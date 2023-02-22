Russian mercenary boss accuses top army brass of ‘treason’, Moscow pushes back

You are here

In this file photo taken on September 20, 2010 Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin shows Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin his school lunch factory outside Saint Petersburg. (AFP file photo)
In this file photo taken on September 20, 2010 Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin shows Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin his school lunch factory outside Saint Petersburg. (AFP file photo)
MOSCOW: Outspoken Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin launched two verbal attacks against top brass on Tuesday, accusing them of depriving his Wagner fighters of munitions in what he called a treasonous attempt to destroy his private military company.
The Russian defense ministry rejected his initial accusations about blocking ammunition as “absolutely untrue.” Prigozhin then released a voice message saying this was “tantamount to nothing more than simply spitting at Wagner,” reiterating that his men were very short of supplies.
Prigozhin has assumed a more public role since the war started. His Wagner Group spearheaded the battle for the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s Donetsk region but his relations with Moscow are clearly deteriorating.
This year Prigozhin was stripped of the right to recruit prisoners and there have been some signs of a Kremlin move to curb his influence.
On Tuesday, he lost his temper and at one point shouted.
“There is simply direct opposition going on (to attempts to equip Wagner fighters),” he said in an initial voice message on his Telegram channel. “This can be equated to high treason.
“The chief of the general staff and the defense minister are giving orders right and left, not just not to give Wagner PMC (private military company) ammunition, but not to help it with air transport,” Prigozhin alleged.
The Russian defense ministry reacted with a statement saying military officials were doing all they could to supply fighters.
“Therefore, all the statements supposedly made on behalf of assault units about the lack of ammunition are completely untrue,” it said, without mentioning Wagner by name.
“Attempts to create a split within the close mechanism of interaction and support between units of the Russian (fighting) groups are counter-productive and work solely to the benefit of the enemy.”
Prigozhin also said senior officials had declined requests for special spades to dig trenches.
He accused top brass of deciding “people should die when it’s convenient for them,” and said Wagner fighters were “dropping like flies” in the absence of necessary supplies.
In an obscenity-peppered message on Monday, he had complained that unnamed officials were denying Wagner supplies out of personal animosity toward him, and that he was required to “apologize and obey” to rectify the situation.
The defense ministry has previously said Wagner was not under its control even though the militia depends on the state for some arms and logistics.
Tatiana Stanovaya, head of the R.Politik political consultancy, said Prigozhin’s Monday outburst looked like “an act of desperation” aimed at “getting through to Putin.”
It was not clear whether he had Prigozhin in mind, but Putin on Tuesday said he wanted an end to infighting.
“We must get rid of — I want to emphasize this — any interdepartmental contradictions, formalities, grudges, misunderstandings, and other nonsense,” he told the political and military elite.
In a separate post, Prigozhin said he had been too busy to watch the speech and could therefore not comment on the president’s remarks.

 

US plans tough restrictions on asylum seekers

US plans tough restrictions on asylum seekers
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

US plans tough restrictions on asylum seekers

US plans tough restrictions on asylum seekers
  • The new rules force US-bound migrants to apply for asylum online through the government’s CBP One app
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration proposed tough new restrictions on asylum seekers Tuesday, saying it wanted to head off a migrant rush to the southern border when Covid-related controls are lifted.
The new rules force US-bound migrants to apply for asylum online through the government’s CBP One app and make an appointment to meet US officials, or apply for asylum first in a country they pass through to get to the US frontier.
Those who don’t go through that process, and cross the border anyway, will be presumed ineligible for asylum.
The proposed rules, published in the Federal Register for a 30-day comment period before implementation, appear to partly revive the tough regime set by President Joe Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump that was eventually found unconstitutional.
But the Biden administration said that, in the absence of action from Congress, this is the only way to deal with the border, where up to 200,000 people try to cross each month, most of them requesting asylum.
“This administration will not allow mass chaos and disorder at the border because of Congress’s failure to act,” an official said on grounds of anonymity.
The new rules apply a system already in practice for migrants from Ukraine, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti.
The rules are expected to be put into place when the current Title 42 program which uses Covid-19 pandemic controls to tightly restrict immigration are lifted, expected on May 11.
“We are strengthening the availability of legal, orderly pathways for migrants to come to the United States, at the same time proposing new consequences on those who fail to use processes made available to them by the United States and its regional partners,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in a statement.
Officials said the new rules were temporary and would expire after 24 months, but did not say what would replace them.
Pro-migrant groups condemned the new measure, comparing it to Trump’s moves to make it nearly impossible to enter the United States on an asylum request.
“This sweeping asylum ban will shut the door to countless refugees seeking safety and protection in the United States,” said Abby Maxman, president of Oxfam America.
“This policy is illegal, immoral, and will exact a frightening human toll on children, women, and men seeking safety,” she said.

