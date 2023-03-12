You are here

  20 years after US-led invasion toppled Saddam, Iraq far from 'liberal democracy'

20 years after US-led invasion toppled Saddam, Iraq far from ‘liberal democracy’

20 years after US-led invasion toppled Saddam, Iraq far from ‘liberal democracy’
Women hand out small Kurdistan flags to men gathering in Arbil on March 11, 2023, during a commemoration marking the 32nd anniversary of an uprising against the regime of toppled dictator Saddam Hussein. (AFP)
20 years after US-led invasion toppled Saddam, Iraq far from ‘liberal democracy’
Members of an Iraqi Kurdish dance group perform during a commemoration in Arbil on March 11, 2023marking the 32nd anniversary of an uprising against the regime of toppled dictator Saddam Hussein. ()AFP)
20 years after US-led invasion toppled Saddam, Iraq far from ‘liberal democracy’
Vehicles drive past political graffiti murals along an underpass in Baghdad's Tahrir square on March 9, 2023. (AFP)
20 years after US-led invasion toppled Saddam, Iraq far from ‘liberal democracy’
A vehicle drives past the iconic Freedom Monument, a 50-meter long bas relief that honors the 1950 revolution which overthrew Iraq's monarchy, in Baghdad's Tahrir Square on March 9, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 12 March 2023
AFP

20 years after US-led invasion toppled Saddam, Iraq far from ‘liberal democracy’

20 years after US-led invasion toppled Saddam, Iraq far from ‘liberal democracy’
  • By the time the US withdrew under Barack Obama in 2011, more than 100,000 Iraqi civilians had been killed, says the Iraq Body Count group
  • “The US simply did not understand the nature of Iraqi society, the nature of the regime they were overthrowing,” says California professor
Updated 12 March 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: Twenty years after the US-led invasion of Iraq toppled Saddam Hussein, the oil-rich country remains deeply scarred by the conflict and, while closer to the United States, far from the liberal democracy Washington had envisioned.
President George W. Bush’s war, launched in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, is seared in memory for its “shock and awe” strikes, the toppling of a giant Saddam statue, and the years of bloody sectarian turmoil that followed.
The decision after the March 20, 2003 ground invasion to dismantle Iraq’s state, party and military apparatus deepened the chaos that fueled years of bloodletting, from which the jihadist Daesh group later emerged.
The US forces, backed mainly by British troops, never found the weapons of mass destruction that had been the justification for the war, and eventually left Iraq, liberated from a dictator but marred by instability and also under the sway of Washington’s arch-enemy Iran.
“The US simply did not understand the nature of Iraqi society, the nature of the regime they were overthrowing,” said Samuel Helfont, assistant professor of strategy at the Naval Postgraduate School in California.
Bush — whose father had gone to war with Iraq in 1990-91 after Saddam’s attack on Kuwait — declared he wanted to impose “liberal democracy,” but that drive petered out even if Saddam was overthrown quickly, Helfont said.
“Building democracy takes time and building a democracy doesn’t create a utopia overnight,” said Hamzeh Haddad, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
Instead of discovering nuclear, biological or chemical weapons, the assault by the US-led international coalition opened a Pandora’s box, traumatized Iraqis, and alienated some traditional US allies.




Iraqi Kurdish women perform during a ceremony to mark the 32nd anniversary of an uprising against the regime of Saddam Hussein in Irbil on March 11, 2023. (AFP)

Major violence flared again in Iraq after the deadly February 2006 bombing of a Muslim Shiite shrine in Samarra north of Baghdad, which sparked a civil war that lasted two years.
By the time the US withdrew under Barack Obama in 2011, more than 100,000 Iraqi civilians had been killed, says the Iraq Body Count group. The United States claimed nearly 4,500 deaths on their side.

More horrors came to Iraq when the Daesh group declared its “caliphate” and in 2014 swept across nearly a third of the country — a savage reign that only ended in Iraq in 2017 after a gruelling military campaign.
Today some 2,500 US forces are based in Iraq — not as occupiers, but in an advisory, non-combat role in the international coalition against IS, whose remnant cells continue to launch sporadic bombings and other attacks.
The years of violence have deeply altered society in Iraq, long home to a diverse mix of ethnic and religious groups. The minority Yazidis were targeted in what the UN called a genocidal campaign, and much of the once vibrant Christian community has been driven out.




