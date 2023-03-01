Hungary lawmakers debate Finland, Sweden NATO bids

You are here

A general view as the Hungarian parliament starts debating the ratification of Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership in Budapest on Mar. 1, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

  • Turkiye and Hungary are the only NATO members still to ratify the bids from both Nordic countries
  • "MPs aren't very enthusiastic," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said
AFP

BUDAPEST: Hungarian lawmakers on Wednesday started debating the NATO bids of Finland and Sweden, with the ruling party voicing concerns ahead of the vote expected this month.
The parliamentary voting is officially scheduled for March 6-9, but Hungary’s government recently indicated that it might postpone the ratification vote until the second half of the month.
Turkiye and Hungary are the only NATO members still to ratify the bids from both Nordic countries, which must be accepted by all 30 existing members of the military organization.
A meeting between Hungarian and Swedish parliamentary delegations to “clarify (Hungarian) MPs’ concerns about the ratification of NATO accession” is due to be held in the coming weeks, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
“MPs aren’t very enthusiastic,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, voicing his concerns during a radio interview last week.
The Hungarian opposition has repeatedly accused Orban’s ruling party Fidesz of dragging its feet over the vote.
Along with its Christian democratic partner KDNP, Fidesz retains a two-thirds majority in parliament.
Some lawmakers worry the direct border between Russia and Finland of more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) could present a “great potential for war,” Orban said.
During the opening remarks of Wednesday’s parliamentary debate, opposition MP Agnes Vadai called Fidesz’ alleged internal debate a mere tactic to delay the ratification.
Orban, a close ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been keen to maintain ties with Moscow despite Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
While Orban has condemned Russian aggression, he has refused to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin by name.
Finland and Sweden dropped decades of military non-alignment and applied to join NATO last May in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Turkiye has so far held off on ratifying Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership applications, but has indicated that it is ready to accept Finland into NATO.

Topics: NATO Hungary Finland Sweden lawmakers

Updated 8 min 28 sec ago
AFP

  • The use of Frogmore Cottage was a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018
  • It has now been offered to Prince Andrew, King Charles III's disgraced brother, according to reports in The Sun and Daily Telegraph
AFP

LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are being evicted from their home on the British royal family’s Windsor estate, a spokesperson said Wednesday, leaving them without a UK base.
The use of Frogmore Cottage was a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018, and they refurbished it at a reported cost of £2.4 million ($2.9 million).
It has now been offered to Prince Andrew, King Charles III’s disgraced brother, according to reports in The Sun and Daily Telegraph.
“We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the US-based couple said, without providing further details.
Harry and Meghan were reportedly told to vacate the property in January, just days after the publication of the prince’s tell-all memoir “Spare.”
Buckingham Palace declined to comment.
Harry’s father Charles, who has long favored a slimmed-down monarchy, has been undertaking an overhaul of family finances since his mother’s death in September.
A possible axing of Andrew’s annual grant of £250,000 a year could see him forced out of his current residence, the 30-room Royal Lodge, also on the Windsor estate, because of its huge upkeep costs.
Harry and Meghan’s unofficial biographer Omid Scobie, quoting a source, wrote on Yahoo News that the couple had “until early summer to vacate.”
“Initially they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation” in May, Scobie wrote, adding that the couple had not yet heard if they will be invited to Charles’s crowning.
Scobie also quoted a friend of the couple as saying, “it all feels very final and like a cruel punishment.”
“It’s like (the royal family) want to cut them out of the picture for good.”
Harry and Meghan moved to California in 2020 after dramatically quitting royal life.
They have since taken part in a string of projects — from an interview with Oprah Winfrey to a Netflix documentary — airing grievances about their experiences as royals.
“Spare” smashed sales records when it was published in January, but also saw Harry’s popularity ratings slump on both sides of the Atlantic.
Andrew, meanwhile, was forced out of public life over his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Last year, Andrew settled a US civil case for sexual assault with accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Topics: Britain Prince Harry Meghan Markle Windsor

Updated 49 min 42 sec ago
AFP

  • Iran arrested Olivier Vandecasteele, 42, in February 2022 and sentenced him at the start of this year to more than 12 years behind bars for "espionage"
  • "My message was very clear: Olivier Vandecasteele is an innocent man and must be released immediately," tweeted Belgian PM
AFP