On Kyiv visit, Meloni reiterates Italy’s support for Ukraine

On Kyiv visit, Meloni reiterates Italy’s support for Ukraine
Updated 16 min 51 sec ago
AFP

On Kyiv visit, Meloni reiterates Italy’s support for Ukraine

On Kyiv visit, Meloni reiterates Italy’s support for Ukraine
  • NATO member Italy has provided cash and weapons to help Ukraine, and earlier this month agreed to send mobile surface-to-air missile systems that it has jointly developed with France
Updated 16 min 51 sec ago
AFP

KYIV, Italy: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday that Rome “does not intend to waver” in its support for Ukraine as she visited Kyiv days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
“I wanted to do it (come to Ukraine) to reiterate Italy’s full support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, to reiterate that Italy does not intend to waver,” Meloni said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Italian leader also visited Irpin and Bucha, towns just outside Kyiv that were devastated during Russia’s unsuccessful bid to seize the capital last year.
“It’s different, seeing it with one’s own eyes. I will do everything to tell every Italian what I’ve seen,” she said.
NATO member Italy has provided cash and weapons to help Ukraine, and earlier this month agreed to send mobile surface-to-air missile systems that it has jointly developed with France.
But Meloni said sending jets is “not on the table” for the moment and it’s a decision to be made “in consultation with international partners.”
Zelensky criticized earlier remarks of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who has a personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin going back years.
“Mr Berlusconi... his house was never bombed with missiles daily, I suppose. And thank God his partner from Russia did not drive into his yard on a tank, and did not destroy his family and friends,” Zelensky said.
Meloni took office in October and leads the far-right Brothers of Italy party but has also distanced herself from the more pro-Russian partners in her governing coalition.
Berlusconi, whose Forza Italia party is the junior partner in the coalition, has sought to shift blame for the war away from Moscow, most recently earlier this week when he criticized Zelensky.
Meloni’s office responded by emphasising its “firm and committed” support for Ukraine.
Meanwhile Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League party, has in the past spoken admiringly of Putin and even worn a T-shirt bearing the Russian president’s face.
Former Italian premier Mario Draghi visited Kyiv in June 2022 with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

 

Ten civilians killed in jihadist attack in Mogadishu

Ten civilians killed in jihadist attack in Mogadishu
Updated 27 min 39 sec ago
AFP

Ten civilians killed in jihadist attack in Mogadishu

Ten civilians killed in jihadist attack in Mogadishu
  • The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabaab, which is linked to Al-Qaeda
Updated 27 min 39 sec ago
AFP

MOGADISHU: Al-Shabaab fighters attacked a house in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, killing 10 civilians, the government said.
The raid took place around 1200 GMT in the northern district of Abdiasiz, the government said, adding that three civilians had been wounded.
"The security forces rescued and extracted many other civilians from that house and other nearby buildings during the attack," it said.
The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabaab, which is linked to Al-Qaeda.
In recent months, the Somali army and local clan militias have retaken chunks of territory from the militants in an operation backed by US air strikes and an African Union force known as ATMIS.
But Al-Shabaab still control parts of the countryside from where they have carried out numerous retaliatory attacks both in Somalia and in neighbouring countries.