An aerial picture shows mourners carrying coffins during a mass funeral for Yazidi victims of the Daesh group whose remains were found in a mass grave, in the northern Iraqi village of Kojo in Sinjar district, on Dec. 9, 2021. (AFP)

Tensions also simmer between the Baghdad federal government and the autonomous Kurdish authority of northern Iraq, especially over oil exports.
In October 2019, young Iraqis led a nationwide protest movement that vented frustration at inept governance, endemic corruption and interference by Iran, sparking a bloody crackdown that left hundreds dead.
Despite Iraq’s immense oil and gas reserves, about one third of the population of 42 million lives in poverty, while some 35 percent of young people are unemployed, says the UN.
Politics remain chaotic, and parliament took a year, marred by post-election infighting, before it swore in a new government last October.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has vowed to fight graft in Iraq, which ranks near the bottom of Transparency International’s corruption perceptions index, at 157 out of 180 countries.
“Every Iraqi can tell you that corruption began to thrive ... in the 1990s” when Iraq was under international sanctions, said Haddad, adding that graft is more in focus now “because Iraq is open to the world.”
Iraq is battered by other challenges, from its devastated infrastructure and daily power outages to water scarcity and the ravages of climate change.




The crackdown on corruption and violence by Iraq's current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has given hope to the nation deeply scarred by multi-sided conflict. (AFP)

And yet, said Haddad, today’s Iraq is a “democratizing state” which needs time to mature because “democracy is messy.”

A major unintended consequence of the US invasion has been a huge rise in the influence its arch foe Iran now wields in Iraq.
Iran and Iraq fought a protracted war in the 1980s, but the neighbors also have close cultural and religious ties as majority Shiite countries.
Iraq became a key economic lifeline for the Islamic republic as it was hit by sanctions over its contested nuclear program, while Iran provides Iraq with gas and electricity as well as consumer goods.
Politically, Iraq’s Shiite parties, freed from the yoke of Sunni dictator Saddam, have become “the most powerful players,” says Hamdi Malik, associate fellow at the Washington Institute.




Vehicles drive along al-Firdous square in Baghdad on March 9, 2023 with a prominent billboard showing the slain head of Iran's "Quds Force" Qasem Soleimani (2nd-R) and the Iraqi Hashed al-Shaabi forces commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (2nd-L). (AFP)

Iran-backed groups have managed to maintain a certain “cohesion” despite infighting after the last elections, he said, adding that “Iran is playing a crucial role” in making sure the cohesion lasts.
By contrast, Iraq’s minority “Kurds and Sunnis are not strong players, mainly because they suffer from serious internal schisms,” said Malik.
Pro-Iran parties dominate Iraq’s parliament, and more than 150,000 fighters of the former Iran-backed Hashed Al-Shaabi paramilitary forces have been integrated into the state military.
Baghdad must now manage relations with both Washington and Tehran, says a Western diplomat in Iraq speaking on condition of anonymity.
“It is trying to strike a balance in its relations with Iran, its Sunni neighbors and the West,” the diplomat said. “It’s a very delicate exercise.”
 

Topics: Iraq Saddam hussein George W. Bush Barack Obama Daesh Yazidis

Israel fires missiles at western city: Syrian state media

Israel fires missiles at western city: Syrian state media
Updated 36 min 4 sec ago
AP

Israel fires missiles at western city: Syrian state media

Israel fires missiles at western city: Syrian state media
  • missiles were fired at Masyaf in Hama province at dawn
  • Syria’s air defenses shot several missiles down
Updated 36 min 4 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Israeli missiles targeted a western Syrian city on Sunday wounding three Syrian soldiers, Syrian state media reported.
The official news agency SANA, citing a military source, said the missiles were fired at Masyaf in Hama province at dawn. Syria’s air defenses shot several of them down.
No deaths were reported. Photos from SANA show that the missiles may have landed on farmland.
There was no immediate comment from Israel, which has staged hundreds of strikes on targets in Syria over the years. However, it rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

It says it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, notably Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

Hezbollah has fighters deployed in Syria and fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government forces. Israel also says it targets arms shipments believed to be bound for the militias.
Israel previously attacked Masyaf in May and August 2022 killing five people and wounding two. According to the Britain-based opposition war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the attacks targeted weapons depots belonging to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and Iran-backed militias.