BRUSSELS: Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Wednesday urged Iran’s president to “immediately” set free an aid worker held by Tehran in a case denounced as hostage diplomacy.
Iran arrested Olivier Vandecasteele, 42, in February 2022 and sentenced him at the start of this year to more than 12 years behind bars for “espionage” as well as ordering him to be subjected to 74 lashes.
“My message was very clear: Olivier Vandecasteele is an innocent man and must be released immediately,” De Croo tweeted after a phone call with Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi.
“In the meantime, his inhumane prison conditions must change.”
UN rights experts have slammed Vandecasteele’s detention as a “flagrant violation” of international law.
His backers and rights groups say he is being held as part of Iran’s “hostage diplomacy” to try to get Belgium to release an Iranian diplomat incarcerated for terrorism.
The diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, was found guilty in 2021 of masterminding a plot to blow up an event organized by an Iranian exiled opposition group outside Paris in 2018.
The plot was foiled by European intelligence services, and Assadi, a diplomat stationed in Austria who was identified as having provided the explosives for the bomb, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
In July last year, Belgium and Iran signed a prisoner-swap treaty that Brussels viewed as a path to free Vandecasteele.
But Belgium’s Constitutional Court suspended the treaty after exiled Iranian opposition members challenged it on the grounds it would lead to the release of Assadi.
The court is set to rule on the legality of the treaty by March 8.

Topics: Balgium Iran espionage Olivier Vandecasteele

Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

  • The 70-year-old former Lagos governor was declared winner of Saturday’s presidential election
AFP

LAGOS, Nigeria: Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu on Wednesday called on his rivals and their supporters to “join hands” with him, after a contested election with opposition parties looking to challenge a vote they say was tainted by fraud.

The 70-year-old former Lagos governor was declared winner of Saturday’s presidential election, securing his life-long ambition of heading Africa’s most populous nation.

With President Muhammadu Buhari stepping down in May after two terms, many Nigerians hoped the vote would usher in a leader capable of tackling growing insecurity, righting the economy and easing poverty.

The final results gave Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress), 8.8 million votes against 6.9 million for opposition Peoples Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The Labour Party’s Peter Obi notched up 6.1 million votes, confirming his success as a surprise third candidate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission confirmed Tinubu as president-elect after he also secured the required number of votes across two-thirds of Nigeria’s states — a rule meant to ensure broad representation.

But the February 25 election was marked by long delays and slow arrival of online results, angering voters and opposition parties who claimed massive vote-rigging.

“The purported results did not meet the minimum criteria of a transparent, free and fair election,” said Obi’s running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

“We will go to court,” he said, while urging supporters to “remain peaceful and calm.”

Candidates who want to contest the election have 21 days following the announcement of results to bring their case to the courts.

At a ceremony on Wednesday where Tinubu was handed the official certificate stating he won the election, he asked his opponents “to come in so that we may begin the task of rebuilding our national home together.”

“I ask that you not allow the disappointment of this moment to keep you from realizing the historic national progress we can make by joining hands and hearts in common endeavour to pull this nation through,” said Tinubu, a Muslim from the southern Yoruba community.

The long-time political kingmaker had campaigned on his experience as Lagos governor from 1999 to 2007, charging ahead with the slogan “It’s my turn” to govern Africa’s largest economy.

But his promise of reviving hope was attacked by rivals, who questioned his health, past graft accusations and ties to Buhari, criticized for failing in his vow to make Nigeria safer.

Mixed reactions greeted Tinubu’s election victory on Wednesday.

In the northern city of Kano, some residents celebrated the news.

“I’m delighted that Tinubu has won the election despite the challenges and gimmicks by the opposition in trying to scuttle the election by calling for its cancelation,” said butcher Anas Ibrahim, 32.

Elsewhere, other voters were angry, expressing concerns over how the INEC managed the tallies.

“The INEC chairman has failed to make the results transparent. Nobody is happy... we are definitely going to court. Tinubu can’t be the president,” said Edwin Oluma, 23, a student in the capital Abuja.

The election was a tight race for the first time since Nigeria ended military rule in 1999, after Obi, 61, drew many voters with a message of change.

He scored a major victory in Lagos, Tinubu’s traditional bastion.

Abubakar, a 76-year-old businessman and former vice president, lost his sixth attempt at the presidency.

Saturday’s voting was mostly peaceful but was troubled by long delays at many polling stations, technical problems and some intimidation by thugs.

Observer group Yiaga Africa estimated that, based on the number of people who successfully registered on the day of the vote, turnout was just over 29 percent.

