shortlist since the first FIFA coaching award was made in 2010.

Only European and South American coaches have ever finished in the top-three places despite two-thirds of the voting panel members coming from outside the continents.

Scaloni is a likely favorite to get the award on Feb. 27 in Paris after World Cup-winning coaches Didier Deschamps and Joachim Low also won the FIFA votes for 2018 and 2014, respectively.

After winning the 2010 World Cup, Spain’s then-coach Vicente del Bosque was just beaten in the FIFA-organized vote by Jose Mourinho, whose Inter Milan team had won the Champions League and Serie A.

Guardiola won the FIFA coaching award for 2011 when he was with Barcelona. Ancelotti has never won; he was runner-up in 2014 to Low for winning a Champions League in his first spell with Madrid.

On the women’s coaching award shortlist Thursday, two-time winner Sarina Wiegman — who won the 2017 and 2020 votes for coaching her native Netherlands — seeks a third FIFA win for leading England to the European Championship title last year.

Another European champion, Sonia Bompastor, who guided Lyon to a sixth Women’s Champions League title in seven years, is on the list that is completed by Pia Sundhage. She led Brazil to win the 2022 Copa América Femenina.

Sundhage won the FIFA award for 2012 as coach of the United States’ Olympic champion team.

FIFA is scheduled to announce the three-candidate shortlists Friday for the men’s and women’s Best Player award.

Topics: Lionel Scaloni Carlo Ancelotti Pep Guardiola