Topics: Syria Israel

Israeli army shoots dead 3 Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

Israeli army shoots dead 3 Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
Updated 4 min 25 sec ago
AFP

Israeli army shoots dead 3 Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

Israeli army shoots dead 3 Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
  • Israeli military said “gunmen opened fire” at army position near the Jit junction west of Nablus
Updated 4 min 25 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli soldiers shot dead three Palestinian gunmen after they fired at troops in the occupied northern West Bank near Nablus, the army said on Sunday, as violence in the region continued.
The military said that “gunmen opened fire” at an army position near the Jit junction west of Nablus, with the soldiers responding with “live fire.”
“Three armed gunmen were neutralized during the exchange of fire and an additional armed gunman surrendered himself to the forces,” the army said in a statement, noting none of the Israeli forces were wounded in the clash.
The soldiers, members of the elite infantry Golani reconnaissance unit, grabbed three M-16 rifles and a pistol used by the Palestinians, the army said.
Palestinian medical and security sources had no information on the event.
Violence intensified last year, but has worsened in the West Bank since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to office in December in a governing coalition with ultra-Orthodox Jewish and extreme-right allies.
The government of Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption on charges he denies, has vowed to continue the expansion of West Bank settlements.
On Thursday, a member of the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas opened fire outside a Tel Aviv cafe, wounding three men in their 30s before being shot dead.
Hours before, three armed Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military operation in the northern West Bank.
Several Palestinian armed groups had called on Tuesday for revenge for the recent deaths of six Palestinians in an Israeli army raid in the northern West Bank.
The Tel Aviv attack came just hours after Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin had called for de-escalation ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan that starts in March and the Jewish holiday of Passover in April.
Austin, following talks with Netanyahu and his counterpart Yoav Gallant during a brief visit to Israel, also called on the “Palestinian leadership to combat terrorism and to resume security cooperation and to condemn incitement.”
In Beitar Illit, a Jewish settlement in the West Bank southwest of Jerusalem, the army said bomb disposal experts had detonated a suspicious package found on a bus Thursday evening.
A Palestinian from a nearby village was arrested on Saturday for having placed an explosive device on the bus, along with four others suspected of aiding him, the army said.
Since the start of the year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 81 Palestinian adults and children, including militants and civilians.
Twelve Israeli civilians, including three children and one policeman, as well as one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.
bur-jjm/pjm

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict West Bank

Iraq seizes three million captagon pills on Syria border

Iraq seizes three million captagon pills on Syria border
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

Iraq seizes three million captagon pills on Syria border

Iraq seizes three million captagon pills on Syria border
  • The pills had been hidden in apple crates loaded onto a refrigerator truck
  • The truck driver had been arrested
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Iraqi authorities on Saturday said they seized three million pills of captagon, an amphetamine-type stimulant that has been sweeping the Middle East for years, near the Syrian border.
The pills had been hidden in apple crates “loaded onto a refrigerator truck” and discovered at the Al-Qaim crossing between Syria’s Deir Ezzor province and western Iraq’s Anbar desert region, the Iraqi border authority said.
The authority said: “The seizure process was carried out through information received from our private sources and in cooperation with the intelligence of the 45th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces.”
The truck driver had been arrested, it added in a statement, noting that a joint committee had also been formed and a seizure report had been submitted.
A border authority official told AFP on condition of anonymity that the shipment from Syria into Iraq contained captagon pills produced by several manufacturers.
Iraqi security forces have intensified narcotics operations in recent months, with several high-profile drug seizures reported.
The sale and use of drugs in Iraq has soared in recent years.
In June, Iraqi security forces said they had forced down a microlight aircraft near the Kuwaiti border headed to the emirate from Iran with one million captagon pills.
Weeks earlier, Iraqi police announced they had seized more than six million pills of the stimulant in a major drug bust.
Areas in central and southern Iraq bordering Iran have become major narcotic trafficking routes for drugs, including crystal methamphetamine.
The interior ministry’s anti-drug unit in December 2021 named the neighboring provinces of Basra and Maysan as the “leading southern provinces in terms of trafficking and consumption.”
(With AFP)