Topics: Nigeria

Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

  • Since October, Russia has been pummelling key facilities in Ukraine with missiles and drones, disrupting millions of people's water, heating and electricity supplies
  • Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine had overcome "winter terror" brought against his country by Russian leader Vladimir Putin
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine said it had survived a months-long winter onslaught of Russian strikes on water and energy infrastructure, as it marked the first day of spring Wednesday.
But Kyiv was under intense pressure in the eastern town of Bakhmut, while Moscow said it had downed a “massive” barrage of Ukrainian drones launched at the Crimean peninsula, annexed by the Kremlin in 2014.
Since October, Russia has been pummelling key facilities in Ukraine with missiles and drones, disrupting millions of people’s water, heating and electricity supplies.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine had overcome “winter terror” brought against his country by Russian leader Vladimir Putin and hailed the first day of spring as another “major defeat” for the Kremlin.
“We survived the most difficult winter in our history. It was cold and dark, but we were unbreakable,” Kuleba said in a statement.
Aid organizations had warned at the beginning of winter that the targeted campaign would force a new wave of migration to Europe and that Ukraine’s priority would be “survival” through the months of freezing temperatures.
The Kremlin said Kyiv was responsible for civilians’ suffering stemming from the massive outages because it had refused to capitulate to Moscow’s war demands.
But the grid has been stabilising and Ukrainian energy provider Ukrenergo said Wednesday there had been “no power deficit” for more than two weeks.
“Engineers are also continuing repairs at all power system facilities that were previously damaged by Russian missile and drone attacks,” it said.
The war in Ukraine has seen Europe shake its deep reliance on Russian oil and gas amid waves of sanctions aimed at stemming Moscow’s ability to fund its military through energy revenues.
“The EU also won, and contrary to Moscow’s laughter, it did not freeze without Russian gas. One piece of advice to Russia: choke on your gas and choke on your missiles,” Kuleba added in the statement.
The foreign minister’s comments came as fighting in eastern Ukraine appears to be reaching a precarious moment for Kyiv around Bakhmut, in what has become the longest and bloodiest battle of Russia’s invasion.
AFP journalists near Bakhmut saw Ukrainian forces close roads toward the embattled salt-mining town, raising the spectre of a possible Ukrainian withdrawal.
But Sergiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for Ukrainian forces deployed in the east of the country, said that “no such decision had been taken so far.”
“Heavy battles are ongoing for our Bakhmut,” the head of the city’s military administration Oleksiy Reva said.
The city, which once had a population of around 70,000, has seen a gradual exodus and now only 4,500 people remain, Reva said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday the fighting around Bakhmut was “increasing.”
“Russia does not count people at all, sending them to constantly assault our positions,” he added.
Elsewhere in the Donetsk region, the cost of fighting was clear at a field hospital where AFP journalists saw injured Ukrainian soldiers being treated.
“You remember the extraordinary cases, where people have fatal injuries. Partially severed heads, torn or cut main vessels, where you cannot help the patient. That is what you remember,” said Igor, a 28-year-old anaesthesiologist.
The Ukrainian presidency said Wednesday that Russian attacks in the region of Donetsk had left three civilians dead and another four injured.
Shelling in the southern Kherson region injured a one-year-old and his mother, according to local authorities.
The Russian defense ministry’s announcement that it had downed or disabled 10 Ukrainian drones targeting Crimea came one day after Russian officials said they had shot down three more over southern regions of the country and near Moscow.
“An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a massive drone attack on the facilities of the Crimean peninsula has been prevented,” the defense ministry said.
Ten drones were either “shot down” or “disabled,” it said in the statement.
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said earlier Wednesday that Kyiv was not responsible for attacks in Russia.
“Ukraine doesn’t strike at Russian territory. Ukraine is waging a defensive war to de-occupy all its territories,” he wrote on social media.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict winter water energy

Updated 01 March 2023

  • Bangladesh’s Hajj quota this year is 127,000
  • So far only 32,000 pilgrims have registered
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is struggling to meet its Hajj quota as the local currency continues to lose its value and skyrocketing airfares this season are making the journey impossible for many hopeful pilgrims.
This year, 127,000 Bangladeshi pilgrims can participate in the Hajj, a spiritual journey and one of the five pillars of Islam. The quota was agreed upon by the governments of Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh earlier this year.
The Hajj registration opened on Feb. 8, but so far only 32,000 people have applied as of Wednesday.
Authorities say the situation is unprecedented.
“I haven’t heard of such a situation ever happening in our country,” Saiful Islam, director of the Hajj Office Dhaka, told Arab News.
This year, the Hajj will start on June 26 and end on July 1. Registration for the pilgrimage in Bangladesh runs through March 7.
“I believe the number of registered pilgrims will increase on March 7. We are hopeful,” Islam said, adding, however, that the government is not planning any subsidies to address the situation.
Hajj tour operators attribute the problem to high inflation in Bangladesh and pricey airfares to the Middle East, which have significantly increased since last year.
“It happens here due to the devaluation of the taka against the dollar,” said Maulana Eyaqub Sharafati, senior vice president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh.
“Airfares for Hajj pilgrims have increased by around $580 this year compared to last year. It was $1,400 last year, but this year it is fixed at around $2,000.”
But he has not lost hope, as the number of pilgrims this year is the country’s highest Hajj quota since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our government is keeping the registration process open round the clock. Our people are working also day and night,” Sharafati said. “Inshallah, everything will be fine.”

Topics: Bangladesh Saudi Arabia hajj

