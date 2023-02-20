You are here

OSN+ launches 'No More FOMO' campaign starring Saudi actress Aseel Omran

OSN+ launches ‘No More FOMO’ campaign starring Saudi actress Aseel Omran
OSN+ launches ‘No More FOMO’ campaign with Aseel Omran (Supplied)
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

OSN+ launches 'No More FOMO' campaign starring Saudi actress Aseel Omran

OSN+ launches ‘No More FOMO’ campaign starring Saudi actress Aseel Omran
  • Directed by acclaimed Egyptian director Omar El Zohairy, the campaign will see OSN+ collaborate with leading regional celebrities
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Streaming platform OSN+ has released its latest campaign titled “No More FOMO.”

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, is an internet-age concept that was introduced in the early 2000s to describe a phenomenon observed primarily on social media: the perception of missing out on the latest content, events, milestones, travel, etc., and the need to participate in them.

The term has since been casually used to describe feeling left out when someone misses out on a popular event or activity.

OSN+’s campaign used the tagline “Watch What You’re Missing,” which aims to encourage audiences to discover all the must-see content available on the streaming platform.

As part of the campaign, OSN+ is partnering with Arab celebrities starting with Saudi Arabian actress Aseel Omran and award-winning Egyptian director Omar El Zohairy, known for films such as “Zafir” and “Feathers.”

“OSN+ is the platform of choice for passionate content lovers who rely on us for the latest trending series, and celebrities such as Aseel are no different,” said Ashley Rite, vice president of marketing and growth at OSN+.

“Streaming has brought back the importance of being part of ‘must-see’ content, and with OSN+, everyone can avoid FOMO and watch what they’re missing.”

The campaign also features an original song humorously depicting the dreaded FOMO effect, which has been picked up by TikTok creators.

The launch video shows that even celebrities are not immune from the FOMO effect, particularly when it comes to missing out on the latest movie or TV show.

Omran is the first celebrity to star in the campaign, with others to be unveiled soon.

Topics: OSN+ Aseel Omran

Updated 20 February 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

New training academy to enhance media creativity in OIC states

New training academy to enhance media creativity in OIC states
  • Academy will train media employees and content makers and refine their skills
Updated 20 February 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation recently took part in the opening ceremony of the media training academy of the OIC States Broadcasting Union in Jeddah.

The ceremony was attended by OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, Khalid Al-Ghamdi, undersecretary of foreign media at the Saudi Ministry of Media, and a number of media ministers and delegates of OIC member states.

Amr Al-Laithi, chairman of the union, said that the academy will train media employees and content makers, and refine their skills in light of the challenges posed by the new media to OIC member states.

“The union will work to enhance the capabilities and skills of the media professionals of the OIC member states through the various training programs that will be made available through technological mechanisms and through the collaboration of media academic entities,” Al-Laithi added.

Wajdi Sindi, director of the information department at the OIC, described the inauguration of the OSBU academy as an “important step” within the union’s plan to develop its work.

Sindi added: “It comes within the framework of the strategic plan for the development of the union, which was previously approved during the meetings of the executive council and the general assembly, with the aim of providing a work environment that stimulates creativity in media work.”

He said that the OIC hopes that the OSBU academy, which includes classrooms, a television and radio studio, will contribute to the rehabilitation of media professionals and develop their radio, television and journalistic skills, enabling the union to intensify media cooperation partnerships with member states and their media institutions, especially in the less developed countries.

Sindi hailed Saudi Arabia’s role in hosting and supporting the OSBU headquarters and other institutions operating within the framework of the OIC, expressing confidence in the Kingdom’s ability to strengthen Islamic solidarity in various fields of broadcasting through the work of the academy.

“‎‎Several cooperation agreements have been concluded with similar unions, such as the Arab States Broadcasting Union, the Asian, African, and European Broadcasting Unions, and a number of academic and professional entities, as reliance on virtual reality has become a necessity, which will require intensifying training for all media professionals ‎and employees of member states through our media platform on the website, in addition to the YouTube channel of the OIC States Broadcasting Union‎,” Al-Laithi said.