Germany pledges further 50 mn euros aid for quake victims

Germany pledges further 50 mn euros aid for quake victims
Updated 48 min 1 sec ago
AFP

Germany pledges further 50 mn euros aid for quake victims

Germany pledges further 50 mn euros aid for quake victims
  • Germany wants “to make it clear that we, as a global community, see this catastrophe and we support the population:” German foreign minister
Updated 48 min 1 sec ago
AFP

PAZARCIK, Turkiye: Germany will double its relief aid in Turkiye and Syria with an additional 50 million euros ($53 million) for victims of the deadly earthquake, two ministers announced Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany wants “to make it clear that we, as a global community, see this catastrophe and we support the population.”
Baerbock was speaking during a visit Tuesday to Pazarcik, in southern Turkiye, along with German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.
Of the new aid, 33 million euros will go to Turkiye and 17 million to northern Syria, bringing Germany’s contribution to 108 million euros in the region hit by a deadly earthquake which has killed nearly 46,000.
“We’re trying to get as much aid as possible into Syria, especially in the north of this country, through the crossings that have been opened, but the Syrian regime continues to obstruct the efforts of the United Nations,” said Baerbock.
Two weeks after the disaster aid has been arriving slowly in northwestern Syria, a country torn apart by a civil war.
The ministers confirmed that three-month visas will be granted to Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims with family in Germany.
According to the German foreign ministry, 96 visas have been issued so far.
Around 2.9 million people of Turkish origin live in Germany. The Syrian community is also large and is estimated at 924,000.

First Muslim woman appointed CEO of international charity Penny Appeal

First Muslim woman appointed CEO of international charity Penny Appeal
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

First Muslim woman appointed CEO of international charity Penny Appeal

First Muslim woman appointed CEO of international charity Penny Appeal
  • Ridwana Wallace-Laher is a former teacher at the Yorkshire (Bradford) Co-op Academy Grange
  • Her appointment comes after being part of the Penny Appeal team for three years
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Penny Appeal, the Muslim international humanitarian charity, has appointed Ridwana Wallace-Laher as its CEO, the first Muslim woman to hold such a post at a major global charity.
Wallace-Laher is a former teacher at the Yorkshire (Bradford) Co-op Academy Grange in the UK, and is experienced in mentoring people from a variety of backgrounds.
Her appointment comes after being part of the Penny Appeal team for three years, with experience in various roles, including most recently as senior director of growth.
Working with Penny Appeal, which is based in Wakefield, Yorkshire, she has a strong track record of leading diverse teams, building relationships with stakeholders, and encouraging collaboration.
Wallace-Laher said: “It has been an honor to have been part of the core unit that has led the positive change Penny Appeal has made in the faith-led charity sector globally. My commitment to greater governance, collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement, combined with my background as a senior teaching professional, make me confident that I can drive Penny Appeal’s success even further in the future.”
Mohammed Jahangir, chairman of trustees, said: “Ridwana stood out against all other candidates through a tough selection process, and I am proud to have her as our new CEO.”
He said that she is the first Muslim woman to hold the CEO position at a major international charity. “May she be the first of many Muslim women to do so,” he added.
“At a time when the world is facing a global economic crisis, when many in the UK and abroad are struggling to feed themselves and pay electricity bills, and when people in Turkiye and Syria are suffering due to the recent earthquake, we at Penny Appeal are trying our best to help those who need it by supporting them and providing aid during these times or events.
“The trustees are confident that Ridwana is woman who will take Penny Appeal to new heights in order to help those in need. We believe she will transform and grow the charity for the digital age while staying true to our core values of helping those in need. I look forward to seeing the positive impact that Ridwana will have on the charity and her leadership to make the world a better place,” Jahangir said.
 