Topics: Iraq Syria Captagon

Palestinians highlight rise in attacks, land theft by shepherd settlers

International law considers the West Bank and Jerusalem as occupied territories and all settlement construction as illegal.
International law considers the West Bank and Jerusalem as occupied territories and all settlement construction as illegal.
Updated 11 March 2023
Mohammed Najib

Palestinians highlight rise in attacks, land theft by shepherd settlers

International law considers the West Bank and Jerusalem as occupied territories and all settlement construction as illegal.
  • Israel has turned 160,000 dunums of private Palestinian land into settlement agricultural facilities
Updated 11 March 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are accusing pastoral Israeli settlements of depriving local herdsmen and farmers of access to their land.
Despite Israeli court rulings to demolish and evacuate the outposts of shepherd settlers, they are rebuilding them.
Muraweh Abdul-Haq, a farmer from the Palestinian town of Sinjil, told Arab News that armed shepherd settlers are grazing their sheep on more than 1,000 dunums of the town’s land, part of which he owns. Settlers have broken his hand and used pepper spray on him, requiring him to be hospitalized.
Abdul-Haq said he and several landowners in Sinjil filed a complaint against the settlers through the Palestinian Civilian Liaison office — which deals with Israel — but nothing has happened so far.

FASTFACTS

• Palestinian shepherds were assaulted by settlers on Saturday and had to leave their lands.

• On Friday, Israeli military forces arrested Palestinians from the village of Sika and prevented them from using their lands.

In the West Bank, Israel has established 94 military sites, 176 settlements, 154 outposts, and 60 military and agricultural gates at its separation barrier.
It has also turned 160,000 dunums of private Palestinian land into settlement agricultural facilities.
Palestinian shepherds were assaulted by settlers on Saturday and had to leave their lands. On Friday, Israeli military forces arrested Palestinians from the village of Sika and prevented them from using their lands.
Ghassan Daglas, who is in charge of the settlements file in the northern West Bank for the Palestinian presidency, told Arab News that vast areas of Palestinian land where settlers graze their livestock cannot be used by Palestinians otherwise they would be physically assaulted.
Israeli settlements on occupied Arab land are illegal under international law and violate several UN Security Council resolutions, the most recent of which — 2334 — was issued in December 2017.

 

 

Topics: Palestine Israel

Libyan elections possible this year, UN envoy says

The UN’s Libya envoy addresses a press conference in Tripoli on Saturday. (AFP)
The UN’s Libya envoy addresses a press conference in Tripoli on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 11 March 2023
Reuters

Libyan elections possible this year, UN envoy says

The UN’s Libya envoy addresses a press conference in Tripoli on Saturday. (AFP)
  • The House of Representatives was elected in 2014, while the High State Council was formed as part of a 2015 political agreement and drawn from a parliament elected in 2012
Updated 11 March 2023
Reuters

TRIPOLI: UN Libya envoy Abdoulaye Bathily said on Saturday that if a clear road map and electoral laws are in put in place by June, national elections could be held by the end of the year.
A political process to resolve more than a decade of conflict in Libya has been stalled since an election scheduled for December 2021 collapsed amid disputes over the eligibility of major candidates.
Bathily last month announced a new initiative to break the deadlock by creating a steering committee to enable the elections, seen as critical to any lasting peace.
On Saturday, he told a news conference in Tripoli that the two legislative bodies, the House of Representatives and the High State Council, had agreed to form a joint committee of six members each to draft electoral laws, adding: “There is no reason for any more delay.”

SPEEDREAD

A political process to resolve the conflict in Libya has been stalled since an election scheduled for December 2021 collapsed amid disputes over the eligibility of major candidates.

However, the two chambers have spent years negotiating about the political system without moving closer to elections that would in effect replace them.
The House of Representatives was elected in 2014, while the High State Council was formed as part of a 2015 political agreement and drawn from a parliament elected in 2012.
Libya’s interim government, put in place in early 2021 through a UN-backed peace plan, was only supposed to last until the election scheduled for December that year, and its legitimacy is now also disputed.
“Successive interim arrangements, endless transition governments, legislative bodies whose terms of office have expired are a source of instability,” Bathily said.
Libya has had little peace since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising ousted the autocrat Muammar Qaddafi. Since 2014, political control has been split between rival eastern and western factions, with the last major bout of conflict ending in 2020.

 

Topics: Libya