The first training course in the OSBU media training academy ‎started last week under the title of “New Electronic Media.” It explores the concept of electronic media, electronic media theory and electronic media properties.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Meta testing new subscription service for verified accounts

A blue verification badge and Meta logos are seen in this illustration taken January 19, 2023. (REUTERS)
A blue verification badge and Meta logos are seen in this illustration taken January 19, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

Meta testing new subscription service for verified accounts

A blue verification badge and Meta logos are seen in this illustration taken January 19, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • Meta said public figures and others who were previously verified won’t be affected by the change. Meta Verified is aimed at influencers and others who use social media for their business but aren’t notable public figures
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

CALIFORNIA: Meta is testing a new subscription service that would let Facebook and Instagram users pay for a verified account.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Verified on his social media accounts Sunday. Testing will begin in New Zealand and Australia this week and will roll out to other countries soon, he said.
For $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 per month on Apple and Android operating systems, Meta will use a government identification to verify a user’s account and give the account a blue badge. Previously, Meta’s blue badges were free and reserved for notable public figures or businesses.
Subscribers will also get extra protection against account impersonation and direct access to customer support, Meta said.
“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,” Zuckerberg said in his message.
Meta said public figures and others who were previously verified won’t be affected by the change. Meta Verified is aimed at influencers and others who use social media for their business but aren’t notable public figures.
Meta is taking a page from Twitter’s playbook in launching a subscription service. Late last year, Twitter began charging users $8 per month for Twitter Blue, which verifies their account with a blue check.
On Saturday, Twitter took the service a step further, announcing that Twitter users would lose their ability to secure their accounts with two-factor authentication unless they pay the $8 monthly Twitter Blue subscription.
Social media companies have been trying to find new revenue sources as online advertising slows. Earlier this month, Meta announced its third consecutive quarter of revenue declines despite an increase in users. Meta announced it was laying off 11,000 workers, or 13 percent of its workforce, in November.

 

Topics: Meta Facebook

Saudi forum to outline new vision for media

Badr Alenezi, Saudi writer (L) and Mofarh Al-Jabari, media and communications lecturer at King ‎Abdulaziz University. (Supplied)
Badr Alenezi, Saudi writer (L) and Mofarh Al-Jabari, media and communications lecturer at King ‎Abdulaziz University. (Supplied)
Updated 19 February 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi forum to outline new vision for media

Badr Alenezi, Saudi writer (L) and Mofarh Al-Jabari, media and communications lecturer at King ‎Abdulaziz University. (Supplied)
  • The forum will bring together the views of media specialists in different countries, and also clarify the role of Saudi Arabia regionally and globally‎, Alenezi said
Updated 19 February 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Saudi Media Forum will kick off on Feb. 20 in Riyadh, with industry professionals looking to explore a range of challenges facing the sector regionally.

Badr Alenezi, a Saudi writer, said: ‎“‎It is important to rearrange media work in the Arab region, especially the Arab Gulf region, in light of the many challenges facing the region, including political and economic development‎.

“We must develop a single media approach‎ with multiple tools and a flexible strategy that contributes to highlighting our national gains, helps achieve the supreme interest of our countries, and shows the true image of society, especially after the impact left by the Western media on Arab countries in the past decade‎.”

The forum will bring together the views of media specialists in different countries, and also clarify the role of Saudi Arabia regionally and globally‎, Alenezi said.

Ahmed Addayhani, a correspondent at Montecarlo Al-Doualiya in Saudi Arabia, said that ‎“‎media is one of the sectors most affected by the communications revolution. The sector has lost many of its previous forms, and many employees have lost hundreds of jobs that were prevalent in an era before this wave of technical development‎.”

Mofarh Al-Jabari, a media and communications lecturer at King ‎Abdulaziz University, said: ‎“‎Media is one of the most important influences in decision-making and directing public opinion at the level of countries and peoples as well. Saudi media is witnessing rapid digital development within the Saudi Vision 2030, which has made the Kingdom a pioneer in the field of modern technologies.

“Arab media, in general, is in dire need to strengthen its influential role, especially in light of the dominance of social media and openness to foreign media. Media institutions are required to produce distinctive content that is able to attract the audiences and restore confidence in what Arab media platforms offer.”

Specialists agreed that there is a critical need to deal positively with the opportunities of artificial intelligence and its applications in the media industry in an effort to keep pace with rapid changes in the media market.

The two-day forum will include discussions on the development and future of the sector in its various forms, including visual, audio, print and digital. It will also review the media’s social, political and economic role globally.

Honors will be awarded to those who contributed to the media in categories including print and electronic journalism, visual and audio production, and research.

 

Topics: Saudi Media Forum (SMF)

Iran International halts London broadcasts on police advice amid threats

Iran International halts London broadcasts on police advice amid threats
Updated 18 February 2023

Iran International halts London broadcasts on police advice amid threats

Iran International halts London broadcasts on police advice amid threats
  • Persian-language station moves operations to US a week after man, 30, arrested on terror charge
  • Police say foreign threats are now so severe they can no longer mitigate danger to staff and the general public
Updated 18 February 2023
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: A London-based Persian-language television channel has been forced to close its offices on police advice in response to potential threats from Iran against a number of UK-based individuals.

“After a significant escalation in state-backed threats from Iran and advice from the Metropolitan Police, Iran International TV has reluctantly closed its London studios and moved broadcasting to Washington D.C.,” where it will continue to operate uninterrupted, the station said in a statement.

The move comes a week after police arrested and charged Austrian national Magomed-Husejn Dovtaev, 30, for allegedly “collecting information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism,” police said. 

“Threats had grown to the point that it was felt it was no longer possible to protect the channel’s staff, other employees at Chiswick Business Park and the general public,” the company added.

Iran International, which was launched in May 2017 and provides extensive coverage of anti-regime demonstrations, is headquartered in a complex in west London formed of 12 buildings that host several foreign and global companies, employing thousands of staff from all over the world.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes, head of the Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism unit, said: “In light of the ongoing investigation that follows the arrest of a man last weekend in that area, and despite extraordinary security measures, we still have serious concerns for the safety of people working at this company.”

In November, police installed barriers and security checks, and placed armed officers around the channel’s building, and Jukes confirmed that despite the relocation, “protective security measures” will remain in place to “reassure” the local community.

“I cannot believe it has come to this. A foreign state has caused such a significant threat to the British public on British soil that we have to move,” said Mahmood Enayat, general manager of Iran International TV.

“Let’s be clear this is not just a threat to our TV station but the British public at large. Even more, this is an assault on the values of sovereignty, security and free speech that the UK has always held dear,” he added in a statement.

Adam Baillie, lead media liaison at Volant Media, which owns Iran International TV, confirmed to Arab News that there has been no interruption to the station’s broadcasts and that it is now transmitting through its studios in the US.

He said that Afghanistan International, also owned by Volant Media, is continuing to work inside the studios in Chiswick, but Iran International employees are now working remotely.

“It’s basically (like) another COVID lockdown, which is working from home, because it’s just easier and safer at the moment, as far as the police are concerned, for us to do that.

“Remember that it’s a big business park, we just occupy one part of a building and there are something like 10,000 people, so the police have to be mindful of the safety of the area, not just us,” Baillie added.

He said that aside from the rise in threat level, all staff are safe, and although the situation is “very worrying, in a way nothing has changed and people just carry on working.”

Baillie also said that the shift is temporary, and there are no plans to move out, shut down or make staff redundant.

Since its inception, staff at Iran International TV claim they have faced a campaign of threats, and that pressure has been applied on their families in Iran.

Jukes said police and MI5 have foiled 15 plots since the start of 2022 to either kidnap or kill British or UK-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime.

“This news may also be of concern to members of the wider Iranian diaspora in the UK,” he said. “If anyone has concerns over their own safety or the safety of somebody else, then they should contact their local police force.”

Topics: Iran Iran International TV media

Kremlin critic journalist kept from BAFTAs over safety fears

Kremlin critic journalist kept from BAFTAs over safety fears
Updated 18 February 2023
AFP

Kremlin critic journalist kept from BAFTAs over safety fears

Kremlin critic journalist kept from BAFTAs over safety fears
  • BAFTA said the safety of its guests and staff was a priority, adding that it has “robust and appropriate security arrangements in place every year”
Updated 18 February 2023
AFP

LONDON: Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev, a long-time Kremlin critic, on Friday said he had been “banned” from attending the upcoming British Academy Film Awards in London, where a documentary about dissident Alexei Navalny is nominated.
Grozev, who is credited with having helped reveal the plot to kill Navalny, appears in the documentary.
But on Friday he tweeted that he had been “surprised to discover that my whole family and I have all been banned by British police from attending this weekend’s BAFTA awards.”
Police had deemed them a “public security risk,” he added.
A statement from the Metropolitan Police said the force could not comment on individual cases, but that “the fact that some journalists face the hostile intentions of foreign states whilst in the UK is a reality that we are absolutely concerned with.”
It could not ban individuals from attending private events, but had advised organizers of the showpiece British film awards, the Met added.
“We recognize that our advice can mean organizers have difficult choices to make when deciding how best to mitigate any risks to the security of their event, and we are grateful for the ongoing engagement of BAFTA.”
BAFTA said the safety of its guests and staff was a priority, adding that it has “robust and appropriate security arrangements in place every year.”
Grozev, who is the lead Russia investigator for the award-winning investigative website Bellingcat, tweeted that “moments like this show the growing dangers to independent journalists around the world.
“These dangers don’t stem just from murderous dictators, but also from having journalists’ voices hushed — instead of amplified — by the civilized world they are trying to serve,” he added.
Navalny, the most prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been held for the past two years at a maximum-security prison outside Moscow after an embezzlement conviction.
Before that, however, he was poisoned with the Soviet-made nerve agent Novichok on a trip to Siberia in 2020 and has accused Putin of being behind the attack.

 

Topics: Alexei Navalny Russian President Vladimir Putin Christo Grozev British Academy Film Awards BAFTA Film Awards

